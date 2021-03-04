« previous next »
The PC Gaming Thread

Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
March 4, 2021, 05:45:32 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on March  4, 2021, 03:49:02 am
At 850W you're going to lose low-load efficiency in light and idle usage scenarios unless you go Titanium.



Not sure how much that Seasonic will degrade over time, but they're top-tier so I assume you'd get more legs out of it.

Both 'nothing issues' really though.
Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
March 4, 2021, 04:35:11 pm
Quote from: Darren G on March  4, 2021, 05:45:32 am
Both 'nothing issues' really though.

True.

Though if you're really concious about your energy usage it's not a bad idea to try and calculate cost savings at Platinum and Titanium compared to Gold.

Though even after doing just that ultimately I went with a Seasonic Gold myself ;D Guess I don't care enough!
Chakan

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
March 4, 2021, 05:02:59 pm
Valhiem is awesome. Just saying.
Skeeve

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
March 4, 2021, 09:03:30 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on March  4, 2021, 04:35:11 pm
True.

Though if you're really concious about your energy usage it's not a bad idea to try and calculate cost savings at Platinum and Titanium compared to Gold.

Though even after doing just that ultimately I went with a Seasonic Gold myself ;D Guess I don't care enough!

My suggestion also relates to experiences that friends have had with 3070 cards, the nvidia recommended values for psu's seem to be a little on the low size.
Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Yesterday at 11:20:11 am
Quote from: Skeeve on March  4, 2021, 09:03:30 pm
My suggestion also relates to experiences that friends have had with 3070 cards, the nvidia recommended values for psu's seem to be a little on the low size.

The TDP for the 3070 is 250W. There's no grey area there. You'll still have plenty of overhead with a 650W PSU.
Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Yesterday at 12:06:20 pm
I'm running a 650W PSU with a 3080 and have had no issues. Don't get close on the power draw from the wall, nVidia have given themselves lots of headroom there. Depends on the rest of your system of course.
Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Today at 04:02:26 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 12:06:20 pm
I'm running a 650W PSU with a 3080 and have had no issues. Don't get close on the power draw from the wall, nVidia have given themselves lots of headroom there. Depends on the rest of your system of course.

 I would estimate that you're running between 550w and 600W total for your system, right?
