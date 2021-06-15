I was absolutely stunned when, at my previous office, the building manager and our company CEO both refused to install a defibrillator in the building. Our CEO insisted it was the building manager's responsibility, the building manager insisted the building (5 floors of offices, probably around 300 staff in total) didn't need a defibrillator because there was a hospital only 15 minutes' walk away. Unbelievable, the arrogance and ignorance of some people.



The CEO earns in a day what a defib costs. We have one per floor across 4 floors. Since 2016 they are now a standard fitment in every one of our locations, over £300,000 was spent on equipping the company.My boss died on his office floor in 2002. Now, we'll never know if a defib could have helped him, but it would have been good back then to have had one to be used. I was thankfully on holiday that day, but one of the first aiders who treated him was an ex Fireman, he did all he could, but by the time the paramedics arrived, it was too late. I watched my Mum die, but I expected that, I cannot imagine how traumatic it was for those there that day to be helpless as he passed away in front of them.