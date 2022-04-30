Their fans have a bit of the Everton about them. Seemed like 90 mins of booing and moaning over every little thing.



This is what I heard and thought too. What a shite atmosphere to play in - although they referred to it being great.This was coupled with the commentator (I guess it was 'Fletch') constantly going on about a foul leading to Liverpool's goal even though the ref disagreed with him, VAR disagreed with him, his co-commentator disagreed with him, the panel all disagreed with him and anyone with an ounce of sanity would disagree with him. Then in the second half he said anyone who missed the goal could look at Milner's "collision" in slow motion. Why use the word collision as if to infer there was something to see and to infer to anyone who hadn't seen the goal that there was a reason it was unjustly given. Fucking ballbag. Thank fuck McManaman wasn't there to say "Yes Fletch".