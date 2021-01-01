« previous next »
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:33:26 pm
We've never been in the third tier.............

"For a working class club and a working class city, your behaviour has shamed everything you're meant to stand for"

Erm, which club tried to destroy English football, the history of our game, the brilliant pyramid system to piss off to a European Super League for extra money??
Do you mean club or clubs?
If you meant club then you've been listening to Gary Neville too much.

I think people are referring in the main to the reaction of the fans more than anything else. If you go back far enough, there was plenty of opposition to China when famously and wrongly The Times linked them with a takeover of Liverpool.

I hope you get the takeover that you all seem to crave, but if you do, and you win something, it won't feel quite right. If you don't believe me, just ask the old school City fans.
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:33:26 pm
Erm, which club tried to destroy English football, the history of our game, the brilliant pyramid system to piss off to a European Super League for extra money??

Literally proving the point against yourself there. Amazing stuff.

Also.. like the Saudi's wouldn't be on board with the ESL if their club was invited  ;D
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:33:26 pm
We've never been in the third tier.............

"For a working class club and a working class city, your behaviour has shamed everything you're meant to stand for"

Erm, which club tried to destroy English football, the history of our game, the brilliant pyramid system to piss off to a European Super League for extra money??

I hope I'm not majorly out of line saying this...but honestly, you're not welcome here. You pop your head up occasionally bizarrely thinking people are going to support another human rights despot 'destroying English football'. No-one gives a shit about your spoilt fanbase throwing a tantrum because you've got a shit owner who keeps employing shit managers and buying shit players. We've got fuck all empathy with a club like yours, who have tried to be successful, haven't managed and so have got bored of trying and just want a cheat code. You ignore the beheadings, the executions, the discrimination against women and the torture.....because you might be able to get Mourinho in as manager and might sign a 33 year old Griezmann for £600k a week.

Nearly 15 years you've had Ashley there. A decade and a half. And your attempts to oust him pretty much add up to the occasional chant and boo at a match, instantly forgotten if you go on a decent run. We had shit owners who were holding us back, we did what we needed to do to get rid of them, we got new owners, those new owners eventually signed a great manager and here we are. You as a fanbase deserve fuck all, you've worked for nothing, you've tried nothing, you've attempted nothing. You sit there quiet because you dont actually want a 'good' owner, what you've wanted all along is a rich owner. Richer than anyone else. No fucks given to who it is, or what they stand for. Just give us as much money as you can and we'll not give a shit.

Oh, and our club, along with others, destroyed a European Super League before it even begun.

We're not our owners.

Ironically, you are your owner. Your reaction to this takeover shows how similar your fanbase is to Mike Ashley. You're a match made in heaven and I'll love it, LOVE IT if this falls through and you're stuck with him.
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:33:26 pm
We've never been in the third tier.............

"For a working class club and a working class city, your behaviour has shamed everything you're meant to stand for"

Erm, which club tried to destroy English football, the history of our game, the brilliant pyramid system to piss off to a European Super League for extra money??

With all due respect, not many fans backed that because of just how you have described it. It wouldnt  have been fair and wasnt in the best interests of the game as a fair sport. Newcastle being taken over by a country worth 300 odd trillion is the same. Newcastle will buy the league and champs league every season. Thats not good for the sport either. Enough whataboutary, It will be good for Geordies because like you they benefit. Everyone else can get to fuck I guess is your position. Right?.

To add, can you explain why you want it without whataboutary?. City have done it, you wanted the super league (JW Henry you mean, but we sent him packing). It would be more admirable to just say, give us the money and to fuck with everyone else. Ill tell you something though and you can see from other reds on here, if the Saudis wanted to buy Liverpool we wouldnt have it.

Dont get into it Paully there are far more appropriate paths for a great club like Newcastle Utd to take. Done properly you can be right up there. Admirably.
Quote from: Paully on Today at 03:33:26 pm
We've never been in the third tier.............

"For a working class club and a working class city, your behaviour has shamed everything you're meant to stand for"

Erm, which club tried to destroy English football, the history of our game, the brilliant pyramid system to piss off to a European Super League for extra money??

Good point.

Atrocities committed by ESL are far worse than anything Saudis have ever done.

Newcastle fans deserve this takeover, they have suffered so much over the years under Mike Ashley. Thier club was chopped and dismantled, kids were starved to death of good football. Thier new owners will never chop and dismantle or starve kids. Will they? 🙄

I have always had a soft spot for Newcastle.  Dont care one bit if they were competing at the top of PL, but the what abouttism and lack of perspective regarding this take over disgusting.
I'm pretty ambivalent towards Newcastle, but slinging mud at us is a bit of a no no really. The truth of the matter is they're pretty useless, have been useless for most of the past fifty years, and now just want to buy their way out of the rut because it's the line of least resistance.

We felt the same at one point, but that was 15 years ago, before we knew what we know now. It's a bit like wondering why the fuck teenagers start smoking, when the dangers and consequences of it have been well known for decades.

If you win something because you've spent £400m on players and some mercenary manager, then you'll know you've won something BECAUSE You Spent £400M on players and some mercenary manager. At least we can say our two main full backs cost £12m at a time when clubs are chucking a fortune at such players.
Paully's sound and has easily been to Anfield more times than most posting on this thread (including myself probably! )   He's welcome here anytime (for me)  but it's not a great use of his time. The Newcastle fans at the game and in the city were among the best I came across (mid to late nineties period).  Failing to get Ashley out is terrible,  granted.

Ultimately, the fair play rules aren't effective,  don't stop City.  Perhaps its best they cut the charade and redesign: you bought the club,  spend what you want,  but for every pound above your sustainable limit,  you pay the same amount to a pot that then gets redistributed to those who function within their limits in the same league. Whether its City,  Chelsea or a newly minted Newcastle,  we'll still remain competitive then.

Since we Americans seem unable to ever meaningful talk about our Defense spending we're going to find something for them to do to justify that money sooner than later.  20 years of fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan when it was the Saudis that were the real bad guys all along.  Maybe we'll decide to turn the country into a parking lot for the Marines right after the sale goes through?  Karma's a bitch I'd say.

In all seriousness good luck proving MBS has nothing to do with the PIF in order for this to go through.  The judges in question would either have to be bought off or without a pulse.  Is that typical in UK legal circles?  No idea off-hand.
