Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi

Stubbins

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 8, 2022, 12:25:48 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on February  7, 2022, 09:09:19 pm
All you can say is ..Paul  Cannell

Fair play to you for remembering Paul Cannell.
Thepooloflife

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 9, 2022, 01:25:05 pm
I see the blueshite have reverted to normal after their cup euphoria.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 9, 2022, 02:00:08 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on February  8, 2022, 11:14:33 am
Just read this interview and came in here to post. It's hard to stomach, isn't it?

The thing for me with the oil clubs is that they're fucking joke clubs. Run poorly for years, very limited success other than cups and promotions from lower divisions and suddenly we have to hear that they're already elite global clubs or aiming to be.

I get your point, but the fact is that they weren't necessarily 'run poorly'. They're just smallish clubs. Newcastle isn't a large city. In terms of population, it's comparable in size to Wigan or Bolton (albeit Newcastle has a large catchment area unencumbered by other clubs, with only Sunderland being a football club of any note within about 50 miles). Abu Dhabi were the snotty-nosed little sibling of their giant neighbours from the same city (sound familiar?). Neither has a stellar record of consistent trophy-winning. Neither had much of  following outside their hinterlands, and certainly no global presence.

The Newcastle whining particularly fucks me off. I can't stand that fat slug Ashley, but he ran the club perfectly fine. Kept them self-sufficient, didn't take profits out. The result was that they operated at their correct level - mostly mid-/lower-Prem; sometimes punching above their weight and challenging within the top half, other times having a bad time and spending a season in the Championship.

But their whiney, entitled twattish fanbase stropped that this wasn't good enough (presumably because they thought Ashley should dip into his own pocket to fund bigger signings)

Them now getting the evil despots of Saudi Arabia pumping money in is therefore fucking galling. Especially when fans of other clubs buy into the utter bullshit that their Geordie gobshites 'deserve' a bit of pampering.

Sharado

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 9, 2022, 05:26:57 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on February  8, 2022, 11:14:33 am
Just read this interview and came in here to post. It's hard to stomach, isn't it?

The thing for me with the oil clubs is that they're fucking joke clubs. Run poorly for years, very limited success other than cups and promotions from lower divisions and suddenly we have to hear that they're already elite global clubs or aiming to be.

I don't really begrudge the long-suffering Geordies and I do get why they're excited. I didn't really begrudge the city fans until they turned weird. I've always begrudged Chelsea because they're a gang of horrible c*nts. The clubs themselves can fuck off though. It's not about wanting a closed shop either, Liverpool United and Arsenal will (hopefully) always be there or thereabouts with these three teams but it's other well-run clubs you feel for, with no real prospect of getting to the top table.

Some might see Newcastle as shaking this up and adding more competition but it's not real and it's not earned.

Most rival fans probably see this as another whining scouser who's scared of the competition but it's really not that with me, it's just depressing to see how this financial doping and sports washing can be so quickly ignored.

The idea the geordies are in any way long suffering is utter fucking shite and needs calling out whenever it comes up [which is way, way too often]. Loads of clubs have suffered more, millions of fans have suffered more. Oh and they sung 'feed the scousers' loud and proud at Anfield in December this year, so fuck them. They're just yet another shower of small time twats who happen to support another club who's won the lottery. Sadly I think they are going to stay up, but there's no club out there that deserves to go down more.
Thepooloflife

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 10, 2022, 12:14:21 pm
Quote from: Sharado on February  9, 2022, 05:26:57 pm
The idea the geordies are in any way long suffering is utter fucking shite and needs calling out whenever it comes up [which is way, way too often]. Loads of clubs have suffered more, millions of fans have suffered more. Oh and they sung 'feed the scousers' loud and proud at Anfield in December this year, so fuck them. They're just yet another shower of small time twats who happen to support another club who's won the lottery. Sadly I think they are going to stay up, but there's no club out there that deserves to go down more.
In a nutshell...
Geezer08

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 10, 2022, 12:22:12 pm
Quote from: Sharado on February  9, 2022, 05:26:57 pm
The idea the geordies are in any way long suffering is utter fucking shite and needs calling out whenever it comes up [which is way, way too often]. Loads of clubs have suffered more, millions of fans have suffered more. Oh and they sung 'feed the scousers' loud and proud at Anfield in December this year, so fuck them. They're just yet another shower of small time twats who happen to support another club who's won the lottery. Sadly I think they are going to stay up, but there's no club out there that deserves to go down more.

Spot on!! Self-entitlted twats, they have never been a big club full of tradition, they deserve nothing that fans of other clubs dont deserve. On another note, it fucking sickening the silence from the media about their ownership and how FA and the government basically bend the rules so a despotic state could take over a club in the league. Southgate sitting next to their owners was fucking horrible. The media are just fapping themselves over who the next big signing will be.
mobydick

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 10, 2022, 12:25:20 pm
Quote from: Geezer08 on February 10, 2022, 12:22:12 pm
Spot on!! Self-entitlted twats, they have never been a big club full of tradition, they deserve nothing that fans of other clubs dont deserve. On another note, it fucking sickening the silence from the media about their ownership and how FA and the government basically bend the rules so a despotic state could take over a club in the league. Southgate sitting next to their owners was fucking horrible. The media are just fapping themselves over who the next big signing will be.


It's all about photo opportunities. You can guarantee that was prominently published in a saudi newspaper or web site the next day.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 10, 2022, 02:10:32 pm
Quote from: Sharado on February  9, 2022, 05:26:57 pm
The idea the geordies are in any way long suffering is utter fucking shite and needs calling out whenever it comes up [which is way, way too often]. Loads of clubs have suffered more, millions of fans have suffered more. Oh and they sung 'feed the scousers' loud and proud at Anfield in December this year, so fuck them. They're just yet another shower of small time twats who happen to support another club who's won the lottery. Sadly I think they are going to stay up, but there's no club out there that deserves to go down more.

I'd love it if any of the pundits that come off with this kind of bollocks was able to explain why the deserve it over fans of a club such as Rochdale for example.

I never really get why Newcastle are considered a 'big club' in the first place. They're in a one club city with a big stadium. That's literally all they have. Haven't won a domestic trophy since the 50s, and not even in a cup final in nearly a quarter of a century.
1892tillforever

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 10, 2022, 02:39:23 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 10, 2022, 02:10:32 pm
I'd love it if any of the pundits that come off with this kind of bollocks was able to explain why the deserve it over fans of a club such as Rochdale for example.

I never really get why Newcastle are considered a 'big club' in the first place. They're in a one club city with a big stadium. That's literally all they have. Haven't won a domestic trophy since the 50s, and not even in a cup final in nearly a quarter of a century.
I honestly think it is because of the stadium! Did this idea of Newcastle as a big club exist before Keegan's 'entertainers?'
Crosby Nick

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 10, 2022, 02:57:36 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on February 10, 2022, 02:39:23 pm
I honestly think it is because of the stadium! Did this idea of Newcastle as a big club exist before Keegan's 'entertainers?'

Not to my knowledge. In the 70s they were best known for getting battered by us in the Cup Final. In Tempe 80s they produced some outstanding players like Gazza, Beardsley and Waddle but they all left for better things and they got relegated a couple of times before Keegan took over. Their big claim to fame was signing Mirandinha when no one signed Brazilians but think he was a bit shit (although scored at Anfield).
Cruiser

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 10, 2022, 03:09:08 pm
I think Asprilla was a bigger signing for them but that may have been because Football Italia was big back then and the players got a lot of coverage.

He still turned out shit for them too.
ThernJ

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 10, 2022, 10:41:35 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on February 10, 2022, 02:39:23 pm
I honestly think it is because of the stadium! Did this idea of Newcastle as a big club exist before Keegan's 'entertainers?'

Until the 70s we'd won more trophies than Liverpool, Spurs, Man City and obviously Chelsea.
By fans yes, unless were going back to 1991, in which case only yourselves and Man United are big clubs because everyone's had bad gates if were going back that far.
I didn't consider us a big club when I started going in 88/89 but realised that was us in the doldrums by 92 so fair enough, but they probably were until the late 70s.

Sorry, came for the video of the bloke dressed as a dinosaur against Everton and saw us getting pelters here. Fair enough cos we'd get the same mix before the takeover and after and give it too.
For the record I hated the money in general - at Blackburn, Chelsea as good as finished me off football ever being what it was and Man City (but happy it was them if anybody) So would have felt the same way and would rather it be like the 90s.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 10, 2022, 10:45:16 pm
Quote from: ThernJ on February 10, 2022, 10:41:35 pm
Until
Spoiler
the 70s we'd won more trophies than Liverpool, Spurs, Man City and obviously Chelsea.
By fans yes, unless were going back to 1991, in which case only yourselves and Man United are big clubs because everyone's had bad gates if were going back that far.
I didn't consider us a big club when I started going in 88/89 but realised that was us in the doldrums by 92 so fair enough, but they probably were until the late 70s.

Sorry, came for the video of the bloke dressed as a dinosaur against Everton and saw us getting pelters here. Fair enough cos we'd get the same mix before the takeover and after and give it too.
For the record I hated the money in general - at Blackburn, Chelsea as good as finished me off football ever being what it was and Man City (but happy it was them if anybody) So would have felt the same way and would rather it be like the 90s.
[close]


ThernJ

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 10, 2022, 10:47:45 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on February 10, 2022, 03:09:08 pm
I think Asprilla was a bigger signing for them but that may have been because Football Italia was big back then and the players got a lot of coverage.

He still turned out shit for them too.

Not how we see it. He was our best player bar Batty after we signed him that season. Didn't play much the following season but was again probably our best player in the last few months in a Shearer/Ferdinand/Tino triumverate and was easily our best player the following season until he was sold.
The Barcelona hat-trick skewers things and he's more cult hero than legend but he was already beloved before that and still is which wouln't be the case if he was 'shit' in our opinion and we had to watch the crazy radge.


No question about the above picture. Was/is barbaric and it is an uncomfortable truth thats always there.
Ashley should have sold to Sheik Mansour when he had the chance. Wasn;t our call.
February 10, 2022, 10:51:38 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 10, 2022, 10:59:49 pm
Welcome to to forum.

I hope you go down.
Tesco tearaway

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 10, 2022, 11:13:46 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 10, 2022, 10:59:49 pm
Welcome to to forum.

I hope you go down.



In all seriousness though, he's/she's come on RAWK as a current supporter of NUFC and it's despicable owners.
Brave or foolish?
newterp

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 10, 2022, 11:25:50 pm
They arent getting relegated are they?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 10, 2022, 11:40:05 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February 10, 2022, 11:13:46 pm



In all seriousness though, he's/she's come on RAWK as a current supporter of NUFC and it's despicable owners.
Brave or foolish?

I think this tells you all you need to know.

Quote from: ThernJ on February 10, 2022, 10:47:45 pm

Ashley should have sold to Sheik Mansour when he had the chance. Wasn;t our call.
Sharado

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 11, 2022, 12:02:06 am
Quote from: ThernJ on February 10, 2022, 10:47:45 pm
Not how we see it. He was our best player bar Batty after we signed him that season. Didn't play much the following season but was again probably our best player in the last few months in a Shearer/Ferdinand/Tino triumverate and was easily our best player the following season until he was sold.
The Barcelona hat-trick skewers things and he's more cult hero than legend but he was already beloved before that and still is which wouln't be the case if he was 'shit' in our opinion and we had to watch the crazy radge.


No question about the above picture. Was/is barbaric and it is an uncomfortable truth thats always there.
Ashley should have sold to Sheik Mansour when he had the chance. Wasn;t our call.

Ah yes. Sheikh mansour, a good football man.
Tesco tearaway

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 11, 2022, 12:38:37 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 10, 2022, 11:40:05 pm
I think this tells you all you need to know.
Yup... He's a 'man of extremely loose morals' Barney  :thumbup

EDIT... Don't want a ban coz of a tw*t... You can think *twit* if you want.
JRed

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 11, 2022, 08:29:28 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 10, 2022, 10:45:16 pm


The price of winning a couple of trophies eh?
There surely has to be a limit to what fans will accept.
Personally I would rather go and watch a local non league club if Liverpool were ever taken over by such a regime.
BarryCrocker

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 11, 2022, 08:42:05 am
Quote from: JRed on February 11, 2022, 08:29:28 am
The price of winning a couple of trophies eh?
There surely has to be a limit to what fans will accept.
Personally I would rather go and watch a local non league club if Liverpool were ever taken over by such a regime.

The only trophy they'll win is some sort of invitation cup being playing in the Riyadh Righteous Cup in the off season against the likes of Al Hilal.
Stubbins

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 11, 2022, 08:52:36 am
Quote from: ThernJ on February 10, 2022, 10:41:35 pm
Until the 70s we'd won more trophies than Liverpool, Spurs, Man City and obviously Chelsea.

By virtue of your FA cup wins in the 50s. As far as league championships are concerned, and the true measure of a club, NUFC have trailed Liverpool since both were admitted to the Football League. Admitted together on the same day in June 1892 as it happens.
El Lobo

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 11, 2022, 12:52:19 pm
Quote from: ThernJ on February 10, 2022, 10:47:45 pm
No question about the above picture. Was/is barbaric and it is an uncomfortable truth that's always there.

Ashley should have sold to Sheik Mansour when he had the chance. Wasn't our call.

Fucking hell you really nailed the 'difficult second post' :duh

I'm guessing if Sheik Mansour was considered too grisly you'd have considered Pol Pot?
Peabee

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 11, 2022, 05:35:15 pm
Mike Ashley played a blinder being such a prick that selling to the Saudis seemed preferable.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
February 11, 2022, 05:59:02 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on February 11, 2022, 12:52:19 pm
Fucking hell you really nailed the 'difficult second post' :duh



 :lmao
sinnermichael

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Yesterday at 11:13:14 am
Trippier has broken his foot.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Yesterday at 12:08:02 pm
Tobelius

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Yesterday at 12:09:54 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:13:14 am
Trippier has broken his foot.

At least his is still attached to his body.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Yesterday at 12:20:13 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 12:09:54 pm
At least his is still attached to his body.


 :wellin
Nobby Reserve

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Yesterday at 12:24:24 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:13:14 am
Trippier has broken his foot.


hopefully the greedy twat is out for the season and these c*nts get relegated
Schmidt

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Yesterday at 12:31:22 pm
His two goals are probably enough to keep them out of the relegation spots for a couple of months, based on the form of the teams below them.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Yesterday at 02:22:50 pm
I see these scum are following the Abu Dhabi method of getting removed any comment on the BBC that points out the shitheaded nature of their owners.

I've had two deleted (and counting) in the 'Trippier has broken his foot' article.
ToneLa

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Yesterday at 02:31:01 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:22:50 pm
I see these scum are following the Abu Dhabi method of getting removed any comment on the BBC that points out the shitheaded nature of their owners.

I've had two deleted (and counting) in the 'Trippier has broken his foot' article.

Why do the Beeb do this
John C

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Yesterday at 02:33:04 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 12:09:54 pm
At least his is still attached to his body.
;D
Nobby Reserve

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Yesterday at 03:06:02 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 02:31:01 pm
Why do the Beeb do this

The reason given for both was that they were "considered to be off-topic for the discussion" yet was in direct reply to someone saying they hoped Newcastle [sic] still managed to stay up. I was arguing that because they're just a sportwashing vehicle for an evil, murderous, terrorist-funding, human rights-oppressive oil dictatorship so disagreed.

Loads more from other people who made a similar point have also been removed.

Loads of comments supporting Saudi Arabia FC are still there.

Keith Lard

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Yesterday at 03:31:11 pm
Obviously wouldnt want to wish ill on anyone, so I hope trippier recovers fully.

But man I hope this sends them down. Set them back a few years.
newterp

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Yesterday at 06:45:10 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:13:14 am
Trippier has broken his foot.
I'm sad.
Dave McCoy

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Yesterday at 09:20:07 pm
If they don't get relegated then based on the FFP calcs they can spend another £300m without any further sponsorships and that's without the increased TV money as well. I'm not ready to throw in the towel yet just because they've hit some form. Never one to cheer for an injury but hopefully Trippier's one is just the tip of the iceberg as far as bad karma goes. Beach balls, dodgy pens, players blocking the Hawkeye cameras allowing phantom goals, fuck it I'd even start sticking needles into dolls if it came to it. Anything to make sure they go down as nobody here should have any faith the PL or FA will actually have the balls to do the right thing especially as long as the Tories remain in power soliciting the Saudi's for ever more money.
Armand9

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Today at 04:51:26 am
can't make this shit up, geordie citing the trippier injury as 'typical newcastle utd luck'

huh?

cos they dont give a flying fuck about who owns them they go from almost certain relegation fodder back into obscurity for a time, to 'richest club in the world' that buys it's way out of relegation

yeah, im sure the football world are aghast at your terrible luck

Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 12:09:54 pm
At least his is still attached to his body.

very pithy and sadly sobering
