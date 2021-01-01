« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 495 496 497 498 499 [500]   Go Down

Author Topic: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1603081 times)

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,313
  • kopite
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19960 on: Yesterday at 06:50:19 pm »
Two SAFC's in the North East now...

Sunderland Association Football Club

Saudi Arabia Football Club

Even before the take over, give me The Mackems version any day.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:53:18 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,084
  • Linudden.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19961 on: Yesterday at 06:53:49 pm »
That's right. Give us Sunderland and Middlesbrough (who incidentally play each other tonight) and send the Sandcastle back to the Championship in exchange. Heck, even Hartlepool, Darlington or Gateshead would add more to the Prem than the Saudis do.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,456
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19962 on: Yesterday at 07:30:21 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:08:19 pm
They wont stop until they have taken over all popular world sports so they can use them for whatever suits their purpose.

Well if people are willing to sell there soul
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19963 on: Yesterday at 07:36:52 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 07:30:21 pm
Well if people are willing to sell there soul
It seems many people are
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,995
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19964 on: Yesterday at 11:29:36 pm »
Let's be honest, Sunderland is a bit Brexity too
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19965 on: Today at 12:45:53 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:29:36 pm
Let's be honest, Sunderland is a bit Brexity too
You'd surely take that over Saudi FC though?
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,975
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19966 on: Today at 01:07:53 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on September  1, 2022, 09:17:14 am
Had the misfortune of having a look to see why Sean Cox was trending on twitter last night. The stuff posted by their fans about him, heysel and Hillsborough was vile some of the worst I have seen. Reported it but it's still there this morning but my account is suspended because I called them c*nts.
Not on twatter, so I don't know what they said, but I can well imagine........what a horrible set of numbskull twats they are - not an ounce of decency in any of 'em.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,516
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19967 on: Today at 01:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:29:36 pm
Let's be honest, Sunderland is a bit Brexity too

There are levels to shithousery. Voting Brexit is far removed from the shit MBS does.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,657
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19968 on: Today at 02:06:33 pm »
Voting Brexit is one thing, poorly educated mostly working class people where fooled by evil pricks in charge of looking after them. it's crap but it's nowhere near the levels of evil at Newcastle.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Online RedBec1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19969 on: Today at 03:26:52 pm »
Actually used to have time for Newcastle, didn't mind them at all. Sold their soul now. Also didn't know Newcastle was brexity... as if they're all well off up there.  ::)
« Last Edit: Today at 03:32:42 pm by RedBec1993 »
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,084
  • Linudden.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19970 on: Today at 03:30:15 pm »
Greater Tyneside voted to leave but the city of Newcastle voted Remain with a near 50-50 split.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Results_of_the_2016_United_Kingdom_European_Union_membership_referendum#North_East_England

Newcastle:

Remain: 65,405 (50.7 %)
Leave: 63,598 (49.3 %)

Gateshead, North Tyneside & South Tyneside combined:

Remain: 127,316 (43.1 %)
Leave: 168,183 (56.9 %)

Tyneside combined:

Remain: 192,721 (45.4 %)
Leave: 231,781 (54.6 %)

So it depends on where you draw the 'Newcastle' line to be honest.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:34:05 pm by Linudden »
Logged
Linudden.
Pages: 1 ... 495 496 497 498 499 [500]   Go Up
« previous next »
 