Absolutely no shock when it comes to the Premier League, the tories, Saudi or just football and the world generally but still all very depressing and grim. Haven't got much to add, other than that.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/26/documents-reveal-tory-ministers-push-to-smooth-saudi-newcastle-takeover
One of the regimes has already, with the Qatari that made death threats against an official from another club, that alone should have been enough for a lifetime ban on involvement in European football.And I'm not being xenophobic, but shouldn't UEFA executive Committee members be solely European?
When the government is getting involved in despotic states buying football clubs, you know the game is dead. Maybe it was the same with Abu Dhabi but we didnt get to hear about it. Makes no difference now as there is no going back, the regimes will have total control before long.
Labour were in charge when Abu Dhabi bought Manchester City so I guess they are better at keeping those things under wraps than the shambles Boris was in charge of.
Their homicidal owner has just become the Saudi Prime Minister ( as well as its Crown Prince). Well done, sir!https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-63058091
Crosby Nick never fails.
Clearly an upstanding and popular Cityzen if he's been voted in as Prime Minister of such a fine democracy...
Wrong club, but both with horrible lacking of human rights.
Anyone going to pose this question to Eddie at his press conference this week.
I wasn`t sure where to put this but I saw the headline and thought "yer what ?". Perhaps it shows my ignorance of geography in the region but also my reaction of well that makes sensehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/winter-sports/63131479
The Athletic is reporting today that MbS and the PIF were offered 30% of ManU for £700m instead of buying Newcastle.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
No chance they would ever agree to a small cut like that; they need complete control to be able to run the club in a fair and honest way.The last thing they would want is dodgy, bad for the league, American owners get in their way.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Weird football chat in here, lets get it back on trackhttps://twitter.com/glcarlstrom/status/1577184844333056002?s=46&t=FQWQ2E72seRJjufMVf-ANA
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63115319I guess they won't air questions like "Why have these murdering scumbags been allowed to buy a football club?"
