Topic: Top Boy

redwillow

Re: Top Boy
March 24, 2022, 03:24:25 pm
Really good - ending even better
afc turkish

Re: Top Boy
March 24, 2022, 04:12:53 pm
Quote from: redwillow on March 24, 2022, 03:24:25 pm
Really good - ending even better

Watched the first seven, the intensity of the Curtis scenes is off the scale.

Sort of dreading episode 8... :D
AndyMuller

Re: Top Boy
March 27, 2022, 08:12:48 pm
Enjoying the latest season, Kano/Sully remains the standout as always.

This show has to have set a record for the amount of teeth sucking in a tv show though.
moondog

Re: Top Boy
March 27, 2022, 10:41:32 pm
(Kisses Teeth) that was an excellent series, say nuttin innit.
Henry Gale

Re: Top Boy
March 28, 2022, 02:08:31 pm
Finished it over the weekend and loved it! Some things that stood out were Sully again stole the show, Curtis was a great addition and played a brilliant role. It was clever how he never actually hit his partner but the abuse was still very much there! Loved the scene on the balcony with Dushane and Sully, I was getting Avon and Stringer vibes from their balcony chat in the Wire  ;D

Only gripe and it's a very minor one was some of the accents were way off, Mainly the supporting cast but the slang were a bit off.
killer-heels

Re: Top Boy
March 28, 2022, 02:24:39 pm
It will never return to the rather rough around the edges show it was in season one and two where it was on terrestrial TV but it was still really good and shows how you can add hollywood gloss to a series without it becoming over stylised (take note, Peaky Blinders).
Elzar

Re: Top Boy
March 28, 2022, 02:24:58 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on March 28, 2022, 02:08:31 pm
Finished it over the weekend and loved it! Some things that stood out were Sully again stole the show, Curtis was a great addition and played a brilliant role. It was clever how he never actually hit his partner but the abuse was still very much there! Loved the scene on the balcony with Dushane and Sully, I was getting Avon and Stringer vibes from their balcony chat in the Wire  ;D



Spoiler
Curtis' role was a real brilliant way of showing how abuse doesn't have to be physical. So much of this series felt it was pushing messages on social issues, and it was all done so well while still trying to keep the Top Boy story going. Sully was the show stealer again, incredible to think how little acting Kano has done, yet still puts such a convincing performance in every series. I saw some criticism of the end around, so feared coming in here but nice to see many liked it.

 Sully had so much reason to do what he did, both with his past character being fairly unpredictable with what he does, and also the actual thinking he would have had in doing it. I loved the subtle look at Stef, showing a momentary thought of his constant references of family being so important, before flipping back to the ruthlessness he has always shown
Elzar

Re: Top Boy
March 28, 2022, 02:30:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on March 28, 2022, 02:24:39 pm
It will never return to the rather rough around the edges show it was in season one and two where it was on terrestrial TV but it was still really good and shows how you can add hollywood gloss to a series without it becoming over stylised (take note, Peaky Blinders).

Agree, the original 2 series either had to be left alone, or taken in a direction where we would see some slightly over the top scenes (Peckham as an example), but they did it in a good way.

AndyMuller

Re: Top Boy
Yesterday at 08:49:27 am
Finished it last night, really good. The ending was boss and Sully is a bad man ye get me?
Crosby Nick

Re: Top Boy
Yesterday at 08:55:32 am
Halfway through it now (presume theres 10 episodes again) and I love the way all the storylines are built up slowly. Really good so far.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Top Boy
Yesterday at 08:56:40 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:55:32 am
Halfway through it now (presume theres 10 episodes again) and I love the way all the storylines are built up slowly. Really good so far.

8!
killer-heels

Re: Top Boy
Yesterday at 08:58:01 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:49:27 am
Finished it last night, really good. The ending was boss and Sully is a bad man ye get me?

Sully is amazing.

Spoiler
Despite him killing off an amazing character in Jamie, you can still not hate Sully.
[close]
AndyMuller

Re: Top Boy
Yesterday at 09:06:13 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:58:01 am
Sully is amazing.

Spoiler
Despite him killing off an amazing character in Jamie, you can still not hate Sully.
[close]

So true. Interested to see where they go in the next season, Deshane must be feeling the pressure.
Crosby Nick

Re: Top Boy
Yesterday at 09:23:29 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:56:40 am
8!

Oof, thanks for the tip off! Id be annoyed to get to the end of episode 8 wondering where they go next and then discover its finished!
Elzar

Re: Top Boy
Yesterday at 09:41:21 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:06:13 am
So true. Interested to see where they go in the next season, Deshane must be feeling the pressure.

Spoiler
A logical long term follow on would see the next series showing the evolution of Stef as he decides he wants some sort of revenge - Then have that run alongside Dushane and Sully going separate ways while also trying to leave the set up for Jaq to run fully. Dushane will no doubt be getting into a legit business world, but have to keep coming back into it to sort things out.

Also think Tia will become a bigger character in the next series.

The good thing about Top Boy though is that it never seems to go the way you expect :D
[close]
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Top Boy
Yesterday at 09:44:08 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:23:29 am
Oof, thanks for the tip off! Id be annoyed to get to the end of episode 8 wondering where they go next and then discover its finished!

Ha trust me, the ending is very much the ending, there would have been no doubts!
Crosby Nick

Re: Top Boy
Yesterday at 09:54:27 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:44:08 am
Ha trust me, the ending is very much the ending, there would have been no doubts!

redwillow

Re: Top Boy
Yesterday at 10:24:42 am
Next season confirmed to start filming in the summer
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Top Boy
Today at 02:03:38 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:58:01 am
Sully is amazing.

Spoiler
Despite him killing off an amazing character in Jamie, you can still not hate Sully.
[close]

I do.

Spoiler
Hate is pushing it because Kano plays him well, but I don't get the love for Sully at all. He cried about Dushane stitching Jamie and his brothers up, even though Dushane got them out of trouble...then proceeds to kill Jamie against Dushane's wishes. Erm, inflicting brief jail time to establish dominance, or committong murder. I think I know which is more evil and worthy of having a cob on about.

This being after he punches Dushane, who later bails him out for the umpteenth time. Wasteman should have been left, really.
[close]
