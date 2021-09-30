« previous next »
Author Topic: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!  (Read 1296683 times)

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15920 on: Yesterday at 03:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:29:26 pm
I'd love to see their thinking if this lot were looking to buy Sunderland.
They were the first moneybags team in English football, Bank Of England was another term for them, i think it was pre WW2.
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15921 on: Yesterday at 03:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:29:26 pm
I'd love to see their thinking if this lot were looking to buy Sunderland.
Hey Paully. Hey Tsunami...
Share your thoughts on this scenario lads  :wave
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15922 on: Yesterday at 03:46:32 pm »
Surely the Premier League's defence in court is a list of the names of 2 US-based and 2-UK based Journalists that have been provably murdered by the regime in the last 5 years?

Or the names of the 37 civilians mass executed in Yemen on the basis of confessions elicited through torture?

How about Raif Badawi, a Human Rights Protestor and Writer who was detained for 'dissidence' in 2015 and scheduled for flogging, for a written piece requesting more introspection and modernity in the thinking of the Saudi government. A man who's whereabouts is now unknown and the UN have been asking for proof of his continued existence for over 2 years now.

Or should they lead with how you can be arrested for anything over there, without explanation or access to legal support? You can also be detained for 6 months before even being told what the charges are in the pre-trial stage.

Ultimately, they've done all the above and far, far more. But a lot of Newcastle fans don't give a shit because they can start bidding for Mbappe or whoever the fuck the Saudis want to make their bloodstained poster boy. Fucking disgrace that they, Qatar, UAE, Abu Dhabi, any of them should be allowed anywhere near any sporting institution. They're filth.
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15923 on: Yesterday at 04:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Tsunami on September 30, 2021, 07:39:46 pm
As hard as it is you try to leave the various faults of a fanbase out of this. The one thing I will say is that we want Ashley out, not too bothered who buys us as its progress, a start.

If you just look at the owners looking after their own best interests then clearly Ashley wants PIF and the Reuben brothers. The PL broke their own rules by tipping off clubs and BeIn. If I remember rightly Liverpool and Man U effectively black balled 3 candidates for Masters job before they actually spoke with him and allowed him to take the job (unbelievable). This isnt about human rights its about an unproven link (yes, the chances are Saudi was complicit but theres no ruling) BeOut had with the Saudi state that Qatar object to (the Saudis are now off the piracy watch list I believe) and a majority of the big 6 lobbying to get it stopped. Liverpool and Spurs (clubs not fans) being named. Its about maintaining the status quo, theres been the attempts for the big 6 to effectively guarantee their place in European competition by changing the PL rules and there was the Super League threat. There was ultimately no punishment for that, we apparently were threatened to be thrown out the league for wanting to be sold and questioning what was going on.


Masters and the PL have quite clearly shown bias in this, theyve broken rules and theyve stalled the process in the hope that PIF just give up. It is also accepted that PIF are legally separate from the Saudi State, the PL has chosen to query who ultimately benefits/ controls PIF. The PL could have accepted the legal standing of the set up but chose not to, you have to ask why. I dont buy its due to any concern over human rights, I really dont.

Ill be honest, Id rather not have PIF as a new owner but, Ill take them if thats the only option. I dont think itll happen but I do hope that Ashley exposes whats gone on here, the process absolutely stinks and I hope he gets substantial compensation. It pains me to say that as hell not put any of into the club and well forever be the PL whipping boys.




The first paragraph. I sympathise with you partially because Ashley isnt arsed about making Newcastle into the side they can be, he doesnt seem to care and Geordies absolutely do care. Its shite.

You then say your not to bothered about who takes over? Really?.isnt that important? What if you got someone worse than Ashley?. What is worse than Ashley? People who dont care about getting Newcastle to the top less than he does? In the Geordie Psychie after so long with Ashley, I would guess at number one is, get owners who are going to do whats best by us, and get us where we need to be, Ashley has drained us, we still turn out and are some of the best supporters in the country. Dont blame you at all.   I think the progress or a start is playing down taking money (mega money) from tyrants though. Will they get you to the top? Instantly. And thats where you lot are. Blind eyes are being turned to human rights abuses, sportswashing, and financial skewing of the game massively. Let them in you say. The premier league arent allowing it which is corrupt? I repeat, human rights abuse, sportswahing and financial skewing of the game of football. Why would the other clubs back that?. And please, dont mention competition or cartels, weve got one club doing trebles off the back of this kind of thing and clubs that have done it off there own back have to look on. Get Ashley out, dont go with the Saudis.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:18:20 pm by red1977 »
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15924 on: Yesterday at 04:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:46:32 pm
Surely the Premier League's defence in court is a list of the names of 2 US-based and 2-UK based Journalists that have been provably murdered by the regime in the last 5 years?

Or the names of the 37 civilians mass executed in Yemen on the basis of confessions elicited through torture?

How about Raif Badawi, a Human Rights Protestor and Writer who was detained for 'dissidence' in 2015 and scheduled for flogging, for a written piece requesting more introspection and modernity in the thinking of the Saudi government. A man who's whereabouts is now unknown and the UN have been asking for proof of his continued existence for over 2 years now.

Or should they lead with how you can be arrested for anything over there, without explanation or access to legal support? You can also be detained for 6 months before even being told what the charges are in the pre-trial stage.

Ultimately, they've done all the above and far, far more. But a lot of Newcastle fans don't give a shit because they can start bidding for Mbappe or whoever the fuck the Saudis want to make their bloodstained poster boy. Fucking disgrace that they, Qatar, UAE, Abu Dhabi, any of them should be allowed anywhere near any sporting institution. They're filth.
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15925 on: Yesterday at 04:13:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 30, 2021, 11:42:28 pm
It would be exactly the same whatever the name and composition of the league would be. It's unbelievable that you can't see that.
This is a fan fantasy which has no chance of becoming real. At the very least, the Super League which you are calling for will not be what you want it to be 
Look mate, you're a decent poster and I mostly agree with stuff you say but you've got a kind of blindness on this, as have several others here who ought to know better. The problem isn't some functionally evil organisation called the Premier League/UEFA who are doing shite things which can be avoided by leaving and setting up another league; the problem is the very nature of the game at the moment as a big money cesspit, attracting all the worst kind of characters because it's a licence to both print money (at the top end) and gain respectability and acceptance.

Any new league that is set up, be it a Super League or whatever, will be exactly as bad or worse than what we have now. There is zero chance that somehow the supposed 'good clubs' will get together and form a new league and keep out the 'evil clubs' because not only does big money stick together but the 'evil clubs' are nothing more than a symptom of the parlous state of big money football.

And even if, hypothetically, somehow a new league was created that kept PSG and City and Chelsea out (which will never happen, but just being hypothetical for a minute), and which became the top league in the world, the dodgy owners would simply ditch those clubs and buy Liverpool and Man Utd and Real Madrid instead.

The clubs themselves would never restrict themselves from potentially minted new owners, regardless of what fans want. After all if they did who would FSG or the Glazers be able to sell their the clubs to if they suddenly needed to sell? Who could afford Liverpool or Man Utd, for example, apart from a nation or dodgy trillionaire? Why would the owners block their potential buyers?

I mean it is actually hilarious that people can't see that the proliferation of sportswashing and nation-owned clubs is actually a symptom of the system and not something linked to the PL or caused by clubs who happen to be evil.

We should be glad every day that LFC doesn't currently have such ownership, but we should also be thinking 'There but for the grace of God...' because it could so easily have been us, and could still yet be.

And a Super League, concentrating all the wealth in one place will make that MORE likely to happen then less. Instead of many separate nation-based leagues there'd be just one place for all the ultra-rich and the sportswashers to carry out their pissing contest. Thus every Super League club would be bought up one by one by such owners, including Liverpool.

I get it that people aren't happy with the current state ( I'm not happy either) but many are simply not thinking clearly about this. You're taking what YOU would do as a fan of good conscience and somehow thinking it has a snowball's chance in hell of ever coming to pass. It doesn't. It's a kind of anger-fuelled revenge fantasy, nothing more. Club ownerships do not think like fans do.

Meanwhile leaving the current pyramid and shacking up with all the Euroepan big boys would distance the club further from the people and the community that it grew from and claims to serve. There's far too much to lose, and very little to gain.

One final point: people keep acting as if the Premier League is some independent organisation of bureaucrats with their own arcane rules, which we are forced to be subservient to. It's not. The Premier League is just the 20 clubs that comprise it. All of its rules are created and agreed by the 20 clubs. There's nobody stopping the PL clubs from banning Man City or their kind of ownership other than the votes of the 20 clubs themselves and any possible legal obstacles. They could do it tomorrow (legal issues allowing) if they wanted to but they won't and nor will any members of any Super League because they will not want to kill the golden goose and block their own chances of sharing in that filthy, dodgy bounty for themselves some day. The idea that the elite clubs will act differently if they break away...that they will become the moral conscience of football and oust the nasty cheats is...well, let's just say 'not proven' based upon the weight of history

So we just do nothing and plod along as normal, eventually more clubs will be taken over, FSG will say fuck it and the second we get put up for sale we'll have the biggest c*nts in the world circling us looking for a piece of the action, it is inevitable if we keep going down this road, could take 10 years or could take 20 but it will eventually reach the point where ambition and trying to do things the right way are pointless and you either become Everton and are happy just to be on the gravy train or sell out to the sportswashers

One thing that never get's mentioned are the proposed ESL spending rules and on top of that a financial sustainability group to monitor club's activities
Quote
Super League clubs have committed to using only 55 per cent of their revenues on sport spending, such as player salaries, transfer and agent fees

If done right and legally watertight to prevent owners inflating sponsorship deals then where is the attraction for states, countries or corporations to buy clubs for sportswashing purposes when they can't get away with pumping their dirty money into a team to buy success? it's probably why city were invited in and I've said before I had no problem with them & Chelsea being in it as it's probably the only way of controlling what they do and it would have a knock on effect in the domestic league, outside of it they'll just spend what they want unchallenged and if city replace their current fraud of a manager with someone competent at actually building a team then they'll be winning almost everything for the foreseeable future, which basically leads to clubs either having owners who are happy to survive and take the telly money or any ambitious owners just fucking it off and selling up

From 2024 we are almost guaranteed qualification for the champions league, it would need a serious drop in UEFA coefficient and for us to finish outside the top 7 in the league to not qualify, the CL format changes to a 36 team league with 5 home games & 5 away all against different opponents not playing the same team twice (can't wait for the reaction on here when city's fixtures are against the bottom 10 ranked clubs, you've got what you wanted you soft c*nts  :wave ) the top 8 qualify for the last 16 and are seeded, 9th-24th play off to decide the other 8 qualifiers so you can afford to make an absolute arse of the league stage and still go through, but on the subject of greed you can bet it'll be most of the regulars that qualify for the last 16 every year anyway that go through all while making the best part of 30m just for blasting through the cannon fodder (2 seasons ago CL prize money in the group stage was 2.2m per win and this season it's 2.8m so no doubt it will top 3m by 2024) did Neville blast these changes while he was busy telling everyone what to think? thought not, and while I'm on the subject of that c*nt did he complain about Brighton & West Ham wanting relegation/promotion suspended in 2020 just so they could stay on the gravy train and fuck Leeds over? nope, he was shouting for null and void himself, did Leeds wear their fucking silly t-shirts against Brighton & West Ham last season? thought not, the whole uproar was hypocritical as fuck, can't believe a lot of our own support fell for the bollocks that gobshite was spouting

So with all that said do you think that FSG who would have known what was going on at UEFA and the future plans for the CL as well as what was being discussed with the ESL clubs would have risked the outrage if it was purely about greed? do you think they'd want any part of it if it was just moving brand but keeping the financial regulations the same so the current oil clubs could carry on spending at the same rate and nothing to put off other states/countries/c*nts buying in and doing the same? it would've been far easier to say "fuck it" and stay with UEFA then as long as we kept the coefficient ticking over the money would keep on rolling in without having to actually try and win anything

Give them some credit at least, they've shown over the past 10 years or so what can be achieved with ambition and hard work, and it would be more if not for city throwing unearned hundreds of millions at it, they're not perfect and have done some bad things as well but I have no doubt they went into the ESL thing wanting a competition with a fairer playing field, meaningful financial regulations that couldn't be easily skirted around, if it was still open to abuse then why bother as we already have that?
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15926 on: Yesterday at 04:16:04 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 08:01:17 am
Newcastle fans would be singing a very different tune if Saudis were looking to takeover another club like Villa or Tottenham. As I said, the hypocrisy is strong with this one. Keep making excuses for them all you want, the truth is there for all to see.


To a man they used to hate City and call them all the names under the sun because of their anti-human owners.They've all forgotten that since one of the worst human beings on the planet might buy them.

In short they're all a bunch of c*nts.
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15927 on: Yesterday at 04:18:59 pm »
Fuck me.

If we're hearing the argument that 'PIF' is a distinct entity from Saudi Arabia the state, then we truly are fighting a losing battle against these people.

PIF is not Saudi Arabia = I'd happily see innocents slaughtered, women downtrodden, freedoms suppressed as long as we sign Mbappe and Wirtz this summer.
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15928 on: Yesterday at 05:12:29 pm »
Sunderland were the Bank of England club and got caught up in an illegal payments scandal to bypass the maximum wage.

Im a fan, Ive got absolutely no influence on who owns the club, not as a single, not as a group. Ashley doesnt give a shit about the fans or what they think. Its not a Hicks and Gillett situation. Id rather not have the Saudis but it would be a step forward, the club as it is may as well not exist. Youre not going to see large numbers of fans boycott the club if the Saudis do take it up, there will be some but not as many as are currently boycotting. Expecting NUFC fans to act as a moral compass when the Govt and countless other firms that do business with the Saudis are given a free reign is misguided. PIF has just invested millions in McLaren and Man U announced a partnership in the summer with them. Do I like their Human Rights record of course I dont, thats not what Im talking about here.

PIF has walked away, over 18 months ago. Ashley is after compensation and appears to have a case. Arguing that PL should be allowed to use any means to block the deal is simply condoning corruption. The handling of the proposed takeover needs examined, its important to get the details out in the open.

If Ashley is shown to have incorrectly spat his dummy out, great, we know hes a cnut, if he wins, great, it exposes the PL and perhaps others involved. The one thing that will not change is that Ashley will still own the club. Ashley can show that the PL acted incorrectly and get compensation without proving separation between MBS and PIF. As a fanbase we just need closure and move on. One day Ashley will move on, the sooner the better.
Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,810
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15929 on: Yesterday at 05:16:02 pm »
Tsunami, some fair wider points about the PL's complicity with corruption, but do you not worry that by justifying the PL's supposed illegal action by blocking the takeover, it opens up the opportunity for that same, massively improper unfit owner to come back and try again with the purchase, given their initial approach will have been legally legitimised?
Logged
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15930 on: Yesterday at 05:22:55 pm »
Quote from: Tsunami on Yesterday at 05:12:29 pm

 Id rather not have the Saudis but it would be a step forward, the club as it is may as well not exist...  Do I like their Human Rights record of course I dont, thats not what Im talking about here.



Seriously, listen to yourself. Being owned by a state that tortures and kills dissenting journalists, homosexuals, "adulterers" (women, almost always), and political opponents. That's "a step forward".

You don't get to say "human rights... that's not what I'm talking about here" as if it's some kind of side-issue. Anyone with any sense can see that it is the only relevant issue. The rest is you blathering on about PL collusion as though that is in any way comparable with the death-dealing tyranny of the people you see as "a step forward".

Football is never that important. If you want the soul of your club back, I fully back you. Go for it, drive Ashley out. But be sure that what replaces him isn't moneyed evil, which is what you appear to be lusting for. All so you can go "yay, we bought Haaland" or "Woooh, we won a trophy after our despotic owner splurged a billion on players who didn't even know where Newcastle was." That's so empty.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:27:25 pm by Ma Vie en Rouge »
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15931 on: Yesterday at 05:56:20 pm »
NUFC fans on here repeatedly dodging the questions of human rights abuses and how they feel about their club being used as a cover for this.

Whataboutery is the worst yardstick to use as a moral compass ever. Another thing being bad does not make another bad thing less bad. This is is exactly why we as a public are as fucked as we are, because if something doesn't affect YOU negatively, you won't stand shoulder to shoulder with those who are affected.

The claps for the NHS but NOTHING when they then got shafted over pay is a frankly disgusting thing, but it happens because of whataboutery and the kind of insular thinking that is all too prevalent today and helps keep all of us down.

Ashley is a shit owner, but he's not running you into administration. How jumping to proven murderers is in any way a 'step forward' is beyond me.

Beyond that, I don't understand how winning something after such a takeover could mean much to any fan. Even in the deep dark days of H&G, I said I didn't want that and that any such title would feel hollow. If we'd gotten bought out by ADUG or some other equally questionable lot, I'd have chucked it in.

But it's okay I guess, because of all the new players and shiny pots. That blood will buff right off.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:58:00 pm by Romford_Red »
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15932 on: Yesterday at 06:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Tsunami on Yesterday at 05:12:29 pm
Sunderland were the Bank of England club and got caught up in an illegal payments scandal to bypass the maximum wage.

Sunderland did something dodgy back in the day, so that excuses everything Newcastle might do later on?

Facts are, if these were looking to buy Sunderland, Newcastle fans would be standing on a hill of moral high ground so high their heads would be in the clouds.

Don't get me wrong though, it's not just your lot. Football is in a race to the bottom right now, with fanbases everywhere praying that their club is next to be sold to tyrants for sportswashing purposes. We've seen fans of the self-proclaimed 'biggest club in the world' invading their own stadium, assaulting their own stewards and getting the biggest game in England called off just because their current multi-billionaire is not up to scratch for them now their neighbours have sold out to a sportswash with whom they cannot compete. They just want a tyrant of their own.

Look at Everton. A club whose fans bang on about 'class and dignity' and falsely see themselves as some moral, virtuous club full of saints and followed by choirboys. The very same 'fans' who are praying that they are really being bankrolled by the Uzbek gangster that is Usmanov.

I dare say some of our own would also be happy if LFC were ultimately taken over by crooks too. Just so long as they buy trophies. Sadly, it's the way of the world these days. As long as people are guaranteed shiny things, many do not care one jot how they are acquired. Unfortunately, I think LFC will probably also end up in the hands of a country too. I mean we are one of the very biggest clubs on the planet. Who can afford us now?

I understand the endless frustration of supporting Newcastle. A big club with a big fanbase that have been let down time and time again. I don't blame you for wanting better. It's just a shame that too many of your fans would be happy to see tyrants come in. Maybe I have something of a misty-eyed view of Newcastle, but I thought your lot were better than that. Then again, as I said earlier, the world has changed now, and so long as the potential pay-off is good, many will overlook anything and sell their morals.

I don't know why the likes of Abu Dhabi FC and Abram FC fans don't just own it and be honest. I don't know why those who follow Newcastle and are in favour of this takeover don't own it too. You're happy to sell the names of your clubs. Happy to sell your moral codes and content to turn blind eyes in order to enjoy the eventual purchase of shiny things. Why lie about it and indulge in all sorts of mental gymnastics trying to excuse it?
« Reply #15933 on: Yesterday at 06:05:36 pm »
They've also done next to sweet fuck all to get rid of Ashley.
« Reply #15934 on: Yesterday at 06:11:10 pm »
Ive been to Newcastle away half a dozen times, heard vile shit on each occasion that would make the Mancs blush.  Theyve never been a particularly moral lot, despite the decent few that frequent this place.  Theyve done next to fuck all to get rid of Ashley barring the odd chant. If they went down, or bust, I wouldnt shed a tear.

The Premier League certainly have their problems, but theyre saints compared to Newcastles apparent saciours.
« Reply #15935 on: Yesterday at 06:14:42 pm »
Quote from: Tsunami on Yesterday at 05:12:29 pm
... Id rather not have the Saudis but it would be a step forward..

If jumping out of the Ashley frying pan and into the Saudi fire is a step forward, then your club really is fucked.
Offline Tsunami

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 66
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15936 on: Yesterday at 06:48:45 pm »
I dont think that PIF will be able to show separation from MBS. They are legally separate but Im fairly sure the PL rules mention they need to be satisfied about who ultimately benefits by ownership.

To answer the next bit and the other guy; the club is barely functioning, Ashley has said hell not put another penny in, when we go down this season well not sail back up. Therell be no injection of cash, players will be sold and will not be replaced. The ground needs a good clean, the training ground is a disgrace and every corner is cut. Its what Ashley does.

Ill make no apology for wanting him out, it will be a step forward. Only Ashley will decide who he sells to, if hes allowed to sell to the Saudis of unfortunately so be it. Much more likely, he loses and hes forced to consider any other viable offers or he wins and he still has to consider other offers because of the separation issue.

The CAT is about compensation for the alleged abuse of process and loss of opportunity. The Arbitration in January will determine what would be required for the takeover to proceed. In the unlikely event that separation is accepted in the Arbitration the PL QC has said the takeover would go through if PIF were still interested.
« Reply #15937 on: Yesterday at 07:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Tsunami on Yesterday at 06:48:45 pm
I dont think that PIF will be able to show separation from MBS. They are legally separate but Im fairly sure the PL rules mention they need to be satisfied about who ultimately benefits by ownership.

To answer the next bit and the other guy; the club is barely functioning, Ashley has said hell not put another penny in, when we go down this season well not sail back up. Therell be no injection of cash, players will be sold and will not be replaced. The ground needs a good clean, the training ground is a disgrace and every corner is cut. Its what Ashley does.

Ill make no apology for wanting him out, it will be a step forward. Only Ashley will decide who he sells to, if hes allowed to sell to the Saudis of unfortunately so be it. Much more likely, he loses and hes forced to consider any other viable offers or he wins and he still has to consider other offers because of the separation issue.

The CAT is about compensation for the alleged abuse of process and loss of opportunity. The Arbitration in January will determine what would be required for the takeover to proceed. In the unlikely event that separation is accepted in the Arbitration the PL QC has said the takeover would go through if PIF were still interested.

Honestly mate, please have a think about the fact that you're posting on another club's unofficial forum. Would you accept it the other way around? 

Valid points have been made left, right and centre about human rights abuses. No-one is saying that Liverpool are perfect but we've dealt, and will continue to deal with, our internal issues. The 'unfortunately, so be it' attitude is, quite frankly, appalling.

Edit: Can't quite remember the username, but blackandwhitepaul is welcome here. A proper example of how to go onto another club's forum and act in a classy manner.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:56:03 pm by cormorant »
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,229
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15938 on: Yesterday at 07:44:44 pm »
Will they have beheadings at half time at Saudi Despot Park?
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15939 on: Yesterday at 08:30:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:44:44 pm
Will they have beheadings at half time at Saudi Despot Park?

Beheadings, cheaply produced tat, all much of a muchness...
« Reply #15940 on: Yesterday at 08:40:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:44:44 pm
Will they have beheadings at half time at Saudi Despot Park?

They will be flogging overweight Geordies for not adhering to the strict dress code of having a shirt on.
« Reply #15941 on: Yesterday at 08:46:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:44:44 pm
Will they have beheadings at half time at Saudi Despot Park?

Also for variety,find the mean journalist's body parts game every other match.
« Reply #15942 on: Yesterday at 08:47:36 pm »
Remember the bad old days when we were creaming ourselves over the prospect of being owned by the Chinese Sovereign Fund?
« Reply #15943 on: Yesterday at 09:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Tsunami on Yesterday at 06:48:45 pm
I dont think that PIF will be able to show separation from MBS. They are legally separate but Im fairly sure the PL rules mention they need to be satisfied about who ultimately benefits by ownership.

To answer the next bit and the other guy; the club is barely functioning, Ashley has said hell not put another penny in, when we go down this season well not sail back up. Therell be no injection of cash, players will be sold and will not be replaced. The ground needs a good clean, the training ground is a disgrace and every corner is cut. Its what Ashley does.

Ill make no apology for wanting him out, it will be a step forward. Only Ashley will decide who he sells to, if hes allowed to sell to the Saudis of unfortunately so be it. Much more likely, he loses and hes forced to consider any other viable offers or he wins and he still has to consider other offers because of the separation issue.

The CAT is about compensation for the alleged abuse of process and loss of opportunity. The Arbitration in January will determine what would be required for the takeover to proceed. In the unlikely event that separation is accepted in the Arbitration the PL QC has said the takeover would go through if PIF were still interested.

You've repeated this twice now.  Why would anyone take you or anyone else seriously if this is the reasoning when it's just so laughably asinine?  You could write the greatest paragraph in RAWK history but nobody would give a shit when you start it off with the most fake fact possible.
« Reply #15944 on: Yesterday at 09:21:11 pm »
There seems to be an acceptance that weve done nowt to get Ashley out. Hes been here 15 years, theres been plenty of protests but, hes been an unwilling seller and weve been continually told hes a good owner and to pipe down. Listening to most punters has been nauseating over the years. Hes now a willing seller, he had to give 10k free half season tickets to ST holders the season before lockdown. Fans have voted with their feet.

The takeover saga just needs to be put to bed one way or the other. Hopefully by February we might know. Its almost certain PIF will not succeed in any takeover and well see what Ashley does next. My bet is that he does nowt and we go down. I expect many fans to celebrate this and to think its what we deserve.

I fully accept many fans want the club to be the richest in the world, the majority just want Ashley out.

Lets just see what unfolds.

I mentioned Sunderland in reply to an earlier question and Ive read many posts about how they are a better club/ fans. Ill not go on about fans (well just one point) every club has knackers but I will mention that Sunderland, the club, made an informed decision to play Adam Johnson for the rest of the season knowing that he had passionately kissed a 15 year old girl (and they knew the other allegations). They knew he was a sex offender and was going to jail. The fans abused the girl on social media and sang songs calling her a slag. In his last game he scored against Liverpool and threw his shirt into the crowd.

Ill leave it there, I do accept that Im on another clubs forum and that any post will return to me passively supporting the Saudi regime. I simply want Ashley out and get to find out what did happen with the takeover. It was widely reported that it was hours/ days away from being announced and a £15M non returnable deposit is sitting somewhere. What happened, every club should want to find out.
Logged

« Reply #15945 on: Yesterday at 10:40:49 pm »
Newcastle's average attendance in 19/20 - 45,034.

Newcastle's home shirt this season is the 14th most sold football shirt in the UK. Last season's shirt was 11th.

But yeah, you've done everything you can to get Mike Ashley out.

Stop giving him money and he'll be off in a flash.
« Reply #15946 on: Yesterday at 11:15:54 pm »
I'm absolutely shocked that these repeated attempts to justify a human rights abusing regime by ignoring the fact that they're a human rights abusing regime haven't worked.
« Reply #15947 on: Yesterday at 11:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Tsunami on Yesterday at 06:48:45 pm
I dont think that PIF will be able to show separation from MBS. They are legally separate but Im fairly sure the PL rules mention they need to be satisfied about who ultimately benefits by ownership.

To answer the next bit and the other guy; the club is barely functioning, Ashley has said hell not put another penny in, when we go down this season well not sail back up. Therell be no injection of cash, players will be sold and will not be replaced. The ground needs a good clean, the training ground is a disgrace and every corner is cut. Its what Ashley does.

Ill make no apology for wanting him out, it will be a step forward. Only Ashley will decide who he sells to, if hes allowed to sell to the Saudis of unfortunately so be it. Much more likely, he loses and hes forced to consider any other viable offers or he wins and he still has to consider other offers because of the separation issue.

The CAT is about compensation for the alleged abuse of process and loss of opportunity. The Arbitration in January will determine what would be required for the takeover to proceed. In the unlikely event that separation is accepted in the Arbitration the PL QC has said the takeover would go through if PIF were still interested.

My heart fucking bleeds,you've zero morals  :wanker
« Reply #15948 on: Yesterday at 11:19:58 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:40:49 pm
Newcastle's average attendance in 19/20 - 45,034.

Newcastle's home shirt this season is the 14th most sold football shirt in the UK. Last season's shirt was 11th.

But yeah, you've done everything you can to get Mike Ashley out.

Stop giving him money and he'll be off in a flash.

They're full of shit mate.
« Reply #15949 on: Today at 12:22:28 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on September 30, 2021, 04:05:17 pm
I hope I'm not majorly out of line saying this...but honestly, you're not welcome here. You pop your head up occasionally bizarrely thinking people are going to support another human rights despot 'destroying English football'. No-one gives a shit about your spoilt fanbase throwing a tantrum because you've got a shit owner who keeps employing shit managers and buying shit players. We've got fuck all empathy with a club like yours, who have tried to be successful, haven't managed and so have got bored of trying and just want a cheat code. You ignore the beheadings, the executions, the discrimination against women and the torture.....because you might be able to get Mourinho in as manager and might sign a 33 year old Griezmann for £600k a week.

Nearly 15 years you've had Ashley there. A decade and a half. And your attempts to oust him pretty much add up to the occasional chant and boo at a match, instantly forgotten if you go on a decent run. We had shit owners who were holding us back, we did what we needed to do to get rid of them, we got new owners, those new owners eventually signed a great manager and here we are. You as a fanbase deserve fuck all, you've worked for nothing, you've tried nothing, you've attempted nothing. You sit there quiet because you dont actually want a 'good' owner, what you've wanted all along is a rich owner. Richer than anyone else. No fucks given to who it is, or what they stand for. Just give us as much money as you can and we'll not give a shit.

Oh, and our club, along with others, destroyed a European Super League before it even begun.

We're not our owners.

Ironically, you are your owner. Your reaction to this takeover shows how similar your fanbase is to Mike Ashley. You're a match made in heaven and I'll love it, LOVE IT if this falls through and you're stuck with him.

Im not welcome on here?!

Ha ha get a grip man, FFS!

Roll on Wolves away in five hours!

« Reply #15950 on: Today at 12:59:16 am »
Quote from: Tsunami on Yesterday at 09:21:11 pm
There seems to be an acceptance that weve done nowt to get Ashley out. Hes been here 15 years, theres been plenty of protests but, hes been an unwilling seller and weve been continually told hes a good owner and to pipe down. Listening to most punters has been nauseating over the years. Hes now a willing seller, he had to give 10k free half season tickets to ST holders the season before lockdown. Fans have voted with their feet.

The takeover saga just needs to be put to bed one way or the other. Hopefully by February we might know. Its almost certain PIF will not succeed in any takeover and well see what Ashley does next. My bet is that he does nowt and we go down. I expect many fans to celebrate this and to think its what we deserve.

I fully accept many fans want the club to be the richest in the world, the majority just want Ashley out.

Lets just see what unfolds.

I mentioned Sunderland in reply to an earlier question and Ive read many posts about how they are a better club/ fans. Ill not go on about fans (well just one point) every club has knackers but I will mention that Sunderland, the club, made an informed decision to play Adam Johnson for the rest of the season knowing that he had passionately kissed a 15 year old girl (and they knew the other allegations). They knew he was a sex offender and was going to jail. The fans abused the girl on social media and sang songs calling her a slag. In his last game he scored against Liverpool and threw his shirt into the crowd.

Ill leave it there, I do accept that Im on another clubs forum and that any post will return to me passively supporting the Saudi regime. I simply want Ashley out and get to find out what did happen with the takeover. It was widely reported that it was hours/ days away from being announced and a £15M non returnable deposit is sitting somewhere. What happened, every club should want to find out.
Bloody hell, mate, you're having a shocker on here at the moment.

I mentioned Sunderland purely in the context that so many Newcastle fans seem happy to abandon all moral fibre and sell their club's good name to horrific despots, but if it was Sunderland potentially being bought out by the very same people you'd all be screaming from the rooftops about the horrific human rights abusers and thus Sunderland's lack of moral fibre. The point was about the rank hypocrisy on show. Surely you are not trying to pretend that if it was Sunderland potentially being bought out by these monsters your lot would not be screaming from the rooftops about an horrific regime sportswashing the blood from their hands down the road on Wearside?
« Reply #15951 on: Today at 01:01:31 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:40:49 pm
Newcastle's average attendance in 19/20 - 45,034.

Newcastle's home shirt this season is the 14th most sold football shirt in the UK. Last season's shirt was 11th.

But yeah, you've done everything you can to get Mike Ashley out.

Stop giving him money and he'll be off in a flash.
Come on mate, you know full well that Ashley makes all his profits out of Everton fans buying Lonsdales from Sports Direct.
