« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 466 467 468 469 470 [471]   Go Down

Author Topic: NUFC - journalists lives matter  (Read 1438499 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18800 on: Yesterday at 10:10:04 am »
What's the bets the new sponsor will be something like NEOM, Aramco or Saudia.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18801 on: Yesterday at 05:59:01 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:10:04 am
What's the bets the new sponsor will be something like NEOM, Aramco or Saudia.

sAudi
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,771
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18802 on: Yesterday at 11:56:01 pm »
2022: Newcastle are playing in the championship. However, theyve just signed a deal worth 60m a year with Saudia, fans are buying hundreds of millions of pounds of nufc crypto coins and nfts, and the Aramco stadium is packed.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18803 on: Today at 01:17:25 am »
It was good to hear that the majority of Newcastle fans drowned out those trying to get sign on and other poverty mocking chants going
(Phil and Robbo mentioned it on TAW)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:20:27 am by kavah »
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,906
  • J.F.T.97
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18804 on: Today at 07:17:36 am »
All the Newcastle fans I personally know are absolutely sound (as is B&W Paul) so it's difficult.

But they can't half come across as a shower of shite.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,227
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18805 on: Today at 07:30:57 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:17:25 am
It was good to hear that the majority of Newcastle fans drowned out those trying to get sign on and other poverty mocking chants going
(Phil and Robbo mentioned it on TAW)


That's good, although it didn't stop them going through the rest of the Shite Away Fans Songbook - "This is a Library", "Your Support is Fucking Shit", "Where's Your Famous Atmosphere..." and the rest.

We were beating one of the worst teams in the league in second gear. Sorry it didn't sound like European semi-final.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,947
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18806 on: Today at 07:57:32 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:17:25 am
It was good to hear that the majority of Newcastle fans drowned out those trying to get sign on and other poverty mocking chants going
(Phil and Robbo mentioned it on TAW)

Many of the Newcastle core do a lot for food banks - and are sensitive to the same industrial decline, and demise of the docks, as we suffered.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • Rarely rattled
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18807 on: Today at 08:11:36 am »
Have they got more noticeably shithouse since Howe got there? Faking a head injury in the box to get play stopped is pretty low.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,279
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18808 on: Today at 08:18:55 am »
I did like the chant of "you're just a shit Joelinton" when Salah uncharacteristically miscued the ball.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,040
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18809 on: Today at 08:30:29 am »
I wasn't focussing on them, but it looked like Howe has reinvented Joelinton as a DM.
I thought under Bruce he was just a shite striker.
But playing against us last night he seemed to be in the thick of things breaking play up. I have to admit, he was quite good at it too.
I must clarify: breaking OUR play up, not theirs!  ;D
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,906
  • J.F.T.97
Re: NUFC - journalists lives matter
« Reply #18810 on: Today at 09:15:41 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 08:11:36 am
Have they got more noticeably shithouse since Howe got there? Faking a head injury in the box to get play stopped is pretty low.

I think we are going to see it more from teams. They can't go toe to toe with us and City (maybe feel like they can't).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 466 467 468 469 470 [471]   Go Up
« previous next »
 