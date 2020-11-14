« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Telescopes  (Read 15993 times)

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,747
  • Truthiness
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #120 on: November 14, 2020, 02:12:32 pm »
Bumpity bump bump.

I'm thinking of getting a telescope for Christmas. I've never had one before, so I'd classify myself as being an enthusiastic beginner. I'd be interested in seeing Jupiter/Saturn and their moons, some casual stargazing etc. Was thinking of a 4-5" reflector, either table top or tripod. I'm on a good area in terms of having little light pollution.
My budget is up to £200, probably a max of 230 if it's including lenses.

Anyone got any suggestions?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,425
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #121 on: November 14, 2020, 04:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on November 14, 2020, 02:12:32 pm
Bumpity bump bump.

I'm thinking of getting a telescope for Christmas. I've never had one before, so I'd classify myself as being an enthusiastic beginner. I'd be interested in seeing Jupiter/Saturn and their moons, some casual stargazing etc. Was thinking of a 4-5" reflector, either table top or tripod. I'm on a good area in terms of having little light pollution.
My budget is up to £200, probably a max of 230 if it's including lenses.

Anyone got any suggestions?

I have got a suggestion.

Don't buy a telescope.

You are much, much better off with good binoculars to start with. You might just about see Jupiter as a bright object and you'll see the moons (which are amazing). Plus you might on a good day just about make out Saturns rings depending on your 'scope - but getting a telescope for those two objects isn't really worth it

(btw the Moon is a cracking object in a telescope)


What I'd suggest is to first see if you've got the mettle to be an enthusiastic beginner. It doesn't occur to you (Well it didn't to me) that to get the telescope out, you need to do some pre-planning, find a spot, get it set up before time, get it weighted down a bit (I used bricks in bin bags) if it's a bit windy. Make sure your spec is good. Make sure streetlights don't get in the way. Make sure your object is actually visible and that trees, fences, houses and the like aren't in the way. Make sure it's actually dark enough and make sure that you know how to use your scope.

------------------------------------

So... don't get a scope.. yet..

Get some GOOD binoculars (Image stabalising ones if you can) - I had a telescope and I had some astronomy binocs which also needed a tripod and my stargazing was limited as half the time I couldn't be arsed with the messing about.

Since then I've got some Canono 18.50 Image Stabalising Binocs which are tremendous. No tripod needed. If I want to go out and look at something then I'm out there in 2 minutes flat and can wander around.


So.. Don't get scope yet.. Start with your eyes. See if you can be arsed being outside in the cold and dark. Start with constellations and planets. Get a free/cheap app on your phone which tells you what is about and even lets you hold it up so you can move to things.

If you enjoy watching with just your eyes and you get into namign the constellations and moving around between them THEN think about getting some binoculars. Compared to your normal vision, binoculars show a wealth of stars that you just couldn't see with the naked eye.

If you spend a year with naked-eye vision and binocs and love it THEN buy a scope.



People buy a telescope often because it sounds dead interesting and exciting seeing the stars and the planets and I do enjoy it - as do many people - but boiling it down, a lot of it is being cold and looking at loads of dots. Once you start to know what those dots are and how to move around them (You'll need that for the price you're paying for a scope - more expensive ones come with computer guided mounts - but not for your price range) then it becomes a whole lot more interesting.


Sorry a bit of a rambling post there but to sum up these are the steps that might work for you

1. Get out in your garden and use your eyes. Do you enjoy looking at stars and finding out what stuff is?
2. Assuming you like being cold and looking at dots, look for a good recommended pair of binoculars (I have actually got four - very low, medium, high and very high magnifications) - the very low ones are better than you might think - you need to be getting your head around moving among them and finding them with your binoculars
3. Assuming you like looking at dots and then you find you like looking at dots through binoculars then you might be in line to think about the scope - these can bring their own challenges -some are the right way up (like binoculars) and some are upside down...


Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #122 on: November 14, 2020, 05:15:58 pm »
I remember an episode of Sky at Night where they said that the most important thing for somebody new is to buy as good of a tripod as you can afford because if you don't it will just be wasted money as you would need to upgrade again when you upgrade your 1st telescope.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,176
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #123 on: November 17, 2020, 06:14:04 pm »
Interested factoid: technically the Galilean Moons are bright enough to be observed with the naked eye - they're just obscured by the brightness of Jupiter. 
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,000
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #124 on: June 22, 2021, 11:15:59 am »
I read some reviews and bought myself a pair of these:

Celestron 71008 SkyMaster 25 x 70 Binocular

Hoping they are good for seeing the night sky.

Comes witha  tripod adapter also, we have one for a Nikon camera so am hoping it's a universal type mounting.
« Last Edit: June 22, 2021, 01:45:32 pm by Phil M »
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,380
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #125 on: August 18, 2021, 02:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on November 14, 2020, 04:29:34 pm
I have got a suggestion.

Don't buy a telescope.

You are much, much better off with good binoculars to start with. You might just about see Jupiter as a bright object and you'll see the moons (which are amazing). Plus you might on a good day just about make out Saturns rings depending on your 'scope - but getting a telescope for those two objects isn't really worth it

(btw the Moon is a cracking object in a telescope)


What I'd suggest is to first see if you've got the mettle to be an enthusiastic beginner. It doesn't occur to you (Well it didn't to me) that to get the telescope out, you need to do some pre-planning, find a spot, get it set up before time, get it weighted down a bit (I used bricks in bin bags) if it's a bit windy. Make sure your spec is good. Make sure streetlights don't get in the way. Make sure your object is actually visible and that trees, fences, houses and the like aren't in the way. Make sure it's actually dark enough and make sure that you know how to use your scope.

------------------------------------

So... don't get a scope.. yet..

Get some GOOD binoculars (Image stabalising ones if you can) - I had a telescope and I had some astronomy binocs which also needed a tripod and my stargazing was limited as half the time I couldn't be arsed with the messing about.

Since then I've got some Canono 18.50 Image Stabalising Binocs which are tremendous. No tripod needed. If I want to go out and look at something then I'm out there in 2 minutes flat and can wander around.


So.. Don't get scope yet.. Start with your eyes. See if you can be arsed being outside in the cold and dark. Start with constellations and planets. Get a free/cheap app on your phone which tells you what is about and even lets you hold it up so you can move to things.

If you enjoy watching with just your eyes and you get into namign the constellations and moving around between them THEN think about getting some binoculars. Compared to your normal vision, binoculars show a wealth of stars that you just couldn't see with the naked eye.

If you spend a year with naked-eye vision and binocs and love it THEN buy a scope.



People buy a telescope often because it sounds dead interesting and exciting seeing the stars and the planets and I do enjoy it - as do many people - but boiling it down, a lot of it is being cold and looking at loads of dots. Once you start to know what those dots are and how to move around them (You'll need that for the price you're paying for a scope - more expensive ones come with computer guided mounts - but not for your price range) then it becomes a whole lot more interesting.


Sorry a bit of a rambling post there but to sum up these are the steps that might work for you

1. Get out in your garden and use your eyes. Do you enjoy looking at stars and finding out what stuff is?
2. Assuming you like being cold and looking at dots, look for a good recommended pair of binoculars (I have actually got four - very low, medium, high and very high magnifications) - the very low ones are better than you might think - you need to be getting your head around moving among them and finding them with your binoculars
3. Assuming you like looking at dots and then you find you like looking at dots through binoculars then you might be in line to think about the scope - these can bring their own challenges -some are the right way up (like binoculars) and some are upside down...

been tempted to buy a telescope for years but this is an interesting idea getting binoculars. the ones you bought seem to be like £1200!? does that not mean your beginner telescopes are massively cheaper? or is this just one you've upgraded to?

wanted to take pictures but assuming there's no solution for that with binoculars  ;D
« Last Edit: August 18, 2021, 02:38:27 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,425
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #126 on: August 22, 2021, 10:45:16 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August 18, 2021, 02:36:46 pm
been tempted to buy a telescope for years but this is an interesting idea getting binoculars. the ones you bought seem to be like £1200!? does that not mean your beginner telescopes are massively cheaper? or is this just one you've upgraded to?

wanted to take pictures but assuming there's no solution for that with binoculars  ;D

I waited years before getting the Canons and yeah they were pretty expensive.

You can get decent smaller binocs for maybe £50

If you wanted one with a tripod and a camera mount, then you might want to consider this £165 from Amazon

Gosky Titan 20x80 Astronomy Binoculars, Giant Binocular with Braced-in Tripod Adapter,Carrying Case,Protective Shield,and Digiscoping Phone Adapter -for Bird Watching Sightseeing Shooting Star Gazing

Or this for £110

ESSLNB Astronomy Binoculars 13-39X70 Zoom Binoculars for Stargazing with Phone Adapter Tripod Adapter and Case for Stargazing Terrestrial Viewing Hunting

(You need to buy a tripod with that)



The most difficult thing with a tripod is looking up as they aren't usually tall enough (They I have some extra talls ones) - but if you're looking straight up then I can recommend a sunbed or something so you can rest your arms and stargaze.

You can also consider a camping chair that you can scoot down in and rest your arms.

There are plenty of options out there if you have a look around. But I'd probably start off with cheaper ones and see how you get on.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,380
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #127 on: August 23, 2021, 01:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 22, 2021, 10:45:16 pm
I waited years before getting the Canons and yeah they were pretty expensive.

You can get decent smaller binocs for maybe £50

If you wanted one with a tripod and a camera mount, then you might want to consider this £165 from Amazon

Gosky Titan 20x80 Astronomy Binoculars, Giant Binocular with Braced-in Tripod Adapter,Carrying Case,Protective Shield,and Digiscoping Phone Adapter -for Bird Watching Sightseeing Shooting Star Gazing

Or this for £110

ESSLNB Astronomy Binoculars 13-39X70 Zoom Binoculars for Stargazing with Phone Adapter Tripod Adapter and Case for Stargazing Terrestrial Viewing Hunting

(You need to buy a tripod with that)



The most difficult thing with a tripod is looking up as they aren't usually tall enough (They I have some extra talls ones) - but if you're looking straight up then I can recommend a sunbed or something so you can rest your arms and stargaze.

You can also consider a camping chair that you can scoot down in and rest your arms.

There are plenty of options out there if you have a look around. But I'd probably start off with cheaper ones and see how you get on.

thank you, i ended up getting something in the £150 range. in the meantime i'm going to also keep an eye on Gumtree as there's been a few very cheap listings for things usually worth £1000-ish (maybe they all fell off a lorry...)
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,425
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #128 on: August 23, 2021, 04:48:26 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on August 23, 2021, 01:15:35 pm
thank you, i ended up getting something in the £150 range. in the meantime i'm going to also keep an eye on Gumtree as there's been a few very cheap listings for things usually worth £1000-ish (maybe they all fell off a lorry...)

Nice one enjoy!

If you're interested in something that can keep your interest going then a subscription to Slooh is an amazing experience and they have regular events and Star Parties, plus you can look at their range of telescopes in South America and the Canaries.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #129 on: August 23, 2021, 04:55:24 pm »
Maybe look at fishing chairs,fox are the best but they're all made for comfort and recline all the way back.
« Last Edit: August 23, 2021, 09:28:45 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,425
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #130 on: August 23, 2021, 09:24:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 23, 2021, 04:55:24 pm
Maybe look at fishing chairs,fix are the best but they're all made for comfort and recline all the way back.

Yep great shout.

We just happen to have a couple of sun beds and I go camping, so have a nice camping chair as well, but fishing chairs would also be excellent.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #131 on: August 23, 2021, 09:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 23, 2021, 09:24:16 pm
Yep great shout.

We just happen to have a couple of sun beds and I go camping, so have a nice camping chair as well, but fishing chairs would also be excellent.

My post should've said Fox not fix  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,380
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #132 on: September 8, 2021, 09:56:09 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on August 23, 2021, 04:48:26 pm
Nice one enjoy!

If you're interested in something that can keep your interest going then a subscription to Slooh is an amazing experience and they have regular events and Star Parties, plus you can look at their range of telescopes in South America and the Canaries.

wow, this Slooh thing is very cool. thank you.

still trying to find a decent iPhone app, all the ones i've found seem a bit gimmicky rather than accurate
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,319
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #133 on: March 21, 2022, 07:49:04 pm »
Quick question. Everyone's going on about refractors and reflectors and even binoculars (which I totally agree with). Why no mention of catadioptrics?ppose

Mind you. I suppose, the Celestrons referred to are catadioptrics I imagine.
« Last Edit: March 21, 2022, 09:02:42 pm by Dr. Beaker »
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,425
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #134 on: March 21, 2022, 09:08:59 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on September  8, 2021, 09:56:09 am
wow, this Slooh thing is very cool. thank you.

still trying to find a decent iPhone app, all the ones i've found seem a bit gimmicky rather than accurate

Slooh is amazing isn't it?

Love the idea that you can borrow their telescopes and take pictures of anything you want.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,425
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #135 on: March 21, 2022, 09:14:57 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 21, 2022, 07:49:04 pm
Quick question. Everyone's going on about refractors and reflectors and even binoculars (which I totally agree with). Why no mention of catadioptrics?ppose

Mind you. I suppose, the Celestrons referred to are catadioptrics I imagine.

I've never used one, but aren't they a alot trickier to use and maintain than a reflector/refractor?

Actually scratch that - I did a bit more digging and I have heard of them, but they are known as the following;

Schmidt-Cassegrain: This telescope consists of a short tube, spherical primary mirror, full-aperture corrector lens, and a convex secondary mirror. The image is formed behind the primary mirror while the secondary mirror reflects light. The image location is why this telescope is classified as a Cassegrain telescope.

Maksutov-Cassegrain: The Maksutov-Cassegrain features a short tube, spherical concave primary mirror, full-aperture corrector lens, and convex secondary mirror. The corrector lens is made from a weak negative meniscus lens. The image is formed behind the primary mirror.

Schmidt-Astrograph: this telescope is made of mirrors and accessory lenses. Unlike the previous two telescopes, this scope often lacks a full-aperture corrector lens, though you can purchase a modified Schmidt-Astrograph.

Schmidt-Newtonian: This telescope is a cross between a Newtonian telescope and a Schmidt-Cassegrain. This telescope differs from the Schmidt-Cassegrain in that the image is formed on the side of the tube



When I was using telescopes, I was looking at one of these ( https://www.meadeuk.com/Meade-ETX125-Observer.html ) but looks like they don't make them any more

They are pretty heavy and a serious piece of kit.

But you can get a second hand one from Ebay for around £250
« Last Edit: March 21, 2022, 09:20:24 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,319
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #136 on: March 21, 2022, 11:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 21, 2022, 09:14:57 pm
I've never used one, but aren't they a alot trickier to use and maintain than a reflector/refractor?

Actually scratch that - I did a bit more digging and I have heard of them, but they are known as the following;

Schmidt-Cassegrain: This telescope consists of a short tube, spherical primary mirror, full-aperture corrector lens, and a convex secondary mirror. The image is formed behind the primary mirror while the secondary mirror reflects light. The image location is why this telescope is classified as a Cassegrain telescope.

Maksutov-Cassegrain: The Maksutov-Cassegrain features a short tube, spherical concave primary mirror, full-aperture corrector lens, and convex secondary mirror. The corrector lens is made from a weak negative meniscus lens. The image is formed behind the primary mirror.

Schmidt-Astrograph: this telescope is made of mirrors and accessory lenses. Unlike the previous two telescopes, this scope often lacks a full-aperture corrector lens, though you can purchase a modified Schmidt-Astrograph.

Schmidt-Newtonian: This telescope is a cross between a Newtonian telescope and a Schmidt-Cassegrain. This telescope differs from the Schmidt-Cassegrain in that the image is formed on the side of the tube



When I was using telescopes, I was looking at one of these ( https://www.meadeuk.com/Meade-ETX125-Observer.html ) but looks like they don't make them any more

They are pretty heavy and a serious piece of kit.

But you can get a second hand one from Ebay for around £250
I've always been happy with bins but entertained the idea that when I retire and have more time on my hands, I'd get myself a serious telescope. Well I've now retired, and been the beneficiary of a very generous leaving collection. This has gone straight in the telescope fund. A Schmidt Cassegrain will soon be winging its way over! Wifey loves photography so there is a whole new episode opening up here - and, no doubt, loads more questions heading your way Andy.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,425
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #137 on: March 22, 2022, 01:25:10 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 21, 2022, 11:01:01 pm
I've always been happy with bins but entertained the idea that when I retire and have more time on my hands, I'd get myself a serious telescope. Well I've now retired, and been the beneficiary of a very generous leaving collection. This has gone straight in the telescope fund. A Schmidt Cassegrain will soon be winging its way over! Wifey loves photography so there is a whole new episode opening up here - and, no doubt, loads more questions heading your way Andy.

That one is especially good for photography as it diverts the light straight out the back (not an angle) and you can get a camera attachment for it that works really well

These are some photos from one









Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,319
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #138 on: March 22, 2022, 08:34:44 am »
Knowing us we'll take one of the horse head nebula and we'll miss the head off. They are superb photos though. It is amazing though as you say, how we can all get so caught up in little white dots on a black background. I'll never forget the first time I saw the moon's of Jupiter on me bins all those years ago, I was half way between crying, and wanting to run around the neighbourhood telling everyone. It's just one of those things isn't it, you either get it or you don't, and funnily enough I think most people do. After all its what we all used to do before we got properly domesticated and invented things like tv and pollution. Sitting there, with just the naked eye, but they knew about the 'wanderers', or the planet's as we call them.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,425
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #139 on: March 22, 2022, 09:46:10 am »
Pollux (from Slooh) I took last night :)

Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,425
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #140 on: March 22, 2022, 10:02:09 am »
If there is any object that any of you would like to get Slooh to look at, pop it in here and if it's do-able then I'll get a shot of it (Some shots are dependant on the time of year and other effects)

They have two sets of telescopes  - some in the Canary Islands and some in South America
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,425
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #141 on: March 22, 2022, 10:04:18 am »
This is the Lagoon Nebula I took a few months back

Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,425
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #142 on: March 22, 2022, 10:07:19 am »
And the Dumbell Nebula (Also from a few months back)

Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,425
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 01:25:57 pm »
Castor last night

Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,425
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Telescopes
« Reply #144 on: Today at 07:22:38 am »
NGC2362

Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 