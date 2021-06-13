I know that the TV coverage was a misstep and editorial decisions were certainly odd.
However, the tidal wave of immediate criticism is symptomatic of the unseemly nature of how these events unfold. A sportsman lay dying in extraordinary circumstances that were gut-wrenching and unfolding in real time. Truly horrible...
So the first thing a ton of people do is engage in the performative 'disgust' about the coverage while seemingly moving away from the primary concern of the player's condition. Fury over the camera shots was simply not the thing to focus on in that moment.
Such a response is now commonplace - with every event leading to a heavy dose of anger and disapproval. Nothing, it seems, beats the sweet taste of sanctimony even when there's something better to engage in. Almost as if the player's health became secondary.
It's a strange old world.