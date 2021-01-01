Hopefully the few putting their heads above the parapet will encourage others to do so too now. Until now, it was like trying to roll the snowball uphill. But now, the momentum is going the other way. So it's just a case of how big it gets and how far its momentum takes it. Sometimes, it just takes one to say "I'm Spartacus" before others will make a stand too.
Newcastle and City fans would in unison shout "Yes,he is Spartacus,now off with his head"
The PL need calling out.
Well done to Tariq Panja, hopefully more journalists continue to ask these kinds of questions to Howe, Tuchel and Guardiola.
What is Howe supposed to say?"They are a fecking brutal murderous regime full of religous nutters"They pay his wages, if not his there will be thousands of managers ready to jump in for a massive payday, just ask the toon fans, they wont give a feck, they only care that they can now spunk whatever money they want on whoever they want, doubt any of them give a shit about human rights abuses.
