« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 497 498 499 500 501 [502]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1619124 times)

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,990
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20040 on: Today at 10:20:01 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:07:08 am
Yeah but at least they're not Mike Ashley.

https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1578422444448022532?t=qkvYSKmliGkdOJfEnzmrkQ&s=19

The absolute stink that would be kicked up if either Newcastles or Man City's owners, owned Liverpool FC. They don't though, so a vast majority of the footballing world chooses to ignore how utterly horrific both club's owners are. In fact, they're now going further than just ignoring it, and are actively championing the likes of Man City who are now being classed as a 'humble' club.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:22:04 am by Solomon Grundy »
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20041 on: Today at 10:40:16 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:07:08 am
Yeah but at least they're not Mike Ashley.

https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1578422444448022532?t=qkvYSKmliGkdOJfEnzmrkQ&s=19
Mike Ashley is obviously the worse of the two options here. I mean he didn't spend money on transfers which makes him clearly the evilest man in the world.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20042 on: Today at 11:53:24 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:07:08 am
Yeah but at least they're not Mike Ashley.

https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1578422444448022532?t=qkvYSKmliGkdOJfEnzmrkQ&s=19

That MBS is a total evil psychopath,but yeah hey he's no Mike Ashley at least.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,126
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20043 on: Today at 11:57:28 am »
https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1578424345650774016?s

Eddie Howe is a disgusting man.

What a cowardly scumbag he is. Squirming and smirking when asked about the owners again. All very amusing isnt it Eddie, you nasty little prick.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20044 on: Today at 12:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:57:28 am
https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1578424345650774016?s

Eddie Howe is a disgusting man.

What a cowardly scumbag he is. Squirming and smirking when asked about the owners again. All very amusing isnt it Eddie, you nasty little prick.
I'm sure he'll still he smirking like the twat he is when he gets the sack in 18-months
Logged

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20045 on: Today at 12:15:30 pm »
This lot will be cacking the barrel when the conversation about the Super League starts to take shape again. Wonder where all their morals will be then? 
That's when Jeddah United might start challenging for the Premier League!! You've got to laugh.
Only the other day that other wonderful man of football Florentino Perez started to talk about it again. It's not going away.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63110317

 They've been talking about it in Italy in recent weeks as well. I'm personally not in favour of it but if gets this lot and City sweating then it'll be funny to see their reactions....'cos they don't meet the criteria and they know that their invitations should be going to Forest and Villa!! ;D ;D

Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,126
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20046 on: Today at 12:18:38 pm »
Wouldnt get too cocky that they wouldn't be involed. Abu Dhabi certainly where with the last proposal.

Problem is for fans - the other clubs owners, or upper managment at these clubs, dont really give a shit. They never speak out (as far as I aware) of these scumbags being allowed to own teams to sportswash.

All they see is money, they dont care about history, morals, football culture etc. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,978
  • Sound
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20047 on: Today at 12:19:13 pm »
It's stunning how effective sportswashing is isn't it, in the face of such horrors, they just shrug their shoulders and say things like "cry more", it's the absolute fucking pits now it really is
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20048 on: Today at 12:19:34 pm »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on Today at 12:15:30 pm
This lot will be cacking the barrel when the conversation about the Super League starts to take shape again. Wonder where all their morals will be then? 
That's when Jeddah United might start challenging for the Premier League!! You've got to laugh.
Only the other day that other wonderful man of football Florentino Perez started to talk about it again. It's not going away.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63110317

 They've been talking about it in Italy in recent weeks as well. I'm personally not in favour of it but if gets this lot and City sweating then it'll be funny to see their reactions....'cos they don't meet the criteria and they know that their invitations should be going to Forest and Villa!! ;D ;D
As long as Perez is breathing the Super League will always be a prospect. Honestly, if they did it properly and based it o teams who have actual history in Europe it could work.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20049 on: Today at 02:16:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:57:28 am
https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1578424345650774016?s

Eddie Howe is a disgusting man.

What a cowardly scumbag he is. Squirming and smirking when asked about the owners again. All very amusing isnt it Eddie, you nasty little prick.
What a disgusting, evil little c*nt he is.
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20050 on: Today at 02:32:48 pm »
I didnt mind Newcastle fans before all this but the way they are just accepting all this is just baffling. Id walk away from Liverpool if we did similar.
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20051 on: Today at 02:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 02:32:48 pm
I didnt mind Newcastle fans before all this but the way they are just accepting all this is just baffling. Id walk away from Liverpool if we did similar.
I think a fair few of us are walking away generally once Klopp goes.
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20052 on: Today at 02:47:42 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 02:37:43 pm
I think a fair few of us are walking away generally once Klopp goes.

It is becoming a bit of a farce to be fair. We've struck gold and managed to win the lot under Klopp but we cant compete with state owned murderers unfortunately.
Logged

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,044
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20053 on: Today at 03:16:04 pm »
If Howe isn't answering the questions then we'll have to leave it to the great Darren Farley to answer for him!!
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20054 on: Today at 03:29:09 pm »
Howe not answering the questions is just him saying he doesnt give a shit as hes on a ton of money and thats all he cares about.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20055 on: Today at 03:57:28 pm »

Pep was the face of Qatar sportwashing project and now is the face of another one and is called the best manager in the world. Players accepting money from these clubs and some of them agreed to be ambassadors for them yet all we hear is how talented and great they are.

The hypocrisy from the media and some people is unreal. Howe deserves the hate he gets but what about others
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,707
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20056 on: Today at 04:40:33 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 02:37:43 pm
I think a fair few of us are walking away generally once Klopp goes.
Why would you do that? The club would have the same owners, so it can't be morality about that.  Is it because they don't believe we can compete without klopp so will only support us in the glory times? 
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20057 on: Today at 04:43:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:40:33 pm
Why would you do that? The club would have the same owners, so it can't be morality about that.  Is it because they don't believe we can compete without klopp so will only support us in the glory times?
Its more to do with the way the game is going.
Do you think cycling wouldve suffered if Lance Armstrong was allowed to continue even after it was proven he cheated?
Its similar with football now. Everyone knows these state owned clubs are making a mockery of the rules and regulations. Pretty soon there will be no one competing with them. Some people just dont want any part of what the game is turning into.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,126
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20058 on: Today at 04:56:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:40:33 pm
Why would you do that? The club would have the same owners, so it can't be morality about that.  Is it because they don't believe we can compete without klopp so will only support us in the glory times?


Its utter shite, it wont get better, money has ruined the league, its obscene, added to that the issue with the corruption and cheating and the league happy to allow unfit owners -so long as pockets are lined. There are no redeaming featuers. Klopp and LFC can only do so much. Nothing to do with winning or losing, I barely watch other full matches in the league at any point if I can avoid it.

The saddest part is how accepted it is, fact you see that comment as a way to have a go at fans for being gloryhunters sort of proves it in a very small way to be honest - that this is your first thought.

Be great if there was a revolution of fans turning against the league, but it wont happen, especially with the newer generation of fans fueled by social media - that is what these teams and league thrive on.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20059 on: Today at 05:19:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:40:33 pm
Why would you do that? The club would have the same owners, so it can't be morality about that.  Is it because they don't believe we can compete without klopp so will only support us in the glory times?


Doesn't compute for me either,I will never stop supporting us and getting joy out of watching us play will never leave me,no matter how a season is going.

I stopped paying attention to other Clubs years ago,must be a decade since I watched MOTD every week.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,026
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20060 on: Today at 05:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:56:26 pm

Its utter shite, it wont get better, money has ruined the league, its obscene, added to that the issue with the corruption and cheating and the league happy to allow unfit owners -so long as pockets are lined. There are no redeaming featuers. Klopp and LFC can only do so much. Nothing to do with winning or losing, I barely watch other full matches in the league at any point if I can avoid it.

The saddest part is how accepted it is, fact you see that comment as a way to have a go at fans for being gloryhunters sort of proves it in a very small way to be honest - that this is your first thought.

Be great if there was a revolution of fans turning against the league, but it wont happen, especially with the newer generation of fans fueled by social media - that is what these teams and league thrive on.

I don't really understand why people would think other fans would turn on the league, when for years their own teams have had pretty much little chance of competing for a title, never mind winning one. It's fine if you are from one of the bigger teams with a good manager and some money you can at least compete for a top four finish. But fans below that have little chance of ever seeing their team compete for a title. The most they can hope for is a good run in the cup competitions or an odd win over one of the better sides. This is why there is such apathy when City continue to win. All the top leagues in Europe are the same now, same teams dominating and others outside the top four grimly trying to hold onto their place in the Premier League or end up dying as a club. Football did this to itself basically and we are all seeing the results of it as the regime backed teams start to clear up.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20061 on: Today at 05:28:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:40:33 pm
Why would you do that? The club would have the same owners, so it can't be morality about that.  Is it because they don't believe we can compete without klopp so will only support us in the glory times?
I started supporting us proper during the Souness years so don't talk to me about only supporting during glory times. 

It won't be because we can't compete without Klopp; it will be because we can't compete full stop.  No-one can. No matter how bad your team was you could hold on to the fact that maybe if they got their shit together you could be league champions.  The state-owned clubs have taken that hope away. Yeah, we did once but there wasn't a state-owned Newcastle then as well.

If I'm going to watch a team where the best you can ever hope for is battling for 4th or a decent cup run I may as well focus that energy on a more local lower league club.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:31:44 pm by wampa1 »
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,026
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20062 on: Today at 05:30:37 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 05:28:50 pm
I started supporting us proper during the Souness years so don't talk to me about only supporting during glory times. 

It won't be because we can't compete without Klopp; it will be because we can't compete full stop.  No-one can. No matter how bad your team was you could hold on to the fact that maybe if they got their shit together you could be league champions.  The state-owned clubs have taken that away. If I'm going to watch a team where the best you can ever hope for is battling for 4th or a decent cup run I may as well focus that energy on a more local lower league club.

That is not the case. The dream of the majority of teams winning the title went years ago. That is why there is such apathy towards City.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,840
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20063 on: Today at 05:32:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:40:33 pm
Why would you do that? The club would have the same owners, so it can't be morality about that.  Is it because they don't believe we can compete without klopp so will only support us in the glory times?

I'm probably done when Klopp leaves, but it has nothing to do with only being here for the glory. I was here through Souness and the Owl too.

I'll always love Liverpool FC, but I don't love what has happened to the game. Klopp brings an authenticity I can relate to and feel compelled to back. I'd rather come second with him than first with the likes of Ped Guardiola. To me, though, the game is pretty much dead outside of Klopp's Liverpool. I don't watch any games apart from ours. Sadly, the game has become a vehicle for the corrupt, the greedy and a place for criminals to launder their bloodstained reputations. All cheerled by sycophantic pundits and brainwashed 'fans' desperate to defend the indefensible in exchange for silver.

The game has become a moronic ship of fools, so no wonder many longstanding football fans want to get off. The lunatics have taken over the asylum. Of course, this is also exactly what the corrupt and the bloodstained want. They actually want the proper fans gone, and they want them replaced with dumbed down johnny-come-lately's who will lap it all up without thought or question. The brainless, thoughtless social media generation is what they want following the game now. People who won't ask questions and who can be easily bought off. Useful idiots, if you will.

We know that UEFA is corrupt, dangerous and unfit for purpose. We know the PL is corrupt and unfit for purpose too. We know murderers are welcome as long as they have money to burn. We know cheats are actively encouraged. Basically, Klopp's Liverpool are a paradise island in a sea of shite. A beacon of authenticity in a very dark and seedy world. Society has changed. The world has changed. Football has changed. It's totally and hopelessly screwed. It's no wonder that so many have walked away and more will follow. Their places will be taken by the kinds of people the corrupt twats want. Brainwashed apologists who will defend their archaic, sick regimes in return for thirty pieces of silverware and never ask questions.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,349
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20064 on: Today at 05:37:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:32:18 pm
I'm probably done when Klopp leaves, but it has nothing to do with only being here for the glory. I was here through Souness and the Owl too.

I'll always love Liverpool FC, but I don't love what has happened to the game. Klopp brings an authenticity I can relate to and feel compelled to back. I'd rather come second with him than first with the likes of Ped Guardiola. To me, though, the game is pretty much dead outside of Klopp's Liverpool. I don't watch any games apart from ours. Sadly, the game has become a vehicle for the corrupt, the greedy and a place for criminals to launder their bloodstained reputations. All cheerled by sycophantic pundits and brainwashed 'fans' desperate to defend the indefensible in exchange for silver.

The game has become a moronic ship of fools, so no wonder many longstanding football fans want to get off. The lunatics have taken over the asylum. Of course, this is also exactly what the corrupt and the bloodstained want. They actually want the proper fans gone, and they want them replaced with dumbed down johnny-come-lately's who will lap it all up without thought or question. The brainless, thoughtless social media generation is what they want following the game now. People who won't ask questions and who can be easily bought off. Useful idiots, if you will.

We know that UEFA is corrupt, dangerous and unfit for purpose. We know the PL is corrupt and unfit for purpose too. We know murderers are welcome as long as they have money to burn. We know cheats are actively encouraged. Basically, Klopp's Liverpool are a paradise island in a sea of shite. A beacon of authenticity in a very dark and seedy world. Society has changed. The world has changed. Football has changed. It's totally and hopelessly screwed. It's no wonder that so many have walked away and more will follow. Their places will be taken by the kinds of people the corrupt twats want. Brainwashed apologists who will defend their archaic, sick regimes in return for thirty pieces of silverware and never ask questions.
Agree with every bit of this post.
You should start a podcast or a youtube channel of some sort and get your thoughts out there, as they are usually 100% spot on, mate.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,211
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20065 on: Today at 05:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:32:18 pm
I'm probably done when Klopp leaves, but it has nothing to do with only being here for the glory. I was here through Souness and the Owl too.

I'll always love Liverpool FC, but I don't love what has happened to the game. Klopp brings an authenticity I can relate to and feel compelled to back. I'd rather come second with him than first with the likes of Ped Guardiola. To me, though, the game is pretty much dead outside of Klopp's Liverpool. I don't watch any games apart from ours. Sadly, the game has become a vehicle for the corrupt, the greedy and a place for criminals to launder their bloodstained reputations. All cheerled by sycophantic pundits and brainwashed 'fans' desperate to defend the indefensible in exchange for silver.

The game has become a moronic ship of fools, so no wonder many longstanding football fans want to get off. The lunatics have taken over the asylum. Of course, this is also exactly what the corrupt and the bloodstained want. They actually want the proper fans gone, and they want them replaced with dumbed down johnny-come-lately's who will lap it all up without thought or question. The brainless, thoughtless social media generation is what they want following the game now. People who won't ask questions and who can be easily bought off. Useful idiots, if you will.

We know that UEFA is corrupt, dangerous and unfit for purpose. We know the PL is corrupt and unfit for purpose too. We know murderers are welcome as long as they have money to burn. We know cheats are actively encouraged. Basically, Klopp's Liverpool are a paradise island in a sea of shite. A beacon of authenticity in a very dark and seedy world. Society has changed. The world has changed. Football has changed. It's totally and hopelessly screwed. It's no wonder that so many have walked away and more will follow. Their places will be taken by the kinds of people the corrupt twats want. Brainwashed apologists who will defend their archaic, sick regimes in return for thirty pieces of silverware and never ask questions.

:thumbup :wellin :wellin

Pretty much my sentiment as well.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 497 498 499 500 501 [502]   Go Up
« previous next »
 