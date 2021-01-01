« previous next »
That was terrifying. Hope he is doing ok.
Miracle workers, the response & treatment was a miracle, 🙏 for a full and speedy recovery Christian.

Finish supporters shouting 'Christian' & the Danes following with 'Eriksen'.
When football unites..❤

https://mobile.twitter.com/MicGWagner/status/1403770674569748481?s=19
Hopefully he makes a full recovery. Godspeed Christian.
Good to hear he is stable. Horrifying moment that.
The next 24 hours will be important I suppose, what a hideous thing to happen to him..

His poor poor wife having to watch on.
Christian Eriksen had a Facetime call with his teammates from the hospital and asked them to play the game tonight, as he feels better now, @sportstudio just reported


Crikey
Hope for a speedy recovery. Top player who I always enjoyed watching.

Also medical workers are so under appreciated. The last year has shown us how critical they are. They deserve top dollar and are the real heroes.
What a rollercoaster of a few hours.

One minute I'm nearly in tears, literally shouting at the telly make him wake up, next thing I'm chuckling like fuck at Chopper calling me a bad divvy.

 ;D


Get proper well very soon Christian lad. YNWA.


He's one of those players who just loves the game and gets on with it, no drama or headlines. Hoping he makes a full recovery and returns to football, in any capacity.
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:12:21 pm
What a rollercoaster of a few hours.

One minute I'm nearly in tears, literally shouting at the telly make him wake up, next thing I'm chuckling like fuck at Chopper calling me a bad divvy.

 ;D


Get proper well very soon Christian lad. YNWA.

 ;D

These threads has been a big help today, cos that was all traumatic.
Willing for the best recovery for him
Peter Moller of the Danish Football Association told Danmarks Radio: "We have been in contact with him [Eriksen] and the players have spoken to Christian. He is doing well and they are playing the match for Christian".

I know i'm flogging a dead horse but nothing from any official Denmark source claims Christain told the players to play the match for him.

Glad he is doing well.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:04:58 pm
Peter Moller of the Danish Football Association told Danmarks Radio: "We have been in contact with him [Eriksen] and the players have spoken to Christian. He is doing well and they are playing the match for Christian".

I know i'm flogging a dead horse but nothing from any official Denmark source claims Christain told the players to play the match for him.

Glad he is doing well.

why is this important to you?

They players wanted to play it apparently once they knew he was doing well.

I was trying to listen to the game on 5 Live, but I think it was Carney on the main comms and she was doing my head in so switched it off about 5 mins before half time. Extremely shocked to then click on the match thread on RAWK about an hour later and read what happened to Eriksen.

Wishing him all the best for a very speedy recovery.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:29:22 pm
;D

These threads has been a big help today, cos that was all traumatic.
Agreed, it was horrible. Was doing similar to John, running in and out of the living room
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:29:38 pm
I was trying to listen to the game on 5 Live, but I think it was Carney on the main comms and she was doing my head in so switched it off about 5 mins before half time. Extremely shocked to then click on the match thread on RAWK about an hour later and read what happened to Eriksen.

Wishing him all the best for a very speedy recovery.

You're lucky. Never, ever go back and re-watch it.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:36:52 pm
You're lucky. Never, ever go back and re-watch it.

I done this. I was lying on the couch half listening to it and heard this looks bad or something along those lines and I thought it was a bad tackle or something. Obviously rewinding back shocked me, it was horrific.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:36:52 pm
You're lucky. Never, ever go back and re-watch it.

Thanks for the advice, I'll make sure I don't.

You just know the Scum on Sunday will have the worst possible picture on its front page tomorrow, same as they did with Foe.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:04:58 pm
Peter Moller of the Danish Football Association told Danmarks Radio: "We have been in contact with him [Eriksen] and the players have spoken to Christian. He is doing well and they are playing the match for Christian".

I know i'm flogging a dead horse but nothing from any official Denmark source claims Christain told the players to play the match for him.

Glad he is doing well.

Do you want a transcript of the call? I'm sure if you wrote to the Danish FA they'd give it to you.
Great news that Christian is OK, but I disagree that the game should have been played just because he said to play it. Im not sure a man whos just had a heart attack and from what the images show quite possibly was dead for a few minutes should be the decider on whether an international game should continue or not. It once again stinks of big wigs more worried about sponsorship fall out than doing the right thing.

Uefa should have said fortunately Christian is stable, and although he did request the game continue, tonight is not the right time to do so, lets revisit it tomorrow.
I highly doubt he dictated to them that they had to play the game.

They had the option to play tomorrow. After discussing with Eriksen, they chose to finish tonight.
Man, I feel sick hearing about Erikson, Im glad I wasnt watching, hope he pulls through. Please pull through Christian.

In Sha Allah
good to hear that he is stable now and will hopefully make a full recovery.

this has been on the cards for a while now though. Players are being absolutely flogged and Jurgen pretty much predicted last season that something like this was going to happen with the way football is being run nowadays and the influence the media have over everything. he was dismissed as a ranter and attacked left, right and centre by the media

was there really a need for this tournament to go ahead this summer. it couldnt go ahead last summer, obviously, due to the pandemic but why did it have to be rescheduled. would have killed to give players a break this once?  they couldnt give a damn about player welfare. as long as the media and coroporate interests are looked after thats all that matter.

i dont know exactly how it was agreed to restart this game today but it looked to me that a player was subbed off after having a heart attack and the game just went on as normal.

Welsh Red to thread, Welsh Red to thread.
Danish Manager said they also had the choice to play at 12pm CET sunday but the Danish players wanted to play today.

Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:47:42 pm
good to hear that he is stable now and will hopefully make a full recovery.

this has been on the cards for a while now though. Players are being absolutely flogged and Jurgen pretty much predicted last season that something like this was going to happen with the way football is being run nowadays and the influence the media have over everything. he was dismissed as a ranter and attacked left, right and centre by the media

was there really a need for this tournament to go ahead this summer. it couldnt go ahead last summer, obviously, due to the pandemic but why did it have to be rescheduled. would have killed to give players a break this once?  they couldnt give a damn about player welfare. as long as the media and coroporate interests are looked after thats all that matter.

i dont know exactly how it was agreed to restart this game today but it looked to me that a player was subbed off after having a heart attack and the game just went on as normal.

There's literally nothing to suggest what happened is connected to the amount of games Eriksen has played this season.

He's played in 34 games for Inter. His lowest number of club games in a season since his first season with Ajax in 2009/10.
Couldn't help being almost in tears and I was jumping up & down for a while after seeing that. Relieved that he has stabilised and he will be in my prayers until he recovers fully.

On one hand, it's an example of how there are things that are more important than football. On the other hand, it's nice to see football uniting the world and people from various countries praying for/wishing him a speedy recovery.
