Hey all, question about adding a Graphics Card (Radeon RX6600) to my PC. I've opened up the case and it fits etc, but there is no power cable to plug into its 8-pin socket. Do I need to buy that separately and connect to the PSU?
I didn't have a Graphics card before, I was using the built in AMD 5600G CPU. My PSU is a Corsair 650W so I know there is enough power but I just don't seem to have a cable. Previous PCs I've had years ago always seemed to have excess cables inside the case doing nothing.