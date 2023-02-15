« previous next »
Author Topic: The PC Gaming Thread  (Read 234688 times)

Offline Max_powers

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3640 on: February 15, 2023, 07:12:40 am »
Quote from: Devon Red on February 14, 2023, 09:11:05 am
I'm upgrading my mobo, CPU and RAM on an 8 year old PC. Upgraded the GPU and storage a couple of years ago so don't need this yet.

I'm stuck between a Ryzen 5 5600 build or an i5 12400f build. Prices come out slightly higher for the i5, mainly due to mobo prices. I'm just trying to work out if paying the extra for a B660 board would be worth it for futureproofing? B550 boards seem like a dead end from here.

Any advice welcome.

I am not sure it's worth future-proofing on the CPU front. Modern games are bottlenecked by GPU for the most part (except for things like the grand strategy genre sometimes). Even CPUs from 6-7 years ago still give you decent performance if paired with a decent GPU. A 12400 or 5600x can support a 3080 or 6900XT GPU without significant bottlenecks.

Still, you want a decent motherboard that has all your needs.

I recently built with 12600. I think I am gonna flip my PC  components individually in 5 years and just do a new build. The only components I think I will reuse are the Power supply, storage and  the case.
Online kaesarsosei

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3641 on: March 17, 2023, 09:53:02 am »
Anyone got a Steam Deck? There's 10% off them atm and I'm intrigued. But I'm probably mad because I would never take it out of the house.
Offline PaulV

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3642 on: March 20, 2023, 02:29:24 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on March 17, 2023, 09:53:02 am
Anyone got a Steam Deck? There's 10% off them atm and I'm intrigued. But I'm probably mad because I would never take it out of the house.
I have one and I like it. It rather depends on what games you would want to play on it. Some competitive shooters are out due to anti cheat not working properly on it, and also I hate playing shooters with a controller. For casual non action games, it is great though, and good for playing in bed or on the sofa, rather than in front of a desktop pc.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3643 on: May 5, 2023, 08:40:52 am »
Not sur eif it's PC specific but imagine it would be at the moment but love seeing a few Skyrim videos on youtube where people have plugged in ChatGPT to NPC's :D games about to get very interesting!
Offline Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3644 on: May 5, 2023, 11:23:11 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on May  5, 2023, 08:40:52 am
Not sur eif it's PC specific but imagine it would be at the moment but love seeing a few Skyrim videos on youtube where people have plugged in ChatGPT to NPC's :D games about to get very interesting!

Hadn't heard about this so looked at youtube after reading your post.  I think that "interesting" is an understatement.  I'm kinda blown away mate. It'll be an absolute game-changer for RPGs if it can be widely implemented. 
Online [new username under construction]

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3645 on: May 5, 2023, 03:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on May  5, 2023, 11:23:11 am
Hadn't heard about this so looked at youtube after reading your post.  I think that "interesting" is an understatement.  I'm kinda blown away mate. It'll be an absolute game-changer for RPGs if it can be widely implemented. 

Yeah there are a couple I've seen, both do the same thing but one of them had inflection in the responses and the other kind of flat....regardless, as you say a game changer, immersion if they get it right will be off the scale. * As long as they weren't faked :D *
Online kaesarsosei

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 12:44:51 pm »
Hey all, question about adding a Graphics Card (Radeon RX6600) to my PC. I've opened up the case and it fits etc, but there is no power cable to plug into its 8-pin socket. Do I need to buy that separately and connect to the PSU?

I didn't have a Graphics card before, I was using the built in AMD 5600G CPU. My PSU is a Corsair 650W so I know there is enough power but I just don't seem to have a cable. Previous PCs I've had years ago always seemed to have excess cables inside the case doing nothing.
