Offline Max_powers

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15800 on: January 16, 2021, 12:59:19 am »
Yeah I have read some passages from his books. Very Partridgesque. Would recommend.
Offline elsewhere

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15801 on: January 16, 2021, 06:06:25 am »
So they played without Saint Maximin for 7 weeks and totally collapsed?
Offline elbow

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15802 on: January 16, 2021, 12:18:34 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on January 15, 2021, 10:59:04 pm
Bruuce needs to get back to his core strengths.



Holy fuck 😀

I need to track down and read every single one of those literary masterpieces!
Online Ghost Town

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15803 on: January 16, 2021, 01:14:21 pm »
Quote from: elbow on January 16, 2021, 12:18:34 pm
Holy fuck 😀

I need to track down and read every single one of those literary masterpieces!
You'll learn everything you need to know about the Water Board's construction of watercourses to aid the flow of water from the Lancashire reservoirs.

How it never won the Booker I'll never know
Offline Paully

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15804 on: January 22, 2021, 05:43:47 pm »
Offline oojason

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15805 on: January 22, 2021, 07:09:20 pm »
Quote from: Paully on January 22, 2021, 05:43:47 pm
I DETEST this bellend!

https://twitter.com/craighope_dm/status/1352663177436291075?s=21

You're not the only one going on nearly all of those comments.

Bruce has no awareness at all.


https://twitter.com/FactsRafa/status/1352672219697184771

Offline Paully

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15806 on: January 22, 2021, 07:24:32 pm »
Quote from: oojason on January 22, 2021, 07:09:20 pm
You're not the only one going on nearly all of those comments.

Bruce has no awareness at all.


https://twitter.com/FactsRafa/status/1352672219697184771

I absolutely adore Rafa and hate this clown!

Hes had digs at Rafa since day one!

The worst football Ive seen in 37 years and the luckiest manager as well!
Offline oojason

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15807 on: January 22, 2021, 09:23:37 pm »

Aye, Bruce seems to have a chip on his shoulder about that - yet manages to keep quiet he's spent nearly £100m at Newcastle - though you certainly can't see it on the pitch. What Rafa could have done for your lot with that money during his tenure / or given a new contract...

Hope you can get someone decent in (and needless to say at ownership level too).
Offline Paully

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15808 on: January 23, 2021, 01:11:24 pm »
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15809 on: January 23, 2021, 01:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Paully on January 23, 2021, 01:11:24 pm
Well, well, well!

https://twitter.com/georgecaulkin/status/1352950474341810177?s=21

Will it be painful for you to see him at another Premier League club?
Offline aw1991

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15810 on: January 23, 2021, 02:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Paully on January 23, 2021, 01:11:24 pm
Well, well, well!

https://twitter.com/georgecaulkin/status/1352950474341810177?s=21
He deserves a fan base that loves him like Newcastle's, but can't see him going back to work with Ashley.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15811 on: January 23, 2021, 02:42:31 pm »
Quote from: aw1991 on January 23, 2021, 02:10:27 pm
He deserves a fan base that loves him like Newcastle's, but can't see him going back to work with Ashley.

Take Ashley out of the equation and he'd be back there in a heartbeat. Any noises around a takeover or has that one bit the dust entirely?
Offline Paully

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15812 on: January 23, 2021, 02:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on January 23, 2021, 02:42:31 pm
Take Ashley out of the equation and he'd be back there in a heartbeat. Any noises around a takeover or has that one bit the dust entirely?

Loads going on behind the scenes - legal challenges from Ashley and a fans consortium - Nick de Marco has put out several cryptic tweets largely one today linked to Spain! Ha ha!
Offline elsewhere

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15813 on: January 23, 2021, 07:35:03 pm »
Offline Paully

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15814 on: January 25, 2021, 12:51:23 pm »
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15815 on: January 25, 2021, 03:07:00 pm »
It's curious how snidey c*nts like Hodgson and Bruce have a nice guy reputation.

I mean Bruce has had how long now and how many transfer windows / funds and he's still whining about the 'mighty Rafa'. 
Offline Legs

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15816 on: January 25, 2021, 03:31:41 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on January 25, 2021, 03:07:00 pm
It's curious how snidey c*nts like Hodgson and Bruce have a nice guy reputation.

I mean Bruce has had how long now and how many transfer windows / funds and he's still whining about the 'mighty Rafa'.

You didnt get the memo its Ashley fault for playing negative football Carragher said so !

I mean both Neville/Carragher telling Ashley how to run a business is laughable he is a billionaire and they have owned a hotel and a restaurant and think they are Jeff Bezos.
Offline Paully

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15817 on: January 26, 2021, 11:32:05 am »
Offline aw1991

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15818 on: January 26, 2021, 12:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Paully on January 26, 2021, 11:32:05 am
https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1354003640877535236?s=21
'Steve, thanks for the time you said "how's the bacon did you say?" but it's time to say goodbye' ;D ;D

One of their best yet.
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15819 on: January 29, 2021, 05:08:17 pm »

@ketchell

Dear Steve, I wrote you but still ain't callin',
I left my cell, my pager, and my home phone at the bottom,
I sent two letters back in autumn, you must not-a got 'em,
There probably was a problem at the training ground or somethin'...
Sometimes I scribble addresses too sloppy when I jot 'em,
But anyways, fuck it, what's been up, man. How's Lee Charnley?
Bet he wants you to quit, with that contract they have to honour,
I bought your book for my daughter, youre a great author,
Next Ill buy her Sweeper!
I read about Joelinton too I'm sorry,
You aint the first manager to have player who didnt want him,
I know you probably hear this everyday, but I'm your biggest fan,
I even sung your name when we won away at West Ham,
I got a room full of your posters and your pictures man,
I like the shit you did with false 10s too, that shit was fat,
Anyways, I hope you get this man, hit me back,
Just to chat, truly yours, your biggest fan
This is John Carver
Dear Steve, you still ain't called or wrote, I hope you have a chance,
I ain't mad, I just think it's fucked up you don't answer written media,
If you didn't wanna talk to me outside the training ground,
You didn't have to, but you coulda signed an autograph for Steve Stone,
Hes like a little brother man, he's only five foot tall,
We waited in the blistering cold for you,
For four hours and you just said, "No."
That's pretty shitty man, you're like his fuckin' idol,
He wants to be just like you man, he likes you more than I do,
I ain't that mad though, I just don't like bein' lied to,
Remember when we met in Lilleshall, you said if I changed my name to Steve I could join your backroom,
See I'm just like you in a way,
I never played for my country neither,
My granny had Irish cousins but Jack Charlton didnt believe her,
I can relate to what you're doing when your players hit it long,
So when you have a shitty day, I know its time to put Carroll on,
'Cause we don't really got shit else so that shit helps when were getting pressed,
I even got a tattoo of 5-3-2 across my chest,
Sometimes I even push linesman when we lose at home to Leeds,
It's like adrenaline, VAR is such a sudden rush for me,
See everything you say is real, and I respect you 'cause you tell it,
My girlfriend's encouraged when we lose away to Villa,
But she don't know you like I know you Steve, no one does,
She don't know what it was like for people like us in the job, you gotta call me man,
I'll be the best Assistant you'll ever lose,
Sincerely yours, John Carver,

P.S. we should get Steve Watson in too
Offline Hazell

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15820 on: January 29, 2021, 05:16:15 pm »
:lmao
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15821 on: January 29, 2021, 05:22:26 pm »
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Lovely stuff.
Offline Paully

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15822 on: February 13, 2021, 10:45:01 am »
Offline wheresnemeth

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15823 on: March 21, 2021, 05:07:18 am »
Bruce hasn't managed to keep his job, for longer than three years, at premeir league level at any club since 2007. His teams seem to play worse the longer that he is in charge. This inevitable collapse is happening on time.
Offline elsewhere

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15824 on: March 21, 2021, 06:06:26 am »
Is it true that Steve Bruce spent almost 100m there since appointed?
Offline elsewhere

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15825 on: March 21, 2021, 06:13:17 am »
Newcastle fixtures:

Spurs (H)
Burnley (A)
West Ham (H)
Liverpool (A)
Arsenal (H)
Leicester (A)
City (H)
Sheffield (H)
Fulham (A)

Fulham fixtures:

Villa (A)
Wolves (H)
Arsenal (A)
Chelsea (A)
Burnley (H)
Southampton (A)
United (A)
Newcastle (H)

I can definitely see last match of the season Fulham-Newcastle being relegation decider.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15826 on: March 21, 2021, 09:30:25 am »
Quote from: wheresnemeth on March 21, 2021, 05:07:18 am
Bruce hasn't managed to keep his job, for longer than three years, at premeir league level at any club since 2007. His teams seem to play worse the longer that he is in charge. This inevitable collapse is happening on time.

Bruce did a very good job at Wigan in the 18 months he was there , but fucked off to Sunderland and has been poor to below average ever since.
Its time to retire and enjoy the multi millions youve earned.
Offline Chris~

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15827 on: March 21, 2021, 10:59:38 am »
Steve Bruce via Zoom says he was shocked at Albion being so far ahead of his team in every department with and without the ball. He has said No disrespect to Brighton twice. #BHAFC https://t.co/pTzq139gMG

https://twitter.com/Brian__Owen/status/1373403052154220544?s=19

Has he not watched Brighton at all, or even read about them? The whole narrative around them is that they tend to play really well, but have been bad/unlucky at taking their chances and that's why they are down where they are.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15828 on: March 22, 2021, 01:23:25 am »
Replaced Rafa with Bruce.  At times claim he is doing a better job.  Seemingly ecstatic to get into bed with the Saudis.  Punch horses.  Havent even gotten to Ashley yet.  Wont miss them.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15829 on: March 22, 2021, 09:03:20 am »
I really hope these go down.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15830 on: March 22, 2021, 10:52:53 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 22, 2021, 01:23:25 am
Replace Rafa with Bruce.  At times claim he is doing a better job.  Seemingly ecstatic to get into bed with the Saudis.  Punch horses.  Havent even gotten to Ashley yet.  Wont miss them.

I cant see any way Rafa would just jump back into that poisoned chalice, he's made some questionable career choices but that would be fucking mental even for him
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15831 on: March 22, 2021, 03:40:46 pm »
I think Dave missed a "D" off of "replace".
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15832 on: March 22, 2021, 04:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on March 22, 2021, 03:40:46 pm
I think Dave missed a "D" off of "replace".

LOL, yep!  Fixed.
Offline Hazell

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15833 on: April 9, 2021, 01:25:19 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/apr/09/saint-maximin-donates-gifts-to-newcastle-nhs-workers

Quote
Allan Saint-Maximin has donated more than 60 care packages to NHS workers on Tyneside. These gifts include luxury confectionary boxes created by French chocolatiers, vouchers for leading high street shops and a note of appreciation from the Newcastle United winger.

To our real heroes, it reads. Game after game I am fortunate to be warmly applauded by people from Newcastle! But this time I wanted to be the one whos applauding. I wanted to applaud you, the best team of my city, the hospital medical staff of Newcastle. I have great respect for what you did. Thank you for being there for us. Allan Saint-Maximin.

...

An on-pitch maverick with a social conscience, Saint-Maximin has also previously visited  and donated to  Newcastles West End foodbank and remains involved with that initiative. We are in an incredibly fortunate situation as footballers, we know were very privileged, he said. But the work the NHS staff and key workers at places like food banks have been doing is inspirational. It makes you want to do as much to help as possible.

 :wellin
Offline jackh

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15834 on: April 9, 2021, 02:03:12 pm »
Offline rawcusk8

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15835 on: April 9, 2021, 02:21:13 pm »
Well done, Allan. A lovely gesture.
Online kavah

Re: NUFC - Continue Operation Destroy & Exit!
« Reply #15836 on: Today at 02:32:13 am »
After watching the first 20 minutes v Burnley - I thought they were going to get hammered. Fair play to Bruce like, I really thought they were not good enough this season (especially once Wilson got injured).
