« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 466 467 468 469 470 [471]   Go Down

Author Topic: NUFC - journalists lives matter  (Read 1438874 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18800 on: Yesterday at 10:10:04 am »
What's the bets the new sponsor will be something like NEOM, Aramco or Saudia.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18801 on: Yesterday at 05:59:01 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:10:04 am
What's the bets the new sponsor will be something like NEOM, Aramco or Saudia.

sAudi
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,771
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18802 on: Yesterday at 11:56:01 pm »
2022: Newcastle are playing in the championship. However, theyve just signed a deal worth 60m a year with Saudia, fans are buying hundreds of millions of pounds of nufc crypto coins and nfts, and the Aramco stadium is packed.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18803 on: Today at 01:17:25 am »
It was good to hear that the majority of Newcastle fans drowned out those trying to get sign on and other poverty mocking chants going
(Phil and Robbo mentioned it on TAW)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:20:27 am by kavah »
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,910
  • J.F.T.97
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18804 on: Today at 07:17:36 am »
All the Newcastle fans I personally know are absolutely sound (as is B&W Paul) so it's difficult.

But they can't half come across as a shower of shite.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,229
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18805 on: Today at 07:30:57 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:17:25 am
It was good to hear that the majority of Newcastle fans drowned out those trying to get sign on and other poverty mocking chants going
(Phil and Robbo mentioned it on TAW)


That's good, although it didn't stop them going through the rest of the Shite Away Fans Songbook - "This is a Library", "Your Support is Fucking Shit", "Where's Your Famous Atmosphere..." and the rest.

We were beating one of the worst teams in the league in second gear. Sorry it didn't sound like European semi-final.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,951
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18806 on: Today at 07:57:32 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:17:25 am
It was good to hear that the majority of Newcastle fans drowned out those trying to get sign on and other poverty mocking chants going
(Phil and Robbo mentioned it on TAW)

Many of the Newcastle core do a lot for food banks - and are sensitive to the same industrial decline, and demise of the docks, as we suffered.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • Rarely rattled
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18807 on: Today at 08:11:36 am »
Have they got more noticeably shithouse since Howe got there? Faking a head injury in the box to get play stopped is pretty low.
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,279
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18808 on: Today at 08:18:55 am »
I did like the chant of "you're just a shit Joelinton" when Salah uncharacteristically miscued the ball.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,040
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18809 on: Today at 08:30:29 am »
I wasn't focussing on them, but it looked like Howe has reinvented Joelinton as a DM.
I thought under Bruce he was just a shite striker.
But playing against us last night he seemed to be in the thick of things breaking play up. I have to admit, he was quite good at it too.
I must clarify: breaking OUR play up, not theirs!  ;D
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,910
  • J.F.T.97
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18810 on: Today at 09:15:41 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:11:36 am
Have they got more noticeably shithouse since Howe got there? Faking a head injury in the box to get play stopped is pretty low.

I think we are going to see it more from teams. They can't go toe to toe with us and City (maybe feel like they can't).
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18811 on: Today at 09:31:06 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:15:41 am
I think we are going to see it more from teams. They can't go toe to toe with us and City (maybe feel like they can't).
There was another occasion when a Newcastle player went down and the ref just told him to get up. We need to see more of that.
Logged

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,635
  • Sound
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18812 on: Today at 09:45:16 am »
Fucking infuriating reading twitter, how anyone can complain about the decisions made last night, and then refuse to mention the push on Chamberlain or the sly arse knee dropped by Hayden on to Konate is beyond me, just encapsulates the average football fan in the UK, a prick basically
Logged

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,704
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18813 on: Today at 09:48:24 am »
Why were they singing the Gerrard slips song. It has no relevance to them?

Saint Maximum is way too good for that lot.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,951
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18814 on: Today at 09:50:38 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:11:36 am
Have they got more noticeably shithouse since Howe got there? Faking a head injury in the box to get play stopped is pretty low.

Bournemouth wee terrible divers under him. Even in The Championship were renowned for it. Mainly looking for pens.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,331
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18815 on: Today at 10:06:20 am »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 09:48:24 am
Why were they singing the Gerrard slips song. It has no relevance to them?

Saint Maximum is way too good for that lot.
Steven Gerrard is no longer an active football player, Demba Ba did not play for Newcastle when the incident happened, and Liverpool have since gone on to win the Premier League anyway. But sure Geordies, sing that sing and think that it hurts us in some way, go ed :wave
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18816 on: Today at 10:16:20 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:17:25 am
It was good to hear that the majority of Newcastle fans drowned out those trying to get sign on and other poverty mocking chants going
(Phil and Robbo mentioned it on TAW)

Idk I heard "Feed the scousers" pretty loudly at a few points in the second half, not drowned out
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18817 on: Today at 10:20:08 am »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 09:48:24 am
Why were they singing the Gerrard slips song. It has no relevance to them?

Saint Maximum is way too good for that lot.

He is, but he's not necessarily very good either. Watching him reminds me a lot of Ryan Babel - bags full of skill and pace, and difficult to deal with, but at no point do you ever get the idea he has any clue what he is doing, just making it up as he goes. Sometimes it works, a lot of the time it doesn't.

Lots of fun to watch, but I would say a team like Arsenal is probably his ceiling. Anything beyond that and what he is right now is just too spotty.

Then again he's only 24, so he may get better at it, but at the moment he seems to be all skill, no sustained application and that's generally something some players just don't pick up.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,229
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18818 on: Today at 10:36:08 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:11:36 am
Have they got more noticeably shithouse since Howe got there? Faking a head injury in the box to get play stopped is pretty low.

There's a big difference between a head injury and getting a bit of a knock from an elbow or a clumsy fall. If the ref has to stop the game because a player is holding their head you'll get defenders doing it all the time at corners.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,229
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18819 on: Today at 10:38:25 am »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 09:48:24 am
Why were they singing the Gerrard slips song. It has no relevance to them?

Saint Maximum is way too good for that lot.

Come on, they won the league as recently as 1927 - it must still be fresh in their memories,
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18820 on: Today at 10:43:41 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:36:08 am
There's a big difference between a head injury and getting a bit of a knock from an elbow or a clumsy fall. If the ref has to stop the game because a player is holding their head you'll get defenders doing it all the time at corners.

And we see it happening all the time already, so was actually pleasantly surprised the ref allowed play to go on.

Of course, all the play acting means that the genuine instances will start to get questioned.  Players feigning head injuries could impact theitr fellow professionals.

But the blame will go on the ref.

Does it get to the point that a head injury - feigned or otherwise - automatically goes off the pitch for 5 mins for testing etc??  Try and stymie the play-acting?
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18821 on: Today at 10:46:01 am »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 09:48:24 am
Why were they singing the Gerrard slips song. It has no relevance to them?

Saint Maximum is way too good for that lot.

Because they are small time. Used to be a great set of fans but now they are a bunch of divs like most of the less successful PL teams crowds.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,910
  • J.F.T.97
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18822 on: Today at 10:46:17 am »
Start to get questioned?

Maybe it says something about me but my immediate thought when a player is down is that he's faking it.

I can remember a few years back saying as much, then it cuts to the lad and there's blood pouring from a gash on his head.

"Maybe he did catch him a little" roars of laughter from my sycophants.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 466 467 468 469 470 [471]   Go Up
« previous next »
 