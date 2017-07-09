Thanks everyone, he's come back with this;
PCPartPicker Part List: https://uk.pcpartpicker.com/list/2CFB3t
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz 6-Core Processor (£152.94 @ Amazon UK)
Motherboard: ASRock B450M Steel Legend Micro ATX AM4 Motherboard (£86.99 @ Amazon UK)
Memory: Kingston HyperX Fury 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory (£62.43 @ Amazon UK)
Storage: Kingston A400 480 GB 2.5" Solid State Drive
Video Card: EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB KO GAMING Video Card (£289.99 @ Amazon UK)
Case: Corsair 200R ATX Mid Tower Case (£55.00 @ Amazon UK)
Power Supply: EVGA 600 W 80+ Certified ATX Power Supply (£49.97 @ Amazon UK)
Wireless Network Adapter: Asus PCE-AC55BT B1 PCIe x1 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Adapter (£38.28 @ Amazon UK)
Total: £735.60
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available
Generated by PCPartPicker 2020-06-22 16:16 BST+0100