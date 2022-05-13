« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 487 488 489 490 491 [492]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi  (Read 1557375 times)

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,448
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19640 on: Yesterday at 10:47:15 am »
Quote from: Peabee on June  7, 2022, 11:33:56 pm
Probably because this is a step beyond buying clubs in established leagues and associations. Saudi Arabia are trying to take control of a whole sport.

Tiger Woods turned down hundreds of millions of dollars apparently. Good on him.
One step beyond? That's Madness!
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19641 on: Yesterday at 01:15:35 pm »
Quote from: JRed on June  7, 2022, 07:23:40 pm
What an absolute shithouse of an answer. He might as well have said look, theyre paying me a fucking shit load and thats all I care about.

I would have more respect for someone if they came out and said that, everyone knows its the truth anyway. These fuckers are ripping the soul out of sport. As someone here said they're going after an entire sport now which is massively concerning.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,804
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19642 on: Yesterday at 10:11:43 pm »
Would you back the club if they refused to pay Newcastle and forfeited 6 points ?
I think I would .  Not sure what stance the sponsors would take.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,369
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19643 on: Today at 01:08:55 am »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,258
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19644 on: Today at 01:42:32 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:47:15 am
One step beyond? That's Madness!

Magnificent.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,339
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19645 on: Today at 10:07:37 am »
Looks like the USPGA are learning first hand what the Saudi blood money can do. Lots of big names resigning from the USPGA and signing on to the LIV rebel league. Allegedly Phil Mickelson is getting $200 mil and quite a few others are jumping on to the blood trail.

Newcastle are going to blow everyone out of the water in a few years, competition as we know it, is dead.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,129
  • The only club that matters
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19646 on: Today at 10:24:56 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:11:43 pm
Would you back the club if they refused to pay Newcastle and forfeited 6 points ?
I think I would.  Not sure what stance the sponsors would take.
I would.  Its a really difficult situation for any single club though, were any minded to do it.  Theyd have to be very clear what the boycott is for, and why it doesnt apply to City.  The penalty would also end up being a far greater points deduction than just six - it would be a direct attack on the integrity of the competition so realistically expulsion ought to be the penalty, but also realistically theyre not going to do that to Liverpool.  Might expect twelve or twenty points pour encourager les autres.

Which is to say, this is obviously and always has been a matter for a central authority to decide.  That die is cast so realistically its very hard to see any individual club in basically any circumstances taking a stand like that.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,083
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19647 on: Today at 10:42:51 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:07:37 am
Looks like the USPGA are learning first hand what the Saudi blood money can do. Lots of big names resigning from the USPGA and signing on to the LIV rebel league. Allegedly Phil Mickelson is getting $200 mil and quite a few others are jumping on to the blood trail.

Newcastle are going to blow everyone out of the water in a few years, competition as we know it, is dead.
Give it 10 years, maybe less, and it'll be a straight out arms race between state-owned clubs.  Within a generation it's moved from wealthy local businessmen to international billionaires to sportswashing states.  Both of the two former types of owners had to run as businesses or the money would run out - simply not the case for the state owned clubs.

Man U have burned money in recent years trying to keep pace.  If they actually start spending wisely and become competitive the state-owned clubs will just raise the bar until even the commercial juggernaut that is Man U can't keep up.

FSG and Klopp have done an amazing job to keep pace with Man City until now.  As others have posted elsewhere, no other club has been remotely competitive with them for five years now.  I may be being overly pessimistic but it feels like this summer could be the one where Man City raise that bar out of reach (splurging sums on Haaland that no other club in England could contemplate and then talking of making further signings!).  At the same time we're looking like selling (arguably) our best player of 2022 because that's how a business has to operate.

The Premier League must be aware that the global appeal of the league will diminish if it's Man City and Newcastle playing in a league of their own.
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,085
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19648 on: Today at 10:51:43 am »
That shithouse golfer moaning about taking the money so he isnt having to play for the rest of his life despite earning 73 fucking million so far. 73 million and he's pleading poverty. c*nt.

The Suadi's etc have already infiltrated UEFA and FIFA, so it could be said their taking over the sport already I guess.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online El Festino

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 248
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19649 on: Today at 11:26:13 am »
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,066
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19650 on: Today at 11:31:40 am »
Quote from: El Festino on Today at 11:26:13 am
Newcastle United to ditch shirt sponsors and seek more lucrative deal
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/newcastle-united-to-ditch-shirt-sponsors-and-seek-more-lucrative-deal-8s0gr9p8q?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1654764818


City v2 here we go.

I predict a £1 billion pound deal with Saudi airways  ;)
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,066
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19651 on: Today at 11:32:40 am »
Quote from: El Festino on Today at 11:26:13 am
Newcastle United to ditch shirt sponsors and seek more lucrative deal
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/newcastle-united-to-ditch-shirt-sponsors-and-seek-more-lucrative-deal-8s0gr9p8q?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1654764818


City v2 here we go.

Quote
Newcastle, the richest club in the world after last years takeover by Saudi Arabias public investment fund (PIF), which is worth over £700 billion and took an 80 per cent shareholding in the club, have a kit deal worth £6.5 million a year, less than Crystal Palace or Burnley.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19652 on: Today at 11:32:54 am »
Quote from: El Festino on Today at 11:26:13 am
Newcastle United to ditch shirt sponsors and seek more lucrative deal
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/newcastle-united-to-ditch-shirt-sponsors-and-seek-more-lucrative-deal-8s0gr9p8q?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1654764818


City v2 here we go.

Quote from: rob1966 on May 13, 2022, 10:41:49 am
So, when do they sign the £100 million a season deals with Saudi Aramco, Saudi Telecom, the Saudi National Bank etc?

Now
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
  • RedOrDead
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19653 on: Today at 11:34:26 am »
Quote from: El Festino on Today at 11:26:13 am
Newcastle United to ditch shirt sponsors and seek more lucrative deal
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/newcastle-united-to-ditch-shirt-sponsors-and-seek-more-lucrative-deal-8s0gr9p8q?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1654764818


City v2 here we go.

So they will magically go from having a £9 million shirt sponsor to probably £60-£70 million a year  ::)

If that happens, I hope other teams kick off as to how they are legitimately getting these sort of deals when they couldn't a year ago.

No wonder, they'll just get away with it just like City with their Etihad deal. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 487 488 489 490 491 [492]   Go Up
« previous next »
 