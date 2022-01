Some big transfers occur as a result of the player's release clause being triggered. Doesn't mean they won't be considered when negotiating future deals.



25m for Chris Wood is ludicrous and will inflate the market even more. It's a good deal strategically though because they instantly strengthen themselves and weaken(and demoralise) their rivals.



Don't agree on Wood, mainly because Everton alone paid more for Bolaise, Iwobi, and Sigurdsson who are varying degrees of shit and a similar sum on Tosun who is abysmal. Plenty of lower end PL sides in particular have spent similar on players with nowhere near Wood's record. He's alehouse yes, but is used to grinding it out in the lower end of the table. Also as someone else said, it weakens Burnley.