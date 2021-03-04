At 850W you're going to lose low-load efficiency in light and idle usage scenarios unless you go Titanium.Not sure how much that Seasonic will degrade over time, but they're top-tier so I assume you'd get more legs out of it.
Both 'nothing issues' really though.
True.Though if you're really concious about your energy usage it's not a bad idea to try and calculate cost savings at Platinum and Titanium compared to Gold.Though even after doing just that ultimately I went with a Seasonic Gold myself Guess I don't care enough!
My suggestion also relates to experiences that friends have had with 3070 cards, the nvidia recommended values for psu's seem to be a little on the low size.
I'm running a 650W PSU with a 3080 and have had no issues. Don't get close on the power draw from the wall, nVidia have given themselves lots of headroom there. Depends on the rest of your system of course.
I would estimate that you're running between 550w and 600W total for your system, right?
