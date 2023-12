GTA not complicated to make? You're kidding, right? GTA V took 5 years to make, with 1000 people developing it and cost nearly a quarter of a billion USD.



To be honest I meant more the idea of the game rather than the technical side. The storylines of the games are not overly complicated and the missions are generally very similar. GTA online for example, when they bring out new missions they are generally the same as all the others with just a different story. But I'm guessing GTA 6 will be a lot different.I thought Sam Houser had left Rockstar but that tweet had his name on?