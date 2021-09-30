It would be exactly the same whatever the name and composition of the league would be. It's unbelievable that you can't see that.

This is a fan fantasy which has no chance of becoming real. At the very least, the Super League which you are calling for will not be what you want it to be

Look mate, you're a decent poster and I mostly agree with stuff you say but you've got a kind of blindness on this, as have several others here who ought to know better. The problem isn't some functionally evil organisation called the Premier League/UEFA who are doing shite things which can be avoided by leaving and setting up another league; the problem is the very nature of the game at the moment as a big money cesspit, attracting all the worst kind of characters because it's a licence to both print money (at the top end) and gain respectability and acceptance.



Any new league that is set up, be it a Super League or whatever, will be exactly as bad or worse than what we have now. There is zero chance that somehow the supposed 'good clubs' will get together and form a new league and keep out the 'evil clubs' because not only does big money stick together but the 'evil clubs' are nothing more than a symptom of the parlous state of big money football.



And even if, hypothetically, somehow a new league was created that kept PSG and City and Chelsea out (which will never happen, but just being hypothetical for a minute), and which became the top league in the world, the dodgy owners would simply ditch those clubs and buy Liverpool and Man Utd and Real Madrid instead.



The clubs themselves would never restrict themselves from potentially minted new owners, regardless of what fans want. After all if they did who would FSG or the Glazers be able to sell their the clubs to if they suddenly needed to sell? Who could afford Liverpool or Man Utd, for example, apart from a nation or dodgy trillionaire? Why would the owners block their potential buyers?



I mean it is actually hilarious that people can't see that the proliferation of sportswashing and nation-owned clubs is actually a symptom of the system and not something linked to the PL or caused by clubs who happen to be evil.



We should be glad every day that LFC doesn't currently have such ownership, but we should also be thinking 'There but for the grace of God...' because it could so easily have been us, and could still yet be.



And a Super League, concentrating all the wealth in one place will make that MORE likely to happen then less. Instead of many separate nation-based leagues there'd be just one place for all the ultra-rich and the sportswashers to carry out their pissing contest. Thus every Super League club would be bought up one by one by such owners, including Liverpool.



I get it that people aren't happy with the current state ( I'm not happy either) but many are simply not thinking clearly about this. You're taking what YOU would do as a fan of good conscience and somehow thinking it has a snowball's chance in hell of ever coming to pass. It doesn't. It's a kind of anger-fuelled revenge fantasy, nothing more. Club ownerships do not think like fans do.



Meanwhile leaving the current pyramid and shacking up with all the Euroepan big boys would distance the club further from the people and the community that it grew from and claims to serve. There's far too much to lose, and very little to gain.



One final point: people keep acting as if the Premier League is some independent organisation of bureaucrats with their own arcane rules, which we are forced to be subservient to. It's not. The Premier League is just the 20 clubs that comprise it. All of its rules are created and agreed by the 20 clubs. There's nobody stopping the PL clubs from banning Man City or their kind of ownership other than the votes of the 20 clubs themselves and any possible legal obstacles. They could do it tomorrow (legal issues allowing) if they wanted to but they won't and nor will any members of any Super League because they will not want to kill the golden goose and block their own chances of sharing in that filthy, dodgy bounty for themselves some day. The idea that the elite clubs will act differently if they break away...that they will become the moral conscience of football and oust the nasty cheats is...well, let's just say 'not proven' based upon the weight of history



Super League clubs have committed to using only 55 per cent of their revenues on sport spending, such as player salaries, transfer and agent fees

So we just do nothing and plod along as normal, eventually more clubs will be taken over, FSG will say fuck it and the second we get put up for sale we'll have the biggest c*nts in the world circling us looking for a piece of the action, it is inevitable if we keep going down this road, could take 10 years or could take 20 but it will eventually reach the point where ambition and trying to do things the right way are pointless and you either become Everton and are happy just to be on the gravy train or sell out to the sportswashersOne thing that never get's mentioned are the proposed ESL spending rules and on top of that a financial sustainability group to monitor club's activitiesIf done right and legally watertight to prevent owners inflating sponsorship deals then where is the attraction for states, countries or corporations to buy clubs for sportswashing purposes when they can't get away with pumping their dirty money into a team to buy success? it's probably why city were invited in and I've said before I had no problem with them & Chelsea being in it as it's probably the only way of controlling what they do and it would have a knock on effect in the domestic league, outside of it they'll just spend what they want unchallenged and if city replace their current fraud of a manager with someone competent at actually building a team then they'll be winning almost everything for the foreseeable future, which basically leads to clubs either having owners who are happy to survive and take the telly money or any ambitious owners just fucking it off and selling upFrom 2024 we are almost guaranteed qualification for the champions league, it would need a serious drop in UEFA coefficient and for us to finish outside the top 7 in the league to not qualify, the CL format changes to a 36 team league with 5 home games & 5 away all against different opponents not playing the same team twice (can't wait for the reaction on here when city's fixtures are against the bottom 10 ranked clubs, you've got what you wanted you soft c*nts) the top 8 qualify for the last 16 and are seeded, 9th-24th play off to decide the other 8 qualifiers so you can afford to make an absolute arse of the league stage and still go through, but on the subject of greed you can bet it'll be most of the regulars that qualify for the last 16 every year anyway that go through all while making the best part of 30m just for blasting through the cannon fodder (2 seasons ago CL prize money in the group stage was 2.2m per win and this season it's 2.8m so no doubt it will top 3m by 2024) did Neville blast these changes while he was busy telling everyone what to think? thought not, and while I'm on the subject of that c*nt did he complain about Brighton & West Ham wanting relegation/promotion suspended in 2020 just so they could stay on the gravy train and fuck Leeds over? nope, he was shouting for null and void himself, did Leeds wear their fucking silly t-shirts against Brighton & West Ham last season? thought not, the whole uproar was hypocritical as fuck, can't believe a lot of our own support fell for the bollocks that gobshite was spoutingSo with all that said do you think that FSG who would have known what was going on at UEFA and the future plans for the CL as well as what was being discussed with the ESL clubs would have risked the outrage if it was purely about greed? do you think they'd want any part of it if it was just moving brand but keeping the financial regulations the same so the current oil clubs could carry on spending at the same rate and nothing to put off other states/countries/c*nts buying in and doing the same? it would've been far easier to say "fuck it" and stay with UEFA then as long as we kept the coefficient ticking over the money would keep on rolling in without having to actually try and win anythingGive them some credit at least, they've shown over the past 10 years or so what can be achieved with ambition and hard work, and it would be more if not for city throwing unearned hundreds of millions at it, they're not perfect and have done some bad things as well but I have no doubt they went into the ESL thing wanting a competition with a fairer playing field, meaningful financial regulations that couldn't be easily skirted around, if it was still open to abuse then why bother as we already have that?