FWIW I don't blame any footballer going there. Short career, earn your money, do what you like.
I disagree, completely. Your short career point is bollocks mate, it applies to game time, minutes on the pitch and whether they should persevere on the bench. Not money.
PL footballers earn enough in one year to secure them for life, secure their entire family after 3 years. A good % of them can earn more than an average wage in any sort of journalism post-career.
If a player has a modicum of morals or decency, by age 35 you'd be able to sit in your generally unattainable house, with your high class car, with no financial worries whatsoever and say I didn't sell my soul to a bunch of murdering, homophobic c*nts.
Anyone who goes there under that regime is a despicable shit-stain for life.