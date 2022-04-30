« previous next »
Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
April 30, 2022, 03:14:49 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on April 30, 2022, 01:53:05 pm
Huh?  Community driven?  Is that after he's finished executing the community members that don't conform to their ideals?


It was one of the many vomit inducing arse kissing statements by the twats at BT.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Oldmanmick

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
April 30, 2022, 03:29:00 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April 30, 2022, 02:44:27 pm
I'm on the same boat with you

Same here. There's lots of money involved in the game now, so being the richest club doesn't mean that much. I can see Newcastle eventually become a Tottenham & win a domestic trophy every blue moon whilst becoming a regular top 6 side. They're a long way off from becoming title contenders though. Add to that the fact that the north east isn't a place that most top footballers would prefer to play if they had a choice. The likes of Liverpool & Manchester are cosmopolitan cities & have a far greater appeal to foreigners, along with London of course.
Dim Glas

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
April 30, 2022, 03:32:26 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on April 30, 2022, 03:29:00 pm
Same here. There's lots of money involved in the game now, so being the richest club doesn't mean that much. I can see Newcastle eventually become a Tottenham & win a domestic trophy every blue moon whilst becoming a regular top 6 side. They're a long way off from becoming title contenders though. Add to that the fact that the north east isn't a place that most top footballers would prefer to play if they had a choice. The likes of Liverpool & Manchester are cosmopolitan cities & have a far greater appeal to foreigners, along with London of course.

cant agree with that. Sure it wont happen next year, but so long as they get the right people in at the top theyll be able to build an incredible team.

The location will mean little. Manchester is a miserable place.  You dont think the likes of Silva and Aguero (and many more after them) went there because its cosmopolitan right?   

Newcastle will go the same way as Man City and make sure their signings are well compensated by any means necessary. THAT is why they go there initially.
PeterTheRed

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
April 30, 2022, 03:33:39 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on April 30, 2022, 03:29:00 pm
Same here. There's lots of money involved in the game now, so being the richest club doesn't mean that much. I can see Newcastle eventually become a Tottenham & win a domestic trophy every blue moon whilst becoming a regular top 6 side. They're a long way off from becoming title contenders though. Add to that the fact that the north east isn't a place that most top footballers would prefer to play if they had a choice. The likes of Liverpool & Manchester are cosmopolitan cities & have a far greater appeal to foreigners, along with London of course.

They will find enough talented South Americans with greedy agents. Just like Chelsea and Man City, they will be successful, only never respected and admired ...
Peabee

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
April 30, 2022, 03:51:56 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 30, 2022, 03:32:26 pm
cant agree with that. Sure it wont happen next year, but so long as they get the right people in at the top theyll be able to build an incredible team.

The location will mean little. Manchester is a miserable place.  You dont think the likes of Silva and Aguero (and many more after them) went there because its cosmopolitan right?   

Newcastle will go the same way as Man City and make sure their signings are well compensated by any means necessary. THAT is why they go there initially.

Theyve already poached one of our analysts. Theyll follow City in offering the best people, at the best clubs, massive salaries that they will find hard to turn down.
Dim Glas

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
April 30, 2022, 04:02:20 pm
Quote from: Peabee on April 30, 2022, 03:51:56 pm
Theyve already poached one of our analysts. Theyll follow City in offering the best people, at the best clubs, massive salaries that they will find hard to turn down.

and in Guimaraes theyve already got the first name player to go there, a player who gave up on European football this season and who could have gone to a club who already are in the CL in the summer most likely.  All it takes is a huge amount of money to get those first few names in.  And theyll snag a couple more this summer.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
April 30, 2022, 04:06:18 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 30, 2022, 04:02:20 pm
and in Guimaraes theyve already got the first name player to go there, a player who gave up on European football this season and who could have gone to a club who already are in the CL in the summer most likely.  All it takes is a huge amount of money to get those first few names in.  And theyll snag a couple more this summer.

Exactly. I can't see them challenging for a CL spot next year. The chances are slim unless they have a significant outlay. But they might be able to do enough to qualify for a Conference League spot at the expense of someone like Leicester.
KJR71

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
April 30, 2022, 04:15:37 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on April 30, 2022, 02:40:54 pm
Their fans have a bit of the Everton about them. Seemed like 90 mins of booing and moaning over every little thing.

This is what I heard and thought too.  What a shite atmosphere to play in - although they referred to it being great.

This was coupled with the commentator (I guess it was 'Fletch') constantly going on about a foul leading to Liverpool's goal even though the ref disagreed with him, VAR disagreed with him, his co-commentator disagreed with him, the panel all disagreed with him and anyone with an ounce of sanity would disagree with him.  Then in the second half he said anyone who missed the goal could look at Milner's "collision" in slow motion. Why use the word collision as if to infer there was something to see and to infer to anyone who hadn't seen the goal that there was a reason it was unjustly given.  Fucking ballbag.  Thank fuck McManaman wasn't there to say "Yes Fletch".
Kopenhagen

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
April 30, 2022, 04:23:50 pm
Saudi flag behind the goal.

Fucking state of them.

Son of Spion

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
April 30, 2022, 05:36:43 pm
Quote from: KJR71 on April 30, 2022, 04:15:37 pm
This is what I heard and thought too.  What a shite atmosphere to play in - although they referred to it being great.

This was coupled with the commentator (I guess it was 'Fletch') constantly going on about a foul leading to Liverpool's goal even though the ref disagreed with him, VAR disagreed with him, his co-commentator disagreed with him, the panel all disagreed with him and anyone with an ounce of sanity would disagree with him.  Then in the second half he said anyone who missed the goal could look at Milner's "collision" in slow motion. Why use the word collision as if to infer there was something to see and to infer to anyone who hadn't seen the goal that there was a reason it was unjustly given.  Fucking ballbag.  Thank fuck McManaman wasn't there to say "Yes Fletch".

BT were shamelessly milking a non-event in order to stir controversy.

Yes, it looked dodgy in real time and from one angle, but once the other angle was shown it was as clear as day. A good challenge from Milner, who cleanly got the ball, then the Newcastle player kicked Milner before rolling around like he'd been shot. Right there is when they should have shut the hell up about it, but no...  ::)

Embarrassing from them.
Fromola

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
April 30, 2022, 05:40:15 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on April 30, 2022, 02:40:54 pm
Their fans have a bit of the Everton about them. Seemed like 90 mins of booing and moaning over every little thing.

Newcastle and Sunderland support their team the Everton way. I.e. boo the ref for 90 minutes.

I think playing early suited us as it's less febrile. I remember a very highly charged atmosphere in s late kick off in 18/19 after the Barca semi. If it was moved to 7.45 the atmosphere goes up.a notch.
Jshooters

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
April 30, 2022, 10:53:32 pm
Quote from: Fromola on April 30, 2022, 05:40:15 pm
Newcastle and Sunderland support their team the Everton way. I.e. boo the ref for 90 minutes.

I think playing early suited us as it's less febrile. I remember a very highly charged atmosphere in s late kick off in 18/19 after the Barca semi. If it was moved to 7.45 the atmosphere goes up.a notch.

True. That was a fucking intense match. Fortunately Divock executed all of his innate Zen to score a winning header and further ascribe himself into our rich and beautiful folklore
macmanamanaman

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
April 30, 2022, 10:55:48 pm
Abu Dhabi Vs Saudi will be interesting. 
Bragging rights amongst cousins?
BER

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
April 30, 2022, 11:08:57 pm
Southgate looking very cosy with the Saudis. Their ideal appointment down the road.
Andy82lfc

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 02:24:40 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on April 30, 2022, 04:23:50 pm
Saudi flag behind the goal.

Fucking state of them.

Saw that too. Abhorrent.
Tobelius

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 06:24:18 am
If this season is anything to go by and with Chelsea's ownership change i can see anything below the top 2 being open to them pretty soon if they'll invest as much in the squad as we think they will.

Only two really strong teams in the league at the moment so without Liverpool these sportswashing murderous c*nts would dominate together in a few years,nauseating thought.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 06:30:36 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April 30, 2022, 04:06:18 pm
Exactly. I can't see them challenging for a CL spot next year. The chances are slim unless they have a significant outlay. But they might be able to do enough to qualify for a Conference League spot at the expense of someone like Leicester.

Prior to our game, they were 1 point off 3rd place over the last 20 games.
If you say us and Abu Dhabi are clear 1 and 2 next season, there are 2 spots up for grabs.
For over half a season these disgusting fucks have been out performing most of the league. They'll be challenging for top 4 alright. Another 150-200m of blood money will see to that.
Sadly, I see them getting it, and like Abu Dhabi, they'll be a permanent fixture.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 08:20:01 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  1, 2022, 06:30:36 am
Prior to our game, they were 1 point off 3rd place over the last 20 games.
If you say us and Abu Dhabi are clear 1 and 2 next season, there are 2 spots up for grabs.
For over half a season these disgusting fucks have been out performing most of the league. They'll be challenging for top 4 alright. Another 150-200m of blood money will see to that.
Sadly, I see them getting it, and like Abu Dhabi, they'll be a permanent fixture.
And everyone will wank them off for their amazing turnaround under Howe (already happening this year)
Crosby Nick

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 08:48:03 am
Quote from: BER on April 30, 2022, 11:08:57 pm
Southgate looking very cosy with the Saudis. Their ideal appointment down the road.

Hopefully. That would be hilarious.
PeterTheRed

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 09:18:11 am
Quote from: BER on April 30, 2022, 11:08:57 pm
Southgate looking very cosy with the Saudis. Their ideal appointment down the road.

From a sportswashing point of view, it would be an ideal appointment. Combined with the signing of Sir Harold upfront, of course ...
Crosby Nick

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 09:21:03 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  1, 2022, 09:18:11 am
From a sportswashing point of wiev, it would be an ideal appointment. Combined with the signing of Sir Harold upfront, of course ...

From a sportswashing point of view, would it not be better to get someone good?
rob1966

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 09:23:49 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on April 30, 2022, 02:37:31 pm
Really a Saudi flag? What a bunch of shite twats.

Yea, BT scanned the crowd and you could see it, I pointed it out to my lad while saying they'd execute you for things you say in Saudi.
PeterTheRed

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 09:45:08 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  1, 2022, 09:21:03 am
From a sportswashing point of view, would it not be better to get someone good?

Nope, getting Sir Gareth and Sir Harold would immediately make them the darlings of the English press. The perfect PR exercise ...
Jack_Bauer

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 09:49:31 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  1, 2022, 09:45:08 am
Nope, getting Sir Gareth and Sir Harold would immediately make them the darlings of the English press. The perfect PR exercise ...
I could see them doing that. Southgate is a logical step-up from Howe and the media would will wank themselves silly over the golden boy of English football going to them as a 100M+ signing.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 10:56:42 am
Saint Maximum is pretty poor.
Dim Glas

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 11:25:09 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May  1, 2022, 10:56:42 am
Saint Maximum is pretty poor.

The few times I've watched them play I get irrationally annoyed at all the paraphernalia he wears. He looks a right knob.
Yorkykopite

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 11:29:16 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May  1, 2022, 10:56:42 am
Saint Maximum is pretty poor.

The very definition of a "head down" footballer.
Schmidt

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 11:33:31 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on May  1, 2022, 11:25:09 am
The few times I've watched them play I get irrationally annoyed at all the paraphernalia he wears. He looks a right knob.

I swear he has a new bandage every time, eventually he's just going to come out looking like a mummy.
newterp

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 12:03:17 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on May  1, 2022, 11:25:09 am
The few times I've watched them play I get irrationally annoyed at all the paraphernalia he wears. He looks a right knob.

he sure does.
Crosby Nick

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 12:10:16 pm
Quote from: newterp on May  1, 2022, 12:03:17 pm
he sure does.
Quote from: Schmidt on May  1, 2022, 11:33:31 am
I swear he has a new bandage every time, eventually he's just going to come out looking like a mummy.

Derby have expressed an interest in signing him.
thejbs

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 01:20:18 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on April 30, 2022, 05:36:43 pm
BT were shamelessly milking a non-event in order to stir controversy.

Yes, it looked dodgy in real time and from one angle, but once the other angle was shown it was as clear as day. A good challenge from Milner, who cleanly got the ball, then the Newcastle player kicked Milner before rolling around like he'd been shot. Right there is when they should have shut the hell up about it, but no...  ::)

Embarrassing from them.

I've noticed this increasingly happening in sports journalism since it emerged that studies showed people engage more in content that makes them angry. 

I didn't see the match as I was working, but when I read the Sky report and saw the score, I was led to believe we scraped and scrapped a tight victory and were lucky that milner got away with a foul in the build up to our only goal. Until I watched the extended headlines, I believed that was what happened. The truth was a scoreline that flattered newcastle, the ref letting them away with yellows, and a foul on milner during the build up to our goal.

City/Utd fans (and all others who dislike us) will engage in that content more because Liverpool seemingly got away with (yet another, after Everton,apparently) poor reffing.
BER

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 01:36:03 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May  1, 2022, 09:18:11 am
From a sportswashing point of wiev, it would be an ideal appointment. Combined with the signing of Sir Harold upfront, of course ...

That and the access it would give them to the English youth conveyor belt.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 1, 2022, 01:56:53 pm
Quote from: KJR71 on April 30, 2022, 04:15:37 pm
This is what I heard and thought too.  What a shite atmosphere to play in - although they referred to it being great.

This was coupled with the commentator (I guess it was 'Fletch') constantly going on about a foul leading to Liverpool's goal even though the ref disagreed with him, VAR disagreed with him, his co-commentator disagreed with him, the panel all disagreed with him and anyone with an ounce of sanity would disagree with him.  Then in the second half he said anyone who missed the goal could look at Milner's "collision" in slow motion. Why use the word collision as if to infer there was something to see and to infer to anyone who hadn't seen the goal that there was a reason it was unjustly given.  Fucking ballbag.  Thank fuck McManaman wasn't there to say "Yes Fletch".

The only good thing about the commentary but I thought Lucy Ward was OK.
scouse neapolitan

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 2, 2022, 01:10:49 pm
Someone mentioned this  on the match-day thread, but I'll mention it again. The fact that our away support are stuck up in the Gods at Newcastle gives an unfair advantage to this lot . Wasn't it supposed to have been changed a couple of years ago with pitch-side seating for the away suppor to comply with Premier League norms? Anyone know why this lot never got it sorted?
redgriffin73

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
May 2, 2022, 02:31
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on May  2, 2022, 01:10:49 pm
Someone mentioned this  on the match-day thread, but I'll mention it again. The fact that our away support are stuck up in the Gods at Newcastle gives an unfair advantage to this lot . Wasn't it supposed to have been changed a couple of years ago with pitch-side seating for the away suppor to comply with Premier League norms? Anyone know why this lot never got it sorted?

Them and the Mancs get special dispensation 🙄 but I can't remember why. United is something to do with the disabled section below I think, think these might be to do with segregation maybe?
Online rob1966

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19515 on: May 2, 2022, 02:45:49 pm »
Quote from: scouse neapolitan on May  2, 2022, 01:10:49 pm
Someone mentioned this  on the match-day thread, but I'll mention it again. The fact that our away support are stuck up in the Gods at Newcastle gives an unfair advantage to this lot . Wasn't it supposed to have been changed a couple of years ago with pitch-side seating for the away suppor to comply with Premier League norms? Anyone know why this lot never got it sorted?

Yet on the telly you could still only here our fans
Online Jshooters

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19516 on: May 2, 2022, 03:03:20 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May  2, 2022, 02:31:49 pm
Them and the Mancs get special dispensation 🙄 but I can't remember why. United is something to do with the disabled section below I think, think these might be to do with segregation maybe?

Yeah its to do with the fans not being able to mingle after the match. Apparently that exit is the only one that they can separate the away fans from the home ones
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19517 on: May 4, 2022, 10:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May  1, 2022, 11:29:16 am
The very definition of a "head down" footballer.
He's going to destroy them at weekend. Come on Saint!
Online Stubbins

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19518 on: Today at 02:45:51 pm »
Saint Maximin back tracking furiously I see after his interview to a French sports publication.

He was quoted as saying '' Those who have played with me know very well that in terms of pure quality I have nothing to envy to Sadio Mane, or to all those great players who play in top clubs. The day I have a player capable of finishing, I will make seasons with 10-15 assists and I will change dimensions in people's heads''

Perhaps he should think about changing the dimensions of his own head.

Anyhow, it's all been taken out of context or lost in translation or whatever, and Eddie Howe has assured his squad that the comments didn't come out the way Allan intended.

Just what we need before they play City.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #19519 on: Today at 02:53:27 pm »
Reads to me like it has been lost in translation.

He's still got an over-inflated opinion of himself. Comparing himself to Mane is a joke, he's no better than Adama Traore.
