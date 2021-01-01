Great news that Christian is OK, but I disagree that the game should have been played just because he said to play it. Im not sure a man whos just had a heart attack and from what the images show quite possibly was dead for a few minutes should be the decider on whether an international game should continue or not. It once again stinks of big wigs more worried about sponsorship fall out than doing the right thing.
Uefa should have said fortunately Christian is stable, and although he did request the game continue, tonight is not the right time to do so, lets revisit it tomorrow.