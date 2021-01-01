« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 494 495 496 497 498 [499]   Go Down

Author Topic: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1598694 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,517
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19920 on: Today at 02:50:56 pm »
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,312
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19921 on: Today at 03:03:55 pm »
Hmmm

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62721907

Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident'

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool.

A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match.

Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident.

"The bike flew right by us and could have hit us easily. It was a scary incident," Ghodoussi, who is married to Staveley, told the Daily Mail.

"Amanda was pretty shaken up but calmed down once we got inside the stadium.

"Thankfully, it appears serious injuries were avoided. But it could have been far worse; the bike drove straight into the crowd."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, whose side lost the game against Liverpool 2-1, said: "I certainly wish both of them well and hope they're OK.

"The safety of every supporter, every person coming to the game, is absolutely paramount.

"It sounded like it could have been very different, so my thoughts are with anyone that was hurt in the incident."

Merseyside Police said there had been "no reports of any members of the public being seriously injured".

They added: "The rider of the bike, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of S5 RTA (drug driving), causing serious injury by dangerous driving and suspected theft of a motor vehicle.

"The passenger, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, suspected theft of a motor vehicle and other driving offences.

"The bike has been recovered and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Merseyside Police later said the two men arrested had been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,517
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19922 on: Today at 03:10:37 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:03:55 pm
Hmmm

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62721907

Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident'

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool.

A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match.

Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident.

"The bike flew right by us and could have hit us easily. It was a scary incident," Ghodoussi, who is married to Staveley, told the Daily Mail.

"Amanda was pretty shaken up but calmed down once we got inside the stadium.

"Thankfully, it appears serious injuries were avoided. But it could have been far worse; the bike drove straight into the crowd."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, whose side lost the game against Liverpool 2-1, said: "I certainly wish both of them well and hope they're OK.

"The safety of every supporter, every person coming to the game, is absolutely paramount.

"It sounded like it could have been very different, so my thoughts are with anyone that was hurt in the incident."

Merseyside Police said there had been "no reports of any members of the public being seriously injured".

They added: "The rider of the bike, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of S5 RTA (drug driving), causing serious injury by dangerous driving and suspected theft of a motor vehicle.

"The passenger, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, suspected theft of a motor vehicle and other driving offences.

"The bike has been recovered and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Merseyside Police later said the two men arrested had been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

so scary - please sympathize with us!!
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,867
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19923 on: Today at 03:14:37 pm »
Imagine all the scary things that happen to women, gay people and journalists in Saudi Arabia for a change Amanda, you stupid cow.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19924 on: Today at 03:30:23 pm »
Is this the same Eddie Howe who responded to questions about the execution of 81 men with "My specialist subject is football. Its what I know and as soon as I deviate from that into an area where I dont feel qualified to have a huge opinion I go into dangerous ground so, at the moment, I prefer to stick to what I believe I know"? Glad he can sympathise with Amanda & Mehrdad for being near to an incident that might have cause them harm but didn't...

I don't know how these people look at themselves in the mirror.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19925 on: Today at 03:36:09 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:03:55 pm
Hmmm

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62721907

Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident'

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool.

A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match.

Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident.

"The bike flew right by us and could have hit us easily. It was a scary incident," Ghodoussi, who is married to Staveley, told the Daily Mail.

"Amanda was pretty shaken up but calmed down once we got inside the stadium.

"Thankfully, it appears serious injuries were avoided. But it could have been far worse; the bike drove straight into the crowd."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, whose side lost the game against Liverpool 2-1, said: "I certainly wish both of them well and hope they're OK.

"The safety of every supporter, every person coming to the game, is absolutely paramount.

"It sounded like it could have been very different, so my thoughts are with anyone that was hurt in the incident."

Merseyside Police said there had been "no reports of any members of the public being seriously injured".

They added: "The rider of the bike, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of S5 RTA (drug driving), causing serious injury by dangerous driving and suspected theft of a motor vehicle.

"The passenger, a 23-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, suspected theft of a motor vehicle and other driving offences.

"The bike has been recovered and enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Merseyside Police later said the two men arrested had been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Not as scary as having your head chopped off.
A shame Eddie doesnt give two fucks about the safety of the citizens of the country that own his club.
Logged

Online Red-4-Ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19926 on: Today at 03:40:29 pm »
I saw that story earlier and immediately thought "deflection" - away from the focus on the behaviour of their team and bench at Anfield on Wednesday  :wanker
Logged

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,145
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19927 on: Today at 03:43:05 pm »
They look at the $$$$$$. Eddie Howe doesnt care that he is technically complicit in the affairs of the Saudi murderous regime. As long as he gets his willy stroked by $$$$$$.

Whether he agrees or not, his hand may as well been on the gun that killed the 81. The keys that lock up young women. As anyone who has anything to do with Saudi does. All for the sake of football results.

81 young men murdered, buy yay toon got a point.

Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.
Pages: 1 ... 494 495 496 497 498 [499]   Go Up
« previous next »
 