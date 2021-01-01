« previous next »
Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19360 on: Today at 06:58:15 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:54:54 pm
Hopefully the few putting their heads above the parapet will encourage others to do so too now.

Until now, it was like trying to roll the snowball uphill. But now, the momentum is going the other way. So it's just a case of how big it gets and how far its momentum takes it.

Sometimes, it just takes one to say "I'm Spartacus" before others will make a stand too.


Newcastle and City fans would in unison shout "Yes,he is Spartacus,now off with his head"
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19361 on: Today at 07:01:12 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:58:15 pm

Newcastle and City fans would in unison shout "Yes,he is Spartacus,now off with his head"
No doubt.  :-\
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19362 on: Today at 07:03:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:47:42 pm
The PL need calling out.

Whatever the ideal approach may be, and I'm not certain that there is one, which is a huge part of the problem, this is the most central and basic of facts.

The Premier League need calling out.

Mantra-esque,that...
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19363 on: Today at 07:12:17 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:36:01 pm
Well done to Tariq Panja, hopefully more journalists continue to ask these kinds of questions to Howe, Tuchel and Guardiola.

I like that these questions are being asked. None of the managers are going to say anything of note or revealing or anything but the party line (they have won the jackpot in cash terms - especially when they get their pay-outs for being shit (Howe anyway), the value is in asking the question in a public forum, perhaps by asking questions it makes people who are not in the know, or have blinkers on may question/read up about what a shit show the Premiership is in its hypocrisy
Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #19364 on: Today at 07:16:43 pm
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 04:52:34 pm
What is Howe supposed to say?
"They are a fecking brutal murderous regime full of religous nutters"

They pay his wages, if not his there will be thousands of managers ready to jump in for a massive payday, just ask the toon fans, they wont give a feck, they only care that they can now spunk whatever money they want on whoever they want, doubt any of them give a shit about human rights abuses.

He wouldn't have to answer these questions if, a few months back, he showed an ounce of integrity and told them to shove their blood money up their collective arses.
