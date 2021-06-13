I know that the TV coverage was a misstep and editorial decisions were certainly odd.



However, the tidal wave of immediate criticism is symptomatic of the unseemly nature of how these events unfold. A sportsman lay dying in extraordinary circumstances that were gut-wrenching and unfolding in real time. Truly horrible...



So the first thing a ton of people do is engage in the performative 'disgust' about the coverage while seemingly moving away from the primary concern of the player's condition. Fury over the camera shots was simply not the thing to focus on in that moment.



Such a response is now commonplace - with every event leading to a heavy dose of anger and disapproval. Nothing, it seems, beats the sweet taste of sanctimony even when there's something better to engage in. Almost as if the player's health became secondary.



It's a strange old world.



It's more complicated than that. Okay, the first few minutes of coverage I could understand. We knew the situation was serious but perhaps not as serious as it turned out to be once it began to unfold.I myself will be completely honest. I thought he had passed after they started performing CPR on him and his team mates had tears in their eyes and couldn't believe what was happening. At that point, I do believe the coverage should have been cut. I genuinely thought his death was being broadcast to millions around the world in real time. When his wife came onto the pitch sobbing it just became too much and they probably shouldn't have continued showing what they continued showing simply out of respect. Nothing to do with his health being secondary.