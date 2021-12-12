« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi  (Read 1453899 times)

Online redgriffin73

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18920 on: Yesterday at 11:55:59 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:49:01 am
"The allure of Eddie Howe". Jesus.

"The sultry promise of Steve Bruce"

"The seductive vibrations of Alan Pardew"

"The erotic charge of Sam Allardyce"

"The sexual healing of Joe Kinnear".

Hard to know which one is most absurd.

Are these the titles of their latest album releases?
Offline lobsterboy

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18921 on: Yesterday at 12:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 11:53:58 am
FWIW I don't blame any footballer going there. Short career, earn your money, do what you like. The issue I have with Newcastle, as with much of football, is that the relevant authorities ever thought Saudi Arabia, much like Abu Dhabi, were 'fit and proper persons' to run a football club. As soon as that was permitted, footballers signing the dotted line to play for a nothing club for huge sums of money was guaranteed.

it was never in doubt. they aren't always the brightest and live in their own microcosm. Look how many head off to Dubai first chance they get to eat gold plated steak in a gold plated turd.
Offline Legs

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18922 on: Yesterday at 02:14:34 pm »
Trippier hasnt gone for the money Newcastle is a huge pull - Eddie Howe.

Got a joker here !
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18923 on: Yesterday at 02:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 11:53:58 am
FWIW I don't blame any footballer going there.

I do. It's not like they are split between a choice of earning minimum wage or playing for Newcastle. They can earn plenty enough for playing for hundreds of other clubs.

But one thing I've learnt in recent years is that the significant majority of the population have loose morals, so fuck it.
Offline lfc_col

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18924 on: Yesterday at 02:25:31 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 02:14:34 pm
Trippier hasnt gone for the money Newcastle is a huge pull - Eddie Howe.

Got a joker here !

Get ready for this sort of rubbish now as if anyone believes it  ;D :lmao
Offline Circa1892

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18925 on: Yesterday at 02:27:47 pm »
Best bit is the BBC article playing along with it. Talking about how he's gone there for the lure of working with Eddie Howe. As if his current manager (regardless of what we think of him) isn't one of the top five in the world...
Offline JackWard33

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18926 on: Yesterday at 02:32:41 pm »
Trippier on a rumoured 140k a week .....it begins

Depressing as fuck... 2 or 3 years from now there's zero chance we'll be able to compete on salary unless something changes as these and city are going to distort the top of the market beyond all recognition
Online rob1966

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18927 on: Yesterday at 03:20:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:32:41 pm
Trippier on a rumoured 140k a week .....it begins

Depressing as fuck... 2 or 3 years from now there's zero chance we'll be able to compete on salary unless something changes as these and city are going to distort the top of the market beyond all recognition

That is when the Super League will happen. FSG won't accept what is going on and neither will the other non doped clubs at the top end of the division and across Europe.

For all the posturing of UEFA and FIFA, if Amazon/BT/whoever are prepared to lash billions for the TV rights, then there is nothing to stop a breakaway league. Abu Dhabi and the Saudis can only sign what 40 odd players in reality, the rest I reckon will fuck the Internationals off if the money is right. £500k a week to NOT play for your country? No brainer. and the Premier League can fucking collapse taking 15 or so clubs with it for all I care.
Online JRed

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18928 on: Yesterday at 03:54:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:20:11 pm
That is when the Super League will happen. FSG won't accept what is going on and neither will the other non doped clubs at the top end of the division and across Europe.

For all the posturing of UEFA and FIFA, if Amazon/BT/whoever are prepared to lash billions for the TV rights, then there is nothing to stop a breakaway league. Abu Dhabi and the Saudis can only sign what 40 odd players in reality, the rest I reckon will fuck the Internationals off if the money is right. £500k a week to NOT play for your country? No brainer. and the Premier League can fucking collapse taking 15 or so clubs with it for all I care.
If its a choice between the super league or being in a league dominated by clubs owned by countries, then its super league all the way. As long as the state owned clubs are fucked off or there are strict financial rules in place to stop their cheating.
Offline JackWard33

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18929 on: Yesterday at 04:05:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:20:11 pm
That is when the Super League will happen. FSG won't accept what is going on and neither will the other non doped clubs at the top end of the division and across Europe.

For all the posturing of UEFA and FIFA, if Amazon/BT/whoever are prepared to lash billions for the TV rights, then there is nothing to stop a breakaway league. Abu Dhabi and the Saudis can only sign what 40 odd players in reality, the rest I reckon will fuck the Internationals off if the money is right. £500k a week to NOT play for your country? No brainer. and the Premier League can fucking collapse taking 15 or so clubs with it for all I care.


Yeah always thought this was totally missed about the super league - it proposed a salary cap.
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18930 on: Yesterday at 04:13:31 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:05:39 pm

Yeah always thought this was totally missed about the super league - it proposed a salary cap.

It'll be very incentive based akin to the NFL. Urgh Franchises.
Online 12C

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18931 on: Yesterday at 04:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 04:13:31 pm
It'll be very incentive based akin to the NFL. Urgh Franchises.

What do you think City  and Newcamel United are?
Franchises bought by countries.
Offline Fromola

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18932 on: Yesterday at 05:03:55 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:32:41 pm
Trippier on a rumoured 140k a week .....it begins

Depressing as fuck... 2 or 3 years from now there's zero chance we'll be able to compete on salary unless something changes as these and city are going to distort the top of the market beyond all recognition

Is that any different to what Everton have been doing in recent years though? Digne is on a similar wage.

They seem more Moshiri's Everton than Man City unless they're prepared to chuck billions at it. Everton have spent half a billion to go backwards.
Online Skeeve

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18933 on: Yesterday at 05:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:03:55 pm
Is that any different to what Everton have been doing in recent years though? Digne is on a similar wage.

They seem more Moshiri's Everton than Man City unless they're prepared to chuck billions at it. Everton have spent half a billion to go backwards.

They are going to be in their early phase right now, getting in players that improve on what they have, but still aren't great and are still on high salaries, so it is inevitably going to be more like everton than the current city since the initial versions of chelsea and city weren't buying top tier right from the start either.
Offline Fortneef

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18934 on: Yesterday at 05:29:25 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 03:54:53 pm
If its a choice between the super league or being in a league dominated by clubs owned by countries, then its super league all the way. As long as the state owned clubs are fucked off or there are strict financial rules in place to stop their cheating.

The Superleague will be sportswashers and oligarchs. 

Actually it will be worse, because making up the numbers in the Superleague is utterly pointless, at least in the Prem if you finish third behind Oil 1 and 2  you can enjoy thrashing everton twice.
Online JRed

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18935 on: Yesterday at 07:19:43 pm »
Quote from: Fortneef on Yesterday at 05:29:25 pm
The Superleague will be sportswashers and oligarchs. 

Actually it will be worse, because making up the numbers in the Superleague is utterly pointless, at least in the Prem if you finish third behind Oil 1 and 2  you can enjoy thrashing everton twice.
Im pretty sure if the super league went ahead the clubs would make sure the state owned clubs were reigned in some way, or there would be regulations in place to make it more of a level playing field.
Offline RedSince86

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18936 on: Yesterday at 08:02:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:19:43 pm
Im pretty sure if the super league went ahead the clubs would make sure the state owned clubs were reigned in some way, or there would be regulations in place to make it more of a level playing field.
Florentino Perez even though he's a weapon, he talked at length about how the ESL would have stronger FFP rules than UEFA and tighter financial controls.

If this carries on with City dominating and Newcastle on the cusp then i can see the ESL being an attractive offer for Us, United, Arsenal and even Chelsea who are pro FFP.

I'm definitely pro Super league, i wish we could be done with this sham of a PL.
Offline John C

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18937 on: Yesterday at 08:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 11:53:58 am
FWIW I don't blame any footballer going there. Short career, earn your money, do what you like.
I disagree, completely.  Your short career point is bollocks mate, it applies to game time, minutes on the pitch and whether they should persevere on the bench. Not money.
PL footballers earn enough in one year to secure them for life, secure their entire family after 3 years. A good % of them can earn more than an average wage in any sort of journalism post-career.

If a player has a modicum of morals or decency, by age 35 you'd be able to sit in your generally unattainable house, with your high class car, with no financial worries whatsoever and say I didn't sell my soul to a bunch of murdering, homophobic c*nts.

Anyone who goes there under that regime is a despicable shit-stain for life.
Online JRed

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18938 on: Yesterday at 08:23:28 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:15:38 pm
I disagree, completely.  Your short career point is bollocks mate, it applies to game time, minutes on the pitch and whether they should persevere on the bench. Not money.
PL footballers earn enough in one year to secure them for life, secure their entire family after 3 years. A good % of them can earn more than an average wage in any sort of journalism post-career.

If a player has a modicum of morals or decency, by age 35 you'd be able to sit in your generally unattainable house, with your high class car, with no financial worries whatsoever and say I didn't sell my soul to a bunch of murdering, homophobic c*nts.

Anyone who goes there under that regime is a despicable shit-stain for life.
Correct. These footballers are millionaires many many times over. They have more than enough money. The only reason to play for such a horrific , murderous regime is sheer greed. Oh and also apparently the lure of working with Eddie Howe.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18939 on: Yesterday at 08:31:13 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:15:38 pm
I disagree, completely.  Your short career point is bollocks mate, it applies to game time, minutes on the pitch and whether they should persevere on the bench. Not money.
PL footballers earn enough in one year to secure them for life, secure their entire family after 3 years. A good % of them can earn more than an average wage in any sort of journalism post-career.

If a player has a modicum of morals or decency, by age 35 you'd be able to sit in your generally unattainable house, with your high class car, with no financial worries whatsoever and say I didn't sell my soul to a bunch of murdering, homophobic c*nts.

Anyone who goes there under that regime is a despicable shit-stain for life.
Offline thejbs

Re: NUFC - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18940 on: Yesterday at 10:07:30 pm »
Grade A bullshit from Trippier. The guy has potential to be a Tory MP upon his retirement.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18941 on: Today at 04:40:41 pm »
Jeez, there's going to be some blood on the Newcastle changing room walls if it stays like this.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18942 on: Today at 04:42:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:40:41 pm
Jeez, there's going to be some blood on the Newcastle changing room walls if it stays like this.
The whole team will have an invitation to the Saudi embassy.
Online rob1966

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18943 on: Today at 04:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:40:41 pm
Jeez, there's going to be some blood on the Newcastle changing room walls if it stays like this.

They do the executions in public don't they?
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18944 on: Today at 04:49:54 pm »
Isnt it a bit weird to start your new signing in a game the day after they sign?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18945 on: Today at 04:50:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:48:50 pm
They do the executions in public don't they?

Seems that way. They've just replaced the Mitre ball with Eddie Howe's head. The Newcastle players are pretending nothing's happened. Terrible, really.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18946 on: Today at 04:54:05 pm »
Out you go you corrupt fucking scum
Online Hazell

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18947 on: Today at 04:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:42:05 pm
The whole team will have an invitation to the Saudi embassy.

There'll probably be a lot more Ironsides in Newcastle over the coming days.
Online Father Ted

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18948 on: Today at 04:56:28 pm »
They'll buy their way to success sooner or later but the longer it's delayed the better.
Offline Samie

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18949 on: Today at 04:57:09 pm »
Online redgriffin73

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18950 on: Today at 04:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:49:54 pm
Isnt it a bit weird to start your new signing in a game the day after they sign?

I thought it seemed a bit quick.
Online rob1966

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18951 on: Today at 05:00:32 pm »
:lmao

Now fuck off to the Championship :wanker
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18952 on: Today at 05:01:21 pm »
 :wave :lmao :wave
Online RedSamba

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18953 on: Today at 05:02:06 pm »
 :lmao :lmao
Online J_Kopite

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18954 on: Today at 05:06:43 pm »
Lel
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18955 on: Today at 05:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:56:05 pm
There'll probably be a lot more Ironsides in Newcastle over the coming days.
Raymond Burr?  ;D
Offline elsewhere

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18956 on: Today at 05:14:42 pm »
Did they intentionally lose to focus on the league or they are really that shite?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18957 on: Today at 05:18:11 pm »
Dressing room tannoy - ''The owners request your presence at the Saudi embassy at 8pm sharp.''

Online RJH

Re: Newcastle United - RIP Jamal Khashoggi
« Reply #18958 on: Today at 05:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:49:54 pm
Isnt it a bit weird to start your new signing in a game the day after they sign?

Its fine. Game against a lower league opposition, basically a training match.
Gives him a chance to bed in, if need be they can take him off after an hour once they're four or five up.
 :-X
