Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3720 on: October 25, 2024, 03:59:29 pm »
Intel with another bust launch with Arrow Lake.

It is a saver with reduction in power consumption but the rest loses out to AMD and even the current generation of Intel CPU's.

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3721 on: November 21, 2024, 02:11:49 am »
Anybody tried lossless scaling? It's paid software on Steam that allows frame gen and various scaling options such as FSR3 and DLSS. I've just downloaded and installed the latest version. I've downloaded the *free version* but will defo be buying it though. I've only used the frame gen option so far and only tried it on two games, but I'm really impressed so far. Ghost Recon Wildlands maxed out I've gone from around 35 FPS to 110, with no artifacts that I've noticed, close to zero lag and no adverse effects on the UI,  unlike many other FSR3 mods.  Roughly the same with Assassin's Creed.  If anybody wants to try it I'll PM you a link.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3722 on: November 22, 2024, 10:23:24 am »
Think I seen it pop up on my steam pages a while back but dismissed as another gimmick.

Sounds great, wonder if I can max out settings on MSFS24 :D
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3723 on: November 23, 2024, 02:01:35 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on November 22, 2024, 10:23:24 am
Think I seen it pop up on my steam pages a while back but dismissed as another gimmick.

Sounds great, wonder if I can max out settings on MSFS24 :D

I've done a bit more testing. Still only used frame gen, not upscaling but.... It needs around 50 FPS as a base for me in some games to avoid ghosting, but others seem ok at a lower base FPS. One cool thing is that you can stack it with other frame gen. I've been playing Forbidden West and using it alongside the games in-built FSR3 frame gen and it works perfectly. You can also use it for movies/tv shows. That's not what I got it for, but I've been re-watching Dexter using 2X frame gen and the difference is startling. I know that you're joking about MSFS24, but here's a demo. As you can see, there's some bad ghosting on the wings when the base FPS is so horribly low, but you get the basic idea:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YFiMW4dMtI0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YFiMW4dMtI0</a>


Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3724 on: November 23, 2024, 01:38:09 pm »
I decided to start looking into building a gaming PC for the first time in a long while (still on a 1080 with an i7 7700k) and the prices are startling. I don't upgrade frequently so I was happy to get something close to the best out there but the price quickly rocketed north of £3000 even without monitors and accessories.

It always feels like there's something new coming to wait for too, the latest AMD CPU's just dropped (with Intel seemingly shitting the bed) but now the 50 series Nvidia cards are just around the corner, assuming they don't sell out immediately.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3725 on: November 24, 2024, 07:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 23, 2024, 01:38:09 pm
I decided to start looking into building a gaming PC for the first time in a long while (still on a 1080 with an i7 7700k) and the prices are startling. I don't upgrade frequently so I was happy to get something close to the best out there but the price quickly rocketed north of £3000 even without monitors and accessories.

It always feels like there's something new coming to wait for too, the latest AMD CPU's just dropped (with Intel seemingly shitting the bed) but now the 50 series Nvidia cards are just around the corner, assuming they don't sell out immediately.

I finally upgraded from my i7-7700k earlier this year (only had a 1070) and I had to stick to a 4070 Super to keep the total cost below £2500 without buying a new PSU, monitor and some case fans (I think, I didn't buy it all in one go). It's been fine though even though I stuck with Intel (much to the internet's disagreement). If I keep this PC going as long as my old one then it'll get me past 2030 and who knows what the landscape will look like then.

You're right that there's always news and rumours about the next gen, but firstly: as that is always the case you can end up just putting off building something over and over again. And secondly: Last few years as I've been researching components, I've come across a lot of negativity in reviews (for both my CPU and GPU) that they aren't now offering meaningful upgrades over the immediate preceding generation, and that it's not worth buying an RTX 40 series if you're happy with your 30 series etc.

Upshot is that you can wait for the 50 series or whatever, but might find the exact same thing - reviewers banging on that all the cards are bad value because they aren't a good enough upgrade over their predecessors. There's no way to know if it will be worth the wait.

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3726 on: November 24, 2024, 10:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on November 24, 2024, 07:19:04 pm
I finally upgraded from my i7-7700k earlier this year (only had a 1070) and I had to stick to a 4070 Super to keep the total cost below £2500 without buying a new PSU, monitor and some case fans (I think, I didn't buy it all in one go). It's been fine though even though I stuck with Intel (much to the internet's disagreement). If I keep this PC going as long as my old one then it'll get me past 2030 and who knows what the landscape will look like then.

You're right that there's always news and rumours about the next gen, but firstly: as that is always the case you can end up just putting off building something over and over again. And secondly: Last few years as I've been researching components, I've come across a lot of negativity in reviews (for both my CPU and GPU) that they aren't now offering meaningful upgrades over the immediate preceding generation, and that it's not worth buying an RTX 40 series if you're happy with your 30 series etc.

Upshot is that you can wait for the 50 series or whatever, but might find the exact same thing - reviewers banging on that all the cards are bad value because they aren't a good enough upgrade over their predecessors. There's no way to know if it will be worth the wait.



Supposedly Intel have fixed the issue with their most recent processors, though if you buy one and it breaks they apparently won't replace it. I'm always wary of AMD, people swear by them but leave out the bit where they seem to require more fiddling and fucking around to get some games working. Some of their new ones do seem to get rave reviews for gaming though, and in general I think it's their GPU's that have been a bit of a hassle, not necessarily their CPU's.

One option is to build the new PC with my old GPU and then see how the 50's are looking. I'm guessing the 40 series won't go on sale when the next lot come out unfortunately though, too many bitcoin mining twats buying them up.

Or I could just stick to consoles and save myself a few grand.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3727 on: November 24, 2024, 10:35:45 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November 24, 2024, 10:22:44 pm
Supposedly Intel have fixed the issue with their most recent processors, though if you buy one and it breaks they apparently won't replace it.

From what I read at the time it was mostly the 14900K that was affected, and the microcode patches were imminent. Time will tell, but after using 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 7th generations of the Core i7 series I just decided to gamble and stick with what I know with a 14700K. I'm going to build a new HTPC at some point next year which will also be a 14th gen Intel but not a K model. Maybe not even an i7 (which once would have been heretical to say, an i5 is a business CPU).

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3728 on: November 24, 2024, 11:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on November 24, 2024, 10:35:45 pm
From what I read at the time it was mostly the 14900K that was affected, and the microcode patches were imminent. Time will tell, but after using 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 7th generations of the Core i7 series I just decided to gamble and stick with what I know with a 14700K. I'm going to build a new HTPC at some point next year which will also be a 14th gen Intel but not a K model. Maybe not even an i7 (which once would have been heretical to say, an i5 is a business CPU).



I'm not in a mad rush so maybe if in a month their patch seems to have done the trick I might go with Intel, though I was reading that the next Intel chips will seemingly require a new motherboard while AMD will get a few more generations on the same board, so that's something to factor in too.

Having a secondary PC as a media server would be really nice too, though with energy prices being ridiculous still I'm sure it'd end up turned off most of the time!
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3729 on: November 27, 2024, 02:26:51 am »
Quote from: Darren G on November 21, 2024, 02:11:49 am
Anybody tried lossless scaling? It's paid software on Steam that allows frame gen and various scaling options such as FSR3 and DLSS. I've just downloaded and installed the latest version. I've downloaded the *free version* but will defo be buying it though. I've only used the frame gen option so far and only tried it on two games, but I'm really impressed so far. Ghost Recon Wildlands maxed out I've gone from around 35 FPS to 110, with no artifacts that I've noticed, close to zero lag and no adverse effects on the UI,  unlike many other FSR3 mods.  Roughly the same with Assassin's Creed.  If anybody wants to try it I'll PM you a link.
It's not compatible with RTXHDR/AutoHDR right?
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3730 on: November 27, 2024, 07:18:05 am »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on November 27, 2024, 02:26:51 am
It's not compatible with RTXHDR/AutoHDR right?

The newest version supports HDR, but I've no idea about RTXHDR though as I have an AMD card.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3731 on: November 28, 2024, 03:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on November 27, 2024, 07:18:05 am
The newest version supports HDR, but I've no idea about RTXHDR though as I have an AMD card.
With the Autumn Sale it's in impluse buy territory so I might just try it.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3732 on: December 4, 2024, 02:26:32 pm »
New to PC gaming after being a console gamer all my life.

Picked this up yesterday but been told today by a mate of mine that ive been ripped off and just wanting others thoughts on it?

Not going to be playing any massively graphic intense games, mainly going to be the likes of WoW, LoL, Marvel Rivals, Overwatch and want to make sure theyll run fine on this.

https://www.very.co.uk/pcspecialist-cypher-210-gaming-desktop-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-intel-core-i5-16gb-ram-1tb-ssd/1601002202.prd
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3733 on: December 4, 2024, 02:33:09 pm »
Those games will run perfectly fine at the highest settings.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3734 on: December 4, 2024, 02:35:04 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on December  4, 2024, 02:26:32 pm
New to PC gaming after being a console gamer all my life.

Picked this up yesterday but been told today by a mate of mine that ive been ripped off and just wanting others thoughts on it?

Not going to be playing any massively graphic intense games, mainly going to be the likes of WoW, LoL, Marvel Rivals, Overwatch and want to make sure theyll run fine on this.

https://www.very.co.uk/pcspecialist-cypher-210-gaming-desktop-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-intel-core-i5-16gb-ram-1tb-ssd/1601002202.prd

Yep similar spec to mine but mines a RTX2070 so you'll be sound, LoL, Overwatch runs like a dream. Starfield was fine and thats a beast.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3735 on: December 4, 2024, 02:36:49 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on December  4, 2024, 02:35:04 pm
Yep similar spec to mine LoL, Overwatch runs like a dream. Starfield was fine and thats a beast.

I completely forgot about PC gamepass.

Should be ok for a few years atleast then, thanks to you both for the quick responses!

Guessing if im wanting to upgrade in the futute, first things Id be looking at are maybe going up to an i7 and a better graphics card?
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3736 on: December 4, 2024, 03:02:25 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on December  4, 2024, 02:36:49 pm
I completely forgot about PC gamepass.

Should be ok for a few years atleast then, thanks to you both for the quick responses!

Guessing if im wanting to upgrade in the futute, first things Id be looking at are maybe going up to an i7 and a better graphics card?

Probably the CPU yeah, just check your mobo is upwards compatible as you don't want to need to replace that along with your cpu.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3737 on: December 4, 2024, 05:40:30 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on December  4, 2024, 02:26:32 pm
New to PC gaming after being a console gamer all my life.

Picked this up yesterday but been told today by a mate of mine that ive been ripped off and just wanting others thoughts on it?

Not going to be playing any massively graphic intense games, mainly going to be the likes of WoW, LoL, Marvel Rivals, Overwatch and want to make sure theyll run fine on this.

https://www.very.co.uk/pcspecialist-cypher-210-gaming-desktop-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-intel-core-i5-16gb-ram-1tb-ssd/1601002202.prd

If you mean ripped off in terms of price, yeah kinda. You should be able to run those games easily enough though.  What resolution are you going to be playing at?
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3738 on: December 6, 2024, 05:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on December  4, 2024, 05:40:30 pm
If you mean ripped off in terms of price, yeah kinda. You should be able to run those games easily enough though.  What resolution are you going to be playing at?

Only got a 1080p monitor at the minute (work one,) so will be upgrading that in future.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3739 on: December 6, 2024, 06:17:25 pm »
Quote from: J-Mc- on December  4, 2024, 02:26:32 pm
New to PC gaming after being a console gamer all my life.

Picked this up yesterday but been told today by a mate of mine that ive been ripped off and just wanting others thoughts on it?

Not going to be playing any massively graphic intense games, mainly going to be the likes of WoW, LoL, Marvel Rivals, Overwatch and want to make sure theyll run fine on this.

https://www.very.co.uk/pcspecialist-cypher-210-gaming-desktop-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4070-intel-core-i5-16gb-ram-1tb-ssd/1601002202.prd

I think it's probably a high price for what it is. On the face of it the specs are fine and it will play modern games, but PC builders generally use cheaper components wherever they can get away with it, which can be limiting on your upgrade paths and possibly even affect the overall reliability of the system.

Here, they don't tell you what motherboard you're getting, nor which 4070. More worryingly, we can't see who makes the power supply, what rating it is or even how much power it outputs. That alone would likely stop me buying this. The RAM is only DDR4 and the NVMe make is actually specified but not one I recognise. Doesn't mean it's bad but the first review of any of their kit I saw was 3/5 so something to look into.

Hard drives and especially power supplies are where you really want to make sure you've got something good. Failed RAM, CPU, GPU etc will stop the PC working for a bit but have no ongoing effect once replaced, but a failed drive will lose all your data and leave you reliant on what's been backed up.

A failed power supply could blow up the whole computer.

Happy gaming!
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3740 on: December 7, 2024, 01:00:28 pm »
Anyone play Dayz? I've just started dabbling in doing my own server on Sakhal and looking for ideas, I'm doing it PvE and gonna try keep it as close to realistic as possible.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3741 on: December 7, 2024, 04:30:08 pm »
Yeah my mates do DayZ but I prefer fun lol they play on a German server. Tbf, it is chill and not griefy

Indiana Jones is my weekend game, while the world blows away

Big fan of MachineGames, despite Bethesda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3742 on: December 7, 2024, 05:32:26 pm »
Is there some service for people to select best bang for buck components based on budget? Im looking at making a small pc but have literally zero idea on what is good these days, last pc I built was 15 years ago.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3743 on: December 8, 2024, 10:31:01 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on December  7, 2024, 04:30:08 pm
Yeah my mates do DayZ but I prefer fun lol they play on a German server. Tbf, it is chill and not griefy

Indiana Jones is my weekend game, while the world blows away
Indy's getting a lot of rave reviews but I think I'll wait until I get a 5000 series GPU first.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3744 on: December 8, 2024, 12:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on December  8, 2024, 10:31:01 am
Indy's getting a lot of rave reviews but I think I'll wait until I get a 5000 series GPU first.

The AI looks dumb as fuck to be honest
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3745 on: December 8, 2024, 07:12:12 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on December  7, 2024, 04:30:08 pm

Indiana Jones is my weekend game, while the world blows away


Literally just heard about this today. Seems intriguing, is it like an exploration style deal or a tighter narrative, sequential missions sort of thing? I've added it to the wishlist and expect to play it some time in 2026-7 when it costs nowhere near £60 and launch bugs are ironed out.

On a partly related note, where did all the amazing Steam sale prices go? I used to buy so many things for either £5 or £10, big name games, usually the GOTY editions with all the DLC ever included. Definitely nabbed a few Fallouts and Witcher 3 at those prices. Now, some games I've had on my list for years are still at a regular £50 price and only ever go down to £30, or £25 at best. Some indie games sit at weird sale prices like £10.99, which doesn't trigger my bargain button. And some games pretend to be heavily reduced and then you find out the £5 price doesn't include any of the numerous add-ons and getting the complete experience is more like £20 upwards (Civ 6 has been on my wishlist for nearly eight years, I'm actually well past actually wanting it).

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3746 on: December 11, 2024, 11:14:40 pm »
Is the can you run it website a load of shite?

Gave it a go to see if I could run the new Indiana Jones game, said I dont meet min. specs but already had it downloaded and thought Id see how bad it is.

Runs like a dream on high settings?

This something I just need to get used to with PC gaming? Trial and error?
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3747 on: December 12, 2024, 08:05:40 am »
Didn't know that website, but it looks rather dodgy. At the end of the day, all it seems to do is trying to compare your system specs to the official recommended/minimum system requirements, which is not really useful.

With the rig you've posted in this thread, you should have zero issues running any games these days especially playing on a 1080p display. But even higher resolutions like 1440p or even 4K will be easily playable with the right settings. Most of the time, the game will even pick them for you and you can adjust them to your liking (and maybe try if it's still playable with higher settings). Just make sure your system in general is up-to-date like having the latest GPU drivers, windows updates and stuff. You also don't need special websites or programmes for that. Windows and that NVIDIA-programme that comes with the GPU driver will handle that.

Hardware is a big topic these days, but a lot of that comes from companies trying to sell people their newest gear. When I was getting into (modern) gaming 25 years ago, I think it was much more common to not be able to play games due to your hardware not being good enough. These days you can do a lot with hardware, that is few years old. So, you don't need to worry about the PC you've posted in this thread not being able to run games.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3748 on: Today at 11:23:11 am »
Quote from: kev_goss on December  7, 2024, 01:00:28 pm
Anyone play Dayz? I've just started dabbling in doing my own server on Sakhal and looking for ideas, I'm doing it PvE and gonna try keep it as close to realistic as possible.

DayZ updates

My mates with a LOT more free time set up a base with every weapon they've found and military clothes and food

It is such a different game like this

Changes it from survival to go out and loot and murder in your motor with your three pals :D

Quote from: Riquende on December  8, 2024, 07:12:12 pm
Literally just heard about this today. Seems intriguing, is it like an exploration style deal or a tighter narrative, sequential missions sort of thing? I've added it to the wishlist and expect to play it some time in 2026-7 when it costs nowhere near £60 and launch bugs are ironed out.

First person Indie film with hubs, side alleys just off the main narrative, and in terms of writing, it's better than the last two films

The hubs blew me away

CDkeys is your friend folks
