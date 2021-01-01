They wont stop until they have taken over all popular world sports so they can use them for whatever suits their purpose.
Well if people are willing to sell there soul
Let's be honest, Sunderland is a bit Brexity too
Had the misfortune of having a look to see why Sean Cox was trending on twitter last night. The stuff posted by their fans about him, heysel and Hillsborough was vile some of the worst I have seen. Reported it but it's still there this morning but my account is suspended because I called them c*nts.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.71]