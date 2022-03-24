A logical long term follow on would see the next series showing the evolution of Stef as he decides he wants some sort of revenge - Then have that run alongside Dushane and Sully going separate ways while also trying to leave the set up for Jaq to run fully. Dushane will no doubt be getting into a legit business world, but have to keep coming back into it to sort things out.
Also think Tia will become a bigger character in the next series.
The good thing about Top Boy though is that it never seems to go the way you expect