It was good to hear that the majority of Newcastle fans drowned out those trying to get sign on and other poverty mocking chants going

That's good, although it didn't stop them going through the rest of the Shite Away Fans Songbook - "This is a Library", "Your Support is Fucking Shit", "Where's Your Famous Atmosphere..." and the rest.We were beating one of the worst teams in the league in second gear. Sorry it didn't sound like European semi-final.