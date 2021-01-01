Came across a Facebook page called "EURO CUP LIVE 2020 Denmark vs Finland"



The page is literally just a video of the Eriksen footage.



Reported the video and the page for a whole host of reasons and Facebook have already reviewed the reports. Apparently it doesn't go against any of their community standards.



I reported the scum to the PCC over the front page where they showed a close up of Marc Vivien Foe lying on the grass (I don't read it, I was shown it by someone at work) and got a reply back that it didn't break any rules and no complaint had been made by his bereaved family so their was nothing could be done.How about basic humanity?