Trippier on a rumoured 140k a week .....it begins



Depressing as fuck... 2 or 3 years from now there's zero chance we'll be able to compete on salary unless something changes as these and city are going to distort the top of the market beyond all recognition



That is when the Super League will happen. FSG won't accept what is going on and neither will the other non doped clubs at the top end of the division and across Europe.For all the posturing of UEFA and FIFA, if Amazon/BT/whoever are prepared to lash billions for the TV rights, then there is nothing to stop a breakaway league. Abu Dhabi and the Saudis can only sign what 40 odd players in reality, the rest I reckon will fuck the Internationals off if the money is right. £500k a week to NOT play for your country? No brainer. and the Premier League can fucking collapse taking 15 or so clubs with it for all I care.