Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 03:33:26 pm
We've never been in the third tier.............

"For a working class club and a working class city, your behaviour has shamed everything you're meant to stand for"

Erm, which club tried to destroy English football, the history of our game, the brilliant pyramid system to piss off to a European Super League for extra money??
Do you mean club or clubs?
If you meant club then you've been listening to Gary Neville too much.

I think people are referring in the main to the reaction of the fans more than anything else. If you go back far enough, there was plenty of opposition to China when famously and wrongly The Times linked them with a takeover of Liverpool.

I hope you get the takeover that you all seem to crave, but if you do, and you win something, it won't feel quite right. If you don't believe me, just ask the old school City fans.
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 03:33:26 pm
Erm, which club tried to destroy English football, the history of our game, the brilliant pyramid system to piss off to a European Super League for extra money??

Literally proving the point against yourself there. Amazing stuff.

Also.. like the Saudi's wouldn't be on board with the ESL if their club was invited  ;D
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 03:33:26 pm
We've never been in the third tier.............

"For a working class club and a working class city, your behaviour has shamed everything you're meant to stand for"

Erm, which club tried to destroy English football, the history of our game, the brilliant pyramid system to piss off to a European Super League for extra money??

I hope I'm not majorly out of line saying this...but honestly, you're not welcome here. You pop your head up occasionally bizarrely thinking people are going to support another human rights despot 'destroying English football'. No-one gives a shit about your spoilt fanbase throwing a tantrum because you've got a shit owner who keeps employing shit managers and buying shit players. We've got fuck all empathy with a club like yours, who have tried to be successful, haven't managed and so have got bored of trying and just want a cheat code. You ignore the beheadings, the executions, the discrimination against women and the torture.....because you might be able to get Mourinho in as manager and might sign a 33 year old Griezmann for £600k a week.

Nearly 15 years you've had Ashley there. A decade and a half. And your attempts to oust him pretty much add up to the occasional chant and boo at a match, instantly forgotten if you go on a decent run. We had shit owners who were holding us back, we did what we needed to do to get rid of them, we got new owners, those new owners eventually signed a great manager and here we are. You as a fanbase deserve fuck all, you've worked for nothing, you've tried nothing, you've attempted nothing. You sit there quiet because you dont actually want a 'good' owner, what you've wanted all along is a rich owner. Richer than anyone else. No fucks given to who it is, or what they stand for. Just give us as much money as you can and we'll not give a shit.

Oh, and our club, along with others, destroyed a European Super League before it even begun.

We're not our owners.

Ironically, you are your owner. Your reaction to this takeover shows how similar your fanbase is to Mike Ashley. You're a match made in heaven and I'll love it, LOVE IT if this falls through and you're stuck with him.
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 03:33:26 pm
We've never been in the third tier.............

"For a working class club and a working class city, your behaviour has shamed everything you're meant to stand for"

Erm, which club tried to destroy English football, the history of our game, the brilliant pyramid system to piss off to a European Super League for extra money??

With all due respect, not many fans backed that because of just how you have described it. It wouldnt  have been fair and wasnt in the best interests of the game as a fair sport. Newcastle being taken over by a country worth 300 odd trillion is the same. Newcastle will buy the league and champs league every season. Thats not good for the sport either. Enough whataboutary, It will be good for Geordies because like you they benefit. Everyone else can get to fuck I guess is your position. Right?.

To add, can you explain why you want it without whataboutary?. City have done it, you wanted the super league (JW Henry you mean, but we sent him packing). It would be more admirable to just say, give us the money and to fuck with everyone else. Ill tell you something though and you can see from other reds on here, if the Saudis wanted to buy Liverpool we wouldnt have it.

Dont get into it Paully there are far more appropriate paths for a great club like Newcastle Utd to take. Done properly you can be right up there. Admirably.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:21:20 pm by red1977 »
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 03:33:26 pm
We've never been in the third tier.............

"For a working class club and a working class city, your behaviour has shamed everything you're meant to stand for"

Erm, which club tried to destroy English football, the history of our game, the brilliant pyramid system to piss off to a European Super League for extra money??

Good point.

Atrocities committed by ESL are far worse than anything Saudis have ever done.

Newcastle fans deserve this takeover, they have suffered so much over the years under Mike Ashley. Thier club was chopped and dismantled, kids were starved to death of good football. Thier new owners will never chop and dismantle or starve kids. Will they? 🙄

I have always had a soft spot for Newcastle.  Dont care one bit if they were competing at the top of PL, but the what abouttism and lack of perspective regarding this take over disgusting.
I'm pretty ambivalent towards Newcastle, but slinging mud at us is a bit of a no no really. The truth of the matter is they're pretty useless, have been useless for most of the past fifty years, and now just want to buy their way out of the rut because it's the line of least resistance.

We felt the same at one point, but that was 15 years ago, before we knew what we know now. It's a bit like wondering why the fuck teenagers start smoking, when the dangers and consequences of it have been well known for decades.

If you win something because you've spent £400m on players and some mercenary manager, then you'll know you've won something BECAUSE You Spent £400M on players and some mercenary manager. At least we can say our two main full backs cost £12m at a time when clubs are chucking a fortune at such players.
Paully's sound and has easily been to Anfield more times than most posting on this thread (including myself probably! )   He's welcome here anytime (for me)  but it's not a great use of his time. The Newcastle fans at the game and in the city were among the best I came across (mid to late nineties period).  Failing to get Ashley out is terrible,  granted.

Ultimately, the fair play rules aren't effective,  don't stop City.  Perhaps its best they cut the charade and redesign: you bought the club,  spend what you want,  but for every pound above your sustainable limit,  you pay the same amount to a pot that then gets redistributed to those who function within their limits in the same league. Whether its City,  Chelsea or a newly minted Newcastle,  we'll still remain competitive then.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:34:59 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Since we Americans seem unable to ever meaningful talk about our Defense spending we're going to find something for them to do to justify that money sooner than later.  20 years of fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan when it was the Saudis that were the real bad guys all along.  Maybe we'll decide to turn the country into a parking lot for the Marines right after the sale goes through?  Karma's a bitch I'd say.

In all seriousness good luck proving MBS has nothing to do with the PIF in order for this to go through.  The judges in question would either have to be bought off or without a pulse.  Is that typical in UK legal circles?  No idea off-hand.
As hard as it is you try to leave the various faults of a fanbase out of this. The one thing I will say is that we want Ashley out, not too bothered who buys us as its progress, a start.

If you just look at the owners looking after their own best interests then clearly Ashley wants PIF and the Reuben brothers. The PL broke their own rules by tipping off clubs and BeIn. If I remember rightly Liverpool and Man U effectively black balled 3 candidates for Masters job before they actually spoke with him and allowed him to take the job (unbelievable). This isnt about human rights its about an unproven link (yes, the chances are Saudi was complicit but theres no ruling) BeOut had with the Saudi state that Qatar object to (the Saudis are now off the piracy watch list I believe) and a majority of the big 6 lobbying to get it stopped. Liverpool and Spurs (clubs not fans) being named. Its about maintaining the status quo, theres been the attempts for the big 6 to effectively guarantee their place in European competition by changing the PL rules and there was the Super League threat. There was ultimately no punishment for that, we apparently were threatened to be thrown out the league for wanting to be sold and questioning what was going on.


Masters and the PL have quite clearly shown bias in this, theyve broken rules and theyve stalled the process in the hope that PIF just give up. It is also accepted that PIF are legally separate from the Saudi State, the PL has chosen to query who ultimately benefits/ controls PIF. The PL could have accepted the legal standing of the set up but chose not to, you have to ask why. I dont buy its due to any concern over human rights, I really dont.

Ill be honest, Id rather not have PIF as a new owner but, Ill take them if thats the only option. I dont think itll happen but I do hope that Ashley exposes whats gone on here, the process absolutely stinks and I hope he gets substantial compensation. It pains me to say that as hell not put any of into the club and well forever be the PL whipping boys.


Quote from: Tsunami on Yesterday at 07:39:46 pm
As hard as it is you try to leave the various faults of a fanbase out of this. The one thing I will say is that we want Ashley out, not too bothered who buys us as its progress, a start.

If you just look at the owners looking after their own best interests then clearly Ashley wants PIF and the Reuben brothers. The PL broke their own rules by tipping off clubs and BeIn. If I remember rightly Liverpool and Man U effectively black balled 3 candidates for Masters job before they actually spoke with him and allowed him to take the job (unbelievable). This isnt about human rights its about an unproven link (yes, the chances are Saudi was complicit but theres no ruling) BeOut had with the Saudi state that Qatar object to (the Saudis are now off the piracy watch list I believe) and a majority of the big 6 lobbying to get it stopped. Liverpool and Spurs (clubs not fans) being named. Its about maintaining the status quo, theres been the attempts for the big 6 to effectively guarantee their place in European competition by changing the PL rules and there was the Super League threat. There was ultimately no punishment for that, we apparently were threatened to be thrown out the league for wanting to be sold and questioning what was going on.


Masters and the PL have quite clearly shown bias in this, theyve broken rules and theyve stalled the process in the hope that PIF just give up. It is also accepted that PIF are legally separate from the Saudi State, the PL has chosen to query who ultimately benefits/ controls PIF. The PL could have accepted the legal standing of the set up but chose not to, you have to ask why. I dont buy its due to any concern over human rights, I really dont.

Ill be honest, Id rather not have PIF as a new owner but, Ill take them if thats the only option. I dont think itll happen but I do hope that Ashley exposes whats gone on here, the process absolutely stinks and I hope he gets substantial compensation. It pains me to say that as hell not put any of into the club and well forever be the PL whipping boys.

Of course it is.

You can try and drown it out as much as you like using other things as distractions all you like, but the plain fact is that the Saudis have an abominable human rights record (just like the City lot) and want to USE YOUR CLUB to try and paper over that with some sportswashing millions.

Even if everything you say in your post is true, it is in no way close to the murders and such perpetrated by your prospective owners and you should be LIVID that theu want to use your club to cover that up.

You aren't though. You just want a short cut to shiny cups. Admit it.
Quote from: Tsunami on Yesterday at 07:39:46 pm
As hard as it is you try to leave the various faults of a fanbase out of this. The one thing I will say is that we want Ashley out, not too bothered who buys us as its progress, a start.

If you just look at the owners looking after their own best interests then clearly Ashley wants PIF and the Reuben brothers. The PL broke their own rules by tipping off clubs and BeIn. If I remember rightly Liverpool and Man U effectively black balled 3 candidates for Masters job before they actually spoke with him and allowed him to take the job (unbelievable). This isnt about human rights its about an unproven link (yes, the chances are Saudi was complicit but theres no ruling) BeOut had with the Saudi state that Qatar object to (the Saudis are now off the piracy watch list I believe) and a majority of the big 6 lobbying to get it stopped. Liverpool and Spurs (clubs not fans) being named. Its about maintaining the status quo, theres been the attempts for the big 6 to effectively guarantee their place in European competition by changing the PL rules and there was the Super League threat. There was ultimately no punishment for that, we apparently were threatened to be thrown out the league for wanting to be sold and questioning what was going on.


Masters and the PL have quite clearly shown bias in this, theyve broken rules and theyve stalled the process in the hope that PIF just give up. It is also accepted that PIF are legally separate from the Saudi State, the PL has chosen to query who ultimately benefits/ controls PIF. The PL could have accepted the legal standing of the set up but chose not to, you have to ask why. I dont buy its due to any concern over human rights, I really dont.

Ill be honest, Id rather not have PIF as a new owner but, Ill take them if thats the only option. I dont think itll happen but I do hope that Ashley exposes whats gone on here, the process absolutely stinks and I hope he gets substantial compensation. It pains me to say that as hell not put any of into the club and well forever be the PL whipping boys.

You must be joking.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 11:13:11 am
Well UEFA said City's wrongdoings were time-barred. Let's see what they say here.

Of course if they replace FFP with a salary cap that you can get past by paying a little fine, then there's no point of course.

Don't see any Super League plans gaining support unless there's a decade or two of trophies being swept up by the oil clubs.

2005 to 2021 pass you by?
  • mundus vult decipi
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:35:50 pm
And hopefully that's where we end up, away from the fucking human rights abusing, cheating, sports washing c*nts
Christ what a shite take on the matter

You think those clubs won't be there in a Super League as well? You think because you want a Super League that bizarrely excludes the richest clubs on the planet that the actual clubs will do that? For you?

Or that the Super League clubs including Liverpool won't become exactly the same thing as City and PSG over time, as nations and corporations and trillionaires move into make the most of the Super League wealth and profile?

There's barely a cigarette papers width of difference between Newcastle fans begging for a Saudi takeover and Liverpool fans begging for a super league to 'fuck the cheating c*nts off'

You've all lost your senses
Quote from: Paully on Yesterday at 08:00:32 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58742750

"The Premier League "abused its position" after it was "improperly influenced" by other clubs in the build-up to blocking a Saudi Arabian-led takeover of Newcastle United, a tribunal has heard."

I wonder who  :wave


A certain country "abused its position" after they invited a journalist into their consultate and "improperly brutally murdered him"

Wonder who :wave
Quite a long read but this letter to Masters from June 2020 goes into some detail. Everyone knows that MBS has the final say but it cant legally be shown. The PL has filibustered and broken its own rules, it has tipped off others and they have all joined forces.

Our Govt sells arms to the Saudis, the Queen has entertained MBS, in July they invested £550 in McLaren with no objections anywhere. Im asked to believe that the PLs moral compass means that theyll do almost anything to stop them buying 80% of NUFC, sorry, Im not having that. If it were true they could revisit several existing owners and apply that compass to them. Trouble is, none of them including MBS have been found guilty of anything.

I cant see how the PL can come out of this without being shown to have broken their rules and applied a complete lack of impartiality. Im not advocating the Saudis here, Im suggesting theres been collusion, possible corruption and a blatant attempt to block any sale.

https://nufctrust.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/NUST-Letters-with-PL.pdf
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 08:44:50 pm

A certain country "abused its position" after they invited a journalist into their consultate and "improperly brutally murdered him"

Wonder who :wave

Yeah MBS is the chair of PIF,can't understand people wanting him to take over their club however bad it's been under Ashley.
Been some noise in the Italian media last week that PIF are not bothering with waiting for the PL to make a decision and will move to buy Inter instead, already speaking with Suning group.

I'm guessing this court case just strengthens Ashley's compensation issue against the PL, he's the one who brought this court case?
What we want is for the PL to adhere to their own rules correctly, apply the O&D test correctly and actually make a decision. Do that and well all be able to move on. The club is doing an interminable death roll that needs to stop. If PIF has walked away for good and Ashley gets his compo, thats fine. Get it out in the open, let the cases be heard, make it public and move on to whatever future that looks like. Chances are its the same as before but at least well know where we stand.
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
At least at Newcastle we can can believe the ground was full. I doubt there will be any problem finding ways to pump money in.
Quote from: Tsunami on Yesterday at 08:46:27 pm
Quite a long read but this letter to Masters from June 2020 goes into some detail. Everyone knows that MBS has the final say but it cant legally be shown. The PL has filibustered and broken its own rules, it has tipped off others and they have all joined forces.

Our Govt sells arms to the Saudis, the Queen has entertained MBS, in July they invested £550 in McLaren with no objections anywhere. Im asked to believe that the PLs moral compass means that theyll do almost anything to stop them buying 80% of NUFC, sorry, Im not having that. If it were true they could revisit several existing owners and apply that compass to them. Trouble is, none of them including MBS have been found guilty of anything.

I cant see how the PL can come out of this without being shown to have broken their rules and applied a complete lack of impartiality. Im not advocating the Saudis here, Im suggesting theres been collusion, possible corruption and a blatant attempt to block any sale.

https://nufctrust.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/NUST-Letters-with-PL.pdf

And so fucking what? The only question you need to respond to is:

Do you accept your club being owned by human rights abusers in order to sportswash their image and play some fucked up high stakes game of "who has the biggest dick" with the other human rights abusing sportswash teams? Just so you can maybe win something and not be owned by someone who, utter c*nt that he is, is actually considerably less of a c*nt than the people who want to own your club. Really? Does that seem worth it, at all?
Quote from: Tsunami on Yesterday at 08:46:27 pm
Quite a long read but this letter to Masters from June 2020 goes into some detail. Everyone knows that MBS has the final say but it cant legally be shown. The PL has filibustered and broken its own rules, it has tipped off others and they have all joined forces.

Our Govt sells arms to the Saudis, the Queen has entertained MBS, in July they invested £550 in McLaren with no objections anywhere. Im asked to believe that the PLs moral compass means that theyll do almost anything to stop them buying 80% of NUFC, sorry, Im not having that. If it were true they could revisit several existing owners and apply that compass to them. Trouble is, none of them including MBS have been found guilty of anything.

I cant see how the PL can come out of this without being shown to have broken their rules and applied a complete lack of impartiality. Im not advocating the Saudis here, Im suggesting theres been collusion, possible corruption and a blatant attempt to block any sale.

https://nufctrust.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/NUST-Letters-with-PL.pdf

Embarrassing.

Fair fucks to the PL for trying to do what they can to keep the Saudi's out I say. If they have to collude and corrupt to keep a colluding and corruptive ownership out of the game then so be it.

"I'm not advocating the Saudi's". Yes you are.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:28:48 pm
Christ what a shite take on the matter

You think those clubs won't be there in a Super League as well? You think because you want a Super League that bizarrely excludes the richest clubs on the planet that the actual clubs will do that? For you?

Or that the Super League clubs including Liverpool won't become exactly the same thing as City and PSG over time, as nations and corporations and trillionaires move into make the most of the Super League wealth and profile?

There's barely a cigarette papers width of difference between Newcastle fans begging for a Saudi takeover and Liverpool fans begging for a super league to 'fuck the cheating c*nts off'

You've all lost your senses

And stay in a league and UEFA competition where the people running it don't give a fuck to the point they can't even be arsed to enforce their own rules?

If that's the way they want to run the game then it's time for a new competition run by people who understand the game and won't put up with oil states just doing what they want, their teams can take part for me but they sign up to the rules knowing full well they're out if they start spending money that is above what the club can actually bring in

Since Abramovich bought Chelsea these clubs have missed out on the following while the financially doped clubs have taken their place, some of it might be slightly wrong due to places being awarded for the cup competitions

Liverpool: 2 league titles, 2 champions league, 2 UEFA cup
Arsenal:  2 league titles, 3 champions league, 1 UEFA cup
Aston Villa: 1 champions league, 2 UEFA cup
Everton: 4 champions league, 5 UEFA cup
Fulham: 1 UEFA cup
Leeds: 1 UEFA conference
Leicester: 2 champions league
Man United: 5 league titles, 2 champions league, 1 UEFA cup
Newcastle: 2 champions league
Reading: 1 UEFA cup
Southampton: 2 UEFA cup
Spurs: 1 league title, 8 champions league, 1 UEFA cup
Swansea: 1 UEFA cup
West Ham: 1 champions league
Wolves: 1 UEFA cup

The premier league and UEFA will do fuck all and that list will just grow and grow, done right another competition is the only chance of stopping things getting worse, and I don't want to see anybody who is against it complaining the next time city, Chelsea or this lot if the deal is allowed to go through win something or spend an offensive amount of money on players, you have lost all fucking right to complain if you think the current authorities are going to nip this in the bud

Newcastle fans on here ( not b&w Paul ) are fucking embarrassing themselves with all the flannel and whataboutery; get to fuck  :wanker
Quote from: Tsunami on Yesterday at 08:46:27 pm
Quite a long read but this letter to Masters from June 2020 goes into some detail. Everyone knows that MBS has the final say but it cant legally be shown. The PL has filibustered and broken its own rules, it has tipped off others and they have all joined forces.

Our Govt sells arms to the Saudis, the Queen has entertained MBS, in July they invested £550 in McLaren with no objections anywhere. Im asked to believe that the PLs moral compass means that theyll do almost anything to stop them buying 80% of NUFC, sorry, Im not having that. If it were true they could revisit several existing owners and apply that compass to them. Trouble is, none of them including MBS have been found guilty of anything.

I cant see how the PL can come out of this without being shown to have broken their rules and applied a complete lack of impartiality. Im not advocating the Saudis here, Im suggesting theres been collusion, possible corruption and a blatant attempt to block any sale.

https://nufctrust.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/NUST-Letters-with-PL.pdf

MBS hasnt been found guilty of anything because he makes up his own sovereign rules. His authoritative regime oversees regular human rights abuses. He has critics and journalists tortured and killed - Jamal Kashoggi was the tip of the iceberg. He imprisons and tortures human rights activists, including women seeking basic dignities. Google MBS tiger squad and ask if youre ok with that.

Hes a fucking despot and you actively WANT him to take over the club you love, just so you can buy a trophy or two. You want to be the plaything of a repressive theocratic state where most Newcastle fans would be imprisoned or executed for living the lives they currently do. While I can freely write that religion/Islam is bullshit and there is no god, in SA thats a potential death penalty for terrorism. Fuck that.

I would do whatever I could to keep him and his like away from my club, and if I failed, Id stop being a Liverpool supporter with great sadness but zero hesitation.
Quote from: Tsunami on Yesterday at 08:46:27 pm
Quite a long read but this letter to Masters from June 2020 goes into some detail. Everyone knows that MBS has the final say but it cant legally be shown. The PL has filibustered and broken its own rules, it has tipped off others and they have all joined forces.

Our Govt sells arms to the Saudis, the Queen has entertained MBS, in July they invested £550 in McLaren with no objections anywhere. Im asked to believe that the PLs moral compass means that theyll do almost anything to stop them buying 80% of NUFC, sorry, Im not having that. If it were true they could revisit several existing owners and apply that compass to them. Trouble is, none of them including MBS have been found guilty of anything.

I cant see how the PL can come out of this without being shown to have broken their rules and applied a complete lack of impartiality. Im not advocating the Saudis here, Im suggesting theres been collusion, possible corruption and a blatant attempt to block any sale.

https://nufctrust.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/NUST-Letters-with-PL.pdf

Hahaha. What relevance is that?! Our own queen is not subject to U.K. criminal law. if she had a journalist killed, she wouldnt face criminal charges but shed still be a killer. Same with MBS.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:29:02 pm
And stay in a league and UEFA competition where the people running it don't give a fuck to the point they can't even be arsed to enforce their own rules?
It would be exactly the same whatever the name and composition of the league would be. It's unbelievable that you can't see that.

Quote
If that's the way they want to run the game then it's time for a new competition run by people who understand the game and won't put up with oil states just doing what they want, their teams can take part for me but they sign up to the rules knowing full well they're out if they start spending money that is above what the club can actually bring in
This is a fan fantasy which has no chance of becoming real. At the very least, the Super League which you are calling for will not be what you want it to be 

Quote
Since Abramovich bought Chelsea these clubs have missed out on the following while the financially doped clubs have taken their place, some of it might be slightly wrong due to places being awarded for the cup competitions

Liverpool: 2 league titles, 2 champions league, 2 UEFA cup
Arsenal:  2 league titles, 3 champions league, 1 UEFA cup
Aston Villa: 1 champions league, 2 UEFA cup
Everton: 4 champions league, 5 UEFA cup
Fulham: 1 UEFA cup
Leeds: 1 UEFA conference
Leicester: 2 champions league
Man United: 5 league titles, 2 champions league, 1 UEFA cup
Newcastle: 2 champions league
Reading: 1 UEFA cup
Southampton: 2 UEFA cup
Spurs: 1 league title, 8 champions league, 1 UEFA cup
Swansea: 1 UEFA cup
West Ham: 1 champions league
Wolves: 1 UEFA cup

The premier league and UEFA will do fuck all and that list will just grow and grow, done right another competition is the only chance of stopping things getting worse, and I don't want to see anybody who is against it complaining the next time city, Chelsea or this lot if the deal is allowed to go through win something or spend an offensive amount of money on players, you have lost all fucking right to complain if you think the current authorities are going to nip this in the bud
Look mate, you're decent poster and I mostly agree with stuff you say but you've got a kind of blindness on this, as have several others here who ought to know better. The problem isn't some functionally evil organisation called the Premier League/UEFA who are doing shite things which can be avoided by leaving it and setting up another league; the problem is the very nature of the game at the moment as a big money cesspit.

Any new league that is set up, a Super League or whatever, will be exactly as bad or worse than what we have now. There is zero chance that somehow the supposed 'good clubs' will get together and form a new league and keep out the 'evil clubs' because not only does big money stick together but the 'evil clubs' are nothing more than a symptom of the parlous state of big money football.

And even if, hypothetically, somehow a new league was created that kept PSG and City and Chelsea out (which will never happen, but just being hypothetical for a minute), and which became the top league, their owners would simply ditch those clubs and buy Liverpool and Man Utd and Real Madrid instead. The clubs themselves would never restrict themselves from potentially minted new owners, regardless of what fans want.

I mean it is actually hilarious that people can't see that the proliferation of sportswashing and nation-owned clubs is actually a symptom of the system and not something linked to the PL or caused by clubs who happen to be evil.

We should be glad every day that LFC doesn't currently have such owenership, but we should also be thinking 'There but for the grace of God...' because it could so easily have been us, and could still yet be. And a Super League, concentrating all the wealth in one place will make that MORE likely to happen then less. Instead of many separate nation-based leagues there'd be just one place for all the ultra-rich and the sportswashers to carry out their pissing contest. Thus every Super League club would be bought up one by one by such owners, including Liverpool.

I get it that people aren't happy with the current state but many are simply not thinking clearly about this. You're taking what YOU would do as a fan of good conscience and somehow thinking it has a snowball's chance in hell of ever coming to pass. It doesn't. It's a kind of anger-fuelled revenge fantasy, nothing more.

Meanwhile leaving the current pyramid and shacking up with all the Euroepan big boys would distance the club  further from the people and the community that it grew from and claims to serve. There's far too much to lose, and very little to gain.

One final point: people keep acting as if the Premier League is some independent organisation of beurocrats with their own arcane rules, which we are subervient to. It's not. The Premier League is just the 20 clubs that comprise it. All of its rules are created and agreed by the 20 clubs. If the 20 clubs, some of whose very existence could be at risk if the proliferation of super wealthy clubs continues, aren't already doing everything you think should be done to get rid of such clubs, then why in the world would the richest and most elite clubs do anything in any supposed Super League?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:48:30 pm by Ghost Town »
Ghost Town:

Hear , hear.. :thumbup
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:54:48 pm
2005 to 2021 pass you by?

How many fans supported that though? I don't mean the owners. For it to work you need fans' backing as well
