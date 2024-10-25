I decided to start looking into building a gaming PC for the first time in a long while (still on a 1080 with an i7 7700k) and the prices are startling. I don't upgrade frequently so I was happy to get something close to the best out there but the price quickly rocketed north of £3000 even without monitors and accessories.



It always feels like there's something new coming to wait for too, the latest AMD CPU's just dropped (with Intel seemingly shitting the bed) but now the 50 series Nvidia cards are just around the corner, assuming they don't sell out immediately.



I finally upgraded from my i7-7700k earlier this year (only had a 1070) and I had to stick to a 4070 Super to keep the total cost below £2500 without buying a new PSU, monitor and some case fans (I think, I didn't buy it all in one go). It's been fine though even though I stuck with Intel (much to the internet's disagreement). If I keep this PC going as long as my old one then it'll get me past 2030 and who knows what the landscape will look like then.You're right that there's always news and rumours about the next gen, but firstly: as that is always the case you can end up just putting off building something over and over again. And secondly: Last few years as I've been researching components, I've come across a lot of negativity in reviews (for both my CPU and GPU) that they aren't now offering meaningful upgrades over the immediate preceding generation, and that it's not worth buying an RTX 40 series if you're happy with your 30 series etc.Upshot is that you can wait for the 50 series or whatever, but might find the exact same thing - reviewers banging on that all the cards are bad value because they aren't a good enough upgrade over their predecessors. There's no way to know if it will be worth the wait.