« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 393 394 395 396 397 [398]   Go Down

Author Topic: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!  (Read 1294238 times)

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15880 on: Today at 03:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:33:26 pm
We've never been in the third tier.............

"For a working class club and a working class city, your behaviour has shamed everything you're meant to stand for"

Erm, which club tried to destroy English football, the history of our game, the brilliant pyramid system to piss off to a European Super League for extra money??
Do you mean club or clubs?
If you meant club then you've been listening to Gary Neville too much.

I think people are referring in the main to the reaction of the fans more than anything else. If you go back far enough, there was plenty of opposition to China when famously and wrongly The Times linked them with a takeover of Liverpool.

I hope you get the takeover that you all seem to crave, but if you do, and you win something, it won't feel quite right. If you don't believe me, just ask the old school City fans.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15881 on: Today at 03:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:33:26 pm
Erm, which club tried to destroy English football, the history of our game, the brilliant pyramid system to piss off to a European Super League for extra money??

Literally proving the point against yourself there. Amazing stuff.

Also.. like the Saudi's wouldn't be on board with the ESL if their club was invited  ;D
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,404
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15882 on: Today at 04:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:33:26 pm
We've never been in the third tier.............

"For a working class club and a working class city, your behaviour has shamed everything you're meant to stand for"

Erm, which club tried to destroy English football, the history of our game, the brilliant pyramid system to piss off to a European Super League for extra money??

I hope I'm not majorly out of line saying this...but honestly, you're not welcome here. You pop your head up occasionally bizarrely thinking people are going to support another human rights despot 'destroying English football'. No-one gives a shit about your spoilt fanbase throwing a tantrum because you've got a shit owner who keeps employing shit managers and buying shit players. We've got fuck all empathy with a club like yours, who have tried to be successful, haven't managed and so have got bored of trying and just want a cheat code. You ignore the beheadings, the executions, the discrimination against women and the torture.....because you might be able to get Mourinho in as manager and might sign a 33 year old Griezmann for £600k a week.

Nearly 15 years you've had Ashley there. A decade and a half. And your attempts to oust him pretty much add up to the occasional chant and boo at a match, instantly forgotten if you go on a decent run. We had shit owners who were holding us back, we did what we needed to do to get rid of them, we got new owners, those new owners eventually signed a great manager and here we are. You as a fanbase deserve fuck all, you've worked for nothing, you've tried nothing, you've attempted nothing. You sit there quiet because you dont actually want a 'good' owner, what you've wanted all along is a rich owner. Richer than anyone else. No fucks given to who it is, or what they stand for. Just give us as much money as you can and we'll not give a shit.

Oh, and our club, along with others, destroyed a European Super League before it even begun.

We're not our owners.

Ironically, you are your owner. Your reaction to this takeover shows how similar your fanbase is to Mike Ashley. You're a match made in heaven and I'll love it, LOVE IT if this falls through and you're stuck with him.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,745
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15883 on: Today at 04:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:33:26 pm
We've never been in the third tier.............

"For a working class club and a working class city, your behaviour has shamed everything you're meant to stand for"

Erm, which club tried to destroy English football, the history of our game, the brilliant pyramid system to piss off to a European Super League for extra money??

With all due respect, not many fans backed that because of just how you have described it. It wouldnt  have been fair and wasnt in the best interests of the game as a fair sport. Newcastle being taken over by a country worth 300 odd trillion is the same. Newcastle will buy the league and champs league every season. Thats not good for the sport either. Enough whataboutary, It will be good for Geordies because like you they benefit. Everyone else can get to fuck I guess is your position. Right?.

To add, can you explain why you want it without whataboutary?. City have done it, you wanted the super league (JW Henry you mean, but we sent him packing). It would be more admirable to just say, give us the money and to fuck with everyone else. Ill tell you something though and you can see from other reds on here, if the Saudis wanted to buy Liverpool we wouldnt have it.

Dont get into it Paully there are far more appropriate paths for a great club like Newcastle Utd to take. Done properly you can be right up there. Admirably.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:21:20 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15884 on: Today at 04:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:33:26 pm
We've never been in the third tier.............

"For a working class club and a working class city, your behaviour has shamed everything you're meant to stand for"

Erm, which club tried to destroy English football, the history of our game, the brilliant pyramid system to piss off to a European Super League for extra money??

Good point.

Atrocities committed by ESL are far worse than anything Saudis have ever done.

Newcastle fans deserve this takeover, they have suffered so much over the years under Mike Ashley. Thier club was chopped and dismantled, kids were starved to death of good football. Thier new owners will never chop and dismantle or starve kids. Will they? 🙄

I have always had a soft spot for Newcastle.  Dont care one bit if they were competing at the top of PL, but the what abouttism and lack of perspective regarding this take over disgusting.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,028
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15885 on: Today at 04:21:47 pm »
I'm pretty ambivalent towards Newcastle, but slinging mud at us is a bit of a no no really. The truth of the matter is they're pretty useless, have been useless for most of the past fifty years, and now just want to buy their way out of the rut because it's the line of least resistance.

We felt the same at one point, but that was 15 years ago, before we knew what we know now. It's a bit like wondering why the fuck teenagers start smoking, when the dangers and consequences of it have been well known for decades.

If you win something because you've spent £400m on players and some mercenary manager, then you'll know you've won something BECAUSE You Spent £400M on players and some mercenary manager. At least we can say our two main full backs cost £12m at a time when clubs are chucking a fortune at such players.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,295
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15886 on: Today at 05:31:58 pm »
Paully's sound and has easily been to Anfield more times than most posting on this thread (including myself probably! )   He's welcome here anytime (for me)  but it's not a great use of his time. The Newcastle fans at the game and in the city were among the best I came across (mid to late nineties period).  Failing to get Ashley out is terrible,  granted.

Ultimately, the fair play rules aren't effective,  don't stop City.  Perhaps its best they cut the charade and redesign: you bought the club,  spend what you want,  but for every pound above your sustainable limit,  you pay the same amount to a pot that then gets redistributed to those who function within their limits in the same league. Whether its City,  Chelsea or a newly minted Newcastle,  we'll still remain competitive then.

« Last Edit: Today at 05:34:59 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,336
  • 11,053ft up
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15887 on: Today at 06:26:55 pm »
Since we Americans seem unable to ever meaningful talk about our Defense spending we're going to find something for them to do to justify that money sooner than later.  20 years of fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan when it was the Saudis that were the real bad guys all along.  Maybe we'll decide to turn the country into a parking lot for the Marines right after the sale goes through?  Karma's a bitch I'd say.

In all seriousness good luck proving MBS has nothing to do with the PIF in order for this to go through.  The judges in question would either have to be bought off or without a pulse.  Is that typical in UK legal circles?  No idea off-hand.
Logged

Online Tsunami

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 61
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15888 on: Today at 07:39:46 pm »
As hard as it is you try to leave the various faults of a fanbase out of this. The one thing I will say is that we want Ashley out, not too bothered who buys us as its progress, a start.

If you just look at the owners looking after their own best interests then clearly Ashley wants PIF and the Reuben brothers. The PL broke their own rules by tipping off clubs and BeIn. If I remember rightly Liverpool and Man U effectively black balled 3 candidates for Masters job before they actually spoke with him and allowed him to take the job (unbelievable). This isnt about human rights its about an unproven link (yes, the chances are Saudi was complicit but theres no ruling) BeOut had with the Saudi state that Qatar object to (the Saudis are now off the piracy watch list I believe) and a majority of the big 6 lobbying to get it stopped. Liverpool and Spurs (clubs not fans) being named. Its about maintaining the status quo, theres been the attempts for the big 6 to effectively guarantee their place in European competition by changing the PL rules and there was the Super League threat. There was ultimately no punishment for that, we apparently were threatened to be thrown out the league for wanting to be sold and questioning what was going on.


Masters and the PL have quite clearly shown bias in this, theyve broken rules and theyve stalled the process in the hope that PIF just give up. It is also accepted that PIF are legally separate from the Saudi State, the PL has chosen to query who ultimately benefits/ controls PIF. The PL could have accepted the legal standing of the set up but chose not to, you have to ask why. I dont buy its due to any concern over human rights, I really dont.

Ill be honest, Id rather not have PIF as a new owner but, Ill take them if thats the only option. I dont think itll happen but I do hope that Ashley exposes whats gone on here, the process absolutely stinks and I hope he gets substantial compensation. It pains me to say that as hell not put any of into the club and well forever be the PL whipping boys.


Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,210
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15889 on: Today at 07:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Tsunami on Today at 07:39:46 pm
As hard as it is you try to leave the various faults of a fanbase out of this. The one thing I will say is that we want Ashley out, not too bothered who buys us as its progress, a start.

If you just look at the owners looking after their own best interests then clearly Ashley wants PIF and the Reuben brothers. The PL broke their own rules by tipping off clubs and BeIn. If I remember rightly Liverpool and Man U effectively black balled 3 candidates for Masters job before they actually spoke with him and allowed him to take the job (unbelievable). This isnt about human rights its about an unproven link (yes, the chances are Saudi was complicit but theres no ruling) BeOut had with the Saudi state that Qatar object to (the Saudis are now off the piracy watch list I believe) and a majority of the big 6 lobbying to get it stopped. Liverpool and Spurs (clubs not fans) being named. Its about maintaining the status quo, theres been the attempts for the big 6 to effectively guarantee their place in European competition by changing the PL rules and there was the Super League threat. There was ultimately no punishment for that, we apparently were threatened to be thrown out the league for wanting to be sold and questioning what was going on.


Masters and the PL have quite clearly shown bias in this, theyve broken rules and theyve stalled the process in the hope that PIF just give up. It is also accepted that PIF are legally separate from the Saudi State, the PL has chosen to query who ultimately benefits/ controls PIF. The PL could have accepted the legal standing of the set up but chose not to, you have to ask why. I dont buy its due to any concern over human rights, I really dont.

Ill be honest, Id rather not have PIF as a new owner but, Ill take them if thats the only option. I dont think itll happen but I do hope that Ashley exposes whats gone on here, the process absolutely stinks and I hope he gets substantial compensation. It pains me to say that as hell not put any of into the club and well forever be the PL whipping boys.

Of course it is.

You can try and drown it out as much as you like using other things as distractions all you like, but the plain fact is that the Saudis have an abominable human rights record (just like the City lot) and want to USE YOUR CLUB to try and paper over that with some sportswashing millions.

Even if everything you say in your post is true, it is in no way close to the murders and such perpetrated by your prospective owners and you should be LIVID that theu want to use your club to cover that up.

You aren't though. You just want a short cut to shiny cups. Admit it.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,336
  • 11,053ft up
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15890 on: Today at 07:52:24 pm »
Quote from: Tsunami on Today at 07:39:46 pm
As hard as it is you try to leave the various faults of a fanbase out of this. The one thing I will say is that we want Ashley out, not too bothered who buys us as its progress, a start.

If you just look at the owners looking after their own best interests then clearly Ashley wants PIF and the Reuben brothers. The PL broke their own rules by tipping off clubs and BeIn. If I remember rightly Liverpool and Man U effectively black balled 3 candidates for Masters job before they actually spoke with him and allowed him to take the job (unbelievable). This isnt about human rights its about an unproven link (yes, the chances are Saudi was complicit but theres no ruling) BeOut had with the Saudi state that Qatar object to (the Saudis are now off the piracy watch list I believe) and a majority of the big 6 lobbying to get it stopped. Liverpool and Spurs (clubs not fans) being named. Its about maintaining the status quo, theres been the attempts for the big 6 to effectively guarantee their place in European competition by changing the PL rules and there was the Super League threat. There was ultimately no punishment for that, we apparently were threatened to be thrown out the league for wanting to be sold and questioning what was going on.


Masters and the PL have quite clearly shown bias in this, theyve broken rules and theyve stalled the process in the hope that PIF just give up. It is also accepted that PIF are legally separate from the Saudi State, the PL has chosen to query who ultimately benefits/ controls PIF. The PL could have accepted the legal standing of the set up but chose not to, you have to ask why. I dont buy its due to any concern over human rights, I really dont.

Ill be honest, Id rather not have PIF as a new owner but, Ill take them if thats the only option. I dont think itll happen but I do hope that Ashley exposes whats gone on here, the process absolutely stinks and I hope he gets substantial compensation. It pains me to say that as hell not put any of into the club and well forever be the PL whipping boys.

You must be joking.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,186
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15891 on: Today at 07:54:48 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:13:11 am
Well UEFA said City's wrongdoings were time-barred. Let's see what they say here.

Of course if they replace FFP with a salary cap that you can get past by paying a little fine, then there's no point of course.

Don't see any Super League plans gaining support unless there's a decade or two of trophies being swept up by the oil clubs.

2005 to 2021 pass you by?
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,028
Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15892 on: Today at 08:02:22 pm »
The same bloody excuses, every single time, no matter which skirts the oil money sniffs at. The justifications, the rationalisations, the accusations against others, the what-about-isms.  It all immediately tumbles out. May as well be a ventriloquists dummy, the way the oil barons shove their hand up the fans' collective arse.

I thank heaven every day that Hicks and Gillett were a pair of incompetent shysters who's "fortune" was built on debt. I feel for the Newcastle fans in a sense, because Ashley is actually a very good businessman, who has none of the easily exploitable flaws that the Cancers had. But if PIF is the only offer on the table then there's a reason for that, and that is most likely because it's the only offer Ashley himself is interested in.

I dread to think of where my club might have ended up, if the only choice back in 2010 had been between Tom Hicks and DIC.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 393 394 395 396 397 [398]   Go Up
« previous next »
 