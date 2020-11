Yeah I'm aware AMD support RayTracing, a lot of people were commentating on the lack of RT performance numbers when they revealled the card. I think there are some leaked benchmark numbers from 3DMark which show it at 2080Ti levels? What I mean is that's good enough for me right now, having the best RT performance isn't a selling point for me as we're still very much in early adopt phase.



More interested in DLSS / AMD's Super Resolution and will be keen to see what DLSS does to Cyberpunk on my 2070S as this will be the most 'expansive' game it's been used on yet.