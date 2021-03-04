« previous next »
The PC Gaming Thread

Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
March 4, 2021, 05:45:32 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on March  4, 2021, 03:49:02 am
At 850W you're going to lose low-load efficiency in light and idle usage scenarios unless you go Titanium.



Not sure how much that Seasonic will degrade over time, but they're top-tier so I assume you'd get more legs out of it.

Both 'nothing issues' really though.
Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
March 4, 2021, 04:35:11 pm
Quote from: Darren G on March  4, 2021, 05:45:32 am
Both 'nothing issues' really though.

True.

Though if you're really concious about your energy usage it's not a bad idea to try and calculate cost savings at Platinum and Titanium compared to Gold.

Though even after doing just that ultimately I went with a Seasonic Gold myself ;D Guess I don't care enough!
Skeeve

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
March 4, 2021, 09:03:30 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on March  4, 2021, 04:35:11 pm
True.

Though if you're really concious about your energy usage it's not a bad idea to try and calculate cost savings at Platinum and Titanium compared to Gold.

Though even after doing just that ultimately I went with a Seasonic Gold myself ;D Guess I don't care enough!

My suggestion also relates to experiences that friends have had with 3070 cards, the nvidia recommended values for psu's seem to be a little on the low size.
Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
March 5, 2021, 11:20:11 am
Quote from: Skeeve on March  4, 2021, 09:03:30 pm
My suggestion also relates to experiences that friends have had with 3070 cards, the nvidia recommended values for psu's seem to be a little on the low size.

The TDP for the 3070 is 250W. There's no grey area there. You'll still have plenty of overhead with a 650W PSU.
Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
March 5, 2021, 12:06:20 pm
I'm running a 650W PSU with a 3080 and have had no issues. Don't get close on the power draw from the wall, nVidia have given themselves lots of headroom there. Depends on the rest of your system of course.
Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
March 6, 2021, 04:02:26 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on March  5, 2021, 12:06:20 pm
I'm running a 650W PSU with a 3080 and have had no issues. Don't get close on the power draw from the wall, nVidia have given themselves lots of headroom there. Depends on the rest of your system of course.

 I would estimate that you're running between 550w and 600W total for your system, right?
Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
March 6, 2021, 01:40:52 pm
Quote from: Darren G on March  6, 2021, 04:02:26 am
I would estimate that you're running between 550w and 600W total for your system, right?

Yeah 512W was the highest reading I got, if I was running a 3900X or Intel equivilent I'd be around 550W.


Running both FurMark and Aida64 Stability test at the same time:
https://i.imgur.com/oU3vmg8.jpg

System:
Ryzen 3700X
MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3080 OC
2x 16GB DDR4
2x SATA SSD
1x M.2 NVME SSD
1x WLAN/Bluetooth PCI-E Card
4x USB 2.0 Devices
4x 120MM Fans
Seasonic Focus GX 650W Gold PSU

No OC on voltages apart from whatever the 3080 is doing out of the box.

Actually really impressed with how accurate the PSU calculator is here: https://outervision.com/power-supply-calculator

Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Today at 03:44:31 am
Just had a look at the tdp for the 3700x out of curiosity. 65W tdp! Jeez, AMD did a great job there. And yeah, you're pretty much spot on with the 3900X as mine is 105W tdp. That psu calculator is a useful bit of kit by the looks.
