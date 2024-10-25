« previous next »
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
October 25, 2024, 03:59:29 pm
Intel with another bust launch with Arrow Lake.

It is a saver with reduction in power consumption but the rest loses out to AMD and even the current generation of Intel CPU's.

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
November 21, 2024, 02:11:49 am
Anybody tried lossless scaling? It's paid software on Steam that allows frame gen and various scaling options such as FSR3 and DLSS. I've just downloaded and installed the latest version. I've downloaded the *free version* but will defo be buying it though. I've only used the frame gen option so far and only tried it on two games, but I'm really impressed so far. Ghost Recon Wildlands maxed out I've gone from around 35 FPS to 110, with no artifacts that I've noticed, close to zero lag and no adverse effects on the UI,  unlike many other FSR3 mods.  Roughly the same with Assassin's Creed.  If anybody wants to try it I'll PM you a link.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
November 22, 2024, 10:23:24 am
Think I seen it pop up on my steam pages a while back but dismissed as another gimmick.

Sounds great, wonder if I can max out settings on MSFS24 :D
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
November 23, 2024, 02:01:35 am
Quote from: has gone odd on November 22, 2024, 10:23:24 am
Think I seen it pop up on my steam pages a while back but dismissed as another gimmick.

Sounds great, wonder if I can max out settings on MSFS24 :D

I've done a bit more testing. Still only used frame gen, not upscaling but.... It needs around 50 FPS as a base for me in some games to avoid ghosting, but others seem ok at a lower base FPS. One cool thing is that you can stack it with other frame gen. I've been playing Forbidden West and using it alongside the games in-built FSR3 frame gen and it works perfectly. You can also use it for movies/tv shows. That's not what I got it for, but I've been re-watching Dexter using 2X frame gen and the difference is startling. I know that you're joking about MSFS24, but here's a demo. As you can see, there's some bad ghosting on the wings when the base FPS is so horribly low, but you get the basic idea:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YFiMW4dMtI0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YFiMW4dMtI0</a>


Re: The PC Gaming Thread
November 23, 2024, 01:38:09 pm
I decided to start looking into building a gaming PC for the first time in a long while (still on a 1080 with an i7 7700k) and the prices are startling. I don't upgrade frequently so I was happy to get something close to the best out there but the price quickly rocketed north of £3000 even without monitors and accessories.

It always feels like there's something new coming to wait for too, the latest AMD CPU's just dropped (with Intel seemingly shitting the bed) but now the 50 series Nvidia cards are just around the corner, assuming they don't sell out immediately.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
November 24, 2024, 07:19:04 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on November 23, 2024, 01:38:09 pm
I decided to start looking into building a gaming PC for the first time in a long while (still on a 1080 with an i7 7700k) and the prices are startling. I don't upgrade frequently so I was happy to get something close to the best out there but the price quickly rocketed north of £3000 even without monitors and accessories.

It always feels like there's something new coming to wait for too, the latest AMD CPU's just dropped (with Intel seemingly shitting the bed) but now the 50 series Nvidia cards are just around the corner, assuming they don't sell out immediately.

I finally upgraded from my i7-7700k earlier this year (only had a 1070) and I had to stick to a 4070 Super to keep the total cost below £2500 without buying a new PSU, monitor and some case fans (I think, I didn't buy it all in one go). It's been fine though even though I stuck with Intel (much to the internet's disagreement). If I keep this PC going as long as my old one then it'll get me past 2030 and who knows what the landscape will look like then.

You're right that there's always news and rumours about the next gen, but firstly: as that is always the case you can end up just putting off building something over and over again. And secondly: Last few years as I've been researching components, I've come across a lot of negativity in reviews (for both my CPU and GPU) that they aren't now offering meaningful upgrades over the immediate preceding generation, and that it's not worth buying an RTX 40 series if you're happy with your 30 series etc.

Upshot is that you can wait for the 50 series or whatever, but might find the exact same thing - reviewers banging on that all the cards are bad value because they aren't a good enough upgrade over their predecessors. There's no way to know if it will be worth the wait.

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
November 24, 2024, 10:22:44 pm
Quote from: Riquende on November 24, 2024, 07:19:04 pm
I finally upgraded from my i7-7700k earlier this year (only had a 1070) and I had to stick to a 4070 Super to keep the total cost below £2500 without buying a new PSU, monitor and some case fans (I think, I didn't buy it all in one go). It's been fine though even though I stuck with Intel (much to the internet's disagreement). If I keep this PC going as long as my old one then it'll get me past 2030 and who knows what the landscape will look like then.

You're right that there's always news and rumours about the next gen, but firstly: as that is always the case you can end up just putting off building something over and over again. And secondly: Last few years as I've been researching components, I've come across a lot of negativity in reviews (for both my CPU and GPU) that they aren't now offering meaningful upgrades over the immediate preceding generation, and that it's not worth buying an RTX 40 series if you're happy with your 30 series etc.

Upshot is that you can wait for the 50 series or whatever, but might find the exact same thing - reviewers banging on that all the cards are bad value because they aren't a good enough upgrade over their predecessors. There's no way to know if it will be worth the wait.



Supposedly Intel have fixed the issue with their most recent processors, though if you buy one and it breaks they apparently won't replace it. I'm always wary of AMD, people swear by them but leave out the bit where they seem to require more fiddling and fucking around to get some games working. Some of their new ones do seem to get rave reviews for gaming though, and in general I think it's their GPU's that have been a bit of a hassle, not necessarily their CPU's.

One option is to build the new PC with my old GPU and then see how the 50's are looking. I'm guessing the 40 series won't go on sale when the next lot come out unfortunately though, too many bitcoin mining twats buying them up.

Or I could just stick to consoles and save myself a few grand.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
November 24, 2024, 10:35:45 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on November 24, 2024, 10:22:44 pm
Supposedly Intel have fixed the issue with their most recent processors, though if you buy one and it breaks they apparently won't replace it.

From what I read at the time it was mostly the 14900K that was affected, and the microcode patches were imminent. Time will tell, but after using 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 7th generations of the Core i7 series I just decided to gamble and stick with what I know with a 14700K. I'm going to build a new HTPC at some point next year which will also be a 14th gen Intel but not a K model. Maybe not even an i7 (which once would have been heretical to say, an i5 is a business CPU).

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
November 24, 2024, 11:55:49 pm
Quote from: Riquende on November 24, 2024, 10:35:45 pm
From what I read at the time it was mostly the 14900K that was affected, and the microcode patches were imminent. Time will tell, but after using 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 7th generations of the Core i7 series I just decided to gamble and stick with what I know with a 14700K. I'm going to build a new HTPC at some point next year which will also be a 14th gen Intel but not a K model. Maybe not even an i7 (which once would have been heretical to say, an i5 is a business CPU).



I'm not in a mad rush so maybe if in a month their patch seems to have done the trick I might go with Intel, though I was reading that the next Intel chips will seemingly require a new motherboard while AMD will get a few more generations on the same board, so that's something to factor in too.

Having a secondary PC as a media server would be really nice too, though with energy prices being ridiculous still I'm sure it'd end up turned off most of the time!
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Yesterday at 02:26:51 am
Quote from: Darren G on November 21, 2024, 02:11:49 am
Anybody tried lossless scaling? It's paid software on Steam that allows frame gen and various scaling options such as FSR3 and DLSS. I've just downloaded and installed the latest version. I've downloaded the *free version* but will defo be buying it though. I've only used the frame gen option so far and only tried it on two games, but I'm really impressed so far. Ghost Recon Wildlands maxed out I've gone from around 35 FPS to 110, with no artifacts that I've noticed, close to zero lag and no adverse effects on the UI,  unlike many other FSR3 mods.  Roughly the same with Assassin's Creed.  If anybody wants to try it I'll PM you a link.
It's not compatible with RTXHDR/AutoHDR right?
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Yesterday at 07:18:05 am
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 02:26:51 am
It's not compatible with RTXHDR/AutoHDR right?

The newest version supports HDR, but I've no idea about RTXHDR though as I have an AMD card.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Today at 03:43:33 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 07:18:05 am
The newest version supports HDR, but I've no idea about RTXHDR though as I have an AMD card.
With the Autumn Sale it's in impluse buy territory so I might just try it.
