Hey, thanks for that. Would I be better off starting from scratch??



For me, if your PC 'upgrade' is beginning with motherboard then you're effectively starting from scratch anyway and anything that you can scavenge from an older rig is a bonus. Unless you're absolutely minted, then the decision to upgrade such central components should be done every other hardware generation or so (I generally start a new upper mid-tier build every 5 years); this means that whlst you can now take advantage of new technology, you're also limiting what can be reused. When I last did this in early 2016 I had to get new RAM as DDR4 had come in, but I was now able to plug an SSD into SATA3, plus I had USB3 on the front of the case etc. All handy to have and part of why PCs need to be refreshed, but it meant that if I just reused my old drives and case then those features of the brand new motherboard would have been unused.