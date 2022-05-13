Looks like the USPGA are learning first hand what the Saudi blood money can do. Lots of big names resigning from the USPGA and signing on to the LIV rebel league. Allegedly Phil Mickelson is getting $200 mil and quite a few others are jumping on to the blood trail.



Newcastle are going to blow everyone out of the water in a few years, competition as we know it, is dead.



Give it 10 years, maybe less, and it'll be a straight out arms race between state-owned clubs. Within a generation it's moved from wealthy local businessmen to international billionaires to sportswashing states. Both of the two former types of owners had to run as businesses or the money would run out - simply not the case for the state owned clubs.Man U have burned money in recent years trying to keep pace. If they actually start spending wisely and become competitive the state-owned clubs will just raise the bar until even the commercial juggernaut that is Man U can't keep up.FSG and Klopp have done an amazing job to keep pace with Man City until now. As others have posted elsewhere, no other club has been remotely competitive with them for five years now. I may be being overly pessimistic but it feels like this summer could be the one where Man City raise that bar out of reach (splurging sums on Haaland that no other club in England could contemplate and then talking of making further signings!). At the same time we're looking like selling (arguably) our best player of 2022 because that's how a business has to operate.The Premier League must be aware that the global appeal of the league will diminish if it's Man City and Newcastle playing in a league of their own.