Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Quote from: Craig S on May 13, 2022, 03:47:53 pm
1971 - PIF founded as part of the Saudi Ministry of Finance
Whoosh
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Quote from: Stubbins on May 14, 2022, 11:25:45 am
Jordan Henderson has won more major trophies in his career at LFC than NUFC have in the period since 1927.

NUFC the club that lists the Texaco Cup and the Anglo Italian cup as part of it's major honours, along with the times they've finished runners up in the different competitions. Talk about padding it out.



Thats what makes them so ripe for the sports wash.
A deluded, desperate fanbase willing to put up with anything to get the success they crave and believe they deserve.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Quote from: Linudden on May 14, 2022, 11:50:42 am
Newcastle having a white away kit really doesn't make much sense. There aren't that many teams playing in white or black to begin with, so bar Bournemouth I fail to see where to use it unless they roll it out for any game no matter if they are at a red or blue team. They obviously can't use it at Tottenham or Fulham.

Hopefully the c*nts get relegated several times for financial irregularities, along with the other sports washing c*nts, then they can wear it at Notts County away
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 14, 2022, 11:53:37 am
Celtic are a much bigger club than Newcastle, and of course aren't owned by human rights abusing warmongering barbarians.

Indeed, our Celtic friends make that point in this article, together with some cutting observations on Eddie Howe.

https://www.football365.com/news/feature-john-nichlson-whats-so-great-about-celtic-ange-postecoglou
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
nice guy eddie, eh

cos eddie howe continually plays the dumb card when asked about the regime backing his club with the 'just football' stance, tho in reality it's just a version of acquiescence, at least now he's shown his hand more openly - from the bbc:

The green and white design has been criticised because of its similarities to the Saudi Arabia national team kit. Last week, Amnesty International said Newcastle wearing the shirt would be "clear evidence" of sportswashing by the Saudi state. Newcastle were taken over in October by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium. The Premier League approved the takeover after receiving "legally binding assurances" that the Saudi state would not control the club.

"I'm aware of the criticisms. I think from my perspective it's not something I've had any control over," said Howe. "We were very aware when we went to Saudi Arabia that the interest in Newcastle is huge. I know I'm making an assumption here but our kit manufacturers have probably acknowledged that, and hence why we've ended up where we are."

if he did have any shred of respect from football fans, surely that has been washed away with that utter bollocks

utter c*nt, taking blood money, now making pathetic excuses for the sportswashers that are, quite frankly, embarrassing not only in nature but has the finesse of a 5 year old lying

nice guy eddie, eh



ah, the similarity is uncanny...
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Quote from: Armand9 on May 20, 2022, 02:47:57 pm
nice guy eddie, eh

cos eddie howe continually plays the dumb card when asked about the regime backing his club with the 'just football' stance, tho in reality it's just a version of acquiescence

at least now he's shown his hand more openly -

The green and white design has been criticised because of its similarities to the Saudi Arabia national team kit.

Last week, Amnesty International said Newcastle wearing the shirt would be "clear evidence" of sportswashing by the Saudi state.
Newcastle were taken over in October by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium. The Premier League approved the takeover after receiving "legally binding assurances" that the Saudi state would not control the club.
"I'm aware of the criticisms. I think from my perspective it's not something I've had any control over," said Howe.
"We were very aware when we went to Saudi Arabia that the interest in Newcastle is huge. I know I'm making an assumption here but our kit manufacturers have probably acknowledged that, and hence why we've ended up where we are."

if he did have any shred of respect from football fans, surely that has been washed away with that utter bollocks

utter c*nt, taking blood money, now making pathetic excuses for the sportswashers that are, quite frankly, embarrassing not only in nature but has the finese of a 5 year old lying

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Quote from: Armand9 on May 20, 2022, 02:47:57 pm
nice guy eddie, eh

cos eddie howe continually plays the dumb card when asked about the regime backing his club with the 'just football' stance, tho in reality it's just a version of acquiescence

at least now he's shown his hand more openly - from the bbc:

The green and white design has been criticised because of its similarities to the Saudi Arabia national team kit. Last week, Amnesty International said Newcastle wearing the shirt would be "clear evidence" of sportswashing by the Saudi state. Newcastle were taken over in October by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium. The Premier League approved the takeover after receiving "legally binding assurances" that the Saudi state would not control the club.

"I'm aware of the criticisms. I think from my perspective it's not something I've had any control over," said Howe. "We were very aware when we went to Saudi Arabia that the interest in Newcastle is huge. I know I'm making an assumption here but our kit manufacturers have probably acknowledged that, and hence why we've ended up where we are."

if he did have any shred of respect from football fans, surely that has been washed away with that utter bollocks

utter c*nt, taking blood money, now making pathetic excuses for the sportswashers that are, quite frankly, embarrassing not only in nature but has the finese of a 5 year old lying
Yeah, Cos I'm sure they were all Newcastle fans in Saudi Arabia and clearly not because the government is likely telling them to be.

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Yeah Eddie,you just keep on concentrating on the football and leave those politics out of it,there's a good boy.

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
He won't be there for long anyway. Once they start spending big and recruiting staff, he'll be out the door to make way for someone like Mourinho or Simeone. Then they can also start rehearsing the same scripts that Howe is reading off.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
From BBC:s gossip column.
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
essence of the story is in the headline, no meat really

The Cabinet Office has admitted the Prime Minister communicated over Newcastles takeover with a special advisor on Saudi Arabia, but is refusing to release emails and messages they shared. In its response to this newspapers freedom of information request, 10 Downing Street claimed that revealing the correspondence could undermine the UKs role in the Middle East.

The letter to this newspaper said: The Cabinet Office recognises there is a general public interest in openness. We have weighed that interest against a stronger public interest in the United Kingdom being able successfully to pursue our national interests.

Releasing information which was shared with the UK on a confidential basis could undermine the UKs role in the Middle East region and elsewhere. If we want to continue to play an influencing role, then our bilateral relationships need to be protected.

The Premier League finally agreed to allow the sale of Newcastle in October 2021 after months of wrangling, when it ruled that Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who is accused by US intelligence of approving the operation to capture or kill the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, would not have to submit himself to the owners and directors test.

It is known Bin Salman personally contacted Johnson in June 2020, warning him in a text that Anglo-Saudi relations would be damaged unless the £300m sale to the wealth fund PIF was approved. Bin Salman is chairman of PIF, which owns 80 per cent of Newcastle. He told Johnson then: We expect the Premier League to reconsider and correct its wrong conclusion.

could have went with the strap - dodgy c*nts grease themselves up for dodgy c*nts
