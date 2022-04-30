BT were shamelessly milking a non-event in order to stir controversy.
Yes, it looked dodgy in real time and from one angle, but once the other angle was shown it was as clear as day. A good challenge from Milner, who cleanly got the ball, then the Newcastle player kicked Milner before rolling around like he'd been shot. Right there is when they should have shut the hell up about it, but no...
Embarrassing from them.
I've noticed this increasingly happening in sports journalism since it emerged that studies showed people engage more in content that makes them angry.
I didn't see the match as I was working, but when I read the Sky report and saw the score, I was led to believe we scraped and scrapped a tight victory and were lucky that milner got away with a foul in the build up to our only goal. Until I watched the extended headlines, I believed that was what happened. The truth was a scoreline that flattered newcastle, the ref letting them away with yellows, and a foul on milner during the build up to our goal.
City/Utd fans (and all others who dislike us) will engage in that content more because Liverpool seemingly got away with (yet another, after Everton,apparently) poor reffing.