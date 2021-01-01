And stay in a league and UEFA competition where the people running it don't give a fuck to the point they can't even be arsed to enforce their own rules?

If that's the way they want to run the game then it's time for a new competition run by people who understand the game and won't put up with oil states just doing what they want, their teams can take part for me but they sign up to the rules knowing full well they're out if they start spending money that is above what the club can actually bring in

Since Abramovich bought Chelsea these clubs have missed out on the following while the financially doped clubs have taken their place, some of it might be slightly wrong due to places being awarded for the cup competitions



Liverpool: 2 league titles, 2 champions league, 2 UEFA cup

Arsenal: 2 league titles, 3 champions league, 1 UEFA cup

Aston Villa: 1 champions league, 2 UEFA cup

Everton: 4 champions league, 5 UEFA cup

Fulham: 1 UEFA cup

Leeds: 1 UEFA conference

Leicester: 2 champions league

Man United: 5 league titles, 2 champions league, 1 UEFA cup

Newcastle: 2 champions league

Reading: 1 UEFA cup

Southampton: 2 UEFA cup

Spurs: 1 league title, 8 champions league, 1 UEFA cup

Swansea: 1 UEFA cup

West Ham: 1 champions league

Wolves: 1 UEFA cup



The premier league and UEFA will do fuck all and that list will just grow and grow, done right another competition is the only chance of stopping things getting worse, and I don't want to see anybody who is against it complaining the next time city, Chelsea or this lot if the deal is allowed to go through win something or spend an offensive amount of money on players, you have lost all fucking right to complain if you think the current authorities are going to nip this in the bud



It would be exactly the same whatever the name and composition of the league would be. It's unbelievable that you can't see that.This is a fan fantasy which has no chance of becoming real. At the very least, the Super League which you are calling for will not be what you want it to beLook mate, you're decent poster and I mostly agree with stuff you say but you've got a kind of blindness on this, as have several others here who ought to know better. The problem isn't some functionally evil organisation called the Premier League/UEFA who are doing shite things which can be avoided by leaving it and setting up another league; the problem is the very nature of the game at the moment as a big money cesspit.Any new league that is set up, a Super League or whatever, will be exactly as bad or worse than what we have now. There is zero chance that somehow the supposed 'good clubs' will get together and form a new league and keep out the 'evil clubs' because not only does big money stick together but the 'evil clubs' are nothing more than a symptom of the parlous state of big money football.And even if, hypothetically, somehow a new league was created that kept PSG and City and Chelsea out (which will never happen, but just being hypothetical for a minute), and which became the top league, their owners would simply ditch those clubs and buy Liverpool and Man Utd and Real Madrid instead. The clubs themselves would never restrict themselves from potentially minted new owners, regardless of what fans want.I mean it is actually hilarious that people can't see that the proliferation of sportswashing and nation-owned clubs is actually a symptom of the system and not something linked to the PL or caused by clubs who happen to be evil.We should be glad every day that LFC doesn't currently have such owenership, but we should also be thinking 'There but for the grace of God...' because it could so easily have been us, and could still yet be. And a Super League, concentrating all the wealth in one place will make that MORE likely to happen then less. Instead of many separate nation-based leagues there'd be just one place for all the ultra-rich and the sportswashers to carry out their pissing contest. Thus every Super League club would be bought up one by one by such owners, including Liverpool.I get it that people aren't happy with the current state but many are simply not thinking clearly about this. You're taking what YOU would do as a fan of good conscience and somehow thinking it has a snowball's chance in hell of ever coming to pass. It doesn't. It's a kind of anger-fuelled revenge fantasy, nothing more.Meanwhile leaving the current pyramid and shacking up with all the Euroepan big boys would distance the club further from the people and the community that it grew from and claims to serve. There's far too much to lose, and very little to gain.One final point: people keep acting as if the Premier League is some independent organisation of beurocrats with their own arcane rules, which we are subervient to. It's not. The Premier League is just the 20 clubs that comprise it. All of its rules are created and agreed by the 20 clubs. If the 20 clubs, some of whose very existence could be at risk if the proliferation of super wealthy clubs continues, aren't already doing everything you think should be done to get rid of such clubs, then why in the world would the richest and most elite clubs do anything in any supposed Super League?