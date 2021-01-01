« previous next »
Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab

scouse neapolitan

Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 10:54:59 pm
Odious shower of dislikeable time- wasting  fuckers....
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm
97th minute comment on a popular Newcastle FC forum...

"Excellent shithousery...keep it up lads..."

30 seconds later

"Fuck...fuck....fuck..."

 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
I love karma.  8)
blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 10:57:09 pm
Turned the sound back on when we scored. Thought Keyes was gonna cry and Gray was probably go and pull a girls hair or something.

"But, but 5 minutes extra time, so how do they score in the 98th minute. How Andy? How?"

Ha ha...suck it up you exiled fucking buttercups.
FiSh77

Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:05:42 pm
This is what your owners get up to you shameless c*nts

Not gonna embed it as it's grim as fuck plus it's the torygraph, surprised the video has been allowed on youtube to be honest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIM0_ID7nWE
AndyMuller

Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:10:05 pm
Couldnt have happened to a more deserving blood money ran shit club.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:10:06 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:05:42 pm
This is what your owners get up to you shameless c*nts

Not gonna embed it as it's grim as fuck plus it's the torygraph, surprised the video has been allowed on youtube to be honest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIM0_ID7nWE
Disgusting, stone age twats.

The horse punchers won't care though.
Fromola

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:18:30 pm
When you think of that 4-3 game and what a brilliant match it was. The Keegan side, the Robson side. Now they've got all this money and they just want to time waste rather than play football.

Howe has always been like that though
Son of Spion

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:19:29 pm
A fitting thread title change.
gerrardisgod

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:21:03 pm
Fuck off moonhead.
elbow

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:21:29 pm
Fabio going down with cramp after he scored was a lovely touch.

Have that you gang of twats.
Classycara

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:22:10 pm
Quote from: Roady on Yesterday at 10:46:18 pm
There are two ladies laughing in that pic.liverpool fans perhaps?

If they're newcastle fans, maybe we should censor the picture - lest they be stoned to death or something else their owners enjoy
Brian Blessed

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:24:36 pm
If you ever wondered about corruption in the PL you have just witnessed it first hand.

Said by a Newcastle fan without irony.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:25:19 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:05:42 pm
This is what your owners get up to you shameless c*nts

Not gonna embed it as it's grim as fuck plus it's the torygraph, surprised the video has been allowed on youtube to be honest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIM0_ID7nWE

Some of the blokes involved were wearing firemans uniforms. Was it a come and thrash some women day - cut price for essential services?

Sadly, nothing new.
RedKenWah

Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:40:02 pm
Good spot, although I thought Ped was the steward in the middle at the bottom. After being on the pies, of course.

Multiverse

Looking more in depth I see multiple Peps which is quite frightening really
acks

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:36:43 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:24:36 pm
If you ever wondered about corruption in the PL you have just witnessed it first hand.

Said by a Newcastle fan without irony.

'I'd lie on my back and let Man City p1ss in my mouth and love it - if it meant these horrible lifetime cheating c**ts not winning the league'

Said by another Newcastle fan! They didn't take the defeat very well did they?  ;D
RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:38:30 pm
Quote from: RedKenWah on Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm
Multiverse

Looking more in depth I see multiple Peps which is quite frightening really

Living rent-free in Anfield's away supporter's section....during a Newcastle game!!

Make of it what you will psychology students...lol

thejbs

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:48:28 pm
Incredible how few of them know that your shoulder can play you offside.
Kashinoda

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:51:16 pm
Their bench chucking shit at ours in the celebrations :lmao

https://twitter.com/paul49765641/status/1565093768751202306?s=21&t=WTzfb_01D2urMBFB3drCFg

Pathetic
Skeeve

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:55:36 pm
Hilarious claim from Howe that they weren't timewasting, with that level of ability to disregard facts he might last longer than expected under that regime.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Yesterday at 11:57:40 pm
Blood on every page.


PeterTheRed

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 12:00:58 am
For the amount of money they've already spent, they are playing some really shite football ...
scouse neapolitan

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 12:17:25 am
Yes,but let's not forget that that their supporters were a shower of shite before becoming Riyad United. They've always had this enormous inferiority complex with regard to us. It's not as if they were somehow agreeable beforehand. They've always been jealous of our team,our support and our city. The sportswash has simply made them even bigger  whoppers. Their massive sense of self-importance Is a fucking joke. Please let's stop the "I've always had a soft spot for Newcastle because of the Liverpool connections" bollox. Gerrin' Redmen!!!!!!!!!!
Son of Spion

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 12:38:05 am
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:24:36 pm
If you ever wondered about corruption in the PL you have just witnessed it first hand.

Said by a Newcastle fan without irony.
Wow.  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Son of Spion

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 12:40:19 am
RyanBabel19

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 12:46:09 am
Why do you all seem suprised as if we haven't seen one of them literally. Punch. A. HORSE
kavah

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 01:19:31 am
They are well coached and pressed us well, and took the goal very well, he seems like a good buy.

The time-wasting though, it's so small-time. And the throwing bottles at our bench, that is really small time, we're not even their rivals, if it was Sunderland and meant something fair enough but what the fuck it's the fifth game of the season. beggars belief really if it was one of our fans you'd never hear the end of it, there was a media fucking frenzy when that lad threw a cider bottle at the man city bus.
newterp

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 02:40:08 am
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm
97th minute comment on a popular Newcastle FC forum...

"Excellent shithousery...keep it up lads..."

30 seconds later

"Fuck...fuck....fuck..."

 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D



But Eddie Howe says there was no gamesmanship! Promise!
Jack_Bauer

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 03:17:54 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:19:31 am
They are well coached and pressed us well, and took the goal very well, he seems like a good buy.

The time-wasting though, it's so small-time. And the throwing bottles at our bench, that is really small time, we're not even their rivals, if it was Sunderland and meant something fair enough but what the fuck it's the fifth game of the season. beggars belief really if it was one of our fans you'd never hear the end of it, there was a media fucking frenzy when that lad threw a cider bottle at the man city bus.
They are a small-time club whose fanbase thinks they should be at the level of Us and Utd because they had a good team 25 years ago.
BarryCrocker

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 04:04:14 am

Lycan

Re: Timewasters Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
Today at 04:57:36 am
They can moan all they like. The fact is their time-wasting backfired on them. It was actually good of the ref to take note of this for a change and add even more time on in injury time for their antics.
