My HTPC isn't some low-power box like most people use the term for, it's really more my backup PC and is very similar components: same mobo, just a i7-7700 instead of a K and a 1050ti instead of a 1070. The reduced power requirement means it's only got a 450W PSU too, and worse (but fine) cooling in its worse (but fine) case.



I think I've picked out my spec for the new main PC, I'll pick up one of the new Raptor Lake refresh CPUs - they may not be much of an update over 13th gen but will be great for me.



So the basics will be:



i7-14700K

4070

32GB DDR5

Some 2TB NVMe thing & maybe a 2nd drive for the Steam library



I've got power supplies, coolers and fans I can reuse (if I get the 1700 cooler mounting kits) so not a problem there. The only real decision still to make is whether to try to stick it in a SFF case with an ITX mobo or just buy a new regular case and go ATX. I'm leaning towards the latter so I don't have to worry about squeezing a modern GPU into a smaller box as they're so much bigger now, and so I can use more of the Noctua 120 & 140mm fans I have otherwise spare. Plus it means I can keep my current PC intact and save the effort of pulling it apart.



Decisions, decisions... Planning to start purchasing around the end of October so a bit of time to work it all out.