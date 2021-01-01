We've never been in the third tier.............



"For a working class club and a working class city, your behaviour has shamed everything you're meant to stand for"



Erm, which club tried to destroy English football, the history of our game, the brilliant pyramid system to piss off to a European Super League for extra money??



I hope I'm not majorly out of line saying this...but honestly, you're not welcome here. You pop your head up occasionally bizarrely thinking people are going to support another human rights despot 'destroying English football'. No-one gives a shit about your spoilt fanbase throwing a tantrum because you've got a shit owner who keeps employing shit managers and buying shit players. We've got fuck all empathy with a club like yours, who have tried to be successful, haven't managed and so have got bored of trying and just want a cheat code. You ignore the beheadings, the executions, the discrimination against women and the torture.....because you might be able to get Mourinho in as manager and might sign a 33 year old Griezmann for £600k a week.Nearly 15 years you've had Ashley there. A decade and a half. And your attempts to oust him pretty much add up to the occasional chant and boo at a match, instantly forgotten if you go on a decent run. We had shit owners who were holding us back, we did what we needed to do to get rid of them, we got new owners, those new owners eventually signed a great manager and here we are. You as a fanbase deserve fuck all, you've worked for nothing, you've tried nothing, you've attempted nothing. You sit there quiet because you dont actually want a 'good' owner, what you've wanted all along is a rich owner. Richer than anyone else. No fucks given to who it is, or what they stand for. Just give us as much money as you can and we'll not give a shit.Oh, and our club, along with others, destroyed a European Super League before it even begun.We're not our owners.Ironically, you are your owner. Your reaction to this takeover shows how similar your fanbase is to Mike Ashley. You're a match made in heaven and I'll love it, LOVE IT if this falls through and you're stuck with him.