Author Topic: Christian Eriksen

Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #80 on: Today at 07:46:07 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:55:40 pm
There's literally nothing to suggest what happened is connected to the amount of games Eriksen has played this season.

He's played in 34 games for Inter. His lowest number of club games in a season since his first season with Ajax in 2009/10.

It could be something he was prone to made worse by all the exercise he's done . They've found this week that high intensity exercise increases the risk of developing motor neurone disease, been seen in Italian footballers and rugby players.
Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #81 on: Today at 08:14:54 am
I know that the TV coverage was a misstep and editorial decisions were certainly odd.

However, the tidal wave of immediate criticism is symptomatic of the unseemly nature of how these events unfold. A sportsman lay dying in extraordinary circumstances that were gut-wrenching and unfolding in real time. Truly horrible...

So the first thing a ton of people do is engage in the performative 'disgust' about the coverage while seemingly moving away from the primary concern of the player's condition. Fury over the camera shots was simply not the thing to focus on in that moment.

Such a response is now commonplace - with every event leading to a heavy dose of anger and disapproval. Nothing, it seems, beats the sweet taste of sanctimony even when there's something better to engage in. Almost as if the player's health became secondary.

It's a strange old world.


Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #82 on: Today at 08:33:08 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:14:54 am
I know that the TV coverage was a misstep and editorial decisions were certainly odd.

However, the tidal wave of immediate criticism is symptomatic of the unseemly nature of how these events unfold. A sportsman lay dying in extraordinary circumstances that were gut-wrenching and unfolding in real time. Truly horrible...

So the first thing a ton of people do is engage in the performative 'disgust' about the coverage while seemingly moving away from the primary concern of the player's condition. Fury over the camera shots was simply not the thing to focus on in that moment.

Such a response is now commonplace - with every event leading to a heavy dose of anger and disapproval. Nothing, it seems, beats the sweet taste of sanctimony even when there's something better to engage in. Almost as if the player's health became secondary.

It's a strange old world.

There wasnt anything strange in people getting angry about the coverage as it was a disgrace. Showing a man fighting for his life, his teammates forced to shield him from the intrusion of a roving camera. When medical teams are fighting to save someones life, they should be left to get on with the job with no distractions, we had no right to have a front seat at this particular drama. Am I right in thinking that you are all in favour of them of sticking a camera in his distressed girlfriend/wifes face as well? Being angry at the snoopy way the camera man behaved does not mean that people were not distressed by what was happening to him either. That is a bizarre statement coming from you to be honest.
Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #83 on: Today at 08:33:29 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:14:54 am
I know that the TV coverage was a misstep and editorial decisions were certainly odd.

However, the tidal wave of immediate criticism is symptomatic of the unseemly nature of how these events unfold. A sportsman lay dying in extraordinary circumstances that were gut-wrenching and unfolding in real time. Truly horrible...

So the first thing a ton of people do is engage in the performative 'disgust' about the coverage while seemingly moving away from the primary concern of the player's condition. Fury over the camera shots was simply not the thing to focus on in that moment.

Such a response is now commonplace - with every event leading to a heavy dose of anger and disapproval. Nothing, it seems, beats the sweet taste of sanctimony even when there's something better to engage in. Almost as if the player's health became secondary.

It's a strange old world.

It's more complicated than that. Okay, the first few minutes of coverage I could understand. We knew the situation was serious but perhaps not as serious as it turned out to be once it began to unfold.

I myself will be completely honest. I thought he had passed after they started performing CPR on him and his team mates had tears in their eyes and couldn't believe what was happening. At that point, I do believe the coverage should have been cut. I genuinely thought his death was being broadcast to millions around the world in real time. When his wife came onto the pitch sobbing it just became too much and they probably shouldn't have continued showing what they continued showing simply out of respect. Nothing to do with his health being secondary.
Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #84 on: Today at 08:45:05 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:33:08 am
There wasnt anything strange in people getting angry about the coverage as it was a disgrace. Showing a man fighting for his life, his teammates forced to shield him from the intrusion of a roving camera. When medical teams are fighting to save someones life, they should be left to get on with the job with no distractions, we had no right to have a front seat at this particular drama. Am I right in thinking that you are all in favour of them of sticking a camera in his distressed girlfriend/wifes face as well? Being angry at the snoopy way the camera man behaved does not mean that people were not distressed by what was happening to him either. That is a bizarre statement coming from you to be honest.

I doubt thats what hes saying Jill

I think hes commenting more on todays protest culture.

Was telling to note the large majority didnt turn it off
Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #85 on: Today at 09:15:15 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:45:05 am
I doubt thats what hes saying Jill

I think hes commenting more on todays protest culture.

Was telling to note the large majority didnt turn it off
Precisely this.

The 'protest culture' (as you put it) is such an egregious and, frankly, disingenuous sideshow. The overwhelming sense I get from most of these types of reactions, is that they live online and don't really infect people's genuine sensibilities and state of mind in real life - it's for show. You post 'outrage' and then probably stick the kettle on, scroll through Facebook or something equally banal.
Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #86 on: Today at 09:19:47 am
On a positive, Anthony Taylor was magnificent in how he handled it. Incredibly quick to flag medics on and then utterly calm despite what wouldve been stressful.
Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #87 on: Today at 09:38:17 am
Looking more and more like Eriksen will make a healthy recovery but I wonder what his mental state will be at having his career ended so suddenly? Hopefully he will see the positive side of it in that it could be so much worse.
Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #88 on: Today at 09:39:44 am
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:34:52 am
He played 54 games for both clubs in 19/20 and a shit load of Internationals in two years up until now.

What has that got to do with this season?
Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #89 on: Today at 09:41:10 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:15:15 am
Precisely this.

The 'protest culture' (as you put it) is such an egregious and, frankly, disingenuous sideshow. The overwhelming sense I get from most of these types of reactions, is that they live online and don't really infect people's genuine sensibilities and state of mind in real life - it's for show. You post 'outrage' and then probably stick the kettle on, scroll through Facebook or something equally banal.

I agree.

I didn't watch the match, or witness the incident, but read all the posts on here as it was happening.  I kept my feelings to myself in regards to what I thought about most of the posters reactions, as I didn't want to create an issue.

Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #90 on: Today at 09:57:47 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:39:44 am
What has that got to do with this season?

A lot . I've just looked on soccerway and he's been playing around three games a week for over a season and I reckon too many meaningless internationals. Iam not saying that's the reason for what happened last night by the way.
Re: Christian Eriksen
Reply #91 on: Today at 10:05:03 am
