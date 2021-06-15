« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Christian Eriksen  (Read 14239 times)

Online gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,505
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #160 on: June 15, 2021, 03:20:05 pm »
Fantastic to see this
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #161 on: June 15, 2021, 03:22:34 pm »
Nice  :) Take it easy now Christian.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,414
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #162 on: June 15, 2021, 03:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 15, 2021, 12:49:21 pm
Came across a Facebook page called "EURO CUP LIVE 2020 Denmark vs Finland"

The page is literally just a video of the Eriksen footage.

Reported the video and the page for a whole host of reasons and Facebook have already reviewed the reports. Apparently it doesn't go against any of their community standards.

I reported the scum to the PCC over the front page where they showed a close up of Marc Vivien Foe lying on the grass (I don't read it, I was shown it by someone at work) and got a reply back that it didn't break any rules and no complaint had been made by his bereaved family so their was nothing could be done.

How about basic humanity?
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,329
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #163 on: June 15, 2021, 06:37:58 pm »
Sorry, posted in the wrong thread! Great to see Christian looking so well.  :wave
Logged

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #164 on: June 16, 2021, 02:34:31 am »
Through this I have learned that defibs are even better than I ever knew!
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,688
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #165 on: June 16, 2021, 05:18:21 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on June 15, 2021, 09:08:38 am
Done my first aid course 3 weeks ago, the defib is the easiest part, and the statistics on life saving increases if one is used are incredible. If they're not in every street , they should be.
I have started noticing them in red phone boxes since the course assessor mentioned them, a lot of villages in the south east have them. A nice idea.

I was absolutely stunned when, at my previous office, the building manager and our company CEO both refused to install a defibrillator in the building. Our CEO insisted it was the building manager's responsibility, the building manager insisted the building (5 floors of offices, probably around 300 staff in total) didn't need a defibrillator because there was a hospital only 15 minutes' walk away. Unbelievable, the arrogance and ignorance of some people.
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #166 on: June 16, 2021, 08:28:12 am »
So extremely pleased with his recovery, I hope he fully recovers now and lives a long and healthy life.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,414
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #167 on: June 16, 2021, 09:59:55 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on June 16, 2021, 05:18:21 am
I was absolutely stunned when, at my previous office, the building manager and our company CEO both refused to install a defibrillator in the building. Our CEO insisted it was the building manager's responsibility, the building manager insisted the building (5 floors of offices, probably around 300 staff in total) didn't need a defibrillator because there was a hospital only 15 minutes' walk away. Unbelievable, the arrogance and ignorance of some people.

The CEO earns in a day what a defib costs. We have one per floor across 4 floors. Since 2016 they are now a standard fitment in every one of our locations, over £300,000 was spent on equipping the company.

My boss died on his office floor in 2002. Now, we'll never know if a defib could have helped him, but it would have been good back then to have had one to be used. I was thankfully on holiday that day, but one of the first aiders who treated him was an ex Fireman, he did all he could, but by the time the paramedics arrived, it was too late. I watched my Mum die, but I expected that, I cannot imagine how traumatic it was for those there that day to be helpless as he passed away in front of them.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,615
  • JFT96
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #168 on: June 17, 2021, 10:04:29 am »
Will be fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator over the next few days.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,982
  • Truthiness
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #169 on: June 17, 2021, 10:45:33 am »
Quote from: Welshred on June 17, 2021, 10:04:29 am
Will be fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator over the next few days.
So the Danish FA released a statement that he's going to be fitted with an ICD (Implantable Cardioveter Defibrillator). I think that they've left the statement as generic as possible, rather than get into specifics.

What I think that he'll get implanted with is a Subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD), which is a newer form of the ICD.  The traditional ICD is connected via a lead to the heart. The S-ICD is not as invasive - it's connected via a lead to the ribcage (breastbone) rather than the heart. It's recommended for patients you are young and active. Daley Blind has an S-ICD, so there's no problem with continuing his playing career if the doctors give the go-ahead.  The S-ICD is about 30-50% bigger than the traditional ICD, but the ICD is pretty small nowadays.


Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #170 on: June 17, 2021, 11:53:35 am »
Modern medicine. Absolutely incredible really.
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,949
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #171 on: June 17, 2021, 12:00:37 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on June 17, 2021, 10:45:33 am
So the Danish FA released a statement that he's going to be fitted with an ICD (Implantable Cardioveter Defibrillator). I think that they've left the statement as generic as possible, rather than get into specifics.

What I think that he'll get implanted with is a Subcutaneous ICD (S-ICD), which is a newer form of the ICD.  The traditional ICD is connected via a lead to the heart. The S-ICD is not as invasive - it's connected via a lead to the ribcage (breastbone) rather than the heart. It's recommended for patients you are young and active. Daley Blind has an S-ICD, so there's no problem with continuing his playing career if the doctors give the go-ahead.  The S-ICD is about 30-50% bigger than the traditional ICD, but the ICD is pretty small nowadays.




Amazing to think he could potentially play on.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,835
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #172 on: June 17, 2021, 01:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on June 17, 2021, 12:00:37 pm
Amazing to think he could potentially play on.

I didnt know Daley Blind had one of those and Im surprised the club(s) hes played for have got the necessary insurance to play

As for Christian Erickson theres no questioning of his talent etc... but I think it will all come down to the insurance
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,571
  • Dutch Class
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #173 on: June 17, 2021, 01:27:29 pm »
In Blind's case, he'd already moved to Ajax. Inter were willing to sell Eriksen before Christmas last year. If he comes back, then that issue will come up for sure
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,414
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #174 on: June 17, 2021, 02:48:44 pm »
One good thing to have come out of this, is there is a sudden upsurge in people contacting St Johns ambulance wanting CPR training and Training companies pushing it. I know the training companies are seeing £ signs only, but its still good to see the raised awareness.

I've never once needed to do CPR thankfully, but its reassuring to know I know what to do to hopefully keep a casualty going until the paramedics arrive. I have however used the recovery position and put into practice the technique on how to correctly put someone in that position
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #175 on: June 17, 2021, 08:35:53 pm »
A very good friend of ours who had a cardiac episode which hospitalised him for a few days last year is having one of those fitted.

He'd never heard of them so when they told him he needed one he couldn't understand how that worked and said to them "how am I meant to traipse one of them things around with me all the time" 😂
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,221
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #176 on: June 18, 2021, 10:44:04 am »
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,320
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #177 on: June 18, 2021, 11:56:54 am »
So he's Ironman then
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #178 on: June 18, 2021, 05:16:13 pm »
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,571
  • Dutch Class
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #179 on: June 18, 2021, 05:18:48 pm »
That seems quick, unless he had the operation a few days ago. Good luck to him with his recovery
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,414
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #180 on: June 18, 2021, 06:25:54 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 18, 2021, 05:18:48 pm
That seems quick, unless he had the operation a few days ago. Good luck to him with his recovery

Its not a very invasive procedure, couple of days in hospital and done under local according to the NHS website.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,571
  • Dutch Class
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 04:47:16 pm »
Serie A officials won't let him play in the league until the ICD is removed.  Daley Blind has been playing with one
https://www.marca.com/en/football/serie-a/2021/07/23/60fa9948e2704e3a8d8b45bb.html

Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,364
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 04:56:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:47:16 pm
Serie A officials won't let him play in the league until the ICD is removed.  Daley Blind has been playing with one
https://www.marca.com/en/football/serie-a/2021/07/23/60fa9948e2704e3a8d8b45bb.html
I'm surprised he's trying to go back to playing. Surely it's far greater risk for him to play without one, which is seemingly what they're allowing with that stance?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,138
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 05:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:56:04 pm
I'm surprised he's trying to go back to playing. Surely it's far greater risk for him to play without one, which is seemingly what they're allowing with that stance?

Doesnt sound like hes made a decision yet.

So it says 'he would be prohibited from doing so (playing) in Italy unless his defibrillator is removed, as this will prove that he has no further heart problems.

So basically if he still has it - they take that as meaning he isnt healthy to play football. Yet a player like Daley Blind plays with one.  So he surely gets cleared each season to play by the medics. 

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,013
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 05:03:28 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:56:04 pm
I'm surprised he's trying to go back to playing. Surely it's far greater risk for him to play without one, which is seemingly what they're allowing with that stance?
Blind is back in the Eredivise, different rules.

Its a seemingly illogical stance from a clinical perspective at least. Theres no inherent risks to playing with the implant, they just want it out as proof that hes considered at no increased risk for having another cardiac arrest on the pitch. Arse-covering at its finest.

Id have him, ICD and all, at Anfield in a heartbeat (no pun intended). Great footballer, was gutted when he went to Spurs. Wonder if Ajax will have a whip round, sell a couple of youngsters and offer him a contract?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,571
  • Dutch Class
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 05:15:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:00:36 pm
So basically if he still has it - they take that as meaning he isnt healthy to play football. Yet a player like Daley Blind plays with one.  So he surely gets cleared each season to play by the medics. 



Other outlets are saying Italy forbids players at professional level playing with known heart conditions, which if that is the case I doubt he plays for Inter again
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,454
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 05:52:07 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 05:03:28 pm
Blind is back in the Eredivise, different rules.

Its a seemingly illogical stance from a clinical perspective at least. Theres no inherent risks to playing with the implant, they just want it out as proof that hes considered at no increased risk for having another cardiac arrest on the pitch. Arse-covering at its finest.

Id have him, ICD and all, at Anfield in a heartbeat (no pun intended). Great footballer, was gutted when he went to Spurs. Wonder if Ajax will have a whip round, sell a couple of youngsters and offer him a contract?
You would imagine he would be available for a bargain if he wants to play again as he can't ever play for Inter again effectively. Seems very harsh.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,475
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 06:18:22 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:15:34 pm
Other outlets are saying Italy forbids players at professional level playing with known heart conditions, which if that is the case I doubt he plays for Inter again
It's true, when his operation happened, one of the lads in my team who is an Inter fan and football journalist said that basically his career in Italy was over due to the rules.

'He (Eriksen) comes from an Italian club so he must have had all of the tests before he started (playing for Inter). The Italians are the best at screening for heart disease in competitive athletes.

'Italy has the greatest pre-participation screening in the world which tries to reduce events, but he still has an event on the pitch. So even if you screen, it can still happen.

'It's going to be difficult for him to eliminate, he's still going to (be) that 0.01 per cent of people who will still have something happen.'

It's a law and covers amateur and professional sport.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:20:12 pm by scatman »
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,329
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 10:14:30 pm »
He would be mad to have it removed all things considering. Moving to a different league seems to be only option. Will be sad for him as he seems to be really well loved by teammates like Barella and Lukaku. Kjaer will also miss him being in Milan. But life goes on; football is a very transient career.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,013
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #189 on: Today at 06:54:14 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:14:30 pm
He would be mad to have it removed all things considering. Moving to a different league seems to be only option. Will be sad for him as he seems to be really well loved by teammates like Barella and Lukaku. Kjaer will also miss him being in Milan. But life goes on; football is a very transient career.
He had a tough start to his Inter career just before lockdown, him and Conte didnt exactly see eye to eye. So expect his agent was already putting out feelers last season.

Interestingly, seems the FA rules insist all England players have a normal ECG every 12 months and normal echo (cardiac ultrasound) every 2 years. Not sure how or if this would be adopted by the PL to cover non-nationals playing in the league, but the crucial point with Eriksen is that he had an idiopathic cardiac arrest (unknown cause) and all subsequent tests were inconclusive (no pathology apparent) so the ICD implant is only there as a precautionary measure to prevent/instantaneously treat another episode. Which is why the Italian FAs policy on known heart disease is harsh in these circumstances.

If theres no similar barrier, I hope we enquire about him. A return to Ajax (given the Eredivisie allow Daley Blind to play with an ICD fitted) would not be financially viable (wages) and relatively speaking, hes still in the prime of his career.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:01:30 am by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,329
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #190 on: Today at 11:01:57 am »
^ @rossipersempre do you think we would buy him, though? Our trainings are reportedly brutal, not far off from Bielsa's murderball, esp. in preseason. I wonder if Klopp would make an exception for him. Been wondering the same about Naby Keita to be honest. His body doesn't seem to be able to handle the miles. 
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,013
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Christian Eriksen
« Reply #191 on: Today at 03:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 11:01:57 am
^ @rossipersempre do you think we would buy him, though? Our trainings are reportedly brutal, not far off from Bielsa's murderball, esp. in preseason. I wonder if Klopp would make an exception for him. Been wondering the same about Naby Keita to be honest. His body doesn't seem to be able to handle the miles. 
Honestly I havent a clue, I know we were definitely interested when he came through at Ajax and again last year when he fell out with Conte (http://www.calciomercatoreport.it/calciomercato-inter-il-liverpool-vuole-eriksen-le-ultime/). He also has a bit of a soft spot for us and Danny Agger was a big fan too I recall.

I guess it depends on what the legal contract situation is, now hes effectively ineligible to play for Inter or in Serie A. Can Inter demand a significant transfer fee? Do they get compensated by their insurers or FIGC instead?

As for whether hed be able to cope with our training, why not? He had a freak episode, which is extremely unlikely to reoccur given the ICD so as long as hes routinely monitored (perhaps more regularly than the rest of the squad, although imagine all clubs are upping this now in light of what happened), then why not?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 