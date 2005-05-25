Why were they singing the Gerrard slips song. It has no relevance to them?



Saint Maximum is way too good for that lot.



He is, but he's not necessarily very good either. Watching him reminds me a lot of Ryan Babel - bags full of skill and pace, and difficult to deal with, but at no point do you ever get the idea he has any clue what he is doing, just making it up as he goes. Sometimes it works, a lot of the time it doesn't.Lots of fun to watch, but I would say a team like Arsenal is probably his ceiling. Anything beyond that and what he is right now is just too spotty.Then again he's only 24, so he may get better at it, but at the moment he seems to be all skill, no sustained application and that's generally something some players just don't pick up.