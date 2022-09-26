« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1616674 times)

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20000 on: September 26, 2022, 11:28:59 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on September 26, 2022, 10:57:33 am
Absolutely no shock when it comes to the Premier League, the tories, Saudi or just football and the world generally but still all very depressing and grim. Haven't got much to add, other than that.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/26/documents-reveal-tory-ministers-push-to-smooth-saudi-newcastle-takeover

Well I for one am shocked. Totally shocked. Flabbergasted even.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20001 on: September 26, 2022, 12:21:09 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on September 26, 2022, 10:57:33 am
Absolutely no shock when it comes to the Premier League, the tories, Saudi or just football and the world generally but still all very depressing and grim. Haven't got much to add, other than that.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/26/documents-reveal-tory-ministers-push-to-smooth-saudi-newcastle-takeover

At least the Tories weren't in power in the late 90s as they'd have waved through Murdoch's takeover of the Mancs. The New Lavour government at least blocked that. In fairness to the Mancs at the time they also protested it.

Newcastle fans were practically threatening the PL with all kinds for not letting it through.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20002 on: September 26, 2022, 01:38:11 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on September 26, 2022, 10:57:33 am
Absolutely no shock when it comes to the Premier League, the tories, Saudi or just football and the world generally but still all very depressing and grim. Haven't got much to add, other than that.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/26/documents-reveal-tory-ministers-push-to-smooth-saudi-newcastle-takeover

Just remember Newcastle arent owned by the Saudi govt nothing to see here.  :o
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20003 on: September 26, 2022, 01:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 26, 2022, 11:27:02 am
One of the regimes has already, with the Qatari that made death threats against an official from another club, that alone should have been enough for a lifetime ban on involvement in European football.

And I'm not being xenophobic, but shouldn't UEFA executive Committee members be solely European?

This shows how much control they already have. He shouldve been prosecuted and banned from the game, yet he is still on the UEFA executive committee. Unbelievable.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20004 on: September 26, 2022, 03:13:58 pm »
Quote from: JRed on September 26, 2022, 11:11:20 am
When the government is getting involved in despotic states buying football clubs, you know the game is dead. Maybe it was the same with Abu Dhabi but we didnt get to hear about it.

Makes no difference now as there is no going back, the regimes will have total control before long.
Labour were in charge when Abu Dhabi bought Manchester City so I guess they are better at keeping those things under wraps than the shambles Boris was in charge of.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20005 on: September 26, 2022, 03:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on September 26, 2022, 03:13:58 pm
Labour were in charge when Abu Dhabi bought Manchester City so I guess they are better at keeping those things under wraps than the shambles Boris was in charge of.

And when Abramovich bought Chelsea.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20006 on: September 28, 2022, 11:50:41 pm »
Their homicidal owner has just become the Saudi Prime Minister ( as well as its Crown Prince).

Well done, sir!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63058091
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20007 on: September 29, 2022, 06:53:31 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 28, 2022, 11:50:41 pm
Their homicidal owner has just become the Saudi Prime Minister ( as well as its Crown Prince).

Well done, sir!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63058091
Good promotion for the fella.
Journalists and activists beware!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20008 on: September 29, 2022, 08:14:09 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 28, 2022, 11:50:41 pm
Their homicidal owner has just become the Saudi Prime Minister ( as well as its Crown Prince).

Well done, sir!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63058091

A man of many talents.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20009 on: September 29, 2022, 06:19:56 pm »
Clearly an upstanding and popular Cityzen if he's been voted in as Prime Minister of such a fine democracy...
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20010 on: September 29, 2022, 08:03:16 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on September 29, 2022, 06:19:56 pm
Clearly an upstanding and popular Cityzen if he's been voted in as Prime Minister of such a fine democracy...
Wrong club, but both with horrible lacking of human rights.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20011 on: September 30, 2022, 12:24:09 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 29, 2022, 08:03:16 pm
Wrong club, but both with horrible lacking of human rights.
Is there really any difference between them at this point.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20012 on: September 30, 2022, 12:45:54 am »
"a post traditionally held by the king", lol, ok, not like he's dismantled a democracy there
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20013 on: September 30, 2022, 12:53:23 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 28, 2022, 11:50:41 pm
Their homicidal owner has just become the Saudi Prime Minister ( as well as its Crown Prince).

Well done, sir!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63058091
Anyone going to pose this question to Eddie at his press conference this week.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20014 on: September 30, 2022, 07:44:01 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on September 30, 2022, 12:53:23 am
Anyone going to pose this question to Eddie at his press conference this week.

We all know Eddie just wants to talk about football in the conferences bar those times he'd rather talk about other things than football.
But not about those things.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20015 on: September 30, 2022, 04:00:24 pm »
Well, Eddie, what's your take on this latest news from Saudi?

Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20016 on: September 30, 2022, 04:12:31 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on September 29, 2022, 06:19:56 pm
Clearly an upstanding and popular Cityzen if he's been voted in as Prime Minister of such a fine democracy...
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 29, 2022, 08:03:16 pm
Wrong club, but both with horrible lacking of human rights.

Apologies - inhabiToont
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20017 on: Yesterday at 04:17:31 pm »
I wasn`t sure where to put this but I saw the headline and thought "yer what ?". Perhaps it shows my ignorance of geography in the region but also my reaction of well that makes sense

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/winter-sports/63131479
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20018 on: Yesterday at 05:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 04:17:31 pm
I wasn`t sure where to put this but I saw the headline and thought "yer what ?". Perhaps it shows my ignorance of geography in the region but also my reaction of well that makes sense

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/winter-sports/63131479

Everything has a price. Sadly human rights don't make enough money for the Olympic committee.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20019 on: Yesterday at 05:55:20 pm »
The Athletic is reporting today that MbS and the PIF were offered 30% of ManU for £700m instead of buying Newcastle.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20020 on: Yesterday at 07:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:55:20 pm
The Athletic is reporting today that MbS and the PIF were offered 30% of ManU for £700m instead of buying Newcastle.
Dont tell Gary that, hell incite another riot!
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20021 on: Yesterday at 07:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:55:20 pm
The Athletic is reporting today that MbS and the PIF were offered 30% of ManU for £700m instead of buying Newcastle.
No chance they would ever agree to a small cut like that; they need complete control to be able to run the club in a fair and honest way.
The last thing they would want is dodgy, bad for the league, American owners get in their way.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20022 on: Yesterday at 07:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 07:50:45 pm
No chance they would ever agree to a small cut like that; they need complete control to be able to run the club in a fair and honest way.
The last thing they would want is dodgy, bad for the league, American owners get in their way.

Yeah, they didn't as they instead bought Newcastle. Just as JRed is noting another thing for Ratboy to hate the Glazers about.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20023 on: Yesterday at 08:55:05 pm »
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20024 on: Yesterday at 08:57:33 pm »
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20025 on: Yesterday at 09:47:00 pm »
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20026 on: Today at 01:13:36 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63115319

I guess they won't air questions like "Why have these murdering scumbags been allowed to buy a football club?"
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20027 on: Today at 01:27:33 pm »
Haha I bet they will still have to sift through thousands of those type of questions though
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20028 on: Today at 01:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:13:36 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63115319

I guess they won't air questions like "Why have these murdering scumbags been allowed to buy a football club?"
"When We Gonna Sign Mbape"
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20029 on: Today at 01:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 01:27:33 pm
Haha I bet they will still have to sift through thousands of those type of questions though

They'll have to sift through mine at least.
Re: Newcastle - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #20030 on: Today at 04:32:29 pm »
 ;D

https://mobile.twitter.com/BusinessInsider/status/1577563036440739841

Quote
Saudi Arabia just won a bid for the 2029 Asian Winter Games. The $500 billion city they're set to be hosted in doesn't exist yet.
