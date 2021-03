I would estimate that you're running between 550w and 600W total for your system, right?



Yeah 512W was the highest reading I got, if I was running a 3900X or Intel equivilent I'd be around 550W.Running both FurMark and Aida64 Stability test at the same time:System:Ryzen 3700XMSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3080 OC2x 16GB DDR42x SATA SSD1x M.2 NVME SSD1x WLAN/Bluetooth PCI-E Card4x USB 2.0 Devices4x 120MM FansSeasonic Focus GX 650W Gold PSUNo OC on voltages apart from whatever the 3080 is doing out of the box.Actually really impressed with how accurate the PSU calculator is here: https://outervision.com/power-supply-calculator