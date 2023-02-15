Prime Day is not 100% genuine nor the best opportunity for a bargain, using a that's very effective on the squares. You won't be aware of the previous price of an item so you'll be WOW! when they mark an item as discounted if it even is discounted.I would say if you want to take advantage of it have a list of what you want at current prices and only purchase IF those exact items are indeed discountedFind yourself a bargain rather than having it foisted upon youBuyer bewareThat said, GPUs can be had, yes, it's a big area as obviously the price of them has gone gaga, other tech sites like Overclockers might get in on the action and that is worth keeping in mind: