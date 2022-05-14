« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 486 487 488 489 490 [491]   Go Down

Author Topic: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi  (Read 1549460 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,663
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19600 on: May 14, 2022, 11:54:37 am »
Quote from: Craig S on May 13, 2022, 03:47:53 pm
1971 - PIF founded as part of the Saudi Ministry of Finance
Whoosh
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,902
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19601 on: May 14, 2022, 12:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on May 14, 2022, 11:25:45 am
Jordan Henderson has won more major trophies in his career at LFC than NUFC have in the period since 1927.

NUFC the club that lists the Texaco Cup and the Anglo Italian cup as part of it's major honours, along with the times they've finished runners up in the different competitions. Talk about padding it out.



Thats what makes them so ripe for the sports wash.
A deluded, desperate fanbase willing to put up with anything to get the success they crave and believe they deserve.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,478
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19602 on: May 14, 2022, 12:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on May 14, 2022, 11:50:42 am
Newcastle having a white away kit really doesn't make much sense. There aren't that many teams playing in white or black to begin with, so bar Bournemouth I fail to see where to use it unless they roll it out for any game no matter if they are at a red or blue team. They obviously can't use it at Tottenham or Fulham.

Hopefully the c*nts get relegated several times for financial irregularities, along with the other sports washing c*nts, then they can wear it at Notts County away
Logged

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19603 on: May 15, 2022, 02:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 14, 2022, 11:53:37 am
Celtic are a much bigger club than Newcastle, and of course aren't owned by human rights abusing warmongering barbarians.

Indeed, our Celtic friends make that point in this article, together with some cutting observations on Eddie Howe.

https://www.football365.com/news/feature-john-nichlson-whats-so-great-about-celtic-ange-postecoglou
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,415
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19604 on: May 20, 2022, 02:47:57 pm »
nice guy eddie, eh

cos eddie howe continually plays the dumb card when asked about the regime backing his club with the 'just football' stance, tho in reality it's just a version of acquiescence, at least now he's shown his hand more openly - from the bbc:

The green and white design has been criticised because of its similarities to the Saudi Arabia national team kit. Last week, Amnesty International said Newcastle wearing the shirt would be "clear evidence" of sportswashing by the Saudi state. Newcastle were taken over in October by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium. The Premier League approved the takeover after receiving "legally binding assurances" that the Saudi state would not control the club.

"I'm aware of the criticisms. I think from my perspective it's not something I've had any control over," said Howe. "We were very aware when we went to Saudi Arabia that the interest in Newcastle is huge. I know I'm making an assumption here but our kit manufacturers have probably acknowledged that, and hence why we've ended up where we are."

if he did have any shred of respect from football fans, surely that has been washed away with that utter bollocks

utter c*nt, taking blood money, now making pathetic excuses for the sportswashers that are, quite frankly, embarrassing not only in nature but has the finesse of a 5 year old lying

nice guy eddie, eh



ah, the similarity is uncanny...
« Last Edit: May 21, 2022, 02:36:22 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,459
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19605 on: May 20, 2022, 02:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on May 20, 2022, 02:47:57 pm
nice guy eddie, eh

cos eddie howe continually plays the dumb card when asked about the regime backing his club with the 'just football' stance, tho in reality it's just a version of acquiescence

at least now he's shown his hand more openly -

The green and white design has been criticised because of its similarities to the Saudi Arabia national team kit.

Last week, Amnesty International said Newcastle wearing the shirt would be "clear evidence" of sportswashing by the Saudi state.
Newcastle were taken over in October by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium. The Premier League approved the takeover after receiving "legally binding assurances" that the Saudi state would not control the club.
"I'm aware of the criticisms. I think from my perspective it's not something I've had any control over," said Howe.
"We were very aware when we went to Saudi Arabia that the interest in Newcastle is huge. I know I'm making an assumption here but our kit manufacturers have probably acknowledged that, and hence why we've ended up where we are."

if he did have any shred of respect from football fans, surely that has been washed away with that utter bollocks

utter c*nt, taking blood money, now making pathetic excuses for the sportswashers that are, quite frankly, embarrassing not only in nature but has the finese of a 5 year old lying

:lmao
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19606 on: May 20, 2022, 02:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on May 20, 2022, 02:47:57 pm
nice guy eddie, eh

cos eddie howe continually plays the dumb card when asked about the regime backing his club with the 'just football' stance, tho in reality it's just a version of acquiescence

at least now he's shown his hand more openly - from the bbc:

The green and white design has been criticised because of its similarities to the Saudi Arabia national team kit. Last week, Amnesty International said Newcastle wearing the shirt would be "clear evidence" of sportswashing by the Saudi state. Newcastle were taken over in October by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium. The Premier League approved the takeover after receiving "legally binding assurances" that the Saudi state would not control the club.

"I'm aware of the criticisms. I think from my perspective it's not something I've had any control over," said Howe. "We were very aware when we went to Saudi Arabia that the interest in Newcastle is huge. I know I'm making an assumption here but our kit manufacturers have probably acknowledged that, and hence why we've ended up where we are."

if he did have any shred of respect from football fans, surely that has been washed away with that utter bollocks

utter c*nt, taking blood money, now making pathetic excuses for the sportswashers that are, quite frankly, embarrassing not only in nature but has the finese of a 5 year old lying
Yeah, Cos I'm sure they were all Newcastle fans in Saudi Arabia and clearly not because the government is likely telling them to be.

Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19607 on: May 20, 2022, 03:16:28 pm »
Yeah Eddie,you just keep on concentrating on the football and leave those politics out of it,there's a good boy.

Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,208
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19608 on: May 20, 2022, 03:31:16 pm »
He won't be there for long anyway. Once they start spending big and recruiting staff, he'll be out the door to make way for someone like Mourinho or Simeone. Then they can also start rehearsing the same scripts that Howe is reading off.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19609 on: May 22, 2022, 06:32:04 am »


From BBC:s gossip column.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,415
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19610 on: May 22, 2022, 06:46:21 am »
essence of the story is in the headline, no meat really

The Cabinet Office has admitted the Prime Minister communicated over Newcastles takeover with a special advisor on Saudi Arabia, but is refusing to release emails and messages they shared. In its response to this newspapers freedom of information request, 10 Downing Street claimed that revealing the correspondence could undermine the UKs role in the Middle East.

The letter to this newspaper said: The Cabinet Office recognises there is a general public interest in openness. We have weighed that interest against a stronger public interest in the United Kingdom being able successfully to pursue our national interests.

Releasing information which was shared with the UK on a confidential basis could undermine the UKs role in the Middle East region and elsewhere. If we want to continue to play an influencing role, then our bilateral relationships need to be protected.

The Premier League finally agreed to allow the sale of Newcastle in October 2021 after months of wrangling, when it ruled that Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who is accused by US intelligence of approving the operation to capture or kill the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, would not have to submit himself to the owners and directors test.

It is known Bin Salman personally contacted Johnson in June 2020, warning him in a text that Anglo-Saudi relations would be damaged unless the £300m sale to the wealth fund PIF was approved. Bin Salman is chairman of PIF, which owns 80 per cent of Newcastle. He told Johnson then: We expect the Premier League to reconsider and correct its wrong conclusion.

could have went with the strap - dodgy c*nts grease themselves up for dodgy c*nts
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,050
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19611 on: May 22, 2022, 09:58:14 am »
True there's no meat and it's not unknown but to read that the Premier League didn't submit him to the owners and directors test and they've also approved the sale because the club isn't state owned but then also that Johnson was contacted prior to the sale of the club that Anglo-Saudi relations would be damaged unless the sale went through is really galling.
« Last Edit: May 22, 2022, 10:26:17 am by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,415
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19612 on: May 22, 2022, 10:11:49 am »
if that is news to anyone, including their own fans, yes, it's jolting for sure and red flags the whole pile of bullshit revolving around our game and beyond
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19613 on: May 22, 2022, 10:12:39 am »
Quote from: Hazell on May 22, 2022, 09:58:14 am
True there's no meat and it's unknown but to read that the Premier League didn't submit him to the owners and directors test and they've also approved the sale because the club isn't state owned but then also that Johnson was contacted prior to the sale of the club that Anglo-Saudi relations would be damaged unless the sale went through is really galling.

That last paragraph alone is meat.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,374
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19614 on: May 22, 2022, 10:19:04 am »
Johnson wasnt going to upset the red wall voters who voted for him either.
The man is a skunk. He stinks out every thing he touches, with his corruption.
Slapping down Klopp for saying look at why people booed, whilst telling the racists it was OK to boo players.
He knows if he keeps 35% of the country who are racists and gammons on his side, he gets a majority.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,050
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19615 on: May 22, 2022, 10:28:15 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on May 22, 2022, 10:11:49 am
if that is news to anyone, including their own fans, yes, it's jolting for sure and red flags the whole pile of bullshit revolving around our game and beyond

Sorry, meant to put not unknown. This and Man City and PSG, with their owner being in at UEFA, everything just stinks.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19616 on: May 22, 2022, 12:03:25 pm »
Under FIFA statues that 3rd-party interference from outside the FA should result in a ban

https://digitalhub.fifa.com/m/4b2bac74655c7c13/original/viz2gmyb5x0pd24qrhrx-pdf.pdf

Quote
14 Member associations obligations
1. Member associations have the following obligations:
.....
i) to manage their affairs independently and ensure that their own affairs are not influenced by any third parties in accordance with art. 19 of these Statutes;

19 Independence of member associations and their bodies
1. Each member association shall manage its affairs independently and without undue influence from third parties.

Have the FA not broken that by being influenced by the government to accept the bid?
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19617 on: May 22, 2022, 12:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on May 22, 2022, 12:03:25 pm
Under FIFA statues that 3rd-party interference from outside the FA should result in a ban

https://digitalhub.fifa.com/m/4b2bac74655c7c13/original/viz2gmyb5x0pd24qrhrx-pdf.pdf

Have the FA not broken that by being influenced by the government to accept the bid?

Right but page 11 :

3 Human rights
FIFA is committed to respecting all internationally recognised human rights
and shall strive to promote the protection of these rights.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,592
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19618 on: May 22, 2022, 12:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on May 22, 2022, 12:08:09 pm
Right but page 11 :

3 Human rights
FIFA is committed to respecting all internationally recognised human rights
and shall strive to promote the protection of these rights.

So they hold the WC in Qatar. Strange way of supporting Human rights.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,859
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19619 on: Today at 09:07:59 am »
You have to laugh at the plaudits Howe is getting don't you? They literally postponed matches due to COVID, spent 100 million and then carried on with the season. Tactical masterclass from Edward.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19620 on: Today at 09:14:19 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:07:59 am
You have to laugh at the plaudits Howe is getting don't you? They literally postponed matches due to COVID, spent 100 million and then carried on with the season. Tactical masterclass from Edward.
It's been bugging me for a while. Clearly forgetting the fact they spent 100M in the January window. He better enjoy it now cos he'll be gone in 18 months when they can get Sir Gareth in.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,167
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19621 on: Today at 09:19:38 pm »
Logged
Believer

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19622 on: Today at 09:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 09:19:38 pm
Government got involved in the Saudi takeover according to David Conn

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/24/government-did-encourage-premier-league-to-approve-saudi-newcastle-takeover?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Thought as much, and said so at the time as did many others. The game in this country has been destroyed by these despotic oil states wanting to take it over.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 486 487 488 489 490 [491]   Go Up
« previous next »
 