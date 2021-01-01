As hard as it is you try to leave the various faults of a fanbase out of this. The one thing I will say is that we want Ashley out, not too bothered who buys us as its progress, a start.



If you just look at the owners looking after their own best interests then clearly Ashley wants PIF and the Reuben brothers. The PL broke their own rules by tipping off clubs and BeIn. If I remember rightly Liverpool and Man U effectively black balled 3 candidates for Masters job before they actually spoke with him and allowed him to take the job (unbelievable). This isnt about human rights its about an unproven link (yes, the chances are Saudi was complicit but theres no ruling) BeOut had with the Saudi state that Qatar object to (the Saudis are now off the piracy watch list I believe) and a majority of the big 6 lobbying to get it stopped. Liverpool and Spurs (clubs not fans) being named. Its about maintaining the status quo, theres been the attempts for the big 6 to effectively guarantee their place in European competition by changing the PL rules and there was the Super League threat. There was ultimately no punishment for that, we apparently were threatened to be thrown out the league for wanting to be sold and questioning what was going on.





Masters and the PL have quite clearly shown bias in this, theyve broken rules and theyve stalled the process in the hope that PIF just give up. It is also accepted that PIF are legally separate from the Saudi State, the PL has chosen to query who ultimately benefits/ controls PIF. The PL could have accepted the legal standing of the set up but chose not to, you have to ask why. I dont buy its due to any concern over human rights, I really dont.



Ill be honest, Id rather not have PIF as a new owner but, Ill take them if thats the only option. I dont think itll happen but I do hope that Ashley exposes whats gone on here, the process absolutely stinks and I hope he gets substantial compensation. It pains me to say that as hell not put any of into the club and well forever be the PL whipping boys.





