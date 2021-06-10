It's kinda funny seeing some fans from other mid-table teams cheering on this takeover.



If it happens it will just further put to bed any hopes they have of competing for European football.



Teams that get hurt the most are clubs like Everton and Villa. When the City takeover happened these teams were competing for Europa league spots and even threatening the top 4. After the takeover, they have pretty much been locked out.



Add another petro-dollar team and these clubs will never win or compete for anything ever again. All they can look forward to is exciting relegation battles.



Rather than build organically like Dortmund, Milan, Leicester, or us (post-2010), these fans just want football to be about the who's got the biggest sportswashing operation.