Didn't know that website, but it looks rather dodgy. At the end of the day, all it seems to do is trying to compare your system specs to the official recommended/minimum system requirements, which is not really useful.



With the rig you've posted in this thread, you should have zero issues running any games these days especially playing on a 1080p display. But even higher resolutions like 1440p or even 4K will be easily playable with the right settings. Most of the time, the game will even pick them for you and you can adjust them to your liking (and maybe try if it's still playable with higher settings). Just make sure your system in general is up-to-date like having the latest GPU drivers, windows updates and stuff. You also don't need special websites or programmes for that. Windows and that NVIDIA-programme that comes with the GPU driver will handle that.



Hardware is a big topic these days, but a lot of that comes from companies trying to sell people their newest gear. When I was getting into (modern) gaming 25 years ago, I think it was much more common to not be able to play games due to your hardware not being good enough. These days you can do a lot with hardware, that is few years old. So, you don't need to worry about the PC you've posted in this thread not being able to run games.