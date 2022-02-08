Just read this interview and came in here to post. It's hard to stomach, isn't it?



The thing for me with the oil clubs is that they're fucking joke clubs. Run poorly for years, very limited success other than cups and promotions from lower divisions and suddenly we have to hear that they're already elite global clubs or aiming to be.



I get your point, but the fact is that they weren't necessarily 'run poorly'. They're just smallish clubs. Newcastle isn't a large city. In terms of population, it's comparable in size to Wigan or Bolton (albeit Newcastle has a large catchment area unencumbered by other clubs, with only Sunderland being a football club of any note within about 50 miles). Abu Dhabi were the snotty-nosed little sibling of their giant neighbours from the same city (sound familiar?). Neither has a stellar record of consistent trophy-winning. Neither had much of following outside their hinterlands, and certainly no global presence.The Newcastle whining particularly fucks me off. I can't stand that fat slug Ashley, but he ran the club perfectly fine. Kept them self-sufficient, didn't take profits out. The result was that they operated at their correct level - mostly mid-/lower-Prem; sometimes punching above their weight and challenging within the top half, other times having a bad time and spending a season in the Championship.But their whiney, entitled twattish fanbase stropped that this wasn't good enough (presumably because they thought Ashley should dip into his own pocket to fund bigger signings)Them now getting the evil despots of Saudi Arabia pumping money in is therefore fucking galling. Especially when fans of other clubs buy into the utter bullshit that their Geordie gobshites 'deserve' a bit of pampering.