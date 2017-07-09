« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PC Gaming Thread  (Read 165300 times)

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3240 on: June 19, 2020, 03:32:14 AM »
Generally that looks ok except for the gpu which is too slow and has too low vram. Also, you haven't mentioned ram. You'll need a minimum of 16gb of decent ram. No mention of a psu there either, so unless you already have a good one you'll need one of those.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • Klopptimist
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3241 on: June 19, 2020, 08:02:36 AM »
Yeah, that gpu is a 'make do' card, not one for top tier gaming now, let alone future proofing a system.

And I'll echo being careful about PSU - even as the unsexiest component on the shopping list it's the most important to get right as it has to supply enough power to get everything working (easier these days than 10 years ago as lots of TDPs are lower on average) but you also need something reliable, as everything else in the case is at risk if it goes bang...
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • Klopptimist
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3242 on: June 19, 2020, 05:54:10 PM »
Quote from: lfcthekop on June 17, 2020, 09:14:16 PM
Just my luck.... i bought the monitor, in the post above, was the only one for sale on ebay in the uk 2 days ago,, paid £517 posted..

just logged on to ebay now, first thing i see..
https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/UltraGear-27GL850-B-Quad-HD-27-Nano-IPS-LCD-Gaming-Monitor-Black-Currys/114247826830?epid=11037122906&hash=item1a99b37d8e:g:IVYAAOSwYYRe6T7d

£399. brand new, free postage... Gutted.

Also to rub salt in the wound, it says if you want this item cheaper enter this coupon code on checkout for £39.10 off... PANAROMA So  £359...

 :no :no :no :no

That's tough!

I saw that Currys listing but missed out, it was in my cart but by the time I convinced myself to buy I got an error message and when I went back it was sold out.

Overclockers have now put a preorder up on the same monitor for £380 (£11 shipping though), can you cancel/send yours back and get in on that instead?

https://www.overclockers.co.uk/lg-27gl850-b-27-2560x1440-nano-ips-144hz-1ms-freesync-g-sync-compatible-widescreen-led-gaming-monit-mo-155-lg.html
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3243 on: June 19, 2020, 09:48:38 PM »
his current psi is XFX TS Series 430 W Full Wired Power Supply Unit
the rest is;
UserBenchmarks: Game 26%, Desk 53%, Work 37%
CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 - 65%
GPU: AMD RX 460 - 21.1%
HDD: Seagate Barracuda 2TB (2016) - 78.7%
HDD: Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500GB - 54.2%
USB: Integral Neon USB 3.0 16GB - 15.3%
RAM: Crucial CT8G4DFS8213.C8FBR1 2x8GB - 61.9%
MBD: Asrock H110M-HDV

Logged

Offline lfcthekop

  • knows how to inbed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3244 on: June 19, 2020, 11:23:05 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on June 19, 2020, 05:54:10 PM
That's tough!

I saw that Currys listing but missed out, it was in my cart but by the time I convinced myself to buy I got an error message and when I went back it was sold out.

Overclockers have now put a preorder up on the same monitor for £380 (£11 shipping though), can you cancel/send yours back and get in on that instead?

https://www.overclockers.co.uk/lg-27gl850-b-27-2560x1440-nano-ips-144hz-1ms-freesync-g-sync-compatible-widescreen-led-gaming-monit-mo-155-lg.html
I recieved the monitor today, its in really good condition, still have the  selophane plastic cover on it, still abit miffed but  cant really do anything about it now, only thing that slightly concerns me is not having warranty, but i think LG have 5 years manufacturing warranty , i just hope they dont want proof of purchase. if so im screwed if anything goes wrong , but i am happy with the monitor, the picture quality is amazing,
« Last Edit: June 20, 2020, 12:08:30 AM by lfcthekop »
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3245 on: June 20, 2020, 05:15:09 AM »
Quote from: tinner777 on June 19, 2020, 09:48:38 PM
his current psi is XFX TS Series 430 W Full Wired Power Supply Unit
the rest is;
UserBenchmarks: Game 26%, Desk 53%, Work 37%
CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 - 65%
GPU: AMD RX 460 - 21.1%
HDD: Seagate Barracuda 2TB (2016) - 78.7%
HDD: Seagate Barracuda 7200.12 500GB - 54.2%
USB: Integral Neon USB 3.0 16GB - 15.3%
RAM: Crucial CT8G4DFS8213.C8FBR1 2x8GB - 61.9%
MBD: Asrock H110M-HDV



 Yeah, I'd be looking at a new psu then too. 430 watts is not leaving you much overhead. I'd also suggest replacing one of those hdd drives with a ssd if you're looking at future-proofing, though it's not absolutely essential right now. You can pick them up pretty cheap these days though. That way you can keep an hdd for storage and run your games and windows off the ssd. As for the ram..and sorry to keep giving you bad news...but you're going to seriously gimp your new cpu with the 2133mhz ram you have. I'd recommend that you look at some 3600mhz ram or possibly 3200mhz with good timings. Getting 4000+ mhz with a ryzen cpu is pointless as it simply clocks down after (iirc) 3733ish mhz.
« Last Edit: June 20, 2020, 11:52:55 AM by Darren G »
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • Klopptimist
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3246 on: June 20, 2020, 08:54:08 AM »
Quote from: lfcthekop on June 19, 2020, 11:23:05 PM
I recieved the monitor today, its in really good condition, still have the  selophane plastic cover on it, still abit miffed but  cant really do anything about it now, only thing that slightly concerns me is not having warranty, but i think LG have 5 years manufacturing warranty , i just hope they dont want proof of purchase. if so im screwed if anything goes wrong , but i am happy with the monitor, the picture quality is amazing,

Fingers crossed then!

I convinced myself to order one from Overclockers, it's annoying to essentially be paying £30 more than if I'd pulled the trigger faster on the Currys listing (and probably getting it much later) but I'll keep reminding myself how much you've paid to get over it...

I've never spent serious money on a monitor before so have no real idea what to expect in terms of quality; the most previously was about £150 each on a pair of 24" Iiyamas about 8 years ago for a home office setup. They died a while ago and I've been struggling since then with a pair of 22" Dells I got for about £40 each on a trade-in scheme.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3247 on: June 20, 2020, 01:42:05 PM »
Quote from: Darren G on June 20, 2020, 05:15:09 AM
Yeah, I'd be looking at a new psu then too. 430 watts is not leaving you much overhead. I'd also suggest replacing one of those hdd drives with a ssd if you're looking at future-proofing, though it's not absolutely essential right now. You can pick them up pretty cheap these days though. That way you can keep an hdd for storage and run your games and windows off the ssd. As for the ram..and sorry to keep giving you bad news...but you're going to seriously gimp your new cpu with the 2133mhz ram you have. I'd recommend that you look at some 3600mhz ram or possibly 3200mhz with good timings. Getting 4000+ mhz with a ryzen cpu is pointless as it simply clocks down after (iirc) 3733ish mhz.

Hey, thanks for that. Would I be better off starting from scratch??
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3248 on: June 21, 2020, 03:03:28 AM »
Quote from: tinner777 on June 20, 2020, 01:42:05 PM
Hey, thanks for that. Would I be better off starting from scratch??

 You're welcome mate, happy to help. As for starting from scratch, given that you mentioed that you want to future-proof for the next couple of years I'd say that you pretty much have to. You deffo need a new cpu and motherboard, ram, psu and gpu and you'll get a smoother gaming experience in some games with a ssd in the syatem. Other than the case and possibly leaving the larger drive in the new system as a secondary drive for storage of movies and the like I'm not sure what that leaves to replace. If you need specific recommendations for parts and provide your budget requirements I'll be happy to try and help as I'm sure will Kash and a couple of the other lads. You can then sit back and watch Kash and I argue over the best option for 10 pages.  :P
« Last Edit: June 21, 2020, 03:10:02 AM by Darren G »
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,352
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3249 on: June 21, 2020, 04:45:06 AM »
Quote from: Darren G on June 21, 2020, 03:03:28 AM
You're welcome mate, happy to help. As for starting from scratch, given that you mentioed that you want to future-proof for the next couple of years I'd say that you pretty much have to. You deffo need a new cpu and motherboard, ram, psu and gpu and you'll get a smoother gaming experience in some games with a ssd in the syatem. Other than the case and possibly leaving the larger drive in the new system as a secondary drive for storage of movies and the like I'm not sure what that leaves to replace. If you need specific recommendations for parts and provide your budget requirements I'll be happy to try and help as I'm sure will Kash and a couple of the other lads. You can then sit back and watch Kash and I argue over the best option for 10 pages.  :P

You've missed the most important thing to increase performance... Loads of RGB... :D
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • Klopptimist
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3250 on: June 21, 2020, 08:21:44 AM »
Quote from: tinner777 on June 20, 2020, 01:42:05 PM
Hey, thanks for that. Would I be better off starting from scratch??

For me, if your PC 'upgrade' is beginning with motherboard then you're effectively starting from scratch anyway and anything that you can scavenge from an older rig is a bonus. Unless you're absolutely minted, then the decision to upgrade such central components should be done every other hardware generation or so (I generally start a new upper mid-tier build every 5 years); this means that whlst you can now take advantage of new technology, you're also limiting what can be reused. When I last did this in early 2016 I had to get new RAM as DDR4 had come in, but I was now able to plug an SSD into SATA3, plus I had USB3 on the front of the case etc. All handy to have and part of why PCs need to be refreshed, but it meant that if I just reused my old drives and case then those features of the brand new motherboard would have been unused.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3251 on: June 21, 2020, 11:14:55 AM »
Quote from: stoa on June 21, 2020, 04:45:06 AM
You've missed the most important thing to increase performance... Loads of RGB... :D

Didn't want to overwhelm him with that too soon.  Thought that I'd start slowly with basic info on the parts needed and move steadily forward to cover the essentials such as the importance of rainbow coloured fans.   :P

 Pretty wierd trend though isn't it?  Not sure why everybody these days wants their PC to look like a gay pride march, but there you go.
« Last Edit: June 21, 2020, 11:18:19 AM by Darren G »
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • Klopptimist
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3252 on: June 21, 2020, 11:40:17 AM »
Quote from: Darren G on June 21, 2020, 11:14:55 AM
Pretty wierd trend though isn't it?  Not sure why everybody these days wants their PC to look like a gay pride march, but there you go.

I've never done RGB, but you don't have to set your system to use every colour, I've seen some nice builds that use just 2 or 3 colours and I don't blame people for fitting their system into the aesthetics and colour pallete of the environment. We're a long way down the line from massive beige eyesores.

Personally my systems get hidden on the floor or inside furniture so it would be waste. Got a couple of LED fans I never even notice.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3253 on: June 21, 2020, 03:34:05 PM »
Ok. What would 500 stretch to?
Logged

Offline adruk87

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,429
  • YNWA
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3254 on: June 21, 2020, 04:10:12 PM »

Still going to be a tricky price point, if you can stretch it a bit more you could get a Ryzen 5 3600x build with a 1660 Super.
Logged
"Corner taken quickly, ORIGI!"

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3255 on: June 21, 2020, 05:54:28 PM »
Quote from: tinner777 on June 21, 2020, 03:34:05 PM
Ok. What would 500 stretch to?

You're not going to be able to build a system with future proofing with 500 pound.  Adruk's recommendations generally look reasonable, though I wouldn't recommend an MSI brand b450 board.  I doubt that the 1600s will meet your requirements either.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,332
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3256 on: June 21, 2020, 06:14:27 PM »
Quote from: tinner777 on June 21, 2020, 03:34:05 PM
Ok. What would 500 stretch to?

You'd spend over £400 on a modern Z390 motherboard + 2019 Ryzen chip alone..... something has to give

Edit: I also recommend SSDs for your operating system drive, but a rule of thumb is £100 per terabyte. Mechanical drives are still fine. My Windows SSD is only 250gb, any system will play better without using the drive as storage. Let's say you spend £80 on RAM.... a ton on a case... graphics...
« Last Edit: June 21, 2020, 06:22:03 PM by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3257 on: June 21, 2020, 08:06:18 PM »
700 tops to cover him til he's 18 (2 years). Main complaint was doom wouldn't play nicely.
« Last Edit: June 21, 2020, 08:11:03 PM by tinner777 »
Logged

Offline adruk87

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,429
  • YNWA
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3258 on: June 21, 2020, 11:42:33 PM »
Quote from: Darren G on June 21, 2020, 05:54:28 PM
You're not going to be able to build a system with future proofing with 500 pound.  Adruk's recommendations generally look reasonable, though I wouldn't recommend an MSI brand b450 board.  I doubt that the 1600s will meet your requirements either.

£100+ to the next card jump though, a tricky price point where the GPU is going to rinse the whole budget, depends what res they want to play at. If 1080p then the 1660 Super/Ti will be more than sufficient.
Logged
"Corner taken quickly, ORIGI!"

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,146
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3259 on: June 22, 2020, 12:00:30 AM »
Figured this just about falls under PC Gaming....what chair do you guys use?

This is what I've used for the last few years: https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B0744GQWB3/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Since working from home I'm spending like 8hrs+ everyday in this chair. It's my office chair and my "gaming" chair. It was fine up til recently, very comfortable, but as I'm 6'2, the lack of support for my neck/head is starting to become noticeable with the longer hours I'm spending in it. I spend a lot of time reclined and there's no support for my neck if I lean back.

I've looked at a few "gaming" chairs, those flashy racing seat ones. They look ridiculous but that doesn't really bother me, more that they don't actually look very comfortable, I'm not sure if they're a bit of a gimmick. But they do have the high back that a lot of "office" chairs miss.

The Ikea Markus seems pretty popular and reasonably priced: https://www.ikea.com/gb/en/p/markus-office-chair-black-glose-robust-black-20103101/

The SecretLab chairs have consistently great reviews, but £350 is about the maximum I'd be willing to spend on a chair. They're also unavailable til August it seems: https://secretlabchairs.co.uk/collections/titan-series#titan_2020-stealth
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3260 on: June 22, 2020, 08:02:27 AM »
Quote from: adruk87 on June 21, 2020, 11:42:33 PM
£100+ to the next card jump though, a tricky price point where the GPU is going to rinse the whole budget, depends what res they want to play at. If 1080p then the 1660 Super/Ti will be more than sufficient. I agree though, it's a tricky price point.

He said that he wants to future proof for a while and a 1660s struggles with games like Odyssey and Red Dead (medium for rdr2) even now at 1080p and games will only get more demanding going forward, so I respecfully disagree.
Logged

Offline GiorgosCarraGoonies

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 795
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3261 on: June 22, 2020, 09:53:33 AM »
Quote from: Dench57 on June 22, 2020, 12:00:30 AM
Figured this just about falls under PC Gaming....what chair do you guys use?

This is what I've used for the last few years: https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B0744GQWB3/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Since working from home I'm spending like 8hrs+ everyday in this chair. It's my office chair and my "gaming" chair. It was fine up til recently, very comfortable, but as I'm 6'2, the lack of support for my neck/head is starting to become noticeable with the longer hours I'm spending in it. I spend a lot of time reclined and there's no support for my neck if I lean back.

I've looked at a few "gaming" chairs, those flashy racing seat ones. They look ridiculous but that doesn't really bother me, more that they don't actually look very comfortable, I'm not sure if they're a bit of a gimmick. But they do have the high back that a lot of "office" chairs miss.

The Ikea Markus seems pretty popular and reasonably priced: https://www.ikea.com/gb/en/p/markus-office-chair-black-glose-robust-black-20103101/

The SecretLab chairs have consistently great reviews, but £350 is about the maximum I'd be willing to spend on a chair. They're also unavailable til August it seems: https://secretlabchairs.co.uk/collections/titan-series#titan_2020-stealth

My Secretlab Titan XL came a couple of weeks ago. Great job.  Didn't see myself spending that money on a chair, but my back had started getting sore again, and I figured I spent more time in my chair than my bed so should treat it as such.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,373
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3262 on: June 22, 2020, 03:25:05 PM »
I'm still staggered to this day the amounts they get away with charging for things like Chairs and Keyboards.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,352
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3263 on: June 22, 2020, 03:43:56 PM »
Quote from: Darren G on June 21, 2020, 11:14:55 AM
Didn't want to overwhelm him with that too soon.  Thought that I'd start slowly with basic info on the parts needed and move steadily forward to cover the essentials such as the importance of rainbow coloured fans.   :P

 Pretty wierd trend though isn't it?  Not sure why everybody these days wants their PC to look like a gay pride march, but there you go.

I'd agree with Riquende on that one. I can see why people want their system to look good. Some of the systems with RGB and a nice watercooling system with hard tubing can look really neat. I cannot be arsed to do that for my system nor am I good enough with tools to do that stuff... However, I kind of got sucked into doing at least a little bit of RGB when I built my new system last year. Got a case with glass on one side and the front and three RGB fans in the front. The graphics card had also some RGB lighting so I got a mainboard that had one of those RGBs controller on it to control all the components so they're not all showing a different colour. I even put in the LED strips that came with the case. ;)
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3264 on: June 22, 2020, 04:18:40 PM »
Thanks everyone, he's come back with this;
PCPartPicker Part List: https://uk.pcpartpicker.com/list/2CFB3t

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz 6-Core Processor  (£152.94 @ Amazon UK)
Motherboard: ASRock B450M Steel Legend Micro ATX AM4 Motherboard  (£86.99 @ Amazon UK)
Memory: Kingston HyperX Fury 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory  (£62.43 @ Amazon UK)
Storage: Kingston A400 480 GB 2.5" Solid State Drive
Video Card: EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB KO GAMING Video Card  (£289.99 @ Amazon UK)
Case: Corsair 200R ATX Mid Tower Case  (£55.00 @ Amazon UK)
Power Supply: EVGA 600 W 80+ Certified ATX Power Supply  (£49.97 @ Amazon UK)
Wireless Network Adapter: Asus PCE-AC55BT B1 PCIe x1 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Adapter  (£38.28 @ Amazon UK)
Total: £735.60
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available
Generated by PCPartPicker 2020-06-22 16:16 BST+0100
Logged

Offline adruk87

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,429
  • YNWA
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3265 on: June 22, 2020, 05:36:56 PM »
Quote from: Darren G on June 22, 2020, 08:02:27 AM
He said that he wants to future proof for a while and a 1660s struggles with games like Odyssey and Red Dead (medium for rdr2) even now at 1080p and games will only get more demanding going forward, so I respecfully disagree.

He was also starting with a budget of 500 which wasn't going to allow too much future proofing when starting from scratch.
Logged
"Corner taken quickly, ORIGI!"

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,897
  • ....mmm
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3266 on: June 22, 2020, 05:59:54 PM »
Quote from: tinner777 on June 22, 2020, 04:18:40 PM
Thanks everyone, he's come back with this;
PCPartPicker Part List: https://uk.pcpartpicker.com/list/2CFB3t

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz 6-Core Processor  (£152.94 @ Amazon UK)
Motherboard: ASRock B450M Steel Legend Micro ATX AM4 Motherboard  (£86.99 @ Amazon UK)
Memory: Kingston HyperX Fury 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory  (£62.43 @ Amazon UK)
Storage: Kingston A400 480 GB 2.5" Solid State Drive
Video Card: EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB KO GAMING Video Card  (£289.99 @ Amazon UK)
Case: Corsair 200R ATX Mid Tower Case  (£55.00 @ Amazon UK)
Power Supply: EVGA 600 W 80+ Certified ATX Power Supply  (£49.97 @ Amazon UK)
Wireless Network Adapter: Asus PCE-AC55BT B1 PCIe x1 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Adapter  (£38.28 @ Amazon UK)
Total: £735.60
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available
Generated by PCPartPicker 2020-06-22 16:16 BST+0100

That'll do ya :)

Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 22, 2020, 03:25:05 PM
I'm still staggered to this day the amounts they get away with charging for things like Chairs and Keyboards.

You can get a cheap chair if you want to, I find they're a bit of a false economy. A well made ergonomic chair is worth it in the long run.

Obviously that logic doesn't apply to the 'Racing' style gamer chairs which was probably your point - in which case I agree ;D
Logged
:D

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,472
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3267 on: June 22, 2020, 07:06:07 PM »
Quote from: tinner777 on June 22, 2020, 04:18:40 PM
Thanks everyone, he's come back with this;
PCPartPicker Part List: https://uk.pcpartpicker.com/list/2CFB3t

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHz 6-Core Processor  (£152.94 @ Amazon UK)
Motherboard: ASRock B450M Steel Legend Micro ATX AM4 Motherboard  (£86.99 @ Amazon UK)
Memory: Kingston HyperX Fury 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-3200 CL16 Memory  (£62.43 @ Amazon UK)
Storage: Kingston A400 480 GB 2.5" Solid State Drive
Video Card: EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB KO GAMING Video Card  (£289.99 @ Amazon UK)
Case: Corsair 200R ATX Mid Tower Case  (£55.00 @ Amazon UK)
Power Supply: EVGA 600 W 80+ Certified ATX Power Supply  (£49.97 @ Amazon UK)
Wireless Network Adapter: Asus PCE-AC55BT B1 PCIe x1 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Adapter  (£38.28 @ Amazon UK)
Total: £735.60
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available
Generated by PCPartPicker 2020-06-22 16:16 BST+0100

Quote from: Kashinoda on June 22, 2020, 05:59:54 PM
That'll do ya :)

Yep, seconded.  You're sorted.  :thumbup
« Last Edit: June 22, 2020, 07:08:00 PM by Darren G »
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3268 on: June 23, 2020, 02:39:24 PM »
Thanks everyone!
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • Klopptimist
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3269 on: June 23, 2020, 08:52:14 PM »
The LG 27" has turned up today from Overclockers and I've got it attached, it looks very imposing! I have to say 27" is really the sweet spot on a desk surface, I tried using an old 32" TV to see how that size felt and wasn't convinced (although it was only a 1080p and this is 1440).

General desktop stuff looks really good, but I haven't gamed on it yet as the sound system is still wired in upstairs (it'll be way too hot up there for the next few days), I'll hook something up tomorrow and give it a proper try out.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Redmaj

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • Butter does not Discriminate.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3270 on: July 17, 2020, 09:39:27 PM »
How well do you think the PS5 will run Cyberpunk Versus a mid range Gaming PC? Thinking of upgradingPC/getting a PS5.

Just started looking tonight at mobo/ram/CPU. Already got a headache. Probably this bundle : https://www.scan.co.uk/products/3xs-ryzen-5-bundle-amd-ryzen-5-3600-asus-rog-strix-b450-f-gaming-16gb-ddr4-amd-wraith-stealth

but will order and build it my self so cheaper.

Cant really stretch to a top card and probably someting in the 200- 250 quid range.

Hence is it worth it over a PS5?
Logged
"To be nobody but yourself in a world which is doing its best day and night to make you like everybody else means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight and never stop fighting."

Online Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,569
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3271 on: Today at 08:20:36 AM »
Quote from: Redmaj on July 17, 2020, 09:39:27 PM
How well do you think the PS5 will run Cyberpunk Versus a mid range Gaming PC? Thinking of upgradingPC/getting a PS5.

Just started looking tonight at mobo/ram/CPU. Already got a headache. Probably this bundle : https://www.scan.co.uk/products/3xs-ryzen-5-bundle-amd-ryzen-5-3600-asus-rog-strix-b450-f-gaming-16gb-ddr4-amd-wraith-stealth

but will order and build it my self so cheaper.

Cant really stretch to a top card and probably someting in the 200- 250 quid range.

Hence is it worth it over a PS5?

What's your GPU?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 