« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 494 495 496 497 498 [499]   Go Down

Author Topic: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1601773 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,569
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19920 on: September 2, 2022, 02:50:56 pm »
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,314
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19921 on: September 2, 2022, 03:03:55 pm »
Hmmm

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62721907

Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident'

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool.

A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match.

Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident.

"The bike flew right by us and could have hit us easily. It was a scary incident," Ghodoussi, who is married to Staveley, told the Daily Mail.

"Amanda was pretty shaken up but calmed down once we got inside the stadium.

"Thankfully, it appears serious injuries were avoided. But it could have been far worse; the bike drove straight into the crowd."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, whose side lost the game against Liverpool 2-1, said: "I certainly wish both of them well and hope they're OK.

"The safety of every supporter, every person coming to the game, is absolutely paramount.

"It sounded like it could have been very different, so my thoughts are with anyone that was hurt in the incident."

Merseyside Police said there had been "no reports of any members of the public being seriously injured".

They added: "The rider of the bike, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of S5 RTA (drug driving), causing serious injury by dangerous driving and suspected theft of a motor vehicle.

"The passenger, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, suspected theft of a motor vehicle and other driving offences.

"The bike has been recovered and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Merseyside Police later said the two men arrested had been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,569
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19922 on: September 2, 2022, 03:10:37 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  2, 2022, 03:03:55 pm
Hmmm

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62721907

Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident'

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool.

A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match.

Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident.

"The bike flew right by us and could have hit us easily. It was a scary incident," Ghodoussi, who is married to Staveley, told the Daily Mail.

"Amanda was pretty shaken up but calmed down once we got inside the stadium.

"Thankfully, it appears serious injuries were avoided. But it could have been far worse; the bike drove straight into the crowd."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, whose side lost the game against Liverpool 2-1, said: "I certainly wish both of them well and hope they're OK.

"The safety of every supporter, every person coming to the game, is absolutely paramount.

"It sounded like it could have been very different, so my thoughts are with anyone that was hurt in the incident."

Merseyside Police said there had been "no reports of any members of the public being seriously injured".

They added: "The rider of the bike, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of S5 RTA (drug driving), causing serious injury by dangerous driving and suspected theft of a motor vehicle.

"The passenger, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, suspected theft of a motor vehicle and other driving offences.

"The bike has been recovered and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Merseyside Police later said the two men arrested had been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

so scary - please sympathize with us!!
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,874
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19923 on: September 2, 2022, 03:14:37 pm »
Imagine all the scary things that happen to women, gay people and journalists in Saudi Arabia for a change Amanda, you stupid cow.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19924 on: September 2, 2022, 03:30:23 pm »
Is this the same Eddie Howe who responded to questions about the execution of 81 men with "My specialist subject is football. Its what I know and as soon as I deviate from that into an area where I dont feel qualified to have a huge opinion I go into dangerous ground so, at the moment, I prefer to stick to what I believe I know"? Glad he feels qualified to sympathise with Amanda & Mehrdad for being near to an incident that might have caused them harm but didn't...

I don't know how these people look at themselves in the mirror.
« Last Edit: September 2, 2022, 03:48:02 pm by Ma Vie en Rouge »
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19925 on: September 2, 2022, 03:36:09 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  2, 2022, 03:03:55 pm
Hmmm

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62721907

Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident'

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool.

A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match.

Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident.

"The bike flew right by us and could have hit us easily. It was a scary incident," Ghodoussi, who is married to Staveley, told the Daily Mail.

"Amanda was pretty shaken up but calmed down once we got inside the stadium.

"Thankfully, it appears serious injuries were avoided. But it could have been far worse; the bike drove straight into the crowd."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, whose side lost the game against Liverpool 2-1, said: "I certainly wish both of them well and hope they're OK.

"The safety of every supporter, every person coming to the game, is absolutely paramount.

"It sounded like it could have been very different, so my thoughts are with anyone that was hurt in the incident."

Merseyside Police said there had been "no reports of any members of the public being seriously injured".

They added: "The rider of the bike, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of S5 RTA (drug driving), causing serious injury by dangerous driving and suspected theft of a motor vehicle.

"The passenger, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, suspected theft of a motor vehicle and other driving offences.

"The bike has been recovered and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Merseyside Police later said the two men arrested had been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Not as scary as having your head chopped off.
A shame Eddie doesnt give two fucks about the safety of the citizens of the country that own his club.
Logged

Offline Red-4-Ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19926 on: September 2, 2022, 03:40:29 pm »
I saw that story earlier and immediately thought "deflection" - away from the focus on the behaviour of their team and bench at Anfield on Wednesday  :wanker
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,146
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19927 on: September 2, 2022, 03:43:05 pm »
They look at the $$$$$$. Eddie Howe doesnt care that he is technically complicit in the affairs of the Saudi murderous regime. As long as he gets his willy stroked by $$$$$$.

Whether he agrees or not, his hand may as well been on the gun that killed the 81. The keys that lock up young women. As anyone who has anything to do with Saudi does. All for the sake of football results.

81 young men murdered, buy yay toon got a point.

Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,348
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19928 on: September 2, 2022, 04:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on September  2, 2022, 03:30:23 pm
Is this the same Eddie Howe who responded to questions about the execution of 81 men with "My specialist subject is football. Its what I know and as soon as I deviate from that into an area where I dont feel qualified to have a huge opinion I go into dangerous ground so, at the moment, I prefer to stick to what I believe I know"? Glad he feels qualified to sympathise with Amanda & Mehrdad for being near to an incident that might have caused them harm but didn't...

I don't know how these people look at themselves in the mirror.

Quite liked Howe @ Bournemouth and thought he seemed like a decent bloke.

Obviously I was mistaken as he is, quite clearly, a massive c*nt.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19929 on: September 2, 2022, 04:37:36 pm »
Quote from: JRed on September  2, 2022, 03:36:09 pm
Not as scary as having your head chopped off.
A shame Eddie doesnt give two fucks about the safety of the citizens of the country that own his club.

Was about to say,little less scary than being killed and dismembered in a consulate by order of your crown prince or executed for whatever reason or sent to prison for decades for typing your opinion of your government or being gay or....
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,753
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19930 on: September 2, 2022, 04:50:09 pm »
Quote from: boots on September  2, 2022, 03:43:05 pm
They look at the $$$$$$. Eddie Howe doesnt care that he is technically complicit in the affairs of the Saudi murderous regime. As long as he gets his willy stroked by $$$$$$.

Whether he agrees or not, his hand may as well been on the gun that killed the 81. The keys that lock up young women. As anyone who has anything to do with Saudi does. All for the sake of football results.

81 young men murdered, buy yay toon got a point.


Did you miss the winner?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,753
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19931 on: September 2, 2022, 04:52:13 pm »
Quote from: newterp on September  2, 2022, 03:10:37 pm
so scary - please sympathize with us!!

I bet it wasnt even anywhere near them either. They wouldnt have been among the pedestrians.


I wish theyd show more sympathy for the citizens of Saudi Arabia being executed for the sexuality they were born with.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19932 on: September 2, 2022, 05:04:15 pm »
Go by any busy street at dinner time and at least one food delivery driver is gonna wizz by you on his scooter or motorcycle. I bet there is a family out there waiting for their pizza to be delivered, kids gone to bed hungry and these twats want to garner all the sympathy. I refuse.
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,020
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19933 on: September 2, 2022, 05:06:02 pm »
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,874
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19934 on: September 2, 2022, 06:03:03 pm »
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,694
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19935 on: September 2, 2022, 11:42:58 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on September  2, 2022, 04:32:35 pm
Quite liked Howe @ Bournemouth and thought he seemed like a decent bloke.

Obviously I was mistaken as he is, quite clearly, a massive c*nt.

Apart from Fat Frank I cant think of anyone In football whose face screams Tory as much as Howes.

Although lots of Tories would draw the line before being puppets for genocidal racist fascist regimes. So eddies on his own even in that company.

Newcastle have always been an irritating bunch of c*nts. Theyve always done the sign on shite. For some reason they think theyre a big club when theyre just not. Their claim to fame is a big ground. Good for them its slightly bigger than Sunderlands (and Sunderland have more recent success in big trophies). Theyre a glorified yo-yo club who got lucky with Keegan and lucky with Robson. Absolute shite. Steve fucking Bruce was too good for them. Theyre like Leeds and Villa; think they belong at the big table when theyre shit. (Granted Leeds and Villa both have major trophies in the past). In the PL era theyve had one good player. Prior to that fuck all too.
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,653
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19936 on: September 3, 2022, 12:51:44 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on September  2, 2022, 08:28:21 am
If memory serves he was not happy with the new regime or the way football was going in general.
He was quite happy with the way things were going post "Fat Bastard Mike Astley" as far as I can remember.
He was cheering a couple of their wins under the new regime iIrc.
Fucking hope it's my memory going astray; he is/was a cracking lad.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19937 on: September 3, 2022, 01:34:34 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on September  2, 2022, 11:42:58 pm
Apart from Fat Frank I cant think of anyone In football whose face screams Tory as much as Howes.
Harry Kane?
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19938 on: September 3, 2022, 01:38:24 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on September  3, 2022, 01:34:34 am
Harry Kane?
That's Sir Harold Kane to you
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,402
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19939 on: September 3, 2022, 05:25:30 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on September  3, 2022, 12:51:44 am
He was quite happy with the way things were going post "Fat Bastard Mike Astley" as far as I can remember.
He was cheering a couple of their wins under the new regime iIrc.
Fucking hope it's my memory going astray; he is/was a cracking lad.

I know he stopped going games under Ashley and pretty sure he was against the Saudi owners.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19940 on: September 3, 2022, 10:15:54 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September  2, 2022, 11:44:26 am
Sam's been sportswashed.

It's striking that the Geordie Bruce Springsteen, the down to earth working class lad with a profound social conscience, can't bring himself to be even the slightest bit critical of the Toon's Saudi owners. A touch hypocritical perhaps?

Never mind, the plastic flag producers of Tyneside will get a bumper pay day when Sam appears at St James.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,311
  • kopite
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19941 on: September 3, 2022, 05:23:09 pm »
Another shite result for them, 1 win in 6, mid table dross.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19942 on: September 3, 2022, 11:25:56 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on September  3, 2022, 05:23:09 pm
Another shite result for them, 1 win in 6, mid table dross.
That's what they always will be as long as Eddie the Tory is in charge and let's face it they deserve it and all.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,987
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19943 on: September 3, 2022, 11:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on September  3, 2022, 11:25:56 pm
That's what they always will be as long as Eddie the Tory is in charge and let's face it they deserve it and all.
But weren't the horse punchers always telling everyone that they "deserved" success?, nothing about buying well and being properly coached, they deserved it, why?, just because, that's why.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19944 on: Yesterday at 12:08:49 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  3, 2022, 11:35:09 pm
But weren't the horse punchers always telling everyone that they "deserved" success?, nothing about buying well and being properly coached, they deserved it, why?, just because, that's why.
Of course they "deserve it" for all that suffering under Fat Mike.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,117
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19945 on: Yesterday at 12:50:18 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 12:08:49 am
Of course they "deserve it" for all that suffering under Fat Mike. the trophy-less years since they won an egg cup.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,728
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19946 on: Yesterday at 01:52:34 am »
Geordie I know is something else.

Absolutely Rabid about Liverpool and the city, racist as you want calling everyone of every colour and ethnicity everything going, but is perfectly happy about his owners

Absolute piece of shit he is. Tries to come off as a nice bloke but hes brimming with hate for everyone and anything.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,368
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19947 on: Yesterday at 02:34:24 am »
Nice to see them get fucked by VAR, still haven't bought they way to protected status... Yet.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,100
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19948 on: Yesterday at 02:38:07 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 02:34:24 am
Nice to see them get fucked by VAR, still haven't bought they way to protected status... Yet.

Cheque is in the mail...
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19949 on: Yesterday at 02:38:10 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 02:34:24 am
Nice to see them get fucked by VAR, still haven't bought they way to protected status... Yet.
Not even been a year yet. Though give it time and it will be just the same as it is with City.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19950 on: Yesterday at 07:39:27 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 12:08:49 am
Of course they "deserve it" for all that suffering under Fat Mike.
They really did suffer under Ashley.
Didnt he used to imprison them for 45 years for posting on social media?
Im sure I heard about him confiscated all kids Christmas presents that had rainbow colours on them too.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19951 on: Yesterday at 10:59:58 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:39:27 am
They really did suffer under Ashley.
Didnt he used to imprison them for 45 years for posting on social media?
Im sure I heard about him confiscated all kids Christmas presents that had rainbow colours on them too.
Ah Yeah, I remember all those stories.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,537
  • Dutch Class
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19952 on: Yesterday at 04:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  3, 2022, 11:35:09 pm
But weren't the horse punchers always telling everyone that they "deserved" success?, nothing about buying well and being properly coached, they deserved it, why?, just because, that's why.

Yeah, I've never understood this idea that they deserved success. Is it because they had a few very good seasons in the 90s? Because nothing in their history says they are some sleeping giant. The season before their 90s renaissance began they finished 20th in the 24 team Second Division and had spent most of the 80s in the Second Division. They've won four league titles throughout their history, which is the same as Sheffield Wednesday. Three of which were between 1905 and 1909. The last one was in 1927. They've won six FA Cups including three between 1951 and 1955. The last major honour they won was the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969. 

Newcastle are tied with Everton for FA Cup final appearances, but then again Everton have won more league titles than Newcastle. Even Sunderland have won more league titles (6) than Newcastle and their last one was more recent (1935/36) and nobody is saying either of those teams deserve success. 

Newcastle's "success" since the PL began has been due to two managers: finishing 3rd, 6th and runner-up twice during the Keegan years and 4th, 3rd and 5th under Bobby Robson. Their average position during the PL era has been 10th and they've been relegated twice. They have a big stadium and passionate fans, but if they hadn't been bought out by Saudi Arabia their fans likely would have viewed success as winning a League Cup or FA Cup.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,170
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19953 on: Yesterday at 04:25:10 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:21:48 pm
Yeah, I've never understood this idea that they deserved success. Is it because they had a few very good seasons in the 90s? Because nothing in their history says they are some sleeping giant. The season before their 90s renaissance began they finished 20th in the 24 team Second Division and had spent most of the 80s in the Second Division. They've won four league titles throughout their history, which is the same as Sheffield Wednesday. Three of which were between 1905 and 1909. The last one was in 1927. They've won six FA Cups including three between 1951 and 1955. The last major honour they won was the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969. 

Newcastle are tied with Everton for FA Cup final appearances, but then again Everton have won more league titles than Newcastle. Even Sunderland have won more league titles (6) than Newcastle and their last one was more recent (1935/36) and nobody is saying either of those teams deserve success. 

Newcastle's "success" since the PL began has been due to two managers: finishing 3rd, 6th and runner-up twice during the Keegan years and 4th, 3rd and 5th under Bobby Robson. Their average position during the PL era has been 10th and they've been relegated twice. They have a big stadium and passionate fans, but if they hadn't been bought out by Saudi Arabia their fans likely would have viewed success as winning a League Cup or FA Cup.

I think a component of the love in for Newcastle is down to the personality of Keegan and Robson, blithe decent,  omitted football men.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,987
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19954 on: Yesterday at 04:33:39 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:25:10 pm
I think a component of the love in for Newcastle is down to the personality of Keegan and Robson, blithe decent,  omitted football men.
Bobby Robson was a decent fella, can't imagine he'd have been overly enamoured with the Saudi takeover and subsequent Sportswash
Logged

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,028
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19955 on: Yesterday at 05:32:53 pm »
Their support is no more passionate than that of Leeds, Sunderland or even that of the Evertonians. I mean, a one-city town that size with an enormous catchment area should be passionate. They've built the narrative up to such a point that they really do feel aggrieved that they're not mentioned in the same breath as us. With the help of the national media, they've always had their egos pumped up.  Plus the fact, they don't do modesty.

They're passionate now that things look to be on the up but like most football crowds when the going was tough, St James' Park was like a library for a long time, on their own admission. Nah. Give me the mackems any day. Same part of the world but less arrogant and they've always come across as more savvy than the horse punchers.
Agree 100% about Bobby Robson. Great bloke and true gentleman.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,613
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19956 on: Yesterday at 10:55:27 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,074
  • Linudden.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19957 on: Today at 06:05:21 pm »
Logged
Linudden.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19958 on: Today at 06:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 06:05:21 pm
The latest scum to join the parade  :butt

https://www.motorsport.com/motogp/news/motogp-signs-letter-of-intent-for-future-race-in-saudi-arabia/10364139/
They wont stop until they have taken over all popular world sports so they can use them for whatever suits their purpose.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 494 495 496 497 498 [499]   Go Up
« previous next »
 