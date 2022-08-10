« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 489 490 491 492 493 [494]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab  (Read 1587479 times)

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19720 on: August 10, 2022, 11:49:55 am »
Quote from: jillc on August 10, 2022, 11:14:25 am
Why do we do this, just automatically go negative on it? If groups like this get supported on twitter no matter who you support it grows, it doesn't get lost on the wind as you are saying. All protest groups start off from low down, it's how you build it that matters. It just makes me despair how so many don't see the bigger picture here.

Its not negative its a reality nobody in football or govt seem to care and that is because lots of money is going to the right people.

I like the fact they are standing up to it im not against it my opinion is it will be on deaf ears.

Look at where next World Cup is lots of people have had a go but FIFA just carry on and its only a matter of time before the Saudis get it.

Personally most of the geordie fan base disgust me they couldnt wait for these animals to take over oh and lets not forget the "feed the scousers" shite they sing as if it is like Knightsbridge up there.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19721 on: August 17, 2022, 02:06:42 am »
Hope their fans don't go on a Twitter rant when they start losing a few games on the trot.

Quote
Saudi woman given 34-year prison sentence for using Twitter

Salma al-Shehab, a Leeds University student, was charged with following and retweeting dissidents and activists

A Saudi student at Leeds University who had returned home to the kingdom for a holiday has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for having a Twitter account and for following and retweeting dissidents and activists.

The sentencing by Saudis special terrorist court was handed down weeks after the US president Joe Bidens visit to Saudi Arabia, which human rights activists had warned could embolden the kingdom to escalate its crackdown on dissidents and other pro-democracy activists.

The case also marks the latest example of how the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has targeted Twitter users in his campaign of repression, while simultaneously controlling a major indirect stake in the US social media company through Saudis sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Salma al-Shehab, 34, a mother of two young children, was initially sentenced to three years in prison for the crime of using an internet website to cause public unrest and destabilise civil and national security. But an appeals court on Monday handed down the new sentence  34 years in prison followed by a 34-year travel ban  after a public prosecutor asked the court to consider other alleged crimes.

According to a translation of the court records, which were seen by the Guardian, the new charges include the allegation that Shehab was assisting those who seek to cause public unrest and destabilise civil and national security by following their Twitter accounts and by re-tweeting their tweets. It is believed that Shehab may still be able to seek a new appeal in the case.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/16/saudi-woman-given-34-year-prison-sentence-for-using-twitter
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19722 on: August 17, 2022, 06:43:16 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 17, 2022, 02:06:42 am
Hope their fans don't go on a Twitter rant when they start losing a few games on the trot.
Fit and proper owners.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,502
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19723 on: August 17, 2022, 08:17:33 am »
Quote from: JRed on August 17, 2022, 06:43:16 am
Fit and proper owners.

They're not related. The Premier League has legally binding assurances.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19724 on: August 17, 2022, 08:26:02 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 17, 2022, 08:17:33 am
They're not related. The Premier League has legally binding assurances.
Of course , I forgot. Im glad thats sorted as I was concerned despotic regimes were taking over our game. Luckily we have Richard Masters and CAS protecting the integrity of our game.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,465
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19725 on: August 17, 2022, 08:37:35 am »
Wont be long before people who cant afford to heat their homes are wearing shirts with Aramco on it, Ill bet.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,923
  • The first five yards........
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19726 on: August 17, 2022, 08:56:08 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 17, 2022, 02:06:42 am
Hope their fans don't go on a Twitter rant when they start losing a few games on the trot.


I was about to post the same news story.

Love Eddie Howe's thoughts on this.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19727 on: August 17, 2022, 09:05:02 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on August 17, 2022, 08:56:08 am
I was about to post the same news story.

Love Eddie Howe's thoughts on this.
I reckon he will only want to comment on football matters as hes not too concerned about beheadings, executions and false imprisonment. Its the football that matters as hes only there to cheer up the long suffering Geordies.
« Last Edit: August 17, 2022, 09:09:05 am by JRed »
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,409
  • Bam!
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19728 on: August 17, 2022, 09:14:13 am »
Quote from: thejbs on August 17, 2022, 08:37:35 am
Wont be long before people who cant afford to heat their homes are wearing shirts with Aramco on it, Ill bet.

These guys?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-62539480

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19729 on: August 18, 2022, 01:05:09 am »
Free Salma al-Shehab
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19730 on: August 18, 2022, 07:09:24 am »
Quote from: kavah on August 18, 2022, 01:05:09 am
Free Salma al-Shehab
New extension to the thread title?
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19731 on: August 19, 2022, 07:18:31 am »
Quote from: JRed on August 18, 2022, 07:09:24 am
New extension to the thread title?

Right  :wave
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,481
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19732 on: August 19, 2022, 07:59:56 am »
Quote from: JRed on August 17, 2022, 09:05:02 am
I reckon he will only want to comment on football matters as hes not too concerned about beheadings, executions and false imprisonment. Its the football that matters as hes only there to cheer up the long suffering Geordies.

His press conference for their game this weekend is today.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19733 on: August 19, 2022, 08:38:41 am »
Quote from: Hazell on August 19, 2022, 07:59:56 am
His press conference for their game this weekend is today.
Surely Atleast one journalist will ask him about it
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,401
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19734 on: August 19, 2022, 08:40:25 am »
Quote from: JRed on August 19, 2022, 08:38:41 am
Surely Atleast one journalist will ask him about it

You know what happens when journos question Saudi's?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,654
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19735 on: August 19, 2022, 04:28:59 pm »
Quote from: JRed on August 18, 2022, 07:09:24 am
New extension to the thread title?

The depressing thought is, that the title extensions could become very long indeed.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,481
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19736 on: August 19, 2022, 11:22:37 pm »
Quote from: JRed on August 19, 2022, 08:38:41 am
Surely Atleast one journalist will ask him about it

Yeah, it didn't happen.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19737 on: August 20, 2022, 06:54:48 am »
Quote from: Hazell on August 19, 2022, 11:22:37 pm
Yeah, it didn't happen.
Its just sick. No doubt the journalists have been threatened with the consequences of questioning Newcastles owners.
Logged

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,013
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19738 on: August 20, 2022, 07:09:34 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 17, 2022, 02:06:42 am
Hope their fans don't go on a Twitter rant when they start losing a few games on the trot.

But I thought that Alan Shearer said increased exposure would progress attitudes in Saudi Arabia Still Im sure hell mention it on tonights MOTD 🤔


 
Logged

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,553
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19739 on: August 22, 2022, 08:19:10 am »
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/62627652

Sportswash in its finest form - no mention critical mention of the Saudi ownership. Only 'New owners have galvanised the club and supporters'
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19740 on: August 22, 2022, 08:23:50 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 17, 2022, 08:17:33 am
They're not related. The Premier League has legally binding assurances.

MBS turned up with a fake moustache over his actual moustache and the league bought it.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19741 on: August 22, 2022, 08:24:59 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on August 20, 2022, 07:09:34 am
But I thought that Alan Shearer said increased exposure would progress attitudes in Saudi Arabia Still Im sure hell mention it on tonights MOTD 🤔

Breathtaking arrogance. We bloody loves chopping up journalists, killing gay people and oppressing women but when the Toon beat Everton 3-0 away it really changed our perspective on things.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,677
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19742 on: August 22, 2022, 08:35:12 am »
The reality is Chelsea and City have been legitamised in this country for the last 10-20 years and therefore anything can be justified.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,186
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19743 on: August 22, 2022, 01:42:32 pm »
And when I watched them on MOTD last night, they appeared to have let women into the ground, dressed as they please and probably with twitter accounts as well, it's got to stop surely.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,566
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19744 on: August 23, 2022, 06:12:21 pm »
Winning hearts and minds in Newcastle. Sentencing kids to death at home. Great job everybody.

Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,167
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19745 on: August 23, 2022, 06:26:11 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,769
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19746 on: August 23, 2022, 06:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 23, 2022, 06:12:21 pm
Winning hearts and minds in Newcastle. Sentencing kids to death at home. Great job everybody.


Strange that America, the great liberator doesn't consider this blood soaked regime worthy of Invasion and removal, like they did with Hussein and the Taliban, I wonder why?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,918
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19747 on: August 23, 2022, 06:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 23, 2022, 06:12:21 pm
Winning hearts and minds in Newcastle. Sentencing kids to death at home. Great job everybody.



Come on, fairs fair, at least theyve stopped public beheadings. Small steps and all that.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,566
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19748 on: August 23, 2022, 06:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 23, 2022, 06:27:12 pm
Strange that America, the great liberator doesn't consider this blood soaked regime worthy of Invasion and removal, like they did with Hussein and the Taliban, I wonder why?

Considering the majority of the 9/11 attackers were Saudis who received money and support from Saudi Arabian assets then this is a pertinent question well before the purchase of Newcastle. Personally think we've been getting the short end of the stick of this relationship for a while now and it's accelerating with MbS now in charge. He doesn't seem to think he's in the junior position in our relationship is my understanding. Eventually that will probably catch up to him but for now that's not really what we're talking about.
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,500
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19749 on: August 23, 2022, 07:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 23, 2022, 06:27:12 pm
Strange that America, the great liberator doesn't consider this blood soaked regime worthy of Invasion and removal, like they did with Hussein and the Taliban, I wonder why?

Western Christian troops invading and occupying the two Holy Islamic cities of Medina and Mecca, yer, that will go down well.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,769
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19750 on: August 23, 2022, 08:52:52 pm »
Quote from: OOS on August 23, 2022, 07:40:07 pm
Western Christian troops invading and occupying the two Holy Islamic cities of Medina and Mecca, yer, that will go down well.
America weren't interested in optics when they invaded Afghanistan and Iraq in pursuit of "liberation", surely if they want to police the world then they have to be consistent.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,566
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19751 on: August 23, 2022, 10:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 23, 2022, 08:52:52 pm
America weren't interested in optics when they invaded Afghanistan and Iraq in pursuit of "liberation", surely if they want to police the world then they have to be consistent.

See this is where you're losing the plot a bit. The "World Cop" thing actually polls really poorly and outside some neocons most people actually don't want us to do anything for anybody at all outside diplomacy. There's a reason we didn't immediately join WWI and WWII that's not really ever changed. When it comes to killing black or brown folk or hypothetically preventing them from killing us, well then it's a different discussion.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,769
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19752 on: Yesterday at 12:35:48 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 23, 2022, 10:40:08 pm
See this is where you're losing the plot a bit. The "World Cop" thing actually polls really poorly and outside some neocons most people actually don't want us to do anything for anybody at all outside diplomacy. There's a reason we didn't immediately join WWI and WWII that's not really ever changed. When it comes to killing black or brown folk or hypothetically preventing them from killing us, well then it's a different discussion.
I'm not losing the "plot" at all fella.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19753 on: Yesterday at 02:35:22 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 23, 2022, 06:27:12 pm
Strange that America, the great liberator doesn't consider this blood soaked regime worthy of Invasion and removal, like they did with Hussein and the Taliban, I wonder why?

America is the biggest reason why the world is fucked up. Ask the Iraqi people, millions of innocent people died for no reason other then greed. Other countries like the UK didn't shy to to help too, how much did the UK based companies get from contracts for reconstruction work in Iraq ?
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,769
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19754 on: Yesterday at 04:16:05 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 02:35:22 am
America is the biggest reason why the world is fucked up. Ask the Iraqi people, millions of innocent people died for no reason other then greed. Other countries like the UK didn't shy to to help too, how much did the UK based companies get from contracts for reconstruction work in Iraq ?
You've just made my point, which was the rank hypocrisy of the USA.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,566
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19755 on: Yesterday at 06:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:35:48 am
I'm not losing the "plot" at all fella.

Hah. Yeah, sure. You really have your pulse on the American public and what they want with that garbage. Also here's basically where we are at with all our of our Middle Eastern allies.

Logged

Offline dosx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • Liiiiiiiiverpooooool!
    • LFC
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19756 on: Today at 01:20:09 am »

Bringing on his 'son' :lmao



Logged
Walking far away horizons
You will never walk alone
You'll be at home where your heart is
A million miles away from home

Online JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,823
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Newcastle Utd - RIP Jamal Khashoggi; Free Salma al-Shehab
« Reply #19757 on: Today at 04:00:51 am »
I said exactly the same thing to my lad !! He's a ringer!!
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994
Pages: 1 ... 489 490 491 492 493 [494]   Go Up
« previous next »
 