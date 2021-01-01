Well done to Tariq Panja, hopefully more journalists continue to ask these kinds of questions to Howe, Tuchel and Guardiola.



I like that these questions are being asked. None of the managers are going to say anything of note or revealing or anything but the party line (they have won the jackpot in cash terms - especially when they get their pay-outs for being shit (Howe anyway), the value is in asking the question in a public forum, perhaps by asking questions it makes people who are not in the know, or have blinkers on may question/read up about what a shit show the Premiership is in its hypocrisy