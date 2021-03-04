« previous next »
The PC Gaming Thread

Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Reply #3560 on: March 4, 2021, 05:45:32 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on March 4, 2021, 03:49:02 am
At 850W you're going to lose low-load efficiency in light and idle usage scenarios unless you go Titanium.



Not sure how much that Seasonic will degrade over time, but they're top-tier so I assume you'd get more legs out of it.

Both 'nothing issues' really though.
Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Reply #3561 on: March 4, 2021, 04:35:11 pm
Quote from: Darren G on March 4, 2021, 05:45:32 am
Both 'nothing issues' really though.

True.

Though if you're really concious about your energy usage it's not a bad idea to try and calculate cost savings at Platinum and Titanium compared to Gold.

Though even after doing just that ultimately I went with a Seasonic Gold myself ;D Guess I don't care enough!
Skeeve

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Reply #3562 on: March 4, 2021, 09:03:30 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on March 4, 2021, 04:35:11 pm
True.

Though if you're really concious about your energy usage it's not a bad idea to try and calculate cost savings at Platinum and Titanium compared to Gold.

Though even after doing just that ultimately I went with a Seasonic Gold myself ;D Guess I don't care enough!

My suggestion also relates to experiences that friends have had with 3070 cards, the nvidia recommended values for psu's seem to be a little on the low size.
Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Reply #3563 on: March 5, 2021, 11:20:11 am
Quote from: Skeeve on March 4, 2021, 09:03:30 pm
My suggestion also relates to experiences that friends have had with 3070 cards, the nvidia recommended values for psu's seem to be a little on the low size.

The TDP for the 3070 is 250W. There's no grey area there. You'll still have plenty of overhead with a 650W PSU.
Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Reply #3564 on: March 5, 2021, 12:06:20 pm
I'm running a 650W PSU with a 3080 and have had no issues. Don't get close on the power draw from the wall, nVidia have given themselves lots of headroom there. Depends on the rest of your system of course.
Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Reply #3565 on: March 6, 2021, 04:02:26 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on March 5, 2021, 12:06:20 pm
I'm running a 650W PSU with a 3080 and have had no issues. Don't get close on the power draw from the wall, nVidia have given themselves lots of headroom there. Depends on the rest of your system of course.

 I would estimate that you're running between 550w and 600W total for your system, right?
Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Reply #3566 on: March 6, 2021, 01:40:52 pm
Quote from: Darren G on March 6, 2021, 04:02:26 am
I would estimate that you're running between 550w and 600W total for your system, right?

Yeah 512W was the highest reading I got, if I was running a 3900X or Intel equivilent I'd be around 550W.


Running both FurMark and Aida64 Stability test at the same time:
https://i.imgur.com/oU3vmg8.jpg

System:
Ryzen 3700X
MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3080 OC
2x 16GB DDR4
2x SATA SSD
1x M.2 NVME SSD
1x WLAN/Bluetooth PCI-E Card
4x USB 2.0 Devices
4x 120MM Fans
Seasonic Focus GX 650W Gold PSU

No OC on voltages apart from whatever the 3080 is doing out of the box.

Actually really impressed with how accurate the PSU calculator is here: https://outervision.com/power-supply-calculator

Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Reply #3567 on: March 8, 2021, 03:44:31 am
Just had a look at the tdp for the 3700x out of curiosity. 65W tdp! Jeez, AMD did a great job there. And yeah, you're pretty much spot on with the 3900X as mine is 105W tdp. That psu calculator is a useful bit of kit by the looks.
Malaysian Kopite

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Reply #3568 on: March 25, 2021, 10:00:38 am
This just arrived, had to make some changes/upgrades due to stock shortages

Palit 3070 GamingPro OC
Corsair RM650X
Rapoo webcam
And they accidentally gave me 3600MHz Ram lol

Reckon I'm good to go for a while

Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on March 1, 2021, 08:15:09 pm
Thoughts on this build?

AMD Ryzen 5 3600
MSI B550M PRO-VDH WIFI
GSKILL TridentZ Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3200mhz (F4-3200C16D-16GTZN)
GIGABYTE Geforce RTX3060TI Gaming OC PRO 8GB DDR6
SEASONIC FOCUS PLUS GX-650 80+Gold Full Modular
LIANLI LANCOOL 215
CORSAIR FORCE Series MP510 960GB Gen3 PCIe x4 NVMe(3480/3000)
ACER 27"XV272UP-IPS/144HZ/2K(2560x1440/1ms/HDMIX2/DP/Speaker)
LOGITECH C310 HD WEBCAM
naYoRHa2b

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Reply #3569 on: March 29, 2021, 12:40:58 pm
Bought Divinity Original Sin 2 yesterday. Only 11.99 on steam and it's been on my wishlist for a while. I don't usually play these types of rpg's but I've heard great things about it so gave It a go. Early impressions are good.
stoa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Reply #3570 on: April 27, 2021, 04:43:21 pm
Have a question. I have upgraded my PC recently and put in a Ryzen 9 3900X, because I got a decent price on Amazon. However, now I've noticed that my case gets hot as fuck while I'm playing X4 (which is probably putting quite a load on the CPU). Looking at the temperatures I'm not too worried, but my CPU goes up to 80 degrees while all the other stuff staying at about 50-60 degrees. I've cleaned the case (and of course especially the fans) when I replaced the CPU and even though I've not really done a lot of cable management all the clutter is behind the mainboard side wedged between the plate where the mainboard is on and the sidepanel. I have three fans pulling in from the front and one fan in the back going out. Should I try and put some more fans on the top side going out? Would that help or is there anything else I should try, like getting a better CPU cooler? I'm using the stock AMD one that comes with the CPU, but then again I'm not sure whether a better cooler will actually help when the air in the case is getting hot. I don't really do overclocking or stuff like that, but would an AIO water cooler be an option to keep the case cooler?
Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Reply #3571 on: April 28, 2021, 07:34:54 am
You're fine up to 95 degrees with a 3900x, so I wouldn't worry unduly about it. Once (if) it hits 95 it will throttle down to protect itself. If you do want better temps then yeah, a water cooler will help. If your concern is that you're damaging the cpu though, like I said, you shouldn't be concerned. 80 degrees is within the expected range with the stock cooler and adding more case fans is unlikely to help.
stoa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Reply #3572 on: April 28, 2021, 02:19:03 pm
Yeah, it's not so much about the components. I'm just not used to having such a hot case. Just want to get the warm air out a bit more efficiently. Will give it a try with some fans from one of my old cases. Maybe that helps...
kev_goss

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Reply #3573 on: Today at 01:16:43 pm




So I've been playing Eagle dynamics DCS world since Christmas, I got involved with a group of lads on there who are pretty good, passed a few tests with them and joined their squadron and they made me this paint job for missions. Well happy.  The black X on the canopy is there because I forgot to shut it twice and ripped it off in flight.
