Author Topic: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi

Hazell

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18960 on: January 8, 2022, 05:27:24 pm
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

cormorant

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18961 on: January 8, 2022, 05:29:04 pm
Quote from: John C on January  7, 2022, 08:15:38 pm
I disagree, completely.  Your short career point is bollocks mate, it applies to game time, minutes on the pitch and whether they should persevere on the bench. Not money.
PL footballers earn enough in one year to secure them for life, secure their entire family after 3 years. A good % of them can earn more than an average wage in any sort of journalism post-career.

If a player has a modicum of morals or decency, by age 35 you'd be able to sit in your generally unattainable house, with your high class car, with no financial worries whatsoever and say I didn't sell my soul to a bunch of murdering, homophobic c*nts.

Anyone who goes there under that regime is a despicable shit-stain for life.

But the point isn't bollocks though, is it? Whilst I agree with you entirely from a moral point of view, there will be plenty of players who want to maximise their earnings. It's human nature. Don't get me wrong, I'd love it if players didn't get lured by morally bankrupt clubs but they do and that will continue. The genie was let out of the bottle and there is little in the way to stop it now.
Last Edit: January 8, 2022, 05:31:01 pm by cormorant
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Medellin

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18962 on: January 8, 2022, 05:57:35 pm
Bit of a mad decision Trippier going there especially faced with their relegation battle.
He must be on a big contract.

Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Circa1892

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18963 on: January 8, 2022, 06:09:38 pm
Can see why Trippier binned off Simeone for Howe.
elsewhere

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18964 on: January 8, 2022, 06:14:29 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on January  8, 2022, 06:09:38 pm
Can see why Trippier binned off Simeone for Howe.
I'm pretty sure that wasn't the deciding factor 8)
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18965 on: January 8, 2022, 06:24:04 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on January  8, 2022, 06:09:38 pm
Can see why Trippier binned off Simeone for Howe.

I heard he could no longer tolerate having grazed knees all the time from diving around like a fanny under the Gangsta looking prick
TheShanklyGates

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18966 on: January 8, 2022, 06:31:36 pm
Great result for football.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18967 on: January 8, 2022, 06:33:36 pm
Quote from: Medellin on January  8, 2022, 05:57:35 pm
Bit of a mad decision Trippier going there especially faced with their relegation battle.
He must be on a big contract.



140k with a clause that he still gets that if they get relegated. Money had nothing to do with it though.
Jon2lfc

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18968 on: January 8, 2022, 06:58:35 pm
I don't watch other teams that much apart from the only team that matters (LFC!!!), but every time I see that Saint-Maximin he looks like one difficult player to defend against.

Serious question.. do you think he'd be a good fit in any of the top clubs in the PL?
He looks like one of those players that most managers would give a free role to try and cause havoc in the opposition's final third.
But, for me, he's come out of nowhere. Never heard of him before this season at NUFC, but certainly looks like a player that can create, assist and score out of half-chances.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18969 on: January 8, 2022, 10:55:03 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on January  8, 2022, 06:58:35 pm
I don't watch other teams that much apart from the only team that matters (LFC!!!), but every time I see that Saint-Maximin he looks like one difficult player to defend against.

Serious question.. do you think he'd be a good fit in any of the top clubs in the PL?
He looks like one of those players that most managers would give a free role to try and cause havoc in the opposition's final third.
But, for me, he's come out of nowhere. Never heard of him before this season at NUFC, but certainly looks like a player that can create, assist and score out of half-chances.

Apart from that he doesn't create, assist or score much at all, really. He's just a slightly more productive Adama Traore, or more like Zaha of a few years ago. He also thrives on space, which he wouldn't he get playing for a top club and especially not us.

Fun player to watch though.
newterp

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18970 on: January 8, 2022, 11:09:00 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January  8, 2022, 10:55:03 pm
Apart from that he doesn't create, assist or score much at all, really. He's just a slightly more productive Adama Traore, or more like Zaha of a few years ago. He also thrives on space, which he wouldn't he get playing for a top club and especially not us.

Fun player to watch though.

he also seems to get injured every other game.



Jon2lfc

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18971 on: January 9, 2022, 02:46:20 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January  8, 2022, 10:55:03 pm
Apart from that he doesn't create, assist or score much at all, really. He's just a slightly more productive Adama Traore, or more like Zaha of a few years ago. He also thrives on space, which he wouldn't he get playing for a top club and especially not us.

Fun player to watch though.
Yeh, deffo that.
Garrus

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18972 on: January 9, 2022, 10:12:54 am
Cambridge United have beaten as many Premier League teams as Newcastle have this season.
Jake

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18973 on: January 9, 2022, 10:57:26 am
Quote from: John C on January  7, 2022, 08:15:38 pm
I disagree, completely.  Your short career point is bollocks mate, it applies to game time, minutes on the pitch and whether they should persevere on the bench. Not money.
PL footballers earn enough in one year to secure them for life, secure their entire family after 3 years. A good % of them can earn more than an average wage in any sort of journalism post-career.

If a player has a modicum of morals or decency, by age 35 you'd be able to sit in your generally unattainable house, with your high class car, with no financial worries whatsoever and say I didn't sell my soul to a bunch of murdering, homophobic c*nts.

Anyone who goes there under that regime is a despicable shit-stain for life.

Well said man. Trippier is a fucking dirty rat taking the blood money from a boss who kills gay people and anyone else he doesn't like. Fuck trippier the immoral c*nt.
Tobelius

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18974 on: January 9, 2022, 11:07:18 am
Think the thread title is a keeper until their ownership changes (if ever).
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18975 on: January 9, 2022, 11:41:59 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January  8, 2022, 10:55:03 pm
Apart from that he doesn't create, assist or score much at all, really. He's just a slightly more productive Adama Traore, or more like Zaha of a few years ago. He also thrives on space, which he wouldn't he get playing for a top club and especially not us.

Fun player to watch though.
Yes to me he's exactly like traore. Always seems dangerous but really doesn't create that much
Stubbins

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18976 on: Yesterday at 01:58:50 pm
Schadenfreude.

Plenty of it in evidence in this Mackem forum. Some wonderful stuff.

https://www.readytogo.net/smb/threads/nufc-sportswashing-2022.1568214/page-277
wampa1

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18977 on: Yesterday at 02:00:11 pm
Quote from: newterp on January  8, 2022, 11:09:00 pm
he also seems to get injured every other game.
Our speciality.
stewy17

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18978 on: Yesterday at 02:32:27 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on January  8, 2022, 06:58:35 pm
I don't watch other teams that much apart from the only team that matters (LFC!!!), but every time I see that Saint-Maximin he looks like one difficult player to defend against.

Serious question.. do you think he'd be a good fit in any of the top clubs in the PL?
He looks like one of those players that most managers would give a free role to try and cause havoc in the opposition's final third.
But, for me, he's come out of nowhere. Never heard of him before this season at NUFC, but certainly looks like a player that can create, assist and score out of half-chances.

Every time I've seen him he's flattered to deceive. He's one of them lads who's got a worldie in him or a flick or whatever but they're few and far between and generally he spends his time fucking about with his weird bandages and asking to be taken off.

There is a reason he plays for Newcastle, I'd be surprised if any serious football team ever went near him.
redgriffin73

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18979 on: Yesterday at 03:26:28 pm
Quote from: newterp on January  8, 2022, 11:09:00 pm
he also seems to get injured every other game.



Welcome aboard!

;D
Jon2lfc

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18980 on: Today at 03:10:19 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 02:32:27 pm
Every time I've seen him he's flattered to deceive. He's one of them lads who's got a worldie in him or a flick or whatever but they're few and far between and generally he spends his time fucking about with his weird bandages and asking to be taken off.

There is a reason he plays for Newcastle, I'd be surprised if any serious football team ever went near him.
I think Man U will be making him their "Zaha" signing this summer..
Fromola

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18981 on: Today at 08:02:34 pm
Quote from: Fromola on January  6, 2022, 04:29:04 pm
I know they're in panic mode for survival but the players they're linked with are all around 30 (Trippier, Digne, Ramsey). The age players want a last pay day rather than building for the future.

A 31 year old full back and a 30 year old journeyman targetman from Burnley are their first signings.

They aren't going to be going anywhere for a while (except The Championship maybe).
Keith Lard

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18982 on: Today at 08:14:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:02:34 pm
A 31 year old full back and a 30 year old journeyman targetman from Burnley are their first signings.

They aren't going to be going anywhere for a while (except The Championship maybe).

They screwed up their managerial appointment, which was great news for everyone. That is the one appointment that should not be rushed. They needed to chuck a crap ton of money to sign one of the world's best on a long term deal. Even a strong tier 2 manager like Mancini would have worked well. Eddie Howe is firmly tier 3/4.
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18983 on: Today at 08:27:38 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on January  8, 2022, 06:58:35 pm
I don't watch other teams that much apart from the only team that matters (LFC!!!), but every time I see that Saint-Maximin he looks like one difficult player to defend against.

Serious question.. do you think he'd be a good fit in any of the top clubs in the PL?
He looks like one of those players that most managers would give a free role to try and cause havoc in the opposition's final third.
But, for me, he's come out of nowhere. Never heard of him before this season at NUFC, but certainly looks like a player that can create, assist and score out of half-chances.
I like him. Very hard to defend against and possesses good technique. It's hard to say how he'd do in a top team because he'd get more space compared to NUFC where he's double or even tripled teamed every games. 1v1, he's unstoppable.
Fromola

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18984 on: Today at 08:46:46 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 08:14:05 pm
They screwed up their managerial appointment, which was great news for everyone. That is the one appointment that should not be rushed. They needed to chuck a crap ton of money to sign one of the world's best on a long term deal. Even a strong tier 2 manager like Mancini would have worked well. Eddie Howe is firmly tier 3/4.

Howe has got an awful record in the transfer market at this level as well.
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18985 on: Today at 08:48:10 pm
£25m for Chris Wood. The game has gone mad.
OOS

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18986 on: Today at 08:48:55 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:48:10 pm
£25m for Chris Wood. The game has gone mad.

That's relegated Burnley then.
1892tillforever

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18987 on: Today at 08:52:10 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:48:10 pm
£25m for Chris Wood. The game has gone mad.
Considering he is 30 I suppose. However, he is a 1 goal in 3 man for a team that is allergic to attacking football and only 3 of his 49 PL goals are penalties.
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18988 on: Today at 08:52:49 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:52:10 pm
Considering he is 30 I suppose. However, he is a 1 goal in 3 man for a team that is allergic to attacking football and only 3 of his 49 PL goals are penalties.
If he's worth £25m, how much is Divock worth?
Red-Soldier

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18989 on: Today at 08:58:32 pm
Quote from: OOS on Today at 08:48:55 pm
That's relegated Burnley then.

Maybe that was the plan.............
Dim Glas

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18990 on: Today at 09:01:42 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:52:49 pm
If he's worth £25m, how much is Divock worth?

They triggered a clause in his contract though, so not necessarily what he is worth.

Thing is with Newcastle, they are not going to get stars, or top talents or prospects to sign for them at the moment. Their one priority is staying in the league.  And money is no object, so spending on older players, but players with very good experience in the league already, is likely their best strategy at the moment.
Crosby Nick

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18991 on: Today at 09:10:11 pm
Next up Dennis from Watford. No one from Norwich as theyre down already.
MonsLibpool

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
Reply #18992 on: Today at 09:27:45 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:01:42 pm
They triggered a clause in his contract though, so not necessarily what he is worth.

Thing is with Newcastle, they are not going to get stars, or top talents or prospects to sign for them at the moment. Their one priority is staying in the league.  And money is no object, so spending on older players, but players with very good experience in the league already, is likely their best strategy at the moment.
Some big transfers occur as a result of the player's release clause being triggered. Doesn't mean they won't be considered when negotiating future deals.

£25m for Chris Wood is ludicrous and will inflate the market even more. It's a good deal strategically though because they instantly strengthen themselves and weaken(and demoralise) their rivals.


Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18993 on: Today at 09:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:58:32 pm
Maybe that was the plan.............

Big oil putting little coal out of business once and for all
Online Dim Glas

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18994 on: Today at 09:35:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:27:45 pm
Some big transfers occur as a result of the player's release clause being triggered. Doesn't mean they won't be considered when negotiating future deals.

£25m for Chris Wood is ludicrous and will inflate the market even more. It's a good deal strategically though because they instantly strengthen themselves and weaken(and demoralise) their rivals.

well of course  ;D

Im just pointing out that as its a clause it isnt necessarily the players worth.

But its worth it for Newcastle if it helps them stay in the league regardless.

And yes of course Newcastle will help inflate the market, but not really with the 2 recent deals. It has always been thus with such clubs though, Abu Dhabi and Chelsea did more than most to inflate fees in the 15-20 years. 
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18995 on: Today at 09:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:10:11 pm
Next up Dennis from Watford. No one from Norwich as theyre down already.
I know youre joking, but theyve been heavily linked with Cantwell. Despite him doing nothing all season.
Online OOS

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18996 on: Today at 09:39:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:27:45 pm
Some big transfers occur as a result of the player's release clause being triggered. Doesn't mean they won't be considered when negotiating future deals.

£25m for Chris Wood is ludicrous and will inflate the market even more. It's a good deal strategically though because they instantly strengthen themselves and weaken(and demoralise) their rivals.
I think 25M for Wood is fair, I can see him scoring a few which could keep them up. Hes a solid Premier League striker, who ca
lead the line in Wilsons absence. Sheffield United spent 25M on Brewster, only for him to not score and they got relegated
