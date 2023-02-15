I'm upgrading my mobo, CPU and RAM on an 8 year old PC. Upgraded the GPU and storage a couple of years ago so don't need this yet.



I'm stuck between a Ryzen 5 5600 build or an i5 12400f build. Prices come out slightly higher for the i5, mainly due to mobo prices. I'm just trying to work out if paying the extra for a B660 board would be worth it for futureproofing? B550 boards seem like a dead end from here.



Any advice welcome.



I am not sure it's worth future-proofing on the CPU front. Modern games are bottlenecked by GPU for the most part (except for things like the grand strategy genre sometimes). Even CPUs from 6-7 years ago still give you decent performance if paired with a decent GPU. A 12400 or 5600x can support a 3080 or 6900XT GPU without significant bottlenecks.Still, you want a decent motherboard that has all your needs.I recently built with 12600. I think I am gonna flip my PC components individually in 5 years and just do a new build. The only components I think I will reuse are the Power supply, storage and the case.