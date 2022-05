I just want to say, massive respect to Eddie Howe for getting Newcastle so far up, after starting from a position where they hadn't won their first 14 odd games. I thought Newcastle were done for.

Of course the 90 odd million spent in January helps, but Howe looks to be the best British manager there. If he keeps doing well at Newcastle and gets them top 4 in the next couple of years,then I think we should at least consider him a candidate to replace Klopp when Klopp decides to quit.