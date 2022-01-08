I don't watch other teams that much apart from the only team that matters (LFC!!!), but every time I see that Saint-Maximin he looks like one difficult player to defend against.



Serious question.. do you think he'd be a good fit in any of the top clubs in the PL?

He looks like one of those players that most managers would give a free role to try and cause havoc in the opposition's final third.

But, for me, he's come out of nowhere. Never heard of him before this season at NUFC, but certainly looks like a player that can create, assist and score out of half-chances.