Spoiler

Curtis' role was a real brilliant way of showing how abuse doesn't have to be physical. So much of this series felt it was pushing messages on social issues, and it was all done so well while still trying to keep the Top Boy story going. Sully was the show stealer again, incredible to think how little acting Kano has done, yet still puts such a convincing performance in every series. I saw some criticism of the end around, so feared coming in here but nice to see many liked it.



Sully had so much reason to do what he did, both with his past character being fairly unpredictable with what he does, and also the actual thinking he would have had in doing it. I loved the subtle look at Stef, showing a momentary thought of his constant references of family being so important, before flipping back to the ruthlessness he has always shown

