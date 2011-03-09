Oldcold & Joe Blackburn from The Hit TV Show ''I Can't Stop Eating'' - Alright Sweetheart See Ye On Satdurr!! (The Cock n Bollocks Grange Hill Mix) ft Scooby Doo,Chaz Smash of Madness,John Inman,Pam Doove,some nutters from The Hit TV Show ''I Cant Stop Eating'',and George Formby!



<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/DeX6_cIlsIw&" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/DeX6_cIlsIw&</a>



The Lyrics for anyone to sing along to.....



Oldcold ''This is ye boy Oldcold''

Nutter from House ( KURP MER OUTTA IT!!)

Oldcold ''Gettin' spanked yeah!!''

John Inman ''IM FREE!!''

Joe Blackburn ''Who ye going out with?''

Nutter from House ( KURP MER OUTTA IT!!)

Oldcold ''A loving man!!!''

Pam Doove ''EX SKEWED BEEF!!!''

Oldcold ''How about cave explorer?''

Nutter from House ( KURP MER OUTTA IT!!)

Scooby Doo ''RINGER RIN RY RUTT'

John Inman ''IM FREE!!''

Joe Blackburn ''ALRITE SWEETHEART,SEE YE ON SATDURR!!''

Nutter from House ( KURP MER OUTTA IT!!)

George Formby ''Turned out nice again 'asn't it?!''



Oldcold ''Gettin' spanked yeah!!''

Nutter from House ( KURP MER OUTTA IT!!)

Oldcold ''COCK N BOLLOCKS!!''

Oldcold ''Love the man!! Like I do!!''

John Inman ''IM FREE!!''

Joe Blackburn ''Who ye going out with?''

Nutter from House ( KURP MER OUTTA IT!!)

Oldcold ''Deep shit right here!!''

Pam Doove ''EX SKEWED BEEF!!!''

Oldcold ''Gettin' spanked yeah!!''

Nutter from House ( KURP MER OUTTA IT!!)

Oldcold ''COCK N BOLLOCKS!!''

Chaz Smash ''THE NUTTIEST SOUND AROUND!!''

John Inman ''IM FREE!!''

Joe Blackburn ''ALRITE SWEETHEART,SEE YE ON SATDURR!!''

Nutter from House ( KURP MER OUTTA IT!!)

Nutter off show ''WHOS AS BESSS PEAS AT DA MOMENT!!''