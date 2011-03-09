« previous next »
RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread

Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
November 1, 2012, 01:02:43 am
You are shitting me? He's come back for more? :o
Head above the parapet and all that.....
Capon...do your worst/best
Cock and bollox...
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
November 1, 2012, 01:15:31 am
The merciless piss-taking in this thread is tremendous.

Capon. You're off yer fucking head. But I love yer. :D
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
November 1, 2012, 08:16:42 am
Fuck it will you all stop it,This thread is cheering me up and I want to be miserable...
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
August 4, 2013, 10:03:15 pm
Oldcold & Joe Blackburn from The Hit TV Show ''I Can't Stop Eating'' - Alright Sweetheart See Ye On Satdurr!! (The Cock n Bollocks Grange Hill Mix) ft Scooby Doo,Chaz Smash of Madness,John Inman,Pam Doove,some nutters from The Hit TV Show ''I Cant Stop Eating'',and George Formby!

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/DeX6_cIlsIw&amp;" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/DeX6_cIlsIw&amp;</a>

The Lyrics for anyone to sing along to.....

Oldcold ''This is ye boy Oldcold''
Nutter from House ( KURP MER OUTTA IT!!)
Oldcold ''Gettin' spanked yeah!!''
John Inman ''IM FREE!!''
Joe Blackburn ''Who ye going out with?''
Nutter from House ( KURP MER OUTTA IT!!)
Oldcold ''A loving man!!!''
Pam Doove ''EX SKEWED BEEF!!!''
Oldcold ''How about cave explorer?''
Nutter from House ( KURP MER OUTTA IT!!)
Scooby Doo ''RINGER RIN RY RUTT'
John Inman ''IM FREE!!''
Joe Blackburn ''ALRITE SWEETHEART,SEE YE ON SATDURR!!''
Nutter from House ( KURP MER OUTTA IT!!)
George Formby ''Turned out nice again 'asn't it?!''

Oldcold ''Gettin' spanked yeah!!''
Nutter from House ( KURP MER OUTTA IT!!)
Oldcold ''COCK N BOLLOCKS!!''
Oldcold ''Love the man!! Like I do!!''
John Inman ''IM FREE!!''
Joe Blackburn ''Who ye going out with?''
Nutter from House ( KURP MER OUTTA IT!!)
Oldcold ''Deep shit right here!!''
Pam Doove ''EX SKEWED BEEF!!!''
Oldcold ''Gettin' spanked yeah!!''
Nutter from House ( KURP MER OUTTA IT!!)
Oldcold ''COCK N BOLLOCKS!!''
Chaz Smash ''THE NUTTIEST SOUND AROUND!!''
John Inman ''IM FREE!!''
Joe Blackburn ''ALRITE SWEETHEART,SEE YE ON SATDURR!!''
Nutter from House ( KURP MER OUTTA IT!!)
Nutter off show ''WHOS AS BESSS PEAS AT DA MOMENT!!''
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
August 4, 2013, 10:09:28 pm
In bulk. :lmao
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
August 4, 2013, 10:12:34 pm
Thats fucking brilliant.
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
August 4, 2013, 10:52:21 pm
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
August 5, 2013, 06:00:03 am
:lmao
Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
August 5, 2013, 05:27:32 pm
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
August 5, 2013, 09:47:18 pm
haha Capon thats one of my favourites
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
August 5, 2013, 09:52:44 pm
Another excellent piece, Capon.
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
June 16, 2014, 01:46:24 pm
Was looking for more SkrtelPower (OldCold) vids, as they give me a fucking good laugh, did a Google search and found this:

http://www.pof.com/member51676373.htm

Special mention for these:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ywtEglxtZw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSzoPsRRkIU

:lmao

Apologies to the mods if this goes against any rules.
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
June 16, 2014, 03:25:04 pm
Quote from: AnfieldIron on June 16, 2014, 01:46:24 pm
Was looking for more SkrtelPower (OldCold) vids, as they give me a fucking good laugh, did a Google search and found this:

http://www.pof.com/member51676373.htm
"Physically Dominant Sweetheart". Sounding a bit I need to use a thesaurus there.

Could have at least dressed his bed as well

[Edit] Very nice autocorrect ;D
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
June 16, 2014, 03:48:54 pm
Quote from: AnfieldIron on June 16, 2014, 01:46:24 pm
Was looking for more SkrtelPower (OldCold) vids, as they give me a fucking good laugh, did a Google search and found this:

http://www.pof.com/member51676373.htm

Special mention for these:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ywtEglxtZw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSzoPsRRkIU

:lmao

Apologies to the mods if this goes against any rules.

Brilliant. Ive only seen the piss take vids, never seen his youtube cock and bollocks...sooooo funny. Sounds like Stephen Merchant.
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
June 16, 2014, 04:05:56 pm
Forgot to add. What A fucking bellend, hahahahaha. Represent.
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
January 8, 2015, 06:58:36 am
This thread is far too brilliant not to be bumped  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

That POF profile is champion wonder how many messages he gets on there hahaha
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
January 8, 2015, 10:19:21 am
Quote from: gwalk on January  8, 2015, 06:58:36 am
This thread is far too brilliant not to be bumped  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

That POF profile is champion wonder how many messages he gets on there hahaha


Profession
Don Daddy at Lidl

:lmao What a weapon.
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
November 19, 2016, 04:56:44 pm
Quote from: Capon Debasting #SAUSAGES on November  3, 2011, 11:14:36 pm
New'n

RAWK - OldCold Fights - (Cock n Bollocks Blue Oyster Bar Mix) Ft John Inman as Mr Humphries
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/l8UacgNUgg4?version=3&amp;" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/l8UacgNUgg4?version=3&amp;</a>

Heres the lyrics to sing along to

'OC.OldCold.Gettin' Spanked Yeah...
OC.OldCold...This is me.This is real..
..Thats the reason...I try to make...Cock n Bollocks...
..Feel like..Cave explorer......
.....
...How is that bad?..........

Cock....thats great that...bollocks...Kinky..
OldCold aint going nowhere man..
..Love you long time...
Fucking you..Thats great that..Cock.Kinky.Bollocks
This is me.This is real..'

Yeah (Yeah Yeah)
Yeah (Yeah).........
Yeah (Yeah Yeah)
Yeah (Yeah).........
Yeah (Yeah Yeah)
Yeah (Yeah).........
Yeah (Yeah Yeah)
Yeah (Yeah).........

WORLD EXCLUSIVE!!

OFFICIAL VIDEO RELEASE!!

Oldcold ft The Village People - Cock & Bollock's (Blue Oyster Bar Mix) (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/y1BYbkbf4Ls" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/y1BYbkbf4Ls</a>
« Last Edit: November 19, 2016, 05:31:12 pm by Capon Debasting #SAUSAGES »
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
November 19, 2016, 09:37:09 pm
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
November 19, 2016, 10:05:09 pm
Like it but nothing tops the original.
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
November 19, 2016, 10:13:27 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on November 19, 2016, 10:05:09 pm
Like it but nothing tops the original.
Fuckin hell Nina Myskow,leave it out.I made a cartoon for this though.No pleasin some people

Ye harsh bastard ;D
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
November 19, 2016, 10:13:49 pm
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
May 19, 2020, 05:06:33 pm
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
May 19, 2020, 05:08:36 pm
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
May 19, 2020, 08:25:37 pm
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
May 21, 2020, 11:31:36 am
This thread, wonder what OldCold is upto now? He got ripped to shreds on here.
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
September 24, 2021, 04:56:09 pm
Awww Just had a lovely trip down memory lane reading this thread. Names ya dont see anymore or ones who are still aboot but dont post as much. Was lovely seeing everyone coming together for the LOLZ  ;D
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
Yesterday at 11:26:37 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on September 24, 2021, 04:56:09 pm
Awww Just had a lovely trip down memory lane reading this thread. Names ya dont see anymore or ones who are still aboot but dont post as much. Was lovely seeing everyone coming together for the LOLZ  ;D

Indeed. So many names! Cock 'n Bollocks still one of the great tunes post 2000 ;D
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U4oOIjVQgi4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U4oOIjVQgi4</a>
Re: RAWK - Oldcold Fights + The Remixes - All Under One Roof Thread
Today at 06:46:19 am
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 11:26:37 pm
Indeed. So many names! Cock 'n Bollocks still one of the great tunes post 2000 ;D
Haha ;D
