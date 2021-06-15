Other outlets are saying Italy forbids players at professional level playing with known heart conditions, which if that is the case I doubt he plays for Inter again
It's true, when his operation happened, one of the lads in my team who is an Inter fan and football journalist said that basically his career in Italy was over due to the rules.
'He (Eriksen) comes from an Italian club so he must have had all of the tests before he started (playing for Inter). The Italians are the best at screening for heart disease in competitive athletes.
'Italy has the greatest pre-participation screening in the world which tries to reduce events, but he still has an event on the pitch. So even if you screen, it can still happen.
'It's going to be difficult for him to eliminate, he's still going to (be) that 0.01 per cent of people who will still have something happen.'
It's a law and covers amateur and professional sport.